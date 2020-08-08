Graduation project year 2013

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
‫ة‬‫القاهر‬ ‫جامعة‬ ‫السياسية‬ ‫العموم‬‫و‬ ‫اإلقتصاد‬ ‫كمية‬ ‫إقتصاد‬ ‫قسم‬ ‫ز‬‫إإجملز‬ ‫ععة‬ ‫بعنوان‬ ‫حبث‬ ‫اإلقتصادي‬ ‫...
1 ‫التمهلدز‬ ‫المخطط‬: ‫المقدمة‬: ‫األول‬ ‫الفصل‬:‫ر‬ ‫المعا‬ ‫األجإبي‬ ‫لإلستثمار‬ ‫ز‬‫الإظر‬ ‫اإلطار‬. ‫األول‬ ‫المعحث‬:...
2 ‫مقدمة‬ ‫البحثية‬ ‫اإلشكالية‬: ‫المباشر‬ ‫األجنبي‬ ‫اإلستثمار‬ ‫تأثير‬ ‫ماىو‬‫؟‬ ‫األم‬ ‫البمد‬‫و‬ ‫المضيف‬ ‫لمبمد‬ ‫اال...
3 ‫البحث‬ ‫أمهية‬ ‫ونقل‬ ‫المحمي‬ ‫اإلستثمار‬‫و‬ ‫المحمية‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫المدخ‬ ‫نقص‬ ‫تعويض‬ ‫في‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫األجنبي‬ ‫اإلستثما...
4 ‫األول‬ ‫الفصل‬:‫املباشر‬ ‫األجنيب‬ ‫لإلستثمار‬ ‫النظري‬ ‫اإلطار‬ ‫األول‬ ‫المعحث‬:‫ر‬ ‫المعا‬ ‫االجإبي‬ ‫االستثمار‬ ‫ما...
5 ‫األول‬ ‫املبحث‬ ‫املباشر‬ ‫األجنيب‬ ‫اإلستثمار‬ ‫ماهية‬(‫واألمهية‬ ‫واألنواع‬ ‫يف‬‫ر‬‫التع‬) ‫تمهلد‬ ‫اإلنفتاح‬‫و‬ ‫اإل...
6 ‫ر‬ ‫المعا‬ ‫األجإبي‬ ‫اإلستثمار‬ ‫تعريف‬:Foreign Direct Investment – FDI)(: 1.‫إستثمارت‬(1) ‫العبلقة‬ ‫وتشمل‬ ‫المستثمر...
7 2.‫اذ‬‫و‬‫اإلستح‬‫و‬ ‫اإلندماج‬ ‫عمميات‬ ‫يق‬‫ر‬‫ط‬ ‫عن‬ ‫إستثمارت‬Mergers and Acquisitions‫األجنبي‬ ‫المستثمر‬ ‫قيام‬ ‫...
8 4.‫اتيجية‬‫ر‬‫إست‬ ‫أصول‬ ‫عن‬ ‫الباحث‬ ‫اإلستثمار‬Strategic Asset Seeking‫اصول‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫الحصول‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫يسعى‬ ‫الذي‬‫و‬ ‫...
9 ‫األولى‬ ‫تبة‬‫ر‬‫الم‬ ‫إحتل‬ ‫وقد‬ ‫النامية‬ ‫الدول‬ ‫في‬ ‫لمتنمية‬ ‫جي‬‫الخار‬ ‫التمويل‬ ‫عناصر‬ ‫من‬ ‫عنصر‬ ‫أىم‬ ‫ال...
10 ‫الثاين‬ ‫املبحث‬ ‫املختلفة‬ ‫اإلقتصادية‬ ‫ات‬‫ري‬‫املتغ‬ ‫على‬ ‫املباشر‬ ‫األجنيب‬ ‫اإلستثمار‬ ‫أتثري‬ ‫سياسية‬ ‫أو‬ ‫...
11 ‫يتم‬ ‫التي‬ ‫ائب‬‫ر‬‫الض‬ ‫خبلل‬ ‫من‬ ‫المضيف‬ ‫لمبمد‬ ‫جديدة‬ ‫مصادر‬ ‫توفير‬ ‫في‬ ‫يساعد‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫األجنبي‬ ‫اإلس...
12 ‫االقتصادز‬ ‫الإمو‬: ‫بالبمد‬ ‫أصبل‬ ‫الموجود‬ ‫المال‬ ‫أس‬‫ر‬ ‫الى‬ ‫باإلضافة‬ ‫وذلك‬ ‫المضيفة‬ ‫لمدولة‬ ‫االقتصادي‬ ...
13 ‫البمد‬ ‫يعتبر‬ ‫المستثمر‬ ‫يجعل‬ ‫مما‬ ‫المال‬ ‫أس‬‫ر‬‫ل‬ ‫مخفضة‬ ‫أسعار‬ ‫خبلل‬ ‫من‬ ‫االفقية‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫االستثما‬ ‫تدف...
14 ‫في‬ ‫يادة‬‫ز‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫اإلحصائيات‬‫و‬ ‫اسات‬‫ر‬‫الد‬ ‫تشير‬ ‫حيث‬ ‫بالسمب‬ ‫التأثير‬ ‫نجد‬ ‫ي‬‫التجار‬ ‫ان‬‫ز‬‫لممي‬ ‫وب...
15 ‫الثالث‬ ‫املبحث‬ ‫املباشر‬ ‫األجنيب‬ ‫اإلستثمار‬ ‫على‬ ‫وأتثريها‬ ‫العاملية‬ ‫املالية‬ ‫األزمة‬ ‫بدأت‬‫عام‬ ‫العالمية‬...
16 ‫بنسبة‬ ‫ييبط‬ ‫أن‬ ‫العالمي‬ ‫االقتصادي‬1.3%‫عام‬ ‫خبلل‬2009‫عام‬ ‫خبلل‬ ‫محدود‬ ‫تفاع‬‫ر‬‫ا‬ ‫تسجيل‬ ‫قبل‬ ‫وذلك‬ ‫كك...
17 ‫فإن‬ ‫ى‬‫أخر‬ ‫متقدمة‬ ‫بمدان‬ ‫من‬ ‫جاءت‬ ‫المتقدمة‬ ‫البمدان‬ ‫الى‬ ‫افدة‬‫و‬‫ال‬ ‫ة‬‫ر‬‫المباش‬ ‫االجنبي‬ ‫االستثما...
18 ‫الثاإي‬ ‫الفصل‬ ‫األول‬ ‫المعحث‬:‫ر‬ ‫المعا‬ ‫األجإبي‬ ‫لإلستثمار‬ ‫ة‬‫المفسر‬ ‫الإظريات‬ ‫الثاإي‬ ‫المعحث‬:‫ر‬ ‫المعا...
19 ‫الثاإي‬ ‫الفصل‬ ‫لكبل‬ ‫مشتركة‬ ‫ومصالح‬ ‫اتفاقيات‬ ‫من‬ ‫تحتو‬ ‫ج‬‫ومايندر‬ ‫المصطمح‬ ‫ىذا‬ ‫جدا‬ ‫ىام‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫اأ...
20 ‫االستثمار‬ ‫من‬ ‫ع‬‫النو‬ ‫ىذا‬ ‫لحدوث‬ ‫ئيسي‬‫ر‬‫ال‬ ‫السبب‬ ‫ىو‬ ‫المال‬ ‫أس‬‫ر‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫الفائدة‬(20) ‫امكانية‬ ‫عمى‬...
21 ‫ليا‬ ‫حققت‬ ‫التي‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫االبتكا‬‫و‬ ‫اعات‬‫ر‬‫االخت‬‫و‬ ‫الفنية‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫بالخب‬ ‫االحتفاظ‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫الشركة‬ ‫يساعد‬ ‫...
Graduation project year 2013
Graduation project year 2013
Graduation project year 2013
Graduation project year 2013
Graduation project year 2013
Graduation project year 2013
Graduation project year 2013
Graduation project year 2013
Graduation project year 2013
Graduation project year 2013
Graduation project year 2013
Graduation project year 2013
Graduation project year 2013
Graduation project year 2013
Graduation project year 2013
Graduation project year 2013
Graduation project year 2013
Graduation project year 2013
Graduation project year 2013
Graduation project year 2013
Graduation project year 2013
Graduation project year 2013
Graduation project year 2013
Graduation project year 2013
Graduation project year 2013
Graduation project year 2013
Graduation project year 2013
Graduation project year 2013
Graduation project year 2013
Graduation project year 2013
Graduation project year 2013
Graduation project year 2013
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Graduation project year 2013

59 views

Published on

Research about FDI in Egypt

Published in: Economy & Finance
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Graduation project year 2013

  1. 1. ‫ة‬‫القاهر‬ ‫جامعة‬ ‫السياسية‬ ‫العموم‬‫و‬ ‫اإلقتصاد‬ ‫كمية‬ ‫إقتصاد‬ ‫قسم‬ ‫ز‬‫إإجملز‬ ‫ععة‬ ‫بعنوان‬ ‫حبث‬ ‫اإلقتصادي‬ ‫ابلنمو‬ ‫وعالقته‬ ‫املباشر‬ ‫األجنيب‬ ‫اإلستثمار‬ ‫األم‬ ‫والبلد‬ ‫البلد‬ ‫من‬ ‫لكل‬ (‫واهلندية‬ ‫ية‬‫ر‬‫املص‬ ‫احلالة‬) ‫إلى‬ ‫مقدم‬ ‫أ‬.‫د‬/‫محيسن‬ ‫إاهد‬ ‫من‬ ‫مقدم‬: ‫غمي‬‫فر‬ ‫اء‬‫ر‬‫إس‬ ‫وقي‬ ‫أحمد‬ ‫حسام‬ ‫حسلن‬ ‫الدلن‬ ‫عالء‬ ‫هان‬‫إور‬
  2. 2. 1 ‫التمهلدز‬ ‫المخطط‬: ‫المقدمة‬: ‫األول‬ ‫الفصل‬:‫ر‬ ‫المعا‬ ‫األجإبي‬ ‫لإلستثمار‬ ‫ز‬‫الإظر‬ ‫اإلطار‬. ‫األول‬ ‫المعحث‬:‫ر‬ ‫المعا‬ ‫األجإبي‬ ‫اإلستثمار‬ ‫ماهية‬(‫اع‬‫و‬‫االإ‬‫و‬ ‫االهمية‬‫و‬ ‫التعريف‬). ‫الثاإي‬ ‫المعحث‬:‫المختمفة‬ ‫االقتصادية‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫المتغل‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫ر‬ ‫المعا‬ ‫االجإبي‬ ‫االستثمار‬ ‫أثر‬ ‫الثالث‬ ‫المعحث‬:‫ر‬ ‫المعا‬ ‫االجإبي‬ ‫االستثمار‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫ها‬‫وتأثلر‬ ‫العالمية‬ ‫المالية‬ ‫االزمة‬. ‫الثاإي‬ ‫الفصل‬:‫ومحدداته‬ ‫ر‬ ‫المعا‬ ‫االجإبي‬ ‫لالستثمار‬ ‫ة‬‫المفسر‬ ‫الإظريات‬. ‫االول‬ ‫المعحث‬:‫ر‬ ‫المعا‬ ‫االجإبي‬ ‫لالستثمار‬ ‫ة‬‫المفسر‬ ‫الإظريات‬. ‫الثاإي‬ ‫المعحث‬:‫ر‬ ‫المعا‬ ‫االجإبي‬ ‫االستثمار‬ ‫محددات‬. ‫الثالث‬ ‫المعحث‬:‫عالعولمة‬ ‫وعالقته‬ ‫ر‬ ‫المعا‬ ‫االجإبي‬ ‫االستثمار‬. ‫الثالث‬ ‫الفصل‬:‫ر‬ ‫المعا‬ ‫االجإبي‬ ‫لالستثمار‬ ‫حالة‬ ‫اسة‬‫ر‬‫د‬(‫الهإد‬‫و‬ ‫مصر‬ ‫بلن‬ ‫مقارإة‬ ‫اسة‬‫ر‬‫د‬). ‫االول‬ ‫المعحث‬:‫الهإد‬‫و‬ ‫مصر‬ ‫في‬ ‫ر‬ ‫المعا‬ ‫االجإبي‬ ‫لإلستثمار‬ ‫الحاكمة‬ ‫اإلن‬‫و‬‫الق‬‫و‬ ‫العامة‬ ‫الحالة‬. ‫الثاإي‬ ‫المعحث‬:‫االتصاالت‬ ‫قطاع‬ ‫في‬ ‫الهإد‬‫و‬ ‫مصر‬ ‫بلن‬ ‫مقارإة‬. ‫الثالث‬ ‫المعحث‬:‫وتوصيات‬ ‫إتائج‬(‫مستقبمية‬ ‫اتلجيات‬‫ر‬‫است‬‫و‬ ‫رؤية‬). ‫اجع‬‫ر‬‫الم‬
  3. 3. 2 ‫مقدمة‬ ‫البحثية‬ ‫اإلشكالية‬: ‫المباشر‬ ‫األجنبي‬ ‫اإلستثمار‬ ‫تأثير‬ ‫ماىو‬‫؟‬ ‫األم‬ ‫البمد‬‫و‬ ‫المضيف‬ ‫لمبمد‬ ‫االقتصادي‬ ‫النمو‬ ‫عمي‬ ‫البحثية‬ ‫املنهجية‬: ‫سنستخدم‬ ‫البحث‬ ‫أهداف‬ ‫لتحقيق‬-: 1-‫بيا‬ ‫الخاصة‬ ‫السياسات‬‫و‬ ‫ة‬‫ر‬‫المباش‬ ‫األجنبية‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ا‬‫ر‬‫اإلستثما‬ ‫لتطور‬ ‫التحميمي‬ ‫الوصفي‬ ‫المنيج‬ 2-‫المباشر‬ ‫األجنبي‬ ‫لئلستثمار‬ ‫بالنسبة‬ ‫ووضعيم‬ ‫اليند‬‫و‬ ‫مصر‬ ‫دولة‬ ‫من‬ ً‫بل‬‫لك‬ ‫حالة‬ ‫اسة‬‫ر‬‫د‬ ‫خبلل‬ ‫من‬ ‫ن‬‫المقار‬ ‫المنيج‬ 3-‫تفعيل‬ ‫كيفية‬ ‫إلي‬ ‫لموصول‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫األجنبي‬ ‫اإلستثمار‬ ‫عن‬ ‫وبيانات‬ ‫معمومات‬ ‫من‬ ‫إليو‬ ‫التوصل‬ ‫تم‬ ‫لما‬ ‫التحميمي‬ ‫المنيج‬ ‫االقتصادي‬ ‫النمو‬ ‫في‬ ‫ه‬‫ر‬‫دو‬. ‫األهداف‬ ‫في‬ ‫أىميتيا‬ ‫وتفعيل‬ ‫االقتصادي‬ ‫النمو‬ ‫في‬ ‫ىا‬‫ودور‬ ‫ة‬‫ر‬‫المباش‬ ‫األجنبية‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫اإلستثما‬ ‫أداء‬ ‫تقويم‬ ‫ىو‬ ‫البحث‬ ‫ىذا‬ ‫من‬ ‫ئيسي‬‫ر‬‫ال‬ ‫اليدف‬ ‫خبلل‬ ‫من‬ ‫االقتصادي‬ ‫النشاط‬: 1-‫ات‬‫ر‬‫اإلستثما‬ ‫لتشجيع‬ ‫منحيا‬ ‫يجب‬ ‫التي‬ ‫ات‬‫ز‬‫الممي‬‫و‬ ‫ليا‬ ‫المنظمة‬ ‫انين‬‫و‬‫الق‬‫و‬ ‫ة‬‫ر‬‫المباش‬ ‫األجنبية‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫اإلستثما‬ ‫حجم‬ ‫اض‬‫ر‬‫إستع‬ ‫ة‬‫ر‬‫المباش‬ ‫األجنبية‬. 2-‫االقتصادي‬ ‫النمو‬ ‫في‬ ‫ة‬‫ر‬‫المباش‬ ‫األجنبية‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫اإلستثما‬ ‫مساىمة‬ ‫مدي‬ ‫تقييم‬.
  4. 4. 3 ‫البحث‬ ‫أمهية‬ ‫ونقل‬ ‫المحمي‬ ‫اإلستثمار‬‫و‬ ‫المحمية‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫المدخ‬ ‫نقص‬ ‫تعويض‬ ‫في‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫األجنبي‬ ‫اإلستثمار‬ ‫يمعبيا‬ ‫التي‬ ‫األىمية‬ ‫من‬ ً‫ا‬‫إنطبلق‬ ‫األمر‬ ‫بية‬‫ر‬‫الع‬ ‫الدول‬ ‫في‬ ‫وباألخص‬ ‫اإلستثمار‬ ‫من‬ ‫ع‬‫النو‬ ‫ليذا‬ ‫ومعوقات‬ ‫مخاطر‬ ‫ىناك‬ ‫أن‬ ‫إال‬ ‫ممكنة‬ ‫منفعة‬ ‫أقصي‬ ‫لتحقيق‬ ‫التكنولوجيا‬ ‫اإلستثمار‬ ‫من‬ ‫ع‬‫النو‬ ‫ىذا‬ ‫يقمص‬ ‫الذي‬. ‫األديب‬ ‫املسح‬ ‫سيما‬ ‫ال‬ ‫النامية‬ ‫الدول‬ ‫إقتصاديات‬ ‫نمو‬ ‫دعم‬ ‫في‬ ً‫ا‬‫ىام‬ ً‫ا‬‫ر‬‫دو‬ ‫الماضي‬ ‫ن‬‫القر‬ ‫من‬ ‫الثاني‬ ‫النصف‬ ‫خبلل‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫األجنبي‬ ‫اإلستثمار‬ ‫أدي‬ ‫ية‬‫ر‬‫اإلستثما‬ ‫التدفقات‬ ‫حجم‬ ‫في‬ ‫ة‬‫ر‬‫كبي‬ ‫يادة‬‫ز‬ ‫شيدا‬ ‫الذين‬ ‫الماضيين‬ ‫العقدين‬ ‫خبلل‬. ‫يادة‬‫ز‬‫ال‬ ‫تمك‬ ‫معظم‬ ‫العالمي‬ ‫االقتصاد‬ ‫ىيكل‬ ‫عمي‬ ‫أت‬‫ر‬‫ط‬ ‫التي‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫التغي‬ ‫وتفسر‬‫السو‬ ‫إقتصاد‬ ‫نحو‬ ‫اإلتجاه‬‫النامية‬ ‫الدول‬ ‫معظم‬ ‫في‬ ‫ق‬ ‫األجنبي‬ ‫اإلستثمار‬ ‫أعطي‬ ‫وقد‬ ‫العالمي‬ ‫االقتصاد‬ ‫تكامل‬ ‫في‬ ‫الدول‬ ‫ىذه‬ ‫مساىمة‬ ‫يادة‬‫ز‬ ‫عن‬ ً‫بل‬‫فض‬ ‫اإلستثمار‬‫و‬ ‫ة‬‫ر‬‫التجا‬ ‫نظم‬ ‫ير‬‫ر‬‫وتح‬ ‫أس‬‫ر‬ ‫نتاجية‬‫ا‬‫و‬ ‫األجور‬ ‫ادت‬‫ز‬‫ف‬ ‫العمل‬ ‫اق‬‫و‬‫أس‬‫و‬ ‫المال‬ ‫أس‬‫ر‬ ‫اق‬‫و‬‫أس‬ ‫بط‬‫ر‬ ‫في‬ ‫المساىمة‬ ‫خبلل‬ ‫من‬ ‫العالمي‬ ‫لمتكامل‬ ‫ىامو‬ ‫دفعو‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫متعددة‬ ‫الشركات‬ ‫تبنت‬ ‫كما‬ ‫بشدة‬ ‫ة‬‫ر‬‫التجا‬ ‫حركة‬ ‫ادت‬‫ز‬ ‫المتعددة‬ ‫ابط‬‫و‬‫الر‬ ‫من‬ ‫عالمية‬ ‫شبكة‬ ‫نشوء‬ ‫ومع‬ ‫ليا‬ ‫المضيفة‬ ‫الدول‬ ‫في‬ ‫المال‬ ‫األنشطة‬ ‫يع‬‫ز‬‫وتو‬ ‫التخصص‬ ‫عن‬ ‫الناتجة‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫الوفو‬ ‫من‬ ‫لئلستفادة‬ ‫ايد‬‫ز‬‫مت‬ ‫عالمي‬ ‫طابع‬ ‫ذات‬ ‫اتيجيات‬‫ر‬‫إست‬ ‫الجنسيات‬. ‫قدر‬ ‫بيدف‬ ‫وذلك‬ ‫األم‬ ‫الوطن‬ ‫حدود‬ ‫ج‬‫خار‬ ‫تقع‬ ‫مشروعات‬ ‫في‬ ‫باإلستثمار‬ ‫منشأة‬ ‫أو‬ ‫شركة‬ ‫قيام‬ ‫بأنو‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫األجنبي‬ ‫اإلستثمار‬ ‫يعرف‬ ‫عديدة‬ ‫أشكال‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫األجنبي‬ ‫اإلستثمار‬ ‫يتخذ‬ ‫أن‬ ‫ويمكن‬ ‫المشروعات‬ ‫تمك‬ ‫عمميات‬ ‫عمي‬ ‫التأثير‬ ‫من‬: 1-‫بالكامل‬ ‫جديد‬ ‫ع‬‫مشرو‬ ‫إنشاء‬. 2-‫قائمة‬ ‫منشأة‬ ‫أصول‬ ‫تممك‬. 3-‫المستثمر‬ ‫فييا‬ ‫يمتمك‬ ‫عمميات‬10%‫ة‬‫ر‬‫إدا‬ ‫في‬ ‫التأثير‬ ‫عمي‬ ‫ة‬‫ر‬‫بالقد‬ ‫الممكية‬ ‫ىذه‬ ‫تبط‬‫ر‬‫ت‬ ‫أن‬ ‫عمي‬ ‫المال‬ ‫أس‬‫ر‬ ‫من‬ ‫أكثر‬ ‫أو‬ ‫تحقيق‬ ‫بيدف‬ ‫الشركات‬ ‫أصول‬ ‫اء‬‫ر‬‫بش‬ ‫تقوم‬ ‫التي‬ ‫ية‬‫ر‬‫اإلستثما‬ ‫الصناديق‬‫و‬ ‫المحافع‬ ‫في‬ ‫اإلستثمار‬ ‫عن‬ ‫يختمف‬ ‫وبذلك‬ ‫المؤسسة‬ ‫النوعين‬ ‫بين‬ ‫يق‬‫ر‬‫التف‬ ‫صعوبة‬ ‫إلي‬ ‫التنبو‬ ‫مع‬ ‫اتيا‬‫ر‬‫إدا‬ ‫في‬ ‫التحكم‬ ‫ن‬‫دو‬ ‫مالي‬ ‫عائد‬.
  5. 5. 4 ‫األول‬ ‫الفصل‬:‫املباشر‬ ‫األجنيب‬ ‫لإلستثمار‬ ‫النظري‬ ‫اإلطار‬ ‫األول‬ ‫المعحث‬:‫ر‬ ‫المعا‬ ‫االجإبي‬ ‫االستثمار‬ ‫ماهية‬(‫التعريف‬–‫اع‬‫و‬‫االإ‬–‫االهمية‬) ‫الثاإي‬ ‫المعحث‬:‫المختمفة‬ ‫االقتصادية‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫المتغل‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫ر‬ ‫المعا‬ ‫األجإبي‬ ‫االستثمار‬ ‫أثر‬ ‫الثالث‬ ‫المعحث‬:‫ر‬ ‫المعا‬ ‫االجإبي‬ ‫االستثمار‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫ها‬‫وتأثلر‬ ‫العالمية‬ ‫المالية‬ ‫االزمة‬.
  6. 6. 5 ‫األول‬ ‫املبحث‬ ‫املباشر‬ ‫األجنيب‬ ‫اإلستثمار‬ ‫ماهية‬(‫واألمهية‬ ‫واألنواع‬ ‫يف‬‫ر‬‫التع‬) ‫تمهلد‬ ‫اإلنفتاح‬‫و‬ ‫اإلقتصادي‬ ‫التحرر‬ ‫نحو‬ ‫العالم‬ ‫إقتصاديات‬ ‫إتجاه‬ ‫مع‬ ‫ة‬‫ر‬‫المباش‬ ‫األجنبية‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫باإلستثما‬ ‫ة‬‫ر‬‫األخي‬ ‫ة‬‫ر‬‫الفت‬ ‫في‬ ‫اإلىتمام‬ ‫تنامي‬ ‫ايد‬‫ز‬‫ت‬ ‫من‬ ‫ذلك‬ ‫عن‬ ‫تب‬‫ر‬‫ومات‬ ‫العمبلقة‬ ‫االقتصادية‬ ‫التكتبلت‬ ‫يادة‬‫ز‬‫و‬ ‫الخاص‬ ‫القطاع‬ ‫لصالح‬ ‫اإلقتصادي‬ ‫المجال‬ ‫في‬ ‫الدولة‬ ‫دور‬ ‫اجع‬‫ر‬‫وت‬ ‫اق‬‫و‬‫االس‬ ‫انفتاح‬ ‫ظل‬ ‫ففي‬ ‫الكامل‬ ‫التوظيف‬‫و‬ ‫االقتصادي‬ ‫النمو‬‫و‬ ‫اإلصبلح‬ ‫لتحقيق‬ ‫األساسية‬ ‫اآلليات‬ ‫كأحد‬ ‫الخاص‬ ‫االستثمار‬ ‫جذب‬ ‫من‬ ‫يستدعي‬ ‫الذي‬ ‫األمر‬ ‫الدولي‬ ‫المستوى‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫المنافسة‬ ‫حدة‬ ‫ايدت‬‫ز‬‫ت‬ ‫االقتصاد‬ ‫عولمة‬ ‫اء‬‫ر‬‫ج‬ ‫من‬ ‫البعض‬ ‫بعضيا‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫العالمية‬ ‫تسمح‬ ‫تنافسية‬ ‫ة‬‫ر‬‫قد‬ ‫باكتسابيا‬ ‫مشروط‬ ‫وذلك‬ ‫ال‬‫و‬‫بالز‬ ‫تيددىا‬ ‫التي‬ ‫المنافسة‬ ‫ىذه‬ ‫مخاطر‬ ‫من‬ ‫تحمييا‬ ‫ق‬‫طر‬ ‫اعتماد‬ ‫المؤسسات‬ ‫مختمف‬ ‫المستوى‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫أو‬ ‫المحمي‬ ‫المستوى‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫اء‬‫و‬‫س‬ ‫المؤسسات‬ ‫بين‬ ‫التحالفات‬ ‫أن‬ ‫نجد‬ ‫الصدد‬ ‫ىذا‬ ‫وفي‬ ‫عمميا‬ ‫ميادين‬ ‫في‬ ‫بالبقاء‬ ‫ليا‬ ‫لممؤسسة‬ ‫تسمح‬ ‫الدمج‬‫و‬ ‫اء‬‫ر‬‫الش‬ ‫اتيجيات‬‫ر‬‫است‬ ‫التحالف‬ ‫الى‬ ‫باالضافة‬ ‫تشمل‬ ‫السبل‬ ‫من‬ ‫مجموعة‬ ‫ضمن‬ ‫عاما‬ ‫سبيبل‬ ‫تعتبر‬ ‫العالمي‬ ‫المنافسة‬ ‫ىذه‬ ‫اجية‬‫و‬‫بم‬. ‫المباشر‬ ‫األجنبي‬ ‫اإلستثمار‬ ‫لتدفقات‬ ‫ايد‬‫ز‬‫المت‬ ‫النمو‬ ‫ويعد‬Foreign Direct Investment‫الماضي‬ ‫ن‬‫القر‬ ‫من‬ ‫التسعينات‬ ‫خبلل‬ ‫الناتج‬‫و‬ ‫الدولية‬ ‫ة‬‫ر‬‫بالتجا‬ ‫الخاصة‬ ‫تمك‬ ‫من‬ ‫ع‬‫أسر‬ ‫نمو‬ ‫معدالت‬ ‫التدفقات‬ ‫ىذه‬ ‫حققت‬ ‫فقد‬ ‫العالمي‬ ‫االقتصاد‬ ‫في‬ ‫الحديثة‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫التغي‬ ‫أىم‬ ‫أحد‬ ‫الدول‬ ‫شيدت‬ ‫فقد‬ ‫المتقدمة‬ ‫الدول‬ ‫الى‬ ‫الت‬‫ز‬‫وما‬ ‫كانت‬ ‫التدفقات‬ ‫ليذه‬ ‫ئيسية‬‫ر‬‫ال‬ ‫الوجية‬ ‫أن‬ ‫من‬ ‫غم‬‫الر‬ ‫وعمى‬ ‫العالمي‬ ‫االجمالي‬ ‫المحمي‬ ‫الى‬ ‫وصمت‬ ‫حتى‬ ‫التسعينات‬ ‫منذ‬ ‫اضييا‬‫ر‬‫ا‬ ‫الى‬ ‫الداخمة‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫االجنبي‬ ‫االستثمار‬ ‫تدفقات‬ ‫في‬ ‫حادة‬ ‫يادة‬‫ز‬ ‫النامية‬49%‫اجمالي‬ ‫من‬ ‫عام‬ ‫خبلل‬ ‫العالمية‬ ‫التدفقات‬2009‫المتعمقة‬ ‫االقتصادية‬ ‫االدبيات‬ ‫في‬ ‫الموجودة‬ ‫االسئمة‬ ‫بعض‬ ‫السطح‬ ‫الى‬ ‫اعادت‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫التغي‬ ‫ىذه‬ ‫ىذه‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫االستثمارت‬ ‫ليذه‬ ‫المتوقعة‬ ‫االثار‬‫و‬ ‫المضيفة‬ ‫الدول‬ ‫الى‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫االجنبي‬ ‫االستثمار‬ ‫جذب‬ ‫في‬ ‫تؤثر‬ ‫التي‬ ‫امل‬‫و‬‫الع‬ ‫بتحديد‬ ‫النامية‬ ‫الدول‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫التركيز‬ ‫كان‬ ‫ة‬‫ر‬‫الم‬ ‫ىذه‬ ‫ولكن‬ ‫االقتصاديات‬.
  7. 7. 6 ‫ر‬ ‫المعا‬ ‫األجإبي‬ ‫اإلستثمار‬ ‫تعريف‬:Foreign Direct Investment – FDI)(: 1.‫إستثمارت‬(1) ‫العبلقة‬ ‫وتشمل‬ ‫المستثمر‬ ‫حدود‬ ‫ج‬‫خار‬ ‫منشآت‬ ‫أو‬ ‫مؤسسات‬ ‫في‬ ‫االمد‬ ‫طويمة‬ ‫فائدة‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫الحصول‬ ‫الى‬ ‫تيدف‬ ‫تقوم‬ ‫التي‬ ‫الجنسيات‬ ‫المتعددة‬ ‫أو‬ ‫لمقوميات‬ ‫ة‬‫ر‬‫العاب‬ ‫الشركات‬ ‫تشمل‬ ‫خارجية‬ ‫جية‬ ‫مع‬ ‫دولة‬ ‫بما‬‫ر‬ ‫أو‬ ‫مؤسسى‬ ‫أو‬ ‫منشأة‬ ‫بين‬ ‫األقل‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫بمدين‬ ‫في‬ ‫الخدمات‬ ‫تقديم‬ ‫أو‬ ‫االنتاج‬ ‫ة‬‫ر‬‫بإدا‬. 2.‫ن‬‫يشاركو‬ ‫أو‬ ‫ويمتمكونيا‬ ‫األجانب‬ ‫ن‬‫المستثمرو‬ ‫بإنشائيا‬ ‫يقوم‬ ‫التي‬ ‫المشروعات‬ ‫كافة‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫األجنبي‬ ‫باإلستثمار‬ ‫يقصد‬ ‫فييا‬ ‫الوطني‬ ‫المستثمر‬(Joint Venture)‫ة‬‫ر‬‫اإلدا‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫فييا‬ ‫ن‬‫يسيطرو‬ ‫أو‬ 3.‫األم‬ ‫الوطن‬ ‫حدود‬ ‫ج‬‫خار‬ ‫تقع‬ ‫مشروعات‬ ‫في‬ ‫باإلستثمار‬ ‫ما‬ ‫منشأة‬ ‫أو‬ ‫شركة‬ ‫قيام‬ ‫بأنو‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫األجنبي‬ ‫اإلستثمار‬ ‫يعرف‬ ‫المشروعات‬ ‫تمك‬ ‫عمميات‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫التأثير‬ ‫من‬ ‫قدر‬ ‫ممارسة‬ ‫بيدف‬ ‫وذلك‬. 4.‫الدولي‬ ‫النقد‬ ‫ق‬‫صندو‬ ‫يعرف‬(2) ‫يعكس‬ ‫الذي‬ ‫الدولي‬ ‫اإلستثمار‬ ‫اع‬‫و‬‫أن‬ ‫من‬ ‫ع‬‫النو‬ ‫ذلك‬ ‫بأنو‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫األجنبي‬ ‫اإلستثمار‬ ‫المقيم‬ ‫الكيان‬ ‫الى‬ ‫ويشار‬ ‫آخر‬ ‫إقتصاد‬ ‫في‬ ‫مقيمة‬ ‫مؤسسة‬ ‫في‬ ‫دائمة‬ ‫مصمحة‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫ما‬ ‫إقتصاد‬ ‫في‬ ‫مقيم‬ ‫كيان‬ ‫حصول‬ ‫بإصطبلح‬"‫المباشر‬ ‫المستثمر‬"‫بإصطبلح‬ ‫المؤسسة‬ ‫الى‬‫و‬"‫مؤسسة‬‫المباشر‬ ‫اإلستثمار‬"‫الدائمة‬ ‫المصمحة‬ ‫وتنطوي‬ ‫النفوذ‬ ‫من‬ ‫ة‬‫ر‬‫كبي‬ ‫جة‬‫بدر‬ ‫المستثمر‬ ‫تمتع‬ ‫الى‬ ‫باإلضافة‬ ‫المؤسسة‬‫و‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫المستثمر‬ ‫بين‬ ‫االجل‬ ‫طويمة‬ ‫عبلقة‬ ‫وجود‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫في‬ ‫حصة‬ ‫ممكية‬ ‫ىو‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫األجنبي‬ ‫اإلستثمار‬ ‫يف‬‫ر‬‫لتع‬ ‫الفاصل‬ ‫الحد‬ ‫ن‬‫يكو‬ ‫يف‬‫ر‬‫التع‬ ‫ىذا‬ ‫اض‬‫ر‬‫ألغ‬‫و‬ ‫المؤسسة‬ ‫ة‬‫ر‬‫إدا‬ ‫في‬ ‫ق‬‫تفو‬ ‫أو‬ ‫تساوي‬ ‫المضيف‬ ‫البمد‬ ‫في‬ ‫التابعة‬ ‫الشركة‬ ‫مال‬ ‫أس‬‫ر‬10%‫لمؤسسة‬ ‫التصويتية‬ ‫القوة‬ ‫أو‬ ‫العادية‬ ‫االسيم‬ ‫من‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫اإلستثمار‬. ‫ر‬ ‫المعا‬ ‫األجإبي‬ ‫اإلستثمار‬ ‫اع‬‫و‬‫أإ‬: ‫وعمى‬ ‫المضيف‬ ‫البمد‬ ‫في‬ ‫المشروعات‬ ‫إنشاء‬ ‫كيفية‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫إستنادا‬ ‫مختمفة‬ ‫أشكال‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫األجنبي‬ ‫اإلستثمار‬ ‫اع‬‫و‬‫أن‬ ‫تقسيم‬ ‫يمكن‬ ‫األم‬ ‫البمد‬ ‫غير‬ ‫ى‬‫أخر‬ ‫بمدان‬ ‫في‬ ‫اإلستثمار‬ ‫اء‬‫ر‬‫و‬ ‫األسباب‬‫و‬ ‫افع‬‫و‬‫الد‬‫و‬ ‫الدخول‬ ‫اتيجيات‬‫ر‬‫إست‬. ‫الى‬ ‫المضلف‬ ‫البمد‬ ‫في‬ ‫روعات‬ ‫الم‬ ‫اء‬ ‫إإ‬ ‫كيفية‬ ‫حلث‬ ‫من‬ ‫ر‬ ‫المعا‬ ‫األجإبي‬ ‫اإلستثمار‬ ‫لإقسم‬: 1.‫التأسيسي‬ ‫اإلستثمار‬:Greenfield FDI(3) ‫المضيف‬ ‫البمد‬ ‫في‬ ‫األم‬ ‫لمشركة‬ ‫جديدة‬ ‫انتاجية‬ ‫افق‬‫ر‬‫م‬ ‫إنشاء‬ ‫يعني‬ ‫الذي‬. (1) ‫ابتسام‬ ‫صالح‬"‫مصر‬ ‫في‬ ‫األسمنت‬ ‫قطاع‬ ، ‫حالة‬ ‫اسة‬‫ر‬‫د‬ ‫المتوسط‬ ‫البحر‬ ‫حوض‬ ‫دول‬ ‫في‬ ‫ة‬‫ر‬‫المباش‬ ‫األوروبية‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫اإلستثما‬"‫االقتصاد‬ ‫كمية‬ ‫ماجستير‬ ‫رسالة‬ ‫ة‬‫ر‬‫القاى‬ ‫جامعة‬ ، ‫السياسية‬ ‫العموم‬‫و‬2009‫ص‬ ،5 (2) ، ‫لميس‬ ‫شعبان‬"‫عام‬ ‫من‬ ‫ة‬‫ر‬‫الفت‬ ‫في‬ ‫مصر‬ ‫في‬ ‫الطاقة‬ ‫لقطاع‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫األوروبي‬ ‫اإلستثمار‬1996‫عام‬ ‫الى‬2006"‫االقتصاد‬ ‫كمية‬ ، ‫ماجستير‬ ‫اسة‬‫ر‬‫د‬ ، ، ‫ة‬‫ر‬‫القاى‬ ‫جامعة‬ ، ‫السياسية‬ ‫العموم‬‫و‬2009‫ص‬ ،4 3)) ‫ص‬ ، ‫سابق‬ ‫مرجع‬ ، ‫صالح‬ ‫إبتسام‬6
  8. 8. 7 2.‫اذ‬‫و‬‫اإلستح‬‫و‬ ‫اإلندماج‬ ‫عمميات‬ ‫يق‬‫ر‬‫ط‬ ‫عن‬ ‫إستثمارت‬Mergers and Acquisitions‫األجنبي‬ ‫المستثمر‬ ‫قيام‬ ‫يعني‬ ‫الذي‬ ‫يمكن‬ ‫األجنبي‬ ‫اإلستثمار‬ ‫إن‬ ‫كما‬ ‫جديد‬ ‫قانوني‬ ‫كيان‬ ‫إلنشاء‬ ‫المضيف‬ ‫البمد‬ ‫في‬ ‫تعمل‬ ‫قائمة‬ ‫شركة‬ ‫مع‬ ‫اإلندماج‬ ‫أو‬ ‫اء‬‫ر‬‫بالش‬ ‫األجنبي‬ ‫لممسثتمر‬ ‫كميا‬ ‫ممموكة‬ ‫تابعة‬ ‫شركة‬ ‫ن‬‫يكو‬ ‫أن‬Wholly Owned Enterprise‫مع‬ ‫اكة‬‫ر‬‫الش‬ ‫خبلل‬ ‫من‬ ‫أو‬ ‫وطني‬ ‫مستثمر‬Joint Venture ‫المضيفة‬ ‫الدول‬ ‫في‬ ‫اإلستثمار‬ ‫اء‬‫ر‬‫و‬ ‫افع‬‫و‬‫الد‬‫و‬ ‫األسعاب‬ ‫حلث‬ ‫من‬ ‫ر‬ ‫المعا‬ ‫األجإبي‬ ‫اإلستثمار‬ ‫تصإلف‬ ‫ويمكن‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫األجإبي‬ ‫المستثمر‬ ‫إظر‬ ‫وجهة‬ ‫من‬: 1.‫اق‬‫و‬‫األس‬ ‫عن‬ ‫الباحث‬ ‫اإلستثمار‬:(Market Seeking)(4) ‫المضيفة‬ ‫لمدولة‬ ‫المحمي‬ ‫ق‬‫السو‬ ‫خدمة‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫ييدف‬ ‫الذي‬ ‫األم‬ ‫الشركة‬ ‫قبل‬ ‫من‬ ‫ية‬‫ر‬‫التصدي‬ ‫لمعمميات‬ ‫بديبل‬ ‫يعد‬ ‫الذي‬‫و‬ ‫الجمركية‬ ‫الرسوم‬‫و‬ ‫اصبلت‬‫و‬‫الم‬ ‫تكاليف‬ ‫بعض‬ ‫من‬ ‫لمتقميل‬ ‫األفقي‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫األجنبي‬ ‫باإلستثمار‬ ‫ع‬‫النو‬ ‫ىذا‬ ‫يسمر‬ ‫كما‬ ‫المضيفة‬ ‫البمدان‬‫و‬Horizontal‫األم‬ ‫الشركة‬ ‫تقوم‬ ‫حيث‬ ‫ئيسي‬‫ر‬‫ال‬ ‫المقر‬ ‫في‬ ‫تنتج‬ ‫التي‬ ‫المنتجة‬ ‫الخدمات‬‫و‬ ‫السمع‬ ‫نفس‬ ‫إلنتاج‬ ‫المضيف‬ ‫البمد‬ ‫في‬ ‫تابعة‬ ‫إنتاجية‬ ‫وحدات‬ ‫بإنشاء‬ ‫الدول‬ ‫بعض‬ ‫إتبعتيا‬ ‫التي‬ ‫الحمانية‬ ‫السياسات‬ ‫لتجاوز‬ ‫مثاليا‬ ‫حبل‬ ‫كان‬ ‫االجنبي‬ ‫اإلستثمار‬ ‫من‬ ‫ع‬‫النو‬ ‫ىذا‬ ‫االم‬ ‫لمشركة‬ ‫الجنوبية‬ ‫يكا‬‫ر‬‫ام‬ ‫دول‬ ‫خصوصا‬ ‫اردات‬‫و‬‫ال‬ ‫إحبلل‬ ‫سياسة‬ ‫طبقت‬ ‫التي‬ ‫النامية‬. 2.‫الطبيعية‬ ‫المصادر‬ ‫عن‬ ‫الباحث‬ ‫اإلستثمار‬(5) :Natural Resources Seeking‫عمى‬ ‫الحصول‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫يسعى‬ ‫الذي‬‫و‬ ‫لمدولة‬ ‫النسبية‬ ‫ة‬‫ز‬‫المي‬ ‫إلستغبلل‬ ‫يسعى‬ ‫ثم‬ ‫ومن‬ ‫لمشركة‬ ‫األم‬ ‫دولة‬ ‫في‬ ‫التتوفر‬ ‫التي‬ ‫الرخيصة‬ ‫الطبيعية‬ ‫المصادر‬ ‫المضيفة‬. 3.‫الكفاءة‬ ‫عن‬ ‫الباحث‬ ‫اإلستثمار‬:Efficiency Seeking‫كفاءتيا‬ ‫يادة‬‫ز‬‫ل‬ ‫اءه‬‫ر‬‫و‬ ‫من‬ ‫االجنبية‬ ‫الشركات‬ ‫تسعى‬ ‫الذي‬‫و‬ ‫اإلنتاج‬ ‫تكاليف‬ ‫في‬ ‫نسبية‬ ‫ة‬‫ز‬‫بمي‬ ‫تتمتع‬ ‫مضيفة‬ ‫لدول‬ ‫اإلنتاج‬ ‫خطوط‬ ‫من‬ ‫ء‬‫جز‬ ‫تحويل‬ ‫يق‬‫ر‬‫ط‬ ‫عن‬ ‫اإلنتاجية‬(‫الخامات‬– ‫الرخيصة‬ ‫األولية‬ ‫المنتجات‬‫و‬ ‫العمل‬ ‫قوى‬)‫أسي‬‫ر‬‫ال‬ ‫باإلستثمار‬ ‫ع‬‫النو‬ ‫ىذا‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫يطمق‬ ‫كما‬Vertical FDI‫تقوم‬ ‫حيث‬ ‫موتورز‬ ‫ال‬‫ر‬‫جن‬ ‫شركة‬ ‫تقوم‬ ‫فمثبل‬ ‫مختمفة‬ ‫مضيفة‬ ‫دول‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫اإلنتاج‬ ‫عممية‬ ‫احل‬‫ر‬‫م‬ ‫أو‬ ‫خطوط‬ ‫يع‬‫ز‬‫بتو‬ ‫األم‬ ‫الشركة‬ ‫ديتدرويت‬ ‫مدينة‬ ‫في‬ ‫ئيسية‬‫ر‬‫ال‬ ‫المصانع‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫اء‬‫ز‬‫االج‬ ‫ىذه‬ ‫نقل‬ ‫ثم‬ ‫مختمفة‬ ‫دول‬ ‫في‬ ‫اتيا‬‫ر‬‫سيا‬ ‫من‬ ‫اء‬‫ز‬‫أج‬‫و‬ ‫مكونات‬ ‫بتصنيع‬ ‫ي‬‫التجار‬ ‫لمتبادل‬ ‫مكمبل‬ ‫األجنبي‬ ‫اإلستثمار‬ ‫من‬ ‫ع‬‫النو‬ ‫ىذا‬ ‫يعتبر‬ ‫لذا‬ ‫نيائي‬ ‫كمنتج‬ ‫لتجميعيا‬ ‫يكية‬‫ر‬‫األم‬ ‫مشجن‬ ‫الية‬‫و‬ ‫في‬ ‫المضيف‬ ‫وبمد‬ ‫األم‬ ‫بمد‬ ‫بين‬. 4)) ، ‫داليا‬ ‫عيسى‬"‫مصر‬ ‫في‬ ‫االتصاالت‬ ‫قطاع‬ ‫في‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫األوروبي‬ ‫اإلستثمار‬ ‫دور‬(‫المغرب‬‫و‬ ‫مصر‬ ‫بين‬ ‫نة‬‫ر‬‫مقا‬ ‫اسة‬‫ر‬‫د‬)"‫االقتصاد‬ ‫كمية‬ ، ‫ماجستير‬ ‫رسالة‬ ، ‫ة‬‫ر‬‫القاى‬ ‫جامعة‬ ، ‫السياسية‬ ‫العموم‬‫و‬2009‫ص‬ ،7 (5) ‫ص‬ ، ‫سابق‬ ‫مرجع‬ ، ‫شعبان‬ ‫لميس‬8
  9. 9. 8 4.‫اتيجية‬‫ر‬‫إست‬ ‫أصول‬ ‫عن‬ ‫الباحث‬ ‫اإلستثمار‬Strategic Asset Seeking‫اصول‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫الحصول‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫يسعى‬ ‫الذي‬‫و‬ ‫في‬ ‫باالستثمار‬ ‫االجنبي‬ ‫المستثمر‬ ‫قيام‬ ‫المثال‬ ‫سبيل‬ ‫فعمى‬ ‫الطويل‬ ‫األجل‬ ‫في‬ ‫األم‬ ‫لمشركة‬ ‫أىمية‬ ‫ذات‬ ‫ن‬‫تكو‬ ‫اتيجية‬‫ر‬‫إست‬ ‫التصنيف‬ ‫ىذا‬ ‫ضمن‬ ‫يدخل‬ ‫المناطق‬ ‫ىذه‬ ‫في‬ ‫المستخدمة‬ ‫التكنولوجيا‬ ‫من‬ ‫لئلستفادة‬ ‫ة‬‫ر‬‫المتطو‬ ‫المناطق‬. ‫ر‬ ‫المعا‬ ‫األجإبي‬ ‫اإلستثمار‬ ‫أهمية‬: ‫العالمي‬ ‫اإلقتصاد‬ ‫مع‬ ‫التفاعل‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫تو‬‫ر‬‫قد‬ ‫بتحسين‬ ‫المحمي‬ ‫لئلقتصاد‬ ‫دفع‬ ‫قوة‬ ‫إعطاء‬ ‫في‬ ‫تتمثل‬ ‫األجنبي‬ ‫االستثمار‬ ‫أىمية‬ ‫إن‬ ‫اكثر‬ ‫إقتصاد‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫اإلقتصاد‬ ‫تنقل‬ ‫التي‬ ‫افعة‬‫ر‬‫ال‬ ‫من‬ ‫أساسيا‬ ‫ءا‬‫جز‬ ‫اإلستثمار‬ ‫ىذا‬ ‫ن‬‫يكو‬ ‫بحيث‬ ‫الدولية‬ ‫اإلنتاجية‬ ‫العممية‬ ‫في‬ ‫المشاركة‬‫و‬ ‫ىو‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫األجنبي‬ ‫اإلستثمار‬ ‫من‬ ‫اليدف‬ ‫كان‬ ‫إذا‬ ‫أما‬ ‫الدولية‬ ‫اإلنتاجية‬ ‫العممية‬ ‫في‬ ‫ومساىم‬ ‫العالمي‬ ‫باإلقتصاد‬ ‫تبط‬‫ر‬‫م‬ ‫كفاءة‬ ‫المتاحة‬ ‫الفرص‬ ‫جميع‬ ‫األجنبي‬ ‫اإلستثمار‬ ‫مجاالت‬ ‫وتشمل‬ ‫محدود‬ ‫أثر‬ ‫ذات‬ ‫أىميتو‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫فيظل‬ ‫مالية‬ ‫ارد‬‫و‬‫م‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫فقط‬ ‫الحصول‬ ‫اإلستثمار‬ ‫ات‬‫و‬‫أد‬ ‫أكثر‬ ‫من‬ ‫اإلقتصادية‬ ‫المشروعات‬ ‫وتعتبر‬ ‫المستخدمة‬ ‫اإلستثمار‬ ‫ات‬‫و‬‫أد‬ ‫كانت‬ ‫ميما‬ ‫األجنبية‬ ‫اق‬‫و‬‫األس‬ ‫في‬ ‫لئلستثمار‬ ‫المضيف‬ ‫البمد‬‫و‬ ‫المستثمر‬ ‫الطرفين‬ ‫لكبل‬ ‫بالمنافع‬ ‫تعود‬ ‫فإنيا‬ ‫الخدمات‬‫و‬ ‫اعة‬‫ر‬‫الز‬‫و‬ ‫ة‬‫ر‬‫التجا‬‫و‬ ‫الصناعة‬ ‫بين‬ ‫بأنشطتيا‬ ‫تنوعا‬ ‫أو‬ ‫ا‬‫ر‬‫إنتشا‬ ‫المالك‬ ‫ثروة‬ ‫من‬ ‫يد‬‫ز‬‫ت‬ ‫مضافة‬ ‫قيمة‬ ‫إنتاج‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫يؤدي‬ ‫مما‬ ‫االقتصادية‬ ‫المشروعات‬ ‫فإن‬ ‫المستثمر‬ ‫يخص‬ ‫فيما‬ ‫لئلستثمار‬(‫المستثمر‬) ‫فضبل‬ ‫ا‬‫ر‬‫ومستم‬ ‫ال‬‫و‬‫معق‬ ‫عائدا‬ ‫المستثمر‬ ‫ويحقق‬ ‫االمان‬ ‫من‬ ‫ا‬‫ر‬‫كبي‬ ‫ا‬‫ر‬‫قد‬ ‫لممستثمر‬ ‫يوفر‬ ‫وكما‬ ‫القومي‬ ‫الناتج‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫يادة‬‫ز‬ ‫كل‬ ‫فى‬ ‫وتنعكس‬ ‫اإلقتصادية‬ ‫المشروعات‬ ‫فإن‬ ‫المضيف‬ ‫البمد‬ ‫مايخص‬ ‫أما‬ ‫لمغير‬ ‫تيا‬‫ر‬‫إدا‬ ‫بتفويض‬ ‫أو‬ ‫بنفسو‬ ‫إما‬ ‫أصولو‬ ‫ة‬‫ر‬‫إدا‬ ‫بحق‬ ‫المستثمر‬ ‫تمتع‬ ‫عن‬ ‫تؤدي‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫األجنبي‬ ‫لئلستثمار‬(6) ‫ومنيا‬ ‫ى‬‫األخر‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫اإلستثما‬ ‫أوجو‬ ‫في‬ ‫ىو‬ ‫مما‬ ‫أكثر‬ ‫اقتصاديا‬‫و‬ ‫اجتماعيا‬ ‫ا‬‫ر‬‫دو‬: 1.‫المحمية‬ ‫ق‬‫لمسو‬ ‫الخدمات‬‫و‬ ‫السمع‬ ‫إنتاج‬. 2.‫الموظفة‬ ‫غير‬ ‫ية‬‫ر‬‫البش‬ ‫ارد‬‫و‬‫الم‬ ‫استثمار‬‫و‬ ‫المحمية‬ ‫العمالة‬ ‫توظيف‬ 3.‫التكنولوجيا‬ ‫لنقل‬ ‫الوسائل‬ ‫أفضل‬ ‫من‬ ‫االجنبي‬ ‫اإلستثمار‬ ‫يعتبر‬ ‫حيث‬ ‫البمد‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫الخب‬‫و‬ ‫المتقدمة‬ ‫التكنولوجيا‬ ‫مستويات‬ ‫نقل‬ ‫النامية‬ ‫الدول‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫المتقدمة‬ ‫الدول‬ ‫من‬ ‫خاصة‬ ‫آخر‬ ‫الى‬ ‫بمد‬ ‫من‬ ‫ية‬‫ر‬‫اإلدا‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫الميا‬‫و‬ ‫اإلنتاجية‬. 4.‫القومي‬ ‫الدخل‬ ‫يادة‬‫ز‬‫و‬ ‫االنتاج‬ ‫يادة‬‫ز‬ ‫خبلل‬ ‫من‬ ‫المدفوعات‬ ‫ان‬‫ز‬‫مي‬ ‫تحسين‬. 5.‫في‬ ‫إيجابيا‬ ‫إسياما‬ ‫يسبب‬ ‫مما‬ ‫االجنبية‬ ‫الشركات‬ ‫من‬ ‫االقميم‬ ‫عمييا‬ ‫يحصل‬ ‫التي‬ ‫ائب‬‫ر‬‫لمض‬ ‫ميم‬ ‫مصدر‬ ‫االجنبي‬ ‫االستثمار‬ ‫لئلقميم‬ ‫المحمي‬ ‫الناتج‬ ‫يادة‬‫ز‬. (6) ‫ص‬ ، ‫سابق‬ ‫مرجع‬ ، ‫شعبان‬ ‫لميس‬10
  10. 10. 9 ‫األولى‬ ‫تبة‬‫ر‬‫الم‬ ‫إحتل‬ ‫وقد‬ ‫النامية‬ ‫الدول‬ ‫في‬ ‫لمتنمية‬ ‫جي‬‫الخار‬ ‫التمويل‬ ‫عناصر‬ ‫من‬ ‫عنصر‬ ‫أىم‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫األجنبي‬ ‫اإلستثمار‬ ‫تدفق‬ ‫يمثل‬ ‫لمتنمية‬ ‫الرسمية‬ ‫المساعدات‬‫و‬ ‫البنوك‬ ‫خبلل‬ ‫من‬ ‫التمويل‬ ‫األىمية‬ ‫في‬ ‫فاق‬ ‫إنو‬ ‫أي‬ ‫الماضية‬ ‫ات‬‫و‬‫السن‬ ‫خبلل‬ ‫التمويل‬ ‫ىذا‬ ‫مكونات‬ ‫ضمن‬ ‫النامية‬ ‫لمدول‬ ‫بالنسبة‬ ‫األجنبي‬ ‫اإلستثمار‬ ‫أىمية‬ ‫الماضي‬ ‫ن‬‫القر‬ ‫من‬ ‫األخير‬ ‫العقد‬ ‫خبلل‬ ‫تصاعدت‬ ‫وقد‬: ‫ية‬‫ر‬‫اإلدا‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫الخب‬‫و‬ ‫المال‬ ‫أس‬‫ر‬ ‫مصادر‬ ‫كأحد‬. ‫العالمي‬ ‫اإلقتصاد‬ ‫ىيكل‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫أت‬‫ر‬‫ط‬ ‫التي‬ ‫االساسية‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫لمتغي‬ ‫كنتيجة‬. ‫النامية‬ ‫الدول‬ ‫في‬ ‫لمتنمية‬ ‫البلزمة‬ ‫الخارجية‬ ‫المالية‬ ‫ارد‬‫و‬‫لمم‬ ‫مصدر‬ ‫أكبر‬. ‫االجنبية‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫اإلستثما‬ ‫جذب‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫أكبر‬ ‫اتو‬‫ر‬‫قد‬ ‫كانت‬ ‫كمما‬ ‫تنافسية‬ ‫أكثر‬ ‫البمد‬ ‫ن‬‫يكو‬.
  11. 11. 10 ‫الثاين‬ ‫املبحث‬ ‫املختلفة‬ ‫اإلقتصادية‬ ‫ات‬‫ري‬‫املتغ‬ ‫على‬ ‫املباشر‬ ‫األجنيب‬ ‫اإلستثمار‬ ‫أتثري‬ ‫سياسية‬ ‫أو‬ ‫اقتصادية‬ ‫اآلثار‬ ‫ىذه‬ ‫ن‬‫تكو‬ ‫قد‬ ‫المضيف‬ ‫البمد‬‫و‬ ‫األم‬ ‫البمد‬ ‫من‬ ‫كل‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫التكاليف‬‫و‬ ‫المنافع‬ ‫يجمب‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫األجنبي‬ ‫اإلستثمار‬ ‫الدولتين‬ ‫داخل‬ ‫التنمية‬ ‫مستوى‬ ‫وكذلك‬ ‫المضيفة‬ ‫الدولة‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫األم‬ ‫الدولة‬ ‫من‬ ‫الموجية‬ ‫اإلستثمار‬ ‫ع‬‫نو‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫يعتمد‬ ‫ىذا‬ ‫ثقافية‬ ‫أو‬ ‫اجتماعية‬ ‫اإلقتصادي‬‫و‬ ‫السياسي‬ ‫التكوين‬‫و‬. ‫الناتج‬ ‫مثل‬ ‫المختمفة‬ ‫اإلقتصادية‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫المتغي‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫األجنبي‬ ‫اإلستثمار‬ ‫تأثير‬ ‫مفصل‬ ‫وبشكل‬ ‫المبحث‬ ‫ىذا‬ ‫في‬ ‫نتناول‬ ‫سوف‬ ‫تمك‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫األجنبي‬ ‫لئلستثمار‬ ‫اإليجابي‬ ‫لؤلثر‬ ‫المؤيدة‬ ‫اء‬‫ر‬‫اآل‬‫و‬ ‫ىا‬‫وغير‬ ‫المدفوعات‬ ‫ان‬‫ز‬‫ومي‬ ‫التوظيف‬‫و‬ ‫اإلجمالي‬ ‫المحمي‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫المتغي‬ ‫تمك‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫ة‬‫ر‬‫المباش‬ ‫األجنبية‬ ‫لئلستثمارت‬ ‫السمبي‬ ‫لؤلثر‬ ‫المؤيدة‬ ‫اء‬‫ر‬‫اآل‬ ‫أيضا‬‫و‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫المتغي‬. ‫ة‬‫ر‬‫القد‬‫و‬ ‫ار‬‫ر‬‫اإلستق‬ ‫من‬ ‫عالية‬ ‫جة‬‫در‬ ‫يوفر‬ ‫حيث‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫األجنبي‬ ‫لئلستثمار‬ ‫اإليجابي‬ ‫األثر‬ ‫ى‬‫تر‬ ‫اء‬‫ر‬‫اآل‬ ‫من‬ ‫مجموعة‬ ‫ىناك‬ ‫أن‬ ‫حيث‬ ‫لئلستثمار‬ ‫السمبي‬ ‫األثر‬ ‫ى‬‫تر‬ ‫التي‬ ‫اء‬‫ر‬‫اآل‬ ‫أيضا‬ ‫ونرصد‬ ‫تفعة‬‫ر‬‫وم‬ ‫إيجابية‬ ‫إنتاجية‬ ‫معدالت‬ ‫وكذلك‬ ‫مالية‬ ‫ارد‬‫و‬‫م‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫الوصول‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫الجديد‬ ‫اإلستعمار‬ ‫أشكال‬ ‫من‬ ‫شكل‬ ‫اء‬‫ر‬‫اآل‬ ‫بعض‬ ‫ه‬‫ر‬‫تعتب‬ ‫حيث‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫االجنبي‬. ‫ًال‬‫ال‬‫و‬‫أ‬:‫ر‬ ‫المعا‬ ‫األجإبي‬ ‫لإلستثمار‬ ‫اإللجابي‬ ‫لألثر‬ ‫المؤيدة‬ ‫اء‬‫ر‬‫اآل‬: ‫المباشر‬ ‫األجنبي‬ ‫اإلستثمار‬ ‫القصير‬ ‫المدى‬ ‫عمى‬(7) ‫في‬ ‫ي‬‫التجار‬ ‫ان‬‫ز‬‫المي‬ ‫في‬ ‫العجز‬ ‫تغطية‬ ‫في‬ ‫يساعد‬ ‫أن‬ ‫يمكن‬ ‫إذا‬ ‫خصوصا‬ ‫نيائيا‬ ‫العجز‬ ‫عبلج‬ ‫في‬ ‫يساىم‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫األجنبي‬ ‫فاإلستثمار‬ ‫البعيد‬ ‫المدى‬ ‫وعمى‬ ‫المدفوعات‬ ‫ان‬‫ز‬‫مي‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫الصاد‬ ‫في‬ ‫المتخصصة‬ ‫الصناعات‬ ‫من‬ ‫يد‬‫ز‬‫م‬ ‫خمق‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫يعمل‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫األجنبي‬ ‫اإلستثمار‬ ‫كان‬. ‫المباشر‬ ‫األجنبي‬ ‫اإلستثمار‬(8) ‫في‬ ‫المساعدة‬ ‫أو‬ ‫بيا‬ ‫المشاركة‬ ‫خبلل‬ ‫من‬ ‫وذلك‬ ‫محمية‬ ‫إستثمارت‬ ‫خمق‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫يعمل‬ ‫اإلعبلن‬‫و‬ ‫التسويق‬ ‫بعممية‬ ‫القيام‬ ‫أو‬ ‫اإلنتاج‬ ‫عممية‬ ‫خبلل‬ ‫تيا‬‫ر‬‫إدا‬. (7) ‫بي‬‫ر‬‫الع‬ ‫شعبان‬ ‫خالد‬ ‫دمحم‬ ‫لميس‬"‫عام‬ ‫من‬ ‫مصر‬ ‫في‬ ‫الطاقة‬ ‫قطاع‬ ‫في‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫األوروبي‬ ‫اإلستثمار‬1996‫عام‬ ‫حتى‬2006"‫رسالة‬ ، ، ‫ماجستير‬10 (8) ‫ص‬ ‫سابق‬ ‫مرجع‬ ، ‫بي‬‫ر‬‫الع‬ ‫شعبان‬ ‫خالد‬ ‫دمحم‬ ‫لميس‬11
  12. 12. 11 ‫يتم‬ ‫التي‬ ‫ائب‬‫ر‬‫الض‬ ‫خبلل‬ ‫من‬ ‫المضيف‬ ‫لمبمد‬ ‫جديدة‬ ‫مصادر‬ ‫توفير‬ ‫في‬ ‫يساعد‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫األجنبي‬ ‫اإلستثمار‬ ‫إن‬ ‫حيث‬ ‫طويل‬ ‫لوقت‬ ‫ائب‬‫ر‬‫الض‬ ‫من‬ ‫اإلعفاء‬ ‫ليا‬ ‫افر‬‫و‬‫اليت‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫اإلستثما‬ ‫إن‬ ‫حيث‬ ‫لئلستثمار‬ ‫نتيجة‬ ‫تحصيميا‬ ‫قصير‬ ‫لوقت‬ ‫اإلعفاء‬ ‫ن‬‫ويكو‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫األجنبي‬ ‫لجذب‬ ‫حافز‬ ‫مجرد‬ ‫ن‬‫يكو‬ ‫اإلعفاء‬. ‫وخفض‬ ‫البطالة‬ ‫معدالت‬ ‫وخفض‬ ‫المنتجات‬ ‫جودة‬ ‫فع‬‫ر‬‫و‬ ‫ق‬‫السو‬ ‫حجم‬ ‫إتساع‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫يؤدي‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫األجنبي‬ ‫اإلستثمار‬ ‫العمالة‬ ‫كفاءة‬ ‫ورفع‬ ‫المعيشي‬ ‫المستوى‬ ‫فع‬‫ر‬‫و‬ ‫المحمية‬ ‫اإلنتاج‬ ‫مستمزمات‬ ‫بعض‬ ‫توفير‬ ‫مع‬ ‫المشروعات‬ ‫إقامة‬ ‫تكمفة‬ ‫المضيف‬ ‫البمد‬ ‫داخل‬. ‫ًال‬‫ثاإيا‬:‫ر‬ ‫المعا‬ ‫األجإبي‬ ‫لإلستثمار‬ ‫السمبي‬ ‫لألثر‬ ‫المؤيدة‬ ‫اء‬‫ر‬‫اآل‬: ‫لو‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫األجنبي‬ ‫اإلستثمار‬(9) ‫النامية‬ ‫الدول‬ ‫إقتصاديات‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫ة‬‫ر‬‫لمسيط‬ ‫المالية‬ ‫ة‬‫ر‬‫القد‬‫و‬ ‫ية‬‫ر‬‫إحتكا‬ ‫قوة‬. ‫من‬ ‫جديد‬ ‫نمط‬ ‫وخمق‬ ‫المحمية‬ ‫الصناعات‬ ‫تدمير‬ ‫في‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫األجنبي‬ ‫اإلستثمار‬ ‫يتسبب‬ ‫أن‬ ‫الممكن‬ ‫من‬ ‫المجتمع‬ ‫داخل‬ ‫اإلستيبلك‬. ‫أن‬ ‫الممكن‬ ‫فمن‬ ‫ضخم‬ ‫مال‬ ‫أس‬‫ر‬ ‫تتطمب‬ ‫التي‬‫و‬ ‫التكنولوجيا‬ ‫من‬ ‫جديدة‬ ‫اع‬‫و‬‫أن‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫األجنبي‬ ‫اإلستثمار‬ ‫يتبنى‬ ‫قد‬ ‫الدولة‬ ‫ظروف‬ ‫مع‬ ‫متسقة‬ ‫التكنولوجيا‬ ‫ن‬‫تكو‬ ‫أن‬ ‫يجب‬ ‫ولذلك‬ ‫ى‬‫أخر‬ ‫دولة‬ ‫تناسب‬ ‫ال‬ ‫دولة‬ ‫داخل‬ ‫التكنولوجيا‬ ‫ن‬‫تكو‬ ‫اإلقتصادية‬‫و‬ ‫السياسية‬‫و‬ ‫اإلجتماعية‬. ‫عمى‬ ‫ة‬‫ر‬‫القد‬ ‫ذوي‬ ‫اد‬‫ر‬‫األف‬ ‫بين‬ ‫الوظائف‬ ‫وتركز‬ ‫البطالة‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫األجنبي‬ ‫اإلستثمار‬ ‫دور‬ ‫يؤدي‬ ‫أن‬ ‫الممكن‬ ‫من‬ ‫التكنولوجيا‬ ‫مع‬ ‫التعامل‬. ‫اء‬‫ر‬‫اآل‬ ‫تمك‬ ‫تمخيص‬ ‫يمكن‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫االجنبي‬ ‫لبلستثمار‬ ‫االيجابي‬ ‫لؤلثر‬ ‫مؤيدة‬ ‫ى‬‫أخر‬‫و‬ ‫السمبي‬ ‫لؤلثر‬ ‫مؤيدة‬ ‫اء‬‫ر‬‫آ‬ ‫رؤية‬ ‫من‬ ‫غم‬‫الر‬ ‫وعمى‬ ‫أن‬‫و‬ ‫النفع‬‫و‬ ‫المصالحة‬ ‫تحقيق‬ ‫في‬ ‫المشتركة‬ ‫غبة‬‫الر‬ ‫يحكميا‬ ‫الجانبين‬ ‫بين‬ ‫ما‬ ‫مشتركة‬ ‫مصالح‬ ‫ىي‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫االجنبي‬ ‫االستثمار‬ ‫أن‬ ‫االستثمار‬ ‫وطبيعة‬ ‫ع‬‫ونو‬ ‫يعات‬‫ر‬‫التش‬‫و‬ ‫انين‬‫و‬‫الق‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫كبير‬ ‫وبشكل‬ ‫يعتمد‬ ‫الجانبين‬ ‫من‬ ‫أي‬ ‫يحققيا‬ ‫التي‬ ‫المنافع‬(10) . ‫ويمكن‬ ‫االم‬ ‫البمد‬ ‫و‬ ‫المضيف‬ ‫البمد‬ ‫في‬ ‫المختمفة‬ ‫االقتصادية‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫المتغي‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫االجنبي‬ ‫االستثمار‬ ‫تأثير‬ ‫رصد‬ ‫يمكن‬ ‫ىنا‬ ‫ومن‬ ‫المضيف‬ ‫البمد‬ ‫في‬ ‫المختمفة‬ ‫االقتصادية‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫المتغي‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫االجنبي‬ ‫االستثمار‬ ‫بتأثير‬ ‫نبدأ‬ ‫أن‬: (9) ‫ص‬ ‫سابق‬ ‫مرجع‬ ، ‫بي‬‫ر‬‫الع‬ ‫شعبان‬ ‫خالد‬ ‫دمحم‬ ‫لميس‬11 (10) ‫ص‬ ‫سابق‬ ‫مرجع‬ ، ‫بي‬‫ر‬‫الع‬ ‫شعبان‬ ‫خالد‬ ‫دمحم‬ ‫لميس‬12
  13. 13. 12 ‫االقتصادز‬ ‫الإمو‬: ‫بالبمد‬ ‫أصبل‬ ‫الموجود‬ ‫المال‬ ‫أس‬‫ر‬ ‫الى‬ ‫باإلضافة‬ ‫وذلك‬ ‫المضيفة‬ ‫لمدولة‬ ‫االقتصادي‬ ‫النمو‬ ‫في‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫االجنبي‬ ‫االستثمار‬ ‫يساىم‬ ‫حيث‬ ‫جديدة‬ ‫طبقة‬ ‫وخمق‬ ‫االجمالي‬ ‫المحمي‬ ‫الناتج‬ ‫في‬ ‫الخاص‬ ‫القطاع‬ ‫مشاركة‬ ‫يادة‬‫ز‬‫و‬ ‫جيدة‬ ‫وظائف‬ ‫خمق‬ ‫أو‬ ‫التقني‬ ‫التقدم‬ ‫وتحفيز‬ ‫المضيف‬ ‫عام‬ ‫قبل‬ ‫يت‬‫ر‬‫أج‬ ‫التي‬ ‫اسات‬‫ر‬‫الد‬ ‫بعض‬ ‫أكدت‬ ‫وقد‬ ‫تنموية‬ ‫بمشروعات‬ ‫المجتمع‬ ‫في‬ ‫ن‬‫يساىمو‬ ‫االعمال‬ ‫جال‬‫ر‬ ‫من‬1980‫تدفقات‬ ‫أن‬ ‫لم‬ ‫ى‬‫االخر‬ ‫اسات‬‫ر‬‫الد‬ ‫وبعض‬ ‫يادتو‬‫ز‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫وعممت‬ ‫بل‬ ‫بيا‬ ‫المال‬ ‫أس‬‫ر‬ ‫تكوين‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫كبير‬ ‫بشكل‬ ‫أثرت‬ ‫لكندا‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫االجنبي‬ ‫االستثمار‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫االجنبي‬ ‫االستثمار‬ ‫تدفقات‬ ‫تأثير‬ ‫أن‬‫و‬ ‫بيا‬ ‫المال‬ ‫أس‬‫ر‬ ‫تكوين‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫االجنبي‬ ‫االستثمار‬ ‫لتدفقات‬ ‫اضح‬‫و‬ ‫تأثير‬ ‫تجد‬ ‫الدمج‬ ‫حالة‬ ‫في‬ ‫مال‬ ‫أس‬‫ر‬‫ل‬ ‫تكوين‬ ‫يوجد‬ ‫أن‬ ‫المتوقع‬ ‫غير‬ ‫ومن‬ ‫المضيف‬ ‫البمد‬ ‫في‬ ‫الموجود‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫االجنبي‬ ‫االستثمار‬ ‫ع‬‫نو‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫يعتمد‬ ‫التممك‬‫و‬(M&A)‫الجديد‬ ‫االستثمار‬ ‫حالة‬ ‫في‬ ‫العكس‬ ‫يتم‬ ‫أن‬‫و‬ ‫القصير‬ ‫المدى‬ ‫عمى‬(Greenfield)(11) ‫المدفوعات‬ ‫ان‬‫ز‬‫مل‬: ‫الحساب‬ ‫من‬ ‫ن‬‫ويتكو‬ ‫محددة‬ ‫زمنية‬ ‫ة‬‫ر‬‫لفت‬ ‫العالم‬ ‫دول‬ ‫باقي‬ ‫مع‬ ‫االقتصادية‬ ‫الدولة‬ ‫تعامبلت‬ ‫يمخص‬ ‫أنو‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫المدفوعات‬ ‫ان‬‫ز‬‫مي‬ ‫ويعرف‬ ‫المال‬ ‫أس‬‫ر‬ ‫وحساب‬ ‫ي‬‫الجار‬ ‫الحساب‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫حيوي‬ ‫تأثير‬ ‫لو‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫األجنبي‬ ‫اإلستثمار‬ ‫تدفقات‬ ‫أن‬ ‫ويتضح‬ ‫المال‬ ‫أس‬‫ر‬ ‫وحساب‬ ‫ي‬‫الجار‬ ‫ان‬‫ز‬‫المي‬ ‫من‬ ‫يحسن‬ ‫وبالتالي‬ ‫المضيفة‬ ‫الدولة‬ ‫اردات‬‫و‬ ‫من‬ ‫يقمل‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫األجنبي‬ ‫فاإلستثمار‬ ‫ي‬‫التجار‬ ‫ان‬‫ز‬‫المي‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫ه‬‫ر‬‫لتأثي‬ ‫باإلضافة‬ ‫التكامل‬ ‫وكذلك‬ ‫ج‬‫الخار‬ ‫من‬ ‫إحتياجاتيا‬ ‫تستورد‬ ‫لؤلجانب‬ ‫الممموكة‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫اإلستثما‬ ‫كانت‬ ‫إذا‬ ‫صحيح‬ ‫غير‬ ‫ىذا‬ ‫ن‬‫يكو‬ ‫قد‬ ‫ولكن‬ ‫ي‬‫التجار‬ ‫اإلستثمار‬ ‫تأثير‬ ‫إن‬ ، ‫المضيفة‬ ‫لمدولة‬ ‫ي‬‫التجار‬ ‫ان‬‫ز‬‫المي‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫بالسمب‬ ‫يؤثر‬ ‫مما‬ ‫المضيفة‬ ‫الدولة‬ ‫اردات‬‫و‬ ‫يادة‬‫ز‬‫ل‬ ‫يؤدي‬ ‫الذي‬ ‫اسي‬‫ر‬‫ال‬ ‫البمد‬ ‫في‬ ‫مقترضة‬ ‫ال‬‫و‬‫بأم‬ ‫تمويمو‬ ‫يتم‬ ‫اإلستثمار‬ ‫كان‬ ‫إذا‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫يعتمد‬ ‫المضيفة‬ ‫بالدولة‬ ‫المال‬ ‫أس‬‫ر‬ ‫ان‬‫ز‬‫مي‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫األجنبي‬ ‫المضيف‬ ‫لمبمد‬ ‫المال‬ ‫أس‬‫ر‬ ‫حساب‬ ‫لتحسين‬ ‫يؤدي‬ ‫فيذا‬ ‫المضيفة‬ ‫الدولة‬ ‫منشأة‬ ‫مال‬ ‫أس‬‫ر‬‫ب‬ ‫التمويل‬ ‫تم‬ ‫ذا‬‫ا‬‫و‬ ‫المضيف‬(12) ‫الصرف‬ ‫سعر‬: ‫الممكن‬ ‫من‬ ‫آخر‬ ‫بمد‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫األجنبي‬ ‫المال‬ ‫أس‬‫ر‬ ‫فتدفق‬ ‫الصرف‬ ‫سعر‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫األجنبي‬ ‫اإلستثمار‬ ‫تدفقات‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫التركيز‬ ‫الميم‬ ‫من‬ ‫المثال‬ ‫سبيل‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫قيمتيا‬ ‫في‬ ‫تآكل‬ ‫أو‬ ‫العممة‬ ‫قيمة‬ ‫في‬ ‫يادة‬‫ز‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫يؤدي‬ ‫أن‬:6.07$ =1‫مقابل‬ ‫ية‬‫ر‬‫المص‬ ‫العممة‬ ‫مقدار‬ ‫اد‬‫ز‬ ‫فكمما‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫األجنبي‬ ‫اإلستثمار‬ ‫بيا‬ ‫يؤثر‬ ‫التي‬ ‫يقة‬‫ر‬‫فالط‬ ‫صحيح‬ ‫العكس‬‫و‬ ‫ية‬‫ر‬‫المص‬ ‫العممة‬ ‫قيمة‬ ‫في‬ ‫تآكل‬ ‫ىناك‬ ‫أن‬ ‫يعني‬ ‫ىذا‬ ‫احد‬‫و‬ ‫الر‬‫و‬‫د‬ ‫سوف‬ ‫المضيفة‬ ‫لمدولة‬ ‫بالنسبة‬ ‫الصرف‬ ‫سعر‬ ‫تآكل‬ ‫فإن‬ ‫االفقي‬ ‫االستثمار‬ ‫حالة‬ ‫ففي‬ ‫االستثمار‬ ‫ع‬‫نو‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫تعتمد‬ ‫الصرف‬ ‫سعر‬ ‫عمى‬ (11) ‫محمود‬ ‫رمضان‬ ‫داليا‬"‫مصر‬ ‫في‬ ‫االتصاالت‬ ‫قطاع‬ ‫في‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫االوروبي‬ ‫االستثمار‬ ‫دور‬"، ‫ماجستير‬ ‫رسالة‬2009‫ص‬17 (12) ‫ص‬ ‫سابق‬ ‫مصدر‬ ، ‫محمود‬ ‫رمضان‬ ‫داليا‬19
  14. 14. 13 ‫البمد‬ ‫يعتبر‬ ‫المستثمر‬ ‫يجعل‬ ‫مما‬ ‫المال‬ ‫أس‬‫ر‬‫ل‬ ‫مخفضة‬ ‫أسعار‬ ‫خبلل‬ ‫من‬ ‫االفقية‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫االستثما‬ ‫تدفقات‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫ايجابي‬ ‫اثر‬ ‫الى‬ ‫يؤدي‬ ‫األفقية‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫األستثما‬ ‫من‬ ‫يد‬‫ز‬‫الم‬ ‫لتدفق‬ ‫يؤدي‬ ‫سوف‬ ‫الذي‬‫و‬ ‫المحمية‬ ‫العممة‬ ‫قيمة‬ ‫في‬ ‫تفاع‬‫ر‬‫ا‬‫و‬ ‫مخفضة‬ ‫بأسعار‬ ‫لئلنتاج‬ ‫مكانا‬ ‫المضيف‬ ‫حيث‬ ‫اسي‬‫ر‬‫ال‬ ‫اإلستثمار‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫سمبيا‬ ‫ا‬‫ر‬‫أث‬ ‫العممة‬ ‫قيمة‬ ‫في‬ ‫تفاع‬‫ر‬‫اإل‬ ‫يؤثر‬ ‫كما‬ ‫أكبر‬ ‫ائية‬‫ر‬‫ش‬ ‫قوة‬ ‫لو‬ ‫المحمي‬ ‫المستيمك‬ ‫أن‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫يرجع‬ ‫وىذا‬ ‫الثمن‬ ‫باىظة‬ ‫بأسعار‬ ‫ج‬‫بالخار‬ ‫بيعو‬ ‫يتم‬ ‫محميا‬ ‫إنتاجو‬ ‫مايتم‬ ‫إنو‬(13) ‫العمالة‬(‫التوظلف‬) ‫لما‬ ‫ة‬‫ر‬‫مباش‬ ‫عمل‬ ‫فرص‬ ‫من‬ ‫ماتقدمو‬ ‫خبلل‬ ‫من‬ ‫العمالة‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫األجنبي‬ ‫لئلستثمار‬ ‫اإليجابي‬ ‫التأثير‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫اسات‬‫ر‬‫الد‬ ‫بعض‬ ‫تشير‬ ‫تمك‬ ‫ومساىمة‬ ‫محميا‬ ‫ىا‬‫استثمار‬ ‫يعاد‬ ‫التي‬‫و‬ ‫باح‬‫ر‬‫األ‬‫و‬ ‫ائض‬‫و‬‫الف‬ ‫حجم‬ ‫وكذلك‬ ‫المضيفة‬ ‫الدولة‬ ‫لدخل‬ ‫األجنبية‬ ‫ال‬‫و‬‫األم‬ ‫رؤوس‬ ‫تتيحو‬ ‫لعام‬ ‫االقتصادية‬ ‫التنمية‬‫و‬ ‫ن‬‫التعاو‬ ‫منظمة‬ ‫أكدت‬ ‫ولكن‬ ‫عمل‬ ‫فرص‬ ‫توفير‬ ‫في‬ ‫المشروعات‬1995‫نتائج‬ ‫استخبلص‬ ‫امكانية‬ ‫عدم‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫األجنبي‬ ‫اإلستثمار‬ ‫كان‬ ‫إذا‬ ‫أو‬ ‫لمعمالة‬ ‫بالنسبة‬ ‫اضحة‬‫و‬ ‫نتائج‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫يؤدي‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫األجنبي‬ ‫اإلستثمار‬ ‫كان‬ ‫إذا‬ ‫عما‬ ‫شاممة‬ ‫عامة‬ ‫النتائج‬ ‫إن‬ ‫يكية‬‫ر‬‫األم‬ ‫المتحدة‬ ‫اليات‬‫و‬‫بال‬ ‫اسة‬‫ر‬‫د‬ ‫توصمت‬ ‫فقد‬ ‫المثال‬ ‫سبيل‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫انو‬ ‫حيث‬ ‫العمالة‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫ايجابية‬ ‫أم‬ ‫سمبية‬ ‫آثار‬ ‫لو‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫بمعدالت‬ ‫يتعمق‬ ‫فيما‬ ‫وكذلك‬ ‫العمل‬ ‫فرص‬ ‫بحجم‬ ‫يتعمق‬ ‫فيما‬ ‫ضئيمة‬ ‫تعتبر‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫األجنبي‬ ‫اإلستثمار‬ ‫معدالت‬ ‫يادة‬‫ز‬ ‫من‬ ‫المتحققة‬ ‫أقر‬ ‫وىو‬ ‫جديد‬ ‫استثمار‬ ‫شكل‬ ‫وليس‬ ‫إندماج‬ ‫أو‬ ‫اذ‬‫و‬‫إستح‬ ‫كان‬ ‫إنو‬ ‫حيث‬ ‫اإلستثمار‬ ‫شكل‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫يعتمد‬ ‫ىذا‬ ‫ان‬ ‫الى‬ ‫السبب‬ ‫ويرجع‬ ‫االجور‬ ‫عمل‬ ‫فرص‬ ‫توفير‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫ة‬‫ر‬‫قد‬(14) ‫خبلل‬ ‫البلتينية‬ ‫يكا‬‫ر‬‫أم‬ ‫دول‬ ‫في‬ ‫األجنبي‬ ‫اإلستثمار‬ ‫أثر‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫تركز‬ ‫اسة‬‫ر‬‫د‬ ‫في‬ ‫غنو‬ ‫النقيض‬ ‫وعمى‬ ‫من‬ ‫ة‬‫ر‬‫الفت‬(1980-2006)‫فكمما‬ ‫العمالة‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫األجنبي‬ ‫اإلستثمار‬ ‫معدالت‬ ‫يادة‬‫ز‬‫ل‬ ‫إيجابي‬ ‫أثر‬ ‫يادة‬‫ز‬‫ل‬ ‫إيجابي‬ ‫أثر‬ ‫وجود‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫بنحو‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫األجنبي‬ ‫اإلستثمار‬ ‫اد‬‫ز‬10%‫ـ‬‫ب‬ ‫ة‬‫ر‬‫المباش‬ ‫العمل‬ ‫فرص‬ ‫في‬ ‫يادة‬‫ز‬ ‫ذلك‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫تب‬‫ر‬‫يت‬0.7%‫معدالت‬ ‫يادة‬‫ز‬ ‫صاحب‬ ‫وقد‬ ‫العمل‬ ‫فرص‬ ‫من‬ ‫يد‬‫ز‬‫م‬ ‫عميو‬ ‫تب‬‫ر‬‫ت‬ ‫مما‬ ‫المحمي‬ ‫االستثمار‬ ‫معدالت‬ ‫يادة‬‫ز‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫األجنبي‬ ‫اإلستثمار‬(15) ‫اإلستثمار‬ ‫تأثير‬ ‫عن‬ ‫أما‬ ‫اآلتي‬ ‫في‬ ‫تمخيصو‬ ‫فيمكن‬ ‫االم‬ ‫البمد‬ ‫في‬ ‫المختمفة‬ ‫االقتصادية‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫المتغي‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫االجنبي‬: ‫المدفوعات‬ ‫ان‬‫ز‬‫مل‬: ‫حساب‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫المضيف‬ ‫البمد‬ ‫في‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫األجنبي‬ ‫اإلستثمار‬ ‫فتأثير‬ ‫األم‬ ‫البمد‬ ‫في‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫األجنبي‬ ‫اإلستثمار‬ ‫تأثير‬ ‫نجد‬ ‫النقيض‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫باإلستثمار‬ ‫ليا‬ ‫حصة‬ ‫بتوفير‬ ‫المضيفة‬ ‫الدولة‬ ‫بمشاركة‬ ‫أم‬ ‫األم‬ ‫بالدولة‬ ‫خاصة‬ ‫ال‬‫و‬‫بأم‬ ‫تمويمو‬ ‫يتم‬ ‫كان‬ ‫ما‬ ‫إذا‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫يعتمد‬ ‫المال‬ ‫أس‬‫ر‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫سمبيا‬ ‫يؤثر‬ ‫فيذا‬ ‫األم‬ ‫الدولة‬ ‫اسطة‬‫و‬‫ي‬ ‫يتم‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫األجنبي‬ ‫اإلستثمار‬ ‫تمويل‬ ‫يتم‬ ‫كان‬ ‫ذا‬‫ا‬‫و‬ ‫باح‬‫ر‬‫األ‬ ‫في‬ ‫المشاركة‬ ‫من‬ ‫تتمكن‬ ‫وبذلك‬ (13) ‫ص‬ ‫سابق‬ ‫مرجع‬ ، ‫بي‬‫ر‬‫الع‬ ‫شعبان‬ ‫خالد‬ ‫دمحم‬ ‫لميس‬17 (14) ، ‫اىيم‬‫ر‬‫اب‬ ‫مبروك‬ ‫محسم‬ ‫مي‬"‫في‬ ‫المعمومات‬ ‫وتكنولوجا‬ ‫اإلتصاالت‬ ‫قطاع‬ ‫في‬ ‫عمل‬ ‫فرص‬ ‫توفير‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫األجنبي‬ ‫االستثمار‬ ‫أثر‬ ‫من‬ ‫ة‬‫ر‬‫الفت‬ ‫خبلل‬ ‫مصر‬(1991-2008)"، ‫ماجستير‬ ‫رسالة‬ ،2012‫ص‬49 (15) ‫ص‬ ‫سابق‬ ‫مرجع‬ ، ‫ابراهيم‬ ‫مبروك‬ ‫محسن‬ ‫مي‬50
  15. 15. 14 ‫في‬ ‫يادة‬‫ز‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫اإلحصائيات‬‫و‬ ‫اسات‬‫ر‬‫الد‬ ‫تشير‬ ‫حيث‬ ‫بالسمب‬ ‫التأثير‬ ‫نجد‬ ‫ي‬‫التجار‬ ‫ان‬‫ز‬‫لممي‬ ‫وبالنسبة‬ ‫المضيف‬ ‫لمبمد‬ ‫المال‬ ‫أس‬‫ر‬ ‫حساب‬ ‫األم‬ ‫البمد‬ ‫من‬ ‫اإلنتاج‬ ‫مستمزمات‬ ‫تستورد‬ ‫المضيفة‬ ‫الدولة‬ ‫كانت‬ ‫إذا‬ ‫سميما‬ ‫اليعد‬ ‫االحتمال‬ ‫ىذا‬ ‫ولكن‬ ‫األم‬ ‫البمد‬ ‫اردات‬‫و‬(16) . ‫العمالة‬: ‫األثر‬ ‫أكدت‬‫و‬ ‫العكس‬ ‫اسات‬‫ر‬‫الد‬ ‫بعض‬ ‫أثبتت‬ ‫وقد‬ ‫األم‬ ‫الدولة‬ ‫في‬ ‫العمالة‬ ‫مستوى‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫سمبا‬ ‫يؤثر‬ ‫ج‬‫الخار‬ ‫في‬ ‫اإلنتاج‬‫و‬ ‫اإلستثمار‬ ‫تفسير‬ ‫ويتم‬ ‫المضيف‬ ‫البمد‬ ‫في‬ ‫العمل‬ ‫ة‬‫ر‬‫فت‬ ‫ال‬‫و‬‫ط‬ ‫األم‬ ‫بالشركات‬ ‫العمالة‬ ‫يد‬‫ز‬‫ت‬ ‫حيث‬ ‫الدولة‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫األجنبي‬ ‫لئلستثمار‬ ‫اإليجابي‬ ‫ىا‬‫وغير‬ ‫التطوير‬‫و‬ ‫البحث‬‫و‬ ‫التسويق‬‫و‬ ‫اإلعبلن‬‫و‬ ‫ة‬‫ر‬‫اإلدا‬ ‫مجاالت‬ ‫في‬ ‫المضيفة‬ ‫الدولة‬ ‫في‬ ‫األم‬ ‫الدولة‬ ‫أنشطة‬ ‫لحاجات‬ ‫سد‬ ‫إنو‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫ذلك‬ ‫من‬ ‫ننتيي‬ ‫وبيذا‬ ، ‫األم‬ ‫بالدولة‬ ‫العمالة‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫األجنبي‬ ‫اإلستثمار‬ ‫ألثر‬ ‫اضح‬‫و‬ ‫لتأثير‬ ‫التوصل‬ ‫يتم‬ ‫لم‬ ‫وبالتالي‬ ‫األنشطة‬ ‫من‬ ‫أىمية‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫اإلنتياء‬ ‫تم‬ ‫وقد‬ ‫األم‬ ‫البمد‬‫و‬ ‫المضيف‬ ‫البمد‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫المختمفة‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫المتغي‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫األجنبي‬ ‫اإلستثمار‬ ‫تدفقات‬ ‫أثر‬ ‫تحميل‬ ‫اضحة‬‫و‬ ‫لنتائج‬ ‫الوصول‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫ة‬‫ر‬‫القد‬ ‫وعدم‬ ‫المضيف‬ ‫بالبمد‬ ‫اإلقتصادي‬ ‫النمو‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫اإليجابي‬ ‫ه‬‫ر‬‫وتأثي‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫االجنبي‬ ‫االستثمار‬ ‫لئلستثمار‬ ‫الممول‬ ‫المصدر‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫يعتمد‬ ‫الذي‬‫و‬ ‫المدفوعات‬ ‫ان‬‫ز‬‫مي‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫ه‬‫ر‬‫وتأثي‬ ‫األم‬ ‫البمد‬‫و‬ ‫المضيف‬ ‫البمد‬ ‫من‬ ‫كل‬ ‫في‬ ‫لمعمالة‬ ‫بالنسبة‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫األجنبي‬ ‫اإلستثمار‬ ‫من‬ ‫المضيف‬ ‫البمد‬ ‫إستخمصتيا‬ ‫أكبر‬ ‫فائدة‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫تدل‬ ‫النتائج‬ ‫أغمب‬ ‫ولكن‬. (16) ‫ص‬ ‫سابق‬ ‫مرجع‬ ، ‫محمود‬ ‫رمضان‬ ‫داليا‬22
  16. 16. 15 ‫الثالث‬ ‫املبحث‬ ‫املباشر‬ ‫األجنيب‬ ‫اإلستثمار‬ ‫على‬ ‫وأتثريها‬ ‫العاملية‬ ‫املالية‬ ‫األزمة‬ ‫بدأت‬‫عام‬ ‫العالمية‬ ‫المالية‬ ‫األزمة‬2008‫بدأت‬ ‫حيث‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫العقا‬ ‫ق‬‫سو‬ ‫في‬ ‫أزمة‬ ‫حدوث‬ ‫بسبب‬ ‫نطمقت‬‫ا‬‫و‬ ‫يكية‬‫ر‬‫األم‬ ‫المتحدة‬ ‫اليات‬‫و‬‫ال‬ ‫في‬ ‫دخميم‬ ‫مستويات‬ ‫بكافة‬ ‫يكيين‬‫ر‬‫األم‬ ‫اطنين‬‫و‬‫الم‬ ‫قروض‬ ‫إعطاء‬ ‫في‬ ‫في‬‫ر‬‫المص‬ ‫القطاع‬ ‫من‬ ‫ة‬‫ر‬‫كبي‬ ‫نسبة‬ ‫تمثل‬ ‫التي‬ ‫يكية‬‫ر‬‫األم‬ ‫البنوك‬ ‫أكبر‬ ‫ي‬‫العقار‬ ‫التمويل‬ ‫مجال‬ ‫في‬. ‫تسمى‬ ‫القروض‬ ‫ىذه‬ ‫وكانت‬(‫النينجا‬ ‫قروض‬)‫ىو‬ ‫الوحيد‬ ‫الضمان‬‫و‬ ‫ضمانات‬ ‫ن‬‫وبدو‬ ‫سداد‬ ‫تسييبلت‬ ‫تقدم‬ ‫كانت‬ ‫القروض‬ ‫ىذه‬ ‫ألن‬ ‫ائيا‬‫ر‬‫ش‬ ‫العمبلء‬ ‫يد‬‫ر‬‫ي‬ ‫التي‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫لمعقا‬ ‫البنوك‬ ‫ىذه‬ ‫ممكية‬. ‫لمشركات‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫العقا‬ ‫ىذه‬ ‫قيمة‬ ‫دفع‬ ‫في‬ ‫ىا‬‫وتعثر‬ ‫البنوك‬ ‫لعجز‬ ‫أدى‬ ‫مما‬ ‫ديونيم‬ ‫أقسام‬ ‫سداد‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫العمبلء‬ ‫تعثر‬ ‫عندما‬ ‫األزمة‬ ‫وبدأت‬ ‫ذلك‬ ‫يتم‬ ‫أن‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫المشكمة‬ ‫ىذه‬ ‫حل‬ ‫يكي‬‫ر‬‫األم‬ ‫في‬‫ر‬‫المص‬ ‫الجياز‬ ‫حاول‬ ‫وبالتالي‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫العقا‬ ‫ىذه‬ ‫البنوك‬ ‫منيا‬ ‫إشترت‬ ‫التي‬ ‫ي‬‫الكبر‬ ‫ية‬‫ر‬‫العقا‬ ‫لمشركات‬ ‫ن‬‫الديو‬ ‫سداد‬ ‫في‬ ‫البنوك‬ ‫نجحت‬ ‫وبالفعل‬ ‫ية‬‫ر‬‫العقا‬ ‫الشركات‬ ‫لصالح‬ ‫ديونو‬ ‫قيمة‬ ‫تغطي‬ ‫سندات‬ ‫البنك‬ ‫يصدر‬ ‫أن‬ ‫يق‬‫ر‬‫ط‬ ‫عن‬ ‫حتيا‬‫طر‬ ‫التي‬ ‫السندات‬ ‫قيمة‬ ‫سداد‬ ‫تستطيع‬ ‫لم‬ ‫فالبنوك‬ ‫عالقة‬ ‫األزمة‬ ‫ظمت‬ ‫ولكن‬ ‫ية‬‫ر‬‫العقا‬. ‫خبلل‬ ‫من‬ ‫تستطيع‬ ‫لكي‬ ‫ى‬‫اخر‬ ‫سندات‬ ‫اصدار‬ ‫يق‬‫ر‬‫ط‬ ‫عن‬ ‫الحالية‬ ‫االزمة‬ ‫لحل‬ ‫السابقة‬ ‫يقة‬‫ر‬‫الط‬ ‫نفس‬ ‫باستخدام‬ ‫البنوك‬ ‫قامت‬ ‫وىنا‬ ‫البنوك‬ ‫وتعثير‬ ‫لمبنك‬ ‫قروضيم‬ ‫سداد‬ ‫في‬ ‫العمبلء‬ ‫تعثر‬ ‫بمعنى‬ ‫ج‬‫المزدو‬ ‫التعثر‬ ‫مشكمة‬ ‫حدثت‬ ‫وىنا‬ ‫السابقة‬ ‫السندات‬ ‫قيمة‬ ‫سداد‬ ‫قيمتيا‬ ‫لحاممييا‬ ‫السندات‬ ‫قيمة‬ ‫سداد‬ ‫في‬ ‫البنك‬ ‫وتعثر‬ ‫ى‬‫الكبر‬ ‫ية‬‫ر‬‫العقا‬ ‫لمشركات‬ ‫السداد‬ ‫في‬. ‫في‬ ‫االقتصادية‬ ‫االنظمة‬ ‫جميع‬ ‫في‬ ‫االزمة‬ ‫انتشرت‬ ‫الحديث‬ ‫أسمالي‬‫ر‬‫ال‬ ‫النظام‬‫و‬ ‫العالمية‬ ‫االقتصاديات‬ ‫في‬ ‫التشابك‬‫و‬ ‫التطور‬ ‫ونتيجة‬ ‫بشكل‬ ‫وتسيطر‬ ‫تتحكم‬ ‫الشركات‬ ‫ىذه‬ ‫ان‬ ‫المعروف‬ ‫ومن‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫لمقا‬ ‫ة‬‫ر‬‫الشركاتالعاب‬‫و‬ ‫الجنسيات‬ ‫المتعددة‬ ‫الشركات‬ ‫خبلل‬ ‫من‬ ‫العالم‬ ‫انحاء‬ ‫يقيا‬‫ر‬‫اف‬ ‫الى‬ ‫ومنو‬ ‫االوسط‬ ‫ق‬‫الشر‬‫و‬ ‫اليابان‬ ‫ثم‬ ‫أوروبا‬ ‫الى‬ ‫ال‬‫و‬‫أ‬ ‫وصمت‬ ‫االزمة‬ ‫أن‬ ‫جة‬‫لدر‬ ‫المعاصر‬ ‫العالم‬ ‫اقتصاديات‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫كبير‬(‫ومثال‬ ‫البنوك‬ ‫ىذه‬ ‫في‬ ‫بأسيم‬ ‫مشاركتيم‬ ‫نتيجة‬ ‫الر‬‫و‬‫د‬ ‫مميار‬ ‫ة‬‫ر‬‫عش‬ ‫الي‬‫و‬‫ح‬ ‫الى‬ ‫تيا‬‫ر‬‫خسا‬ ‫وصمت‬ ‫حيث‬ ‫باألزمة‬ ‫تأثرت‬ ‫التي‬ ‫دبي‬ ‫ة‬‫ر‬‫إما‬ ‫ذلك‬ ‫لؤلزمة‬ ‫تعرضت‬ ‫التي‬ ‫يكية‬‫ر‬‫االم‬) ‫االستثمار‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫االثر‬ ‫وكذلك‬ ‫العالمية‬ ‫االقتصادية‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫لممؤش‬ ‫الدولية‬ ‫المؤسسات‬ ‫توقعات‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫االزمة‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫االزمة‬ ‫أثر‬ ‫ونستعرض‬ ‫السياسات‬ ‫أحرزت‬ ‫وقد‬ ‫الطاحنة‬ ‫المالية‬ ‫االزمة‬ ‫تو‬‫ز‬‫أفر‬ ‫حاد‬ ‫ركود‬ ‫حالة‬ ‫من‬ ‫العالمي‬ ‫االقتصاد‬ ‫يعاني‬ ‫حيث‬ ‫العالم‬ ‫في‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫االجنبي‬ ‫الثقة‬ ‫استعادة‬ ‫في‬ ‫تنجح‬ ‫لم‬ ‫ولكنيا‬ ‫المالية‬ ‫اق‬‫و‬‫االس‬ ‫في‬ ‫ار‬‫ر‬‫البلستق‬ ‫تحقيق‬ ‫في‬ ‫التقدم‬ ‫وبعض‬ ‫االحيان‬ ‫اغمب‬ ‫في‬ ‫تقميدية‬ ‫الغير‬ ‫المتنوعة‬ ‫عام‬ ‫من‬ ‫الثاني‬ ‫بع‬‫ر‬‫ال‬ ‫في‬ ‫االنكماش‬ ‫معدل‬ ‫اجع‬‫ر‬‫ت‬ ‫يتوقع‬ ‫لم‬ ‫انو‬ ‫غم‬‫ور‬ ‫ة‬‫ر‬‫المدم‬ ‫تدة‬‫ر‬‫الم‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫التأثي‬ ‫وقف‬ ‫أو‬2009‫لمنشاط‬ ‫يتوقع‬ ‫فصاعدا‬
  17. 17. 16 ‫بنسبة‬ ‫ييبط‬ ‫أن‬ ‫العالمي‬ ‫االقتصادي‬1.3%‫عام‬ ‫خبلل‬2009‫عام‬ ‫خبلل‬ ‫محدود‬ ‫تفاع‬‫ر‬‫ا‬ ‫تسجيل‬ ‫قبل‬ ‫وذلك‬ ‫ككل‬2010‫ىذا‬ ‫ويعتمد‬ ‫عن‬ ‫الكمي‬ ‫لممطب‬ ‫اصل‬‫و‬‫المت‬ ‫القوي‬ ‫الدعم‬ ‫وتوفير‬ ‫المالي‬ ‫ار‬‫ر‬‫االستق‬ ‫الستعادة‬ ‫حاسم‬ ‫بشكل‬ ‫المالية‬ ‫السمطات‬ ‫تحرك‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫التحسن‬ ‫ئيسية‬‫ر‬‫ال‬ ‫العالم‬ ‫اقتصاديات‬ ‫في‬ ‫المتبعة‬ ‫العامة‬ ‫المالية‬ ‫السياسات‬‫و‬ ‫النقدية‬ ‫السياسات‬ ‫يق‬‫ر‬‫ط‬17 . ‫بنحو‬ ‫االقتصادي‬ ‫النمو‬ ‫معدل‬ ‫انخفض‬ ‫حيث‬ ‫الثانية‬ ‫العالمية‬ ‫الحرب‬ ‫منذ‬ ‫االعمق‬ ‫العالم‬ ‫بو‬ ‫يمر‬ ‫الذي‬ ‫الركود‬ ‫وبعد‬1.3%‫المتوقع‬ ‫ومن‬ ‫تحسن‬ ‫بدأ‬ ‫فقد‬ ‫الحكومية‬ ‫لمتدخبلت‬ ‫ونتيجة‬ ‫العالمي‬ ‫االقتصاد‬ ‫باع‬‫ر‬‫ا‬ ‫ثبلثة‬ ‫اقتصادياتيا‬ ‫تشكل‬ ‫التي‬ ‫البدان‬ ‫في‬ ‫الفرد‬ ‫دخل‬ ‫ينخفض‬ ‫أن‬ ‫عام‬ ‫خبلل‬ ‫النمو‬2010‫تتعدى‬ ‫لن‬ ‫المتحدة‬ ‫لبلمم‬ ‫التابعة‬ ‫االجتماعية‬‫و‬ ‫االقتصادية‬ ‫ن‬‫الشئو‬ ‫ة‬‫ر‬‫ادا‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫تقدي‬ ‫اشارت‬‫و‬1.6%‫اثرت‬ ‫وقد‬ ‫االستثمار‬ ‫تدفقات‬ ‫انخفضت‬ ‫حيث‬ ‫العالم‬ ‫مستوى‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫االجنبي‬ ‫االستثمار‬ ‫تدفقات‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫اضحا‬‫و‬ ‫ا‬‫ر‬‫تأثي‬ ‫العالمية‬ ‫المالية‬ ‫االزمة‬ ‫من‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫االجنبي‬1979‫الى‬ ‫الر‬‫و‬‫د‬ ‫مميار‬1697‫عام‬ ‫الر‬‫و‬‫د‬ ‫مميار‬2008‫الي‬‫و‬‫ح‬ ‫بمغ‬ ‫انخفاض‬ ‫بمعدل‬14%‫ات‬‫ر‬‫التقدي‬ ‫تشير‬ ‫كما‬ ‫عام‬ ‫من‬ ‫االول‬ ‫بع‬‫ر‬‫ال‬ ‫خبلل‬ ‫انخفضت‬ ‫قد‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫االجنبي‬ ‫االستثمار‬ ‫تدفقات‬ ‫ان‬ ‫الى‬2009‫بسنبة‬44%‫يجي‬‫ر‬‫تد‬ ‫تفاع‬‫ر‬‫ا‬ ‫حدث‬ ‫وقد‬ ‫عام‬ ‫من‬ ‫العالمي‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫االجنبي‬ ‫لبلسثتمار‬2010‫عام‬ ‫من‬ ‫االول‬ ‫النصف‬ ‫في‬ ‫متوسط‬ ‫بانتعاش‬ ‫ذلك‬ ‫بدأ‬ ‫حيث‬2011‫و‬2012 ‫اصبحت‬ ‫حيث‬1.2‫في‬ ‫الر‬‫و‬‫د‬ ‫ن‬‫يميو‬‫ر‬‫ت‬2010‫مابين‬ ‫لتصبح‬ ‫تفعت‬‫ر‬‫ا‬‫و‬1.3‫الى‬1.5‫في‬ ‫الر‬‫و‬‫د‬ ‫ن‬‫يميو‬‫ر‬‫ت‬2011‫ومن‬1.6‫الى‬2 ‫عام‬ ‫في‬ ‫الر‬‫و‬‫د‬ ‫ن‬‫يميو‬‫ر‬‫ت‬2012(18) ‫مما‬ ‫ة‬‫ر‬‫المباش‬ ‫االجنبية‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫االستثما‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫العالمية‬ ‫االقتصادية‬ ‫االزمة‬ ‫تؤثر‬ ‫أن‬ ‫لمتنمية‬ ‫الدولي‬ ‫المتابعة‬ ‫مؤتمر‬ ‫في‬ ‫ن‬‫مشاركو‬ ‫توقع‬ ‫منيا‬ ‫النامية‬ ‫وخصوصا‬ ‫الدول‬ ‫من‬ ‫كثير‬ ‫في‬ ‫التنمية‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫ينعكس‬. ‫بين‬ ‫متفاوتا‬ ‫كان‬ ‫اردة‬‫و‬‫ال‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫االجنبي‬ ‫االستثمار‬ ‫تدفقات‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫العالمية‬ ‫المالية‬‫و‬ ‫االقتصادية‬ ‫االزمة‬ ‫تأثير‬ ‫أن‬ ‫اسات‬‫ر‬‫الد‬ ‫أظيرت‬‫و‬ ‫يكية‬‫ر‬‫االم‬ ‫المتحدة‬ ‫اليات‬‫و‬‫ال‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫فالتدفقات‬ ‫المناطق‬ ‫مختمف‬–‫انخفضت‬ ‫العالم‬ ‫في‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫االجنبي‬ ‫لبلستثمار‬ ‫مضيف‬ ‫بمد‬ ‫أكبر‬ ‫بنسبة‬60%‫من‬325‫عام‬ ‫الر‬‫و‬‫د‬ ‫مميار‬2008‫الى‬130‫عام‬ ‫الر‬‫و‬‫د‬ ‫مميار‬2009‫عن‬ ‫يد‬‫ز‬‫ي‬ ‫بما‬ ‫كندا‬ ‫الى‬ ‫التدفقات‬ ‫انخفضت‬ ‫بينما‬ ‫النصف‬ ‫بنسبة‬ ‫اليابان‬ ‫الى‬ ‫التدفقات‬ ‫تقمصت‬ ‫كذلك‬51%‫بمغن‬ ‫إذ‬ ‫أقل‬ ‫االوروبي‬ ‫االتحاد‬ ‫في‬ ‫االعضاء‬ ‫البمدان‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫االزمة‬ ‫تأثير‬ ‫كان‬ ‫بينما‬ ‫االنخفاض‬ ‫نسبة‬33% (17) ‫ج‬‫فر‬ ‫اسماعيل‬ ‫السيد‬ ‫اىيم‬‫ر‬‫اب‬ ‫أيمن‬"‫المباشر‬ ‫االجنبي‬ ‫االستثمار‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫ه‬‫ر‬‫اثا‬‫و‬ ‫يبي‬‫ر‬‫الض‬ ‫االصبلح‬"(1990-2007)‫ماجستير‬ ‫رسالة‬2010 ‫ص‬97 (18) ‫ص‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫االجنبي‬ ‫لبلسثتمار‬ ‫العالمية‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫المؤش‬ ، ‫لؤلونكتاد‬ ‫ير‬‫ر‬‫تق‬1
  18. 18. 17 ‫فإن‬ ‫ى‬‫أخر‬ ‫متقدمة‬ ‫بمدان‬ ‫من‬ ‫جاءت‬ ‫المتقدمة‬ ‫البمدان‬ ‫الى‬ ‫افدة‬‫و‬‫ال‬ ‫ة‬‫ر‬‫المباش‬ ‫االجنبي‬ ‫االستثمار‬ ‫تدفقات‬ ‫من‬ ‫االعظم‬ ‫ء‬‫الجز‬ ‫أن‬ ‫حين‬ ‫وفي‬ ‫عام‬ ‫في‬ ‫نشطة‬ ‫ة‬‫ر‬‫مستثم‬ ‫ايضا‬ ‫اصبحت‬ ‫النامية‬ ‫البمدان‬ ‫من‬ ‫الوطنية‬ ‫عبر‬ ‫الشركات‬2009‫االقتناء‬‫و‬ ‫االندماج‬ ‫عمميات‬ ‫شيدت‬ ‫وقد‬ ، ‫انخفاضا‬ ‫منيا‬ ‫جة‬‫الخار‬‫و‬ ‫المتقدمة‬ ‫البمدان‬ ‫الى‬ ‫الداخمة‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫االجنبي‬ ‫االستثمار‬ ‫لتدفقات‬ ‫ئيسي‬‫ر‬‫ال‬ ‫الشكل‬ ‫وىو‬ ‫الحدود‬ ‫عبر‬ ‫اء‬‫ر‬‫الش‬‫و‬ ‫عام‬ ‫في‬ ‫حادا‬2009‫عام‬ ‫في‬ ‫تنتعش‬ ‫اخذت‬ ‫أكنيا‬2010‫بنسبة‬ ‫تفعت‬‫ر‬‫ا‬ ‫حيت‬48%‫عام‬ ‫من‬ ‫االولى‬ ‫الخمسة‬ ‫االشير‬ ‫في‬2010 ‫عام‬ ‫من‬ ‫ة‬‫ر‬‫الفت‬ ‫بنفس‬ ‫نة‬‫ر‬‫مقا‬2009‫سنة‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫االجنبي‬ ‫االستثمار‬ ‫تأثر‬ ‫وقد‬2009‫أغمب‬ ‫سجمتو‬ ‫الذي‬ ‫اجع‬‫ر‬‫الت‬‫و‬ ‫بالركود‬ ‫من‬ ‫تحد‬ ‫لمحدود‬ ‫ة‬‫ر‬‫العاب‬ ‫الشركات‬ ‫جعل‬ ‫ه‬‫ر‬‫فينظ‬ ‫العالمية‬ ‫الشركات‬ ‫من‬ ‫العديد‬ ‫اجع‬‫ر‬‫ت‬ ‫أو‬ ‫انييار‬ ‫إن‬ ‫كما‬ ‫القوية‬ ‫العالمية‬ ‫االقتصاديات‬ ‫أكبر‬ ‫تنافسية‬ ‫فييا‬ ‫لدييا‬ ‫التي‬ ‫اقعيا‬‫و‬‫م‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫تحافع‬ ‫ان‬ ‫يد‬‫ر‬‫وت‬ ‫اتيا‬‫ر‬‫استثما‬. ‫عادل‬ ‫بشكل‬ ‫ع‬‫توز‬ ‫لم‬ ‫إنيا‬ ‫غير‬ ‫الماضية‬ ‫الست‬ ‫ات‬‫و‬‫السن‬ ‫خبلل‬ ‫العالم‬ ‫في‬ ‫تضاعفت‬ ‫قد‬ ‫ة‬‫ر‬‫المباش‬ ‫االجنبية‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫االستثما‬ ‫تدفقات‬ ‫ان‬ ‫وقال‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫تحصل‬ ‫ا‬‫و‬‫نم‬ ‫االقل‬ ‫الدول‬ ‫جعل‬ ‫مما‬ ‫ن‬‫از‬‫و‬‫ومت‬3%‫العالم‬ ‫في‬ ‫ة‬‫ر‬‫المباش‬ ‫االجنبية‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫اإلستثما‬ ‫من‬ ‫فقط‬(19) ‫وتم‬ ‫العالم‬ ‫في‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫األجنبي‬ ‫اإلستثمار‬ ‫تدفقات‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫العالمية‬ ‫المالية‬ ‫لؤلزمة‬ ‫قويا‬ ‫ا‬‫ر‬‫تأثي‬ ‫الحظنا‬ ‫قد‬ ‫إننا‬ ‫القول‬ ‫نستطيع‬ ‫ىنا‬ ‫ومن‬ ‫ام‬‫و‬‫االع‬ ‫خبلل‬ ‫االزمة‬ ‫ىذه‬ ‫من‬ ‫التعافي‬ ‫آثار‬ ‫رصد‬2010‫و‬2011‫و‬2012 (19) ‫العالمي‬ ‫االستثمار‬ ‫ير‬‫ر‬‫تق‬2010
  19. 19. 18 ‫الثاإي‬ ‫الفصل‬ ‫األول‬ ‫المعحث‬:‫ر‬ ‫المعا‬ ‫األجإبي‬ ‫لإلستثمار‬ ‫ة‬‫المفسر‬ ‫الإظريات‬ ‫الثاإي‬ ‫المعحث‬:‫ر‬ ‫المعا‬ ‫األجإبي‬ ‫اإلستثمار‬ ‫محددات‬ ‫الثالث‬ ‫المعحث‬:‫عالعولمة‬ ‫وعالقته‬ ‫ر‬ ‫المعا‬ ‫األجإبي‬ ‫اإلستثمار‬
  20. 20. 19 ‫الثاإي‬ ‫الفصل‬ ‫لكبل‬ ‫مشتركة‬ ‫ومصالح‬ ‫اتفاقيات‬ ‫من‬ ‫تحتو‬ ‫ج‬‫ومايندر‬ ‫المصطمح‬ ‫ىذا‬ ‫جدا‬ ‫ىام‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫األجنبي‬ ‫لئلستثمار‬ ‫ي‬‫النظر‬ ‫اإلطار‬ ‫يعتبر‬ ‫وتجعمنا‬ ‫االستثمار‬ ‫من‬ ‫ع‬‫النو‬ ‫ليذا‬ ‫مختمفة‬ ‫رؤية‬ ‫لنا‬ ‫توضح‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫االجنبي‬ ‫باإلستثمار‬ ‫المتعمقة‬ ‫يات‬‫ر‬‫فالنظ‬ ‫األم‬‫و‬ ‫المضيف‬ ‫البمدين‬ ‫ىذا‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫ة‬‫ر‬‫المؤث‬ ‫العومل‬ ‫وماىي‬ ‫؟؟‬ ‫لو‬ ‫المشجعة‬ ‫الظروف‬ ‫وماىي‬ ‫؟؟‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫االجنبي‬ ‫االستثمار‬ ‫يحدث‬ ‫كيف‬ ‫أفضل‬ ‫ة‬‫ر‬‫بصو‬ ‫نعي‬ ‫أىم‬ ‫الفصل‬ ‫ىذا‬ ‫في‬ ‫نعرض‬ ‫سوف‬ ‫وليذا‬ ‫ات؟؟‬‫ر‬‫االستثما‬ ‫ىذه‬ ‫بجذب‬ ‫الدول‬ ‫تيتم‬ ‫ولماذا‬ ‫؟؟‬ ‫وخارجيا‬ ‫داخميا‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫االستثما‬ ‫من‬ ‫ع‬‫النو‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫االجنبي‬ ‫االستثمار‬ ‫بين‬ ‫العبلقة‬ ‫وماىي‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫االستثما‬ ‫ليذه‬ ‫الجذب‬ ‫امل‬‫و‬‫وع‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫االجنبي‬ ‫لبلستثمار‬ ‫ة‬‫ر‬‫المفس‬ ‫يات‬‫ر‬‫النظ‬ ‫الدولية‬ ‫ة‬‫ر‬‫التجا‬‫و‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫االجنبي‬ ‫باإلستثمار‬ ‫وعبلقتيا‬ ‫العولمة‬ ‫مثل‬ ‫حديثة‬ ‫ومفاىيم‬. ‫األول‬ ‫المعحث‬:‫ر‬ ‫المعا‬ ‫االجإبي‬ ‫لإلستثمار‬ ‫ة‬‫المفسر‬ ‫الإظريات‬: ‫األجنبية‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫اإلستثما‬ ‫من‬ ‫بالتحول‬ ‫مصحوبا‬ ‫التوسع‬ ‫ىذا‬ ‫وكان‬ ‫الماضية‬ ‫ة‬‫ر‬‫الفت‬ ‫خبلل‬ ‫اضح‬‫و‬ ‫بشكل‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫األجنبي‬ ‫اإلستثمار‬ ‫توسع‬ ‫ة‬‫ر‬‫الفت‬ ‫شيدت‬ ‫فقد‬ ‫ة‬‫ر‬‫الظاى‬ ‫تمك‬ ‫ح‬‫لشر‬ ‫عديدة‬ ‫اسيامات‬ ‫إضافة‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫الباحثين‬ ‫شجع‬ ‫مما‬ ‫ة‬‫ر‬‫المباش‬ ‫األجنبية‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫اإلستثما‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫ة‬‫ر‬‫المباش‬ ‫غير‬ ‫في‬ ‫اإلستثمار‬ ‫لظيور‬ ‫إضافة‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫األجنبي‬ ‫اإلستثمار‬ ‫خبلل‬ ‫من‬ ‫الدولي‬ ‫اإلنتاج‬ ‫حجم‬ ‫في‬ ‫توسعا‬ ‫الثانية‬ ‫العالمية‬ ‫الحرب‬ ‫تمت‬ ‫التي‬ ‫اجية‬‫ر‬‫اإلستخ‬ ‫الصناعة‬ ‫مجال‬(‫الغاز‬‫و‬ ‫كالبترول‬)‫المباشر‬ ‫األجنبي‬ ‫لئلستثمار‬ ‫ة‬‫ر‬‫المفس‬ ‫يات‬‫ر‬‫النظ‬ ‫أىم‬ ‫يمي‬ ‫فيما‬ ‫وسنعرض‬. ‫ًال‬‫ال‬‫و‬‫أ‬:‫الكالسيكية‬ ‫االقتصادية‬ ‫الإظرية‬(The Classical Economic Theory) ‫ىذه‬ ‫أن‬ ‫إال‬ ‫المال‬‫و‬ ‫الدولية‬ ‫ة‬‫ر‬‫التجا‬ ‫حركة‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫االجنبي‬ ‫لبلستثمار‬ ‫ال‬‫و‬‫االم‬ ‫رؤوس‬ ‫حركة‬ ‫تفسير‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫ية‬‫ر‬‫النظ‬ ‫ىذه‬ ‫تقوم‬ ‫عبر‬ ‫لئلنتقال‬ ‫اإلنتاج‬ ‫امل‬‫و‬‫ع‬ ‫قابمية‬ ‫عدم‬ ‫افترضت‬‫و‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫االجنبي‬ ‫لبلستثمار‬ ‫اضحا‬‫و‬ ‫ا‬‫ر‬‫تفسي‬ ‫التقدم‬ ‫فيي‬ ‫صعوبات‬ ‫اجيت‬‫و‬ ‫ية‬‫ر‬‫النظ‬ ‫اق‬‫و‬‫الس‬ ‫نتيجة‬ ‫الجنسية‬ ‫متعددة‬ ‫شركات‬ ‫يق‬‫ر‬‫ط‬ ‫عن‬ ‫الدولي‬ ‫التبادل‬ ‫ويتم‬ ‫االنتاج‬ ‫امل‬‫و‬‫لع‬ ‫انتقاال‬ ‫يعد‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫االجنبي‬ ‫االستثمار‬‫و‬ ‫الحدود‬ ‫قوة‬ ‫ىا‬‫أكثر‬‫و‬ ‫الشركات‬ ‫ىذه‬ ‫غالبية‬ ‫فييا‬ ‫تعمل‬ ‫التي‬ ‫القمة‬ ‫احتكار‬. ‫التحركات‬ ‫ية‬‫ر‬‫نظ‬ ‫عمييا‬ ‫اطمق‬‫و‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫األجنبي‬ ‫االستثمار‬ ‫تدفق‬ ‫وتفسير‬ ‫لفيم‬ ‫االقتصاديين‬ ‫بعض‬ ‫يد‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫ية‬‫ر‬‫النظ‬ ‫ىذه‬ ‫تطورت‬ ‫وقد‬ ‫أس‬‫ر‬‫ف‬ ‫ى‬‫اخر‬ ‫الى‬ ‫دولة‬ ‫من‬ ‫الفائدة‬ ‫سعر‬ ‫الختبلف‬ ‫استجابة‬ ‫انو‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫المال‬ ‫أس‬‫ر‬ ‫تدفق‬ ‫ح‬‫بشر‬ ‫ية‬‫ر‬‫النظ‬ ‫ىذه‬ ‫تقوم‬ ‫وعميو‬ ‫المال‬ ‫أس‬‫ر‬ ‫الدولية‬ ‫آلخر‬ ‫ق‬‫سو‬ ‫من‬ ‫ية‬‫ر‬‫بح‬ ‫سينتقل‬ ‫المال‬ ‫أس‬‫ر‬ ‫أن‬ ‫ىنا‬ ‫ومن‬ ‫تامة‬ ‫منافسة‬ ‫وجود‬ ‫اض‬‫ر‬‫افت‬ ‫مع‬ ‫الفائدة‬ ‫سعر‬ ‫الختبلف‬ ‫اجع‬‫ر‬ ‫بالتأكيد‬ ‫ىو‬ ‫المال‬ ‫أسعار‬ ‫في‬ ‫اإلختبلف‬ ‫ىذا‬ ‫إن‬ ‫تؤكد‬ ‫المال‬ ‫أس‬‫ر‬ ‫لتدفق‬ ‫التقميدية‬ ‫ية‬‫ر‬‫فالنظ‬ ‫الدول‬ ‫بيد‬ ‫مختمف‬ ‫الفائدة‬ ‫سعر‬ ‫في‬ ‫العائد‬ ‫معدل‬ ‫ان‬ ‫حيث‬
  21. 21. 20 ‫االستثمار‬ ‫من‬ ‫ع‬‫النو‬ ‫ىذا‬ ‫لحدوث‬ ‫ئيسي‬‫ر‬‫ال‬ ‫السبب‬ ‫ىو‬ ‫المال‬ ‫أس‬‫ر‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫الفائدة‬(20) ‫امكانية‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫الفائدة‬ ‫سعر‬ ‫في‬ ‫االختبلف‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫ويعول‬ ‫حيث‬ ‫الفائدة‬ ‫وسعر‬ ‫ج‬‫بالخار‬ ‫المال‬ ‫أس‬‫ر‬ ‫ة‬‫ر‬‫ند‬ ‫بين‬ ‫الوثيقة‬ ‫العبلقة‬ ‫ية‬‫ر‬‫النظ‬ ‫ىذه‬ ‫تفسير‬ ‫وعميو‬ ‫الوطنية‬ ‫الحدود‬ ‫بين‬ ‫ال‬‫و‬‫األم‬ ‫رؤوس‬ ‫نقل‬ ‫وتجتذب‬ ‫الفائدة‬ ‫اسعار‬ ‫فييا‬ ‫تفع‬‫ر‬‫ت‬ ‫المال‬ ‫أس‬‫ر‬ ‫في‬ ‫ة‬‫ر‬‫ند‬ ‫من‬ ‫تعاني‬ ‫التي‬ ‫النامية‬ ‫فالدول‬ ‫ج‬‫بالخار‬ ‫المال‬ ‫أس‬‫ر‬ ‫ة‬‫ر‬‫ند‬ ‫الى‬ ‫العائد‬ ‫تفاع‬‫ر‬‫ا‬ ‫يعود‬ ‫ال‬‫و‬‫األم‬ ‫رؤوس‬ ‫في‬ ‫ة‬‫ر‬‫الوف‬ ‫ذات‬ ‫الغنية‬ ‫ال‬‫و‬‫األم‬ ‫رؤوس‬. ‫التالية‬ ‫لألسعاب‬ ‫مقإع‬ ‫كل‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ر‬ ‫المعا‬ ‫االجإبي‬ ‫االستثمار‬ ‫لتدفق‬ ‫تفسلر‬ ‫تقديم‬ ‫عن‬ ‫الإظرية‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫تعجز‬ ‫ولكي‬: (‫أ‬)‫الداخل‬ ‫في‬ ‫المتحقق‬ ‫الفائدة‬ ‫معدل‬ ‫مع‬ ‫نة‬‫ر‬‫مقا‬ ‫ج‬‫الخار‬ ‫في‬ ‫المتحقق‬ ‫الفائدة‬ ‫معدل‬ ‫في‬ ‫االيجابي‬ ‫ق‬‫الفار‬ ‫اليكفي‬ ‫يب‬‫ر‬‫غ‬ ‫بمد‬ ‫في‬ ‫لبلستثمار‬ ‫ة‬‫ر‬‫المخاط‬ ‫نسبة‬ ‫ىناك‬ ‫تظل‬ ‫حيث‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫االجنبي‬ ‫االستثمار‬ ‫لتفسير‬. (‫ب‬)‫الى‬ ‫تمجأ‬ ‫الجنسية‬ ‫متعددة‬ ‫فالشركات‬ ‫الدولي‬ ‫المال‬ ‫أس‬‫ر‬ ‫تحركات‬ ‫ة‬‫ر‬‫بالضرو‬ ‫ليس‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫االجنبي‬ ‫االستثمار‬ ‫إن‬ ‫المضيفة‬ ‫الدول‬ ‫في‬ ‫اض‬‫ر‬‫االقت‬ ‫يق‬‫ر‬‫ط‬ ‫عن‬ ‫ة‬‫ر‬‫المباش‬ ‫اتيا‬‫ر‬‫استثما‬ ‫حجم‬ ‫يادة‬‫ز‬(21) (‫ت‬)‫فأسباب‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫غير‬ ‫االجنبي‬ ‫االستثمار‬‫و‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫االجنبي‬ ‫االستثمار‬ ‫بين‬ ‫التمييز‬ ‫ية‬‫ر‬‫النظ‬ ‫تستطع‬ ‫لم‬ ‫تعامل‬ ‫ية‬‫ر‬‫النظ‬ ‫وىذه‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫غير‬ ‫االجنبي‬ ‫االستثمار‬ ‫عن‬ ‫تختمف‬ ‫ه‬‫ر‬‫آثا‬‫و‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫االجنبي‬ ‫االستثمار‬ ‫االجنبي‬ ‫االستثمار‬ ‫مفيوم‬ ‫االعتبار‬ ‫بعين‬ ‫تأخذ‬ ‫ولم‬ ‫المالي‬ ‫المال‬ ‫أس‬‫ر‬ ‫تدفق‬ ‫اوية‬‫ز‬ ‫من‬ ‫االجنبي‬ ‫االستثمار‬ ‫ىا‬‫وغير‬ ‫ة‬‫ر‬‫االدا‬‫و‬ ‫ة‬‫ر‬‫الميا‬ ‫التكنولوجيا‬ ‫المال‬ ‫أس‬‫ر‬ ‫الى‬ ‫اضافة‬ ‫يتضمن‬ ‫الذي‬ ‫المباشر‬(22) 2.‫الداخمي‬ ‫الطاعع‬ ‫إضفاء‬ ‫إظرية‬(The Theory Of Internalization:) ‫فإعتقاد‬ ‫اق‬‫و‬‫االس‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫المضيفة‬ ‫الدول‬ ‫تفرضيا‬ ‫التي‬ ‫القيود‬ ‫تخطي‬ ‫اجل‬ ‫من‬ ‫ية‬‫ر‬‫النظ‬ ‫ىذه‬ ‫وفق‬ ‫ج‬‫الخار‬ ‫في‬ ‫االستثمار‬ ‫الى‬ ‫الشركة‬ ‫تمجأ‬ ‫من‬ ‫لبلستفادة‬ ‫مختمفة‬ ‫دول‬ ‫في‬ ‫االنتاجية‬ ‫العممية‬ ‫احل‬‫ر‬‫م‬ ‫لمختمف‬ ‫انتاجية‬ ‫وحدات‬ ‫اقامة‬ ‫خبلل‬ ‫من‬ ‫يتم‬ ‫نجاحيا‬ ‫ايد‬‫ز‬‫ت‬ ‫ان‬ ‫الشركة‬ ‫نة‬‫ر‬‫مقا‬ ‫النقل‬ ‫تكاليف‬ ‫من‬ ‫لبلستفادة‬ ‫مختمفة‬ ‫دول‬ ‫في‬ ‫ذاتو‬ ‫االنتاجي‬ ‫بالنشاط‬ ‫الشركة‬ ‫قيام‬ ‫خبلل‬ ‫ومن‬ ‫االنتاجية‬ ‫ارد‬‫و‬‫الم‬ ‫تكمفة‬ ‫إختبلف‬ ‫الشركة‬ ‫لمعدالت‬ ‫اقل‬ ‫تكمفة‬ ‫يضمن‬ ‫داخميا‬ ‫سوقا‬ ‫خمق‬ ‫في‬ ‫لمشركة‬ ‫ا‬‫ز‬‫حاف‬ ‫ن‬‫يكو‬ ‫اع‬‫ر‬‫الص‬‫و‬ ‫بالمنافسة‬ ‫يتسم‬ ‫ق‬‫سو‬ ‫في‬ ‫جية‬‫الخار‬ ‫بمعامبلتيا‬ (20) ، ‫يد‬‫ز‬‫م‬ ‫أنعام‬"‫ة‬‫ر‬‫االدا‬ ‫كمية‬ ‫مجمس‬ ‫الى‬ ‫مقدمة‬ ‫ماجستير‬ ‫رسالة‬ ، ‫االقتصادية‬ ‫العولمة‬ ‫وترسيخ‬ ‫إرساء‬ ‫في‬ ‫الجنسيات‬ ‫المتعددة‬ ‫الشركات‬ ‫دور‬ ‫االقتصاد‬‫و‬/، ‫ية‬‫ر‬‫المستنص‬ ‫الجامعة‬2001 (21) ‫يال‬‫ر‬‫غب‬ ‫وىبي‬(‫االقتصادي‬ ‫االستقبلل‬ ‫صيانة‬ ‫ومشكمة‬ ‫الجنسية‬ ‫متعددة‬ ‫الشركات‬ ‫ودور‬ ‫االجنبية‬ ‫االستثمارت‬)‫المؤتمر‬ ‫مناقشات‬ ‫بحوث‬ ‫من‬ ‫ة‬‫ر‬‫لمفت‬ ‫الدولية‬ ‫االقتصادية‬ ‫العبلقات‬‫و‬ ‫التنمية‬ ‫ان‬‫و‬‫عن‬ ‫تحت‬ ‫يين‬‫ر‬‫المص‬ ‫لبلقتصاديين‬ ‫السنوي‬ ‫العممي‬25-27‫ة‬‫ر‬‫القاى‬ ، ‫مارس‬1976‫ص‬ ،36 (22) ‫السبلم‬ ‫عبد‬ ‫رضا‬(‫العولمة‬ ‫عصر‬ ‫في‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫االجنبي‬ ‫االستثمار‬ ‫محددات‬:‫التطبيق‬ ‫مع‬ ‫أسيا‬ ‫وغرب‬ ‫ق‬‫شر‬ ‫من‬ ‫كل‬ ‫لتجارب‬ ‫نة‬‫ر‬‫مقا‬ ‫اسة‬‫ر‬‫د‬ ‫االولى‬ ‫الطبعة‬ ، ‫ية‬‫ر‬‫العص‬ ‫المكتبة‬ ‫مصر‬ ‫عمى‬2007‫ص‬ ،40
  22. 22. 21 ‫ليا‬ ‫حققت‬ ‫التي‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫االبتكا‬‫و‬ ‫اعات‬‫ر‬‫االخت‬‫و‬ ‫الفنية‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫بالخب‬ ‫االحتفاظ‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫الشركة‬ ‫يساعد‬ ‫ية‬‫ر‬‫االحتكا‬ ‫ايا‬‫ز‬‫لمم‬ ‫الداخمي‬ ‫االستخدام‬ ‫ان‬ ‫وعدم‬ ‫اتيا‬‫ر‬‫ابتكا‬ ‫ية‬‫ر‬‫س‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫المحافظة‬ ‫الشركة‬ ‫تستطيع‬ ‫وبذلك‬ ‫المضيفة‬ ‫الدول‬ ‫في‬ ‫ى‬‫االخر‬ ‫لمشركات‬ ‫اعطائيا‬ ‫من‬ ‫بدال‬ ‫المطمق‬ ‫التميز‬ ‫المنافسة‬ ‫الشركات‬ ‫الى‬ ‫بيا‬‫ر‬‫تس‬. ‫لم‬ ‫اتيا‬‫ر‬‫ابتكا‬ ‫ية‬‫ر‬‫س‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫لممحافظة‬ ‫انتاجية‬ ‫وحدات‬ ‫انشاء‬ ‫الى‬ ‫الشركات‬ ‫لجوء‬ ‫ىو‬ ‫ية‬‫ر‬‫النظ‬ ‫ليذه‬ ‫وجيت‬ ‫التي‬ ‫االنتقادات‬ ‫أىم‬ ‫من‬ ‫ولكن‬ ‫باتسخدام‬ ‫التحكم‬‫و‬ ‫ة‬‫ر‬‫السيط‬ ‫من‬ ‫ا‬‫ر‬‫قد‬ ‫الشركات‬ ‫ومنح‬ ‫ية‬‫ر‬‫الفك‬ ‫الممكية‬ ‫لحماية‬ ‫العالمية‬ ‫ة‬‫ر‬‫التجا‬ ‫منظمة‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫ا‬‫ر‬‫ق‬ ‫بعد‬ ‫ميما‬ ‫ا‬‫ر‬‫ام‬ ‫يعد‬ ‫تكنولوجياتيا‬(23) 3.‫االإتقالية‬ ‫الإظرية‬:(The Eclectic Theory:) ‫ية‬‫ر‬‫نظ‬ ‫تعتبر‬(‫دننج‬1988)‫الصناعية‬ ‫المنظمة‬ ‫يات‬‫ر‬‫ونظ‬ ‫اسة‬‫ر‬‫د‬ ‫من‬ ‫دننج‬ ‫استفاد‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫االجنبي‬ ‫لبلستثمار‬ ‫شاممة‬ ‫ية‬‫ر‬‫نظ‬(‫ات‬‫ز‬‫ممي‬ ‫الممكية‬)‫النقل‬ ‫تكاليف‬ ‫وتحميل‬(‫االنتاج‬ ‫تدويل‬ ‫ات‬‫ز‬‫ممي‬)‫االجتماعية‬ ‫العموم‬‫و‬ ‫ن‬‫المقار‬ ‫السياسي‬ ‫باالقتصاد‬ ‫تبطة‬‫ر‬‫الم‬ ‫المفاىيم‬ ‫وبعض‬ ‫ى‬‫االخر‬(‫الموقع‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫المتعددة‬ ‫امل‬‫و‬‫الع‬)‫ار‬‫ر‬‫ق‬ ‫التخاذ‬ ‫ىا‬‫افر‬‫و‬‫ت‬ ‫من‬ ‫البد‬ ‫اساسية‬ ‫امل‬‫و‬‫ع‬ ‫ثبلثة‬ ‫ىناك‬ ‫فإنو‬ ‫االنتقالية‬ ‫ية‬‫ر‬‫لمنظ‬ ‫وطبقا‬ ‫وىي‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫االجنبي‬ ‫باالستثمار‬: (‫أ‬)‫ممموسة‬ ‫اصول‬ ‫تممكيا‬ ‫مثل‬ ‫المضيف‬ ‫البمد‬ ‫في‬ ‫المحمية‬ ‫الشركات‬ ‫مع‬ ‫نة‬‫ر‬‫بالمقا‬ ‫ج‬‫الخار‬ ‫في‬ ‫ية‬‫ر‬‫احتكا‬ ‫ايا‬‫ز‬‫لم‬ ‫الشركة‬ ‫امتبلك‬ ‫التمويل‬ ‫التسويق‬ ‫مثل‬ ‫المحمية‬ ‫الشركات‬ ‫مقابل‬ ‫تنافسية‬ ‫ايا‬‫ز‬‫ن‬ ‫تعطييا‬ ‫ممموسة‬ ‫وغير‬....‫الخ‬ (‫ب‬)‫من‬ ‫لمشركة‬ ‫أنفع‬‫و‬ ‫أفضل‬ ‫ج‬‫الخار‬ ‫في‬ ‫مباشر‬ ‫اجنبي‬ ‫استثمار‬ ‫شكل‬ ‫في‬ ‫ية‬‫ر‬‫االحتكا‬ ‫ايا‬‫ز‬‫لمم‬ ‫الداخمي‬ ‫االستخدام‬ ‫ايا‬‫ز‬‫م‬ ‫خيص‬‫التر‬ ‫أو‬ ‫االيجار‬ ‫أو‬ ‫البيع‬ ‫يق‬‫ر‬‫ط‬ ‫عن‬ ‫ة‬‫ز‬‫لممي‬ ‫الداخمي‬ ‫االستخدام‬. (‫ـ‬‫ج‬)‫السياسي‬ ‫ار‬‫ر‬‫االستق‬ ‫مثل‬ ‫االم‬ ‫البمد‬ ‫شركات‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫ق‬‫تتفو‬ ‫ان‬ ‫يجب‬ ‫التي‬‫و‬ ‫المضيف‬ ‫لمبمد‬ ‫المكانية‬ ‫ايا‬‫ز‬‫الم‬ ‫أو‬ ‫الموقع‬ ‫ايا‬‫ز‬‫م‬ ‫مختمفة‬ ‫ية‬‫ر‬‫استثما‬ ‫افز‬‫و‬‫وح‬ ‫اق‬‫و‬‫االس‬ ‫اتساع‬. ‫لمشركات‬ ‫ية‬‫ر‬‫االحتكا‬ ‫ايا‬‫ز‬‫لمم‬ ‫الداخمي‬ ‫االستخدام‬‫و‬ ‫الممكية‬ ‫ايا‬‫ز‬‫م‬ ‫الى‬ ‫استنادا‬ ‫بفسر‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫األجنبي‬ ‫االستثمار‬ ‫فإن‬ ‫ية‬‫ر‬‫النظ‬ ‫ىذه‬ ‫بموجب‬ ‫ايا‬‫ز‬‫م‬ ‫وىي‬ ‫الشركات‬ ‫عمى‬ ‫منتظم‬ ‫بشكل‬ ‫ع‬‫توز‬ ‫ان‬ ‫يمكن‬ ‫ال‬ ‫امل‬‫و‬‫الع‬ ‫وىذه‬ ‫المضيف‬ ‫لمبمد‬ ‫المكانية‬ ‫ايا‬‫ز‬‫الم‬‫و‬ ‫المضيف‬ ‫البمد‬ ‫في‬ ‫ة‬‫ر‬‫المستثم‬ ‫الزمن‬ ‫عبر‬ ‫لمتغيير‬ ‫قابمة‬ ‫ديناميكية‬. ‫المباشر‬ ‫االجنبي‬ ‫االستثمار‬ ‫كبير‬ ‫حد‬ ‫الى‬ ‫فسرت‬ ‫احدة‬‫و‬ ‫ية‬‫ر‬‫نظ‬ ‫في‬ ‫يات‬‫ر‬‫نظ‬ ‫ثبلث‬ ‫دمج‬ ‫استطاعت‬ ‫انيا‬ ‫ية‬‫ر‬‫النظ‬ ‫ليذه‬ ‫االساسية‬ ‫ة‬‫ز‬‫المي‬‫و‬. (23) ‫ص‬ ‫سابق‬ ‫مرجع‬ ، ‫السالم‬ ‫عبد‬ ‫رضا‬53

×