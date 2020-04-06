Term project estimate no. of pieces for elements part 1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
CB523 TERM PROJECT ENG. ESRAA HUSSEIN MOHAMED
Addextra(X*10)cmtoeachdimensionforall spacingbetweenX-Axis. Add extra (Y*10) cm to each dimension for all spacing between ...
ID: 14104622 X Y Z M 60cm +(x*5) 70cm +(x*5) 80cm +(x*5) 25cm 25cm 25cm 60cm +(4*5) 70cm +(4*5) 80cm +(4*5) 25cm 25cm 25cm...
80 cm 25cm Sheathing 1”*4” 10 cm 1”*6” 15 cm 85 cm 25cm 25 cm 1 à 1”*4” 1 à 1”*6” 85 cm 1 à 1”*4” 5 à 1”*6” 85/15 = 5.67 5...
90 cm 25cm 25 cm * 95 cm 30 cm * 90 cm 25 cm 1 à 1”*4” 1 à 1”*6” 95 cm 2 à 1”*4” 5 à 1”*6” 95/15 = 6.33 5 à 1”*6” 5 * 15 c...
100 cm 25cm 25 cm * 105 cm 30 cm * 100 cm 25 cm 1 à 1”*4” 1 à 1”*6” 105 cm 7 à 1”*6” 105/15 = 7 7 à 1”*6” 30 cm 2 à 1”*6” ...
W1 190cm +(Z*10) 25cm ID: 14104622 X Y Z M W1 210 cm 25cm
210 cm 25cm 25 cm * 215 cm 30 cm * 210 cm 25 cm 1 à 1”*4” 1 à 1”*6” 215 cm 13 à 1”*6” 215/15 = 14.33 13 à 1”*6” 13 * 15 = ...
W2 W1 C1 C1 C1 C2 C2C3C2 C2 C3 C3 C3 C3 4.3 4.14.24.4 3.89 2.06 2.79 1.72 3.25 A1 A2 A3 Sheathing Area = A1+ A2 + A3 – AW1...
Lstud= 35 cm Lwale= 50 cm Ltie= 80 cm Design of wall Formwork Planks length 3 m 2.7 m4.2 m 1.2 m
No. of studs/ side = !"## $%&'() *!"#$ + 1 = +,, +- + 1 = 9.57 = 10 𝑠𝑡𝑢𝑑𝑠/𝑠𝑖𝑑𝑒 Total No. of studs= 10 * 2 = 20 𝑠𝑡𝑢𝑑𝑠 Total...
No. of double wales/ side = !"## *%.')( / 0, *%&'( + 1 = 12, / 0, -, + 1 = 4 𝑑𝑜𝑢𝑏𝑙𝑒 𝑤𝑎𝑙𝑒𝑠/𝑠𝑖𝑑𝑒 No. of double wales = 4 * 2...
DESIGN OF BRACING h= 3m L= 3m l’= 1.5 Solution:- h’= 𝐿1 − 𝑙′1 = 31 − 1.51 = 2.6m Cross-section: 4” * 4” 3m 1.5m h’ 3m
h= 3m àFrom (Table 13-3) H=1.46KN/m at least ( ∗ 56 1 = + ∗ (23 ∗,.,93) 1 = 1.296 KN/m P’= $ ∗ ( ∗ * #! ∗ (; = 2.90 ∗ + ∗+...
THANK YOU
