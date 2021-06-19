Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS ECONOMICAS ADMINISTRACION DE EMPRESAS BENCHMARKING ESTUDIANTE: YethsyEsquivel Ayaviri DOCENTE: Mgr. Jose RamiroZapata Barrientos MATERIA: MercadotecniaV GRUPO:01 GESTION: 1/2021 COCHABAMBA – BOLIVIA
  2. 2. 1. MILLONARIOS DEL MUNDO “¿Quién tiene el poder? Es el que tiene algo que ofrecer” Ms. C Ramiro Zapata Barrientos 1.1.Introducción Esta listade milmillonariosestábasadaenel rankinganual de las personasmásadineradasdel mundo. La lista de los diez máximos multimillonariosdel mundo que se actualiza diariamente, computandolasgananciasylaspérdidasobtenidasporlosmagnatesysusempresasenlabolsa, muestra algunas constantes. Jeff Bezos y Bill Gates se mantienencomo los dos grandes competidores por el primer lugar, y latecnologíaesel rubrodelquesalelamayoríade losmultimillonarios.Otratendenciaque sigue firme: Estados Unidos es, sin competencia, el país que más ricos genera. Siete de las primeras diez fortunas son estadounidenses Por otro lado, América Latina sigue muy lejos del mundo desarrollado en creación de riqueza personal.Conlaexcepcióndel mexicanoCarlosSlim, queestásiemprepresente enlosrankings internacionales, sólo otros tres latinoamericanos llegan a meterse entre los primeros 100. 1.2.Desarrollo Estos sonlosdueñosde las diez fortunas más grandes del mundo según el Índice Bloomberg: 1. Jeff Bezos (USD 142.000M / Estados Unidos / Tecnología) Es el accionista mayoritario de Amazon, el comercio electrónico minorista más grande del mundo, que además es una plataforma para terceros, brinda servicios en la nube, produce y distribuye series y películas. Consusrecursos,este hombre de 54añospuede comprarmásde 120 millonesde onzastroyde oro, o más de 2.000 millonesde barrilesde petróleo.La fortuna del fundadorde Amazon,que también espera conquistar el espacio con su empresa Blue Origin, representa casi el 9% del mercadode casas de losEstadosUnidosy multiplicaenmásde 2,5 millonesde vecesel ingreso promedio de un hogar de ese país. El último día de enero ganó 3.810 millones de dólares. Si se considera el último año, el saldo favorable es de 17.200 millones. 2. Bill Gates (USD 95.800M / Estados Unidos / Tecnología) Es el cofundador de Microsoft, el fabricante de software más grande del mundo. El desertor universitario administra su fortuna mediante Cascade Investment. Podría comprar cerca de 80 millones de onzas troy de oro, o 1.300 millones de barriles de petróleo.
  3. 3. A los 62 años, y con una estatura de leyenda viva, prefiere dedicarse a la filantropía con la organizaciónbenéficaBill&MelindaGatesFoundation.El últimodíade eneroganó 227millones de dólares. En el último año, 5.330 millones. 3. Warren Buffett (USD 84.900M / Estados Unidos / Diversificado) Este inversor respetado en todo el mundo sigue viviendo en la casa que compró hace décadas en Omaha, Nebraska. Berkshire Hathaway, el grupo de inversión del que es presidente y accionista principal, ha dado un 20,9% compuesto de ganancias anuales desde 1953. Su filosofíaexaltalainversiónenvalor.A los87 años,el dueñode Geico,ClaytonHomesyDairy Queen,e inversorde Apple,Coca-Colay AmericanExpress,puede comprarcasi 70 millonesde onzastroy de oro,o 1.100 millonesde barrilesde petróleo.CoincideconGatesensuvaloración de la filantropía, al punto que dejará el 99% de su patrimonio a la fundación del segundo más rico del mundo. El 31 de eneroganó146 millonesde dólares.Si se considerael últimoaño,el saldoafavoresde 1.070 millones. 4. Bernard Arnault (USD 76.600M / Francia / Consumo) El hombre másrico de Francia esel presidente de LVMHMoëtHennesyLouis Vuitton,el mayor fabricante de bienes de lujo del mundo. Su patrimonio proviene del control de aproximadamente la mitad de esa firma. A los69 años,el vendedorde losproductosde cuerode LouisVuittonleathergoods,losrelojes TAG Heuery el champagne DomPerignon,puedecomprarmásde 60 millonesde onzastroyde oro,ocerca de 1.000 millonesde barrilesde petróleo.El últimodíade eneroperdió303millones de dólares, pero en el año ganó 7.990 millones. Mark Zuckerberg fue interrogado en el Congreso de Estados Unidos en 2018 (Reuters) Mark Zuckerberg fue interrogado en el Congreso de Estados Unidos en 2018 (Reuters) 5. Mark Zuckerberg (USD 65.600M / Estados Unidos / Tecnología) El fundadory CEO de Facebook,la empresadueñade la mayor redsocial del planeta,llevados añosde conflictoentre noticiasfalsas,operacionesde agentesrusosensuplataformayelabuso de los datos de 87 millones de usuarios en el escándalo de Cambridge Analytica. De todos modos, parece estar recuperándose tras las pérdidas que sufrió por el descrédito de Facebook. Fue el que más ganó el 31 de enero: 6.180 millonesde dólares en un solodía. En el año, 13.600 millones. 6. Amancio Ortega (USD 63.500M / España / Textil) Propietariodel 59%de Inditex,lacompañíaminoristade indumentariamásgrande del mundo, el conocido cofundador de Zara se mantiene entre los más ricos del mundo. Por medio de la empresa Pontegadea, posee inversiones inmobiliarias en oficinas de alto nivel y en tiendas en Barcelona, Madrid, París, Berlín, Roma y Londres, entre otras ciudades.
  4. 4. Según Bloomberg, puede comprar poco menos de 60 millones de onzastroy de oro, o más de 900 millonesde barrilesde petróleo.El últimodíade eneroganó326 millonesde dólares.Si se considera el último año, el saldo favorable es de 4.910 millones. 7. Carlos Slim (USD 60.000M / México / Diversificado) El empresariomexicanocontrolaAméricaMóvil,el operadorde telefoníacelularmásgrande de AméricaLatina.Sufortunaderivade unavariedaddeinversiones,entre ellas,enlaconstrucción, la banca y en minería, y acciones en compañías como The New York Times y Caixabank. El 31 de enero ganó 438 millones de dólares. En el año, 5.250 millones. 8. Larry Page (USD 54.800M / Estados Unidos / Tecnología) El CEOde Alphabet,laempresaparaguasdetrásde Google,estambiénelcofundadordel motor de búsqueda más consultado del mundo, con aproximadamente 3,8 millones búsquedas por minuto. Otras unidades de Alphabet incluyen Google X, centro de investigaciones. El últimodía de eneroganó 1.150 millonesde dólares.Si se considerael últimoaño,el saldoa favor es de 3.530 millones. 9. Larry Ellison (USD 54.200M/ Estados Unidos / Tecnología) Es el fundador y accionista principal de Oracle, y posee el 28% de la empresa de datos de Redwood City, cuya última ganancia anual llegó a USD 40.000 millones.Es fanático del tenisy creó el torneo de Indian Wells en California. El último día de enero perdió 92 millones de dólares, pero en el año sumó 4.840 millones. 10. Sergey Brin (USD 53.300M/ Estados Unidos / Tecnología) El presidentede Alphabetesel otrocofundadorde Google,yjuntoconPage posee el 16% de la compañía. Nacióen ladesintegradaUniónSoviética,yllegóa losEstados Unidoscon su familia cuando tenía seis años. Tras graduarse hizosudoctoradoencomputaciónenlaUniversidaddeStanford,donde conoció a Page.Juntoscomenzaronenungarage laempresade MountainView,quese cuentaentre las más exitosas del mundo. El 31 de enerosumó1.110 millonesde dólares.Considerandoel últimoaño,lagananciafue de 3.420 millones. Bastante lejosdel top tenaparecenlos latinoamericanosque acompañana CarlosSlimen este selectogrupo.Enel puesto34 estáel brasileñoJorge PauloLemann,conunafortuna de 22.400 millones de dólares.
  5. 5. Deriva la mayor parte de su riqueza de Anheuser-Busch InBev, el mayor fabricante de cerveza del mundo. Junto con sus socios, Carlos Alberto Sicupira y Marcel Herrmann Telles, también controla un 45% de la firma de inversiones 3G Capital, con sede en Nueva York. El trío posee participaciones propias en Kraft Heinz y en Restaurant Brands International, la compañía detrás de Burger King. También controlan al minorista Lojas Americanas y al desarrollador Sao Carlos en Brasil. Luego,en el puesto54,aparece otro brasileño:JosephSafra,con17.300 millonesde dólares.Es el propietario exclusivo de un imperio bancario cuyo negocio principal es el Banco Safra, con sede en San Pablo. A través de J. Safra Sarasin,supervisóUSD146.000 millonesenactivosde clientesenEuropa y el Caribe en2016 y espropietariodel SafraNational Bank,consede enNuevaYork. Sus activos inmobiliarios incluyen el Gherkin de Londres. La única mujer latinoamericana que aparece en la lista es la chilena Iris Fontbona, que suma 15.700 millones de dólares. La mayor parte de su fortuna se deriva de la participación de la familia Luksic de casi el 70% del productor de cobre Antofagasta, el décimo mayor productor mundial. La familiatambiénesdueñadel 81%de Quinenco,unaholdingempresarial que cotizaenbolsa y controlael Banco de Chile,lacerveceraCCU, laproductora de cobre Madeco y la empresade transporte marítimo de contenedores CSAV. Además, tienen el 80 por ciento de la cadena de hoteles Plava Laguna, que cotiza en bolsa en Croacia. Un colombianoquedóal bordedeentrarentrelosprimeros100.AlejandroSantoDomingosuma 12.500 millones de dólares, que lo ubican en el puesto 101. Estáa cargode lafortunade lafamiliamásricade Colombia,através de lacompañíade inversión Quadrant Capital, con sede en Nueva York. La mayor parte de los recursos provienen de una participación del 5% en el fabricante de cerveza Anheuser-Busch InBev, que cotiza en bolsa y que recibió cuando SABMiller se fusionó con AB InBev en 2016 Las diez mujeres más ricas del mundo La dueña de Walmart, con 49.000 millonesde euros,es la más adinerada,mientras que la hija del fundador de Inditex ocupa el puesto vigésimo noveno Alice Walton Aunque su ingente fortuna, 54.400 millones de dólares (más de 49.000 millones de euros), depende del imperio que fundó su padre —Sam Walton, creador de los supermercados Walmart— Alice Waltonno ejerce ningúncargo enla compañía. Sí que lo hacensus hermanos Rob yJim.Esta mujer,de 70 años, ha dedicadosuvidaa lacolecciónde arte y en2011 inauguró el museo de arte americano Crystal Bridges, en Bentonville (Arkansas, EE UU), donde se muestranobrasde AndyWarhol,NormanRockwell yMarkRothko,entre otrosartistas.Noesla primera vez que se corona como la mujer más rica del mundo, pues ya lo hizo en 2004, y ha recuperado este puestodespués de un año en el que su patrimonioha aumentado un 23%. A
  6. 6. travésde lafundaciónfamiliar,dirigeunprogramapara recaudar 300 millonesde dólares(más de 273 millones de euros) que se invertirán en escuelas estadounidenses. Françoise Bettencourt Meyers La heredera de L’Oréal, Françoise Bettencourt Meyers, fue la mujer más rica en 2019, pero su fortuna se ha reducido en 400 millonesde dólares (364 millones de euros) debido, en parte,a que en la primera quincena de marzo las acciones de la empresa han caído un 12% como consecuenciade lacrisisdel coronavirus.LanietadeEugèneSchueller,fundadorde lacompañía, formaparte de la juntadirectivadesde 1997 y dispone de unpatrimoniode 48.900 millonesde dólares(44.500 millonesde euros).A sus 66 años esla presidentade la fundaciónfamiliarque apoyaproyectosartísticosycientíficos:donaron226millonesde dólares(206millonesde euros) para la reconstrucción de la catedral de Notre Dame tras el incendio del año pasado y ahora L’Oréal está fabricando geles hidroalcohólicos para hospitales y residencias. Julia Koch Para JuliaKoch, herederade KochIndustries,estaessu primeraincursiónenla listade Forbes. Su esposo,DavidKoch,fallecióelpasadoagostoalos79 años,por loque ellaysushijosposeen el 42% de las acciones de la multinacional, lo que le permite tener 38.200 millones de dólares (casi 35.000 millones de euros). La pareja contrajo matrimonio en 1996, en la mansión del magnate enSouthampton,ellugarde veraneopreferidode lospudientesneoyorquinos.Ella,22 años más joven,fue la que despertó su interésporel arte y le llevólaagenda social.La puerta al exclusivomundode losmillonariosse laabrióeldiseñadorAdolfo,paraquienJuliaFlesher(su nombre de soltera) trabajó como asistente. MacKenzie Bezos Su exmarido, Jeff Bezos, fundador de Amazon, es el hombre más rico del planeta, a pesar del costoso divorcio que permite a Mackenzie Bezos disfrutar de 36.600 millones de dólares (más de 31.300 millonesde euros) y llevar el título de cuarta mujer más rica. Desde entonces ha decidido dejar su propia huella en el ámbito filantrópico y ha estampado su firma en Giving Pledge,lainiciativaque liderandesde hace másde una década el gurú tecnológicoBill Gatesy el inversorWarrenBuffett,que lescomprometeadonarenvidalamayor parte de susfortunas. Una acción de la que no forma parte su exmarido, del que se divorció oficialmente el pasado mes de julio. Jacqueline Mars Durante dos décadas trabajando en Mars, Incorporated, una compañía estadounidense de dulcesyalimentosparamascotas,JacquelineMarsahora,con80 años,se dedicaa lafilantropía y es miembro de la junta directiva de los Archivos Nacionales Americanos y el Smithsonian, instituciónde museosycentros de investigación.La nietade FranklinClarence Mars, fundador de laempresa,hacosechadounafortunade 24.700millonesde dólares(másde 22.500millones de euros) y es dueña de un establo con caballos montados por medallistas olímpicos. Yang Huiyan
  7. 7. Con solo38 años, Yang Huiyanse posicionacomouna de las diezmujeresmás ricas del mundo y la más poderosa de Asia con 20.300 millones de dólares (algo más de 18.500 millones de euros). Es dueña del 57% de Country Garden, una empresa china de desarrollo inmobiliario, siendosuaccionistamayoritariadespuésdequele fuese transferidalaparticipacióndesupadre, Yang Guoqiang, en 2007. La compañía instaló máquinas expendedoras de comidasen Wuhan, epicentro del coronavirus, para sustentar a los trabajadores sanitarios. Susanne Klatten La crisis del coronavirus también pasa factura al sector automovilístico y eso lo ha notado Susanne Klatten,herederade BMW,cuyafortunaha disminuidoun20% enunaño; lasacciones de lacompañía hancaído un 24% enlasdos primerassemanasde marzo.Aúnasí,Klatten,de 57 años,amasa una fortuna de 16.800 millonesde dólares(másde 15.300 millonesde euros)yes propietaria también de Altana, una empresa química. Madre de tres hijos y con una vida discreta,sunombre saltóalaprensaen2009 a raíz de serchantajeadaporsuamante,ungigoló suizoque laamenazóconpublicarmaterialque confirmabasurelación.Él fue sentenciadoaseis años de prisión. Laurene Powell Jobs La viudadel fundadorde Apple,Steve Jobs —fallecidoen2011 por un paro respiratoriodebido al cáncerde páncreasque le fue diagnosticadosiete añosantes—,posee unafortunade 16.400 millones de dólares (casi 15.000 millones de euros). Laurene Powell Jobs dirige Emerson Collective,unaorganizaciónque fundóen2016 centrada en temas socialescomola educación ylamigración.De hecho,esdonante habitualdelPartidoDemócrata,muycríticaconlaspolíticas migratorias de Donald Trump y ha apoyado diversos proyectos sociales. Su fortuna se ha reducido 2.200 millones de dólares(algo más de 2.000 millones de euros) con respectoal año pasadodebidoaunadisminuciónenel preciode lasaccionesde Disneyyaque Forbeshatenido a su disposición mejores datos sobre su riqueza. Zhong Huijuan Mientras unas fortunas descienden por la crisis del coronavirus, otras aumentan, como la de Zhong Huijuan, presidenta de Hansoh Pharmaceutical. El valor de las acciones de la compañía farmacéutica creció un 10% entre enero y marzo, cuando China era el principal foco de la pandemia. Esta empresaria de 59 años, casada con el presidente de otra farmacéutica china, posee un patrimonio de 14.600 millones de dólares (más de 13.300 millones de euros). Gina Rinehart En 2012 llegó a ser la mujer más rica del mundo, pero ahora Gina Rinehart debe conformarse con el décimopuesto.Aunque eslamujermáspoderosade Australiaconunafortunade 13.100 millones de dólares (cerca de los 12.000 millones de euros). Dirige desde 1992 Hancock Prospecting,unaempresade exploraciónyextracciónde mineralesfundadaporsupadre,Lang Hancock. Durante el últimoaño ha perdido2.000 millonesde dólares(másde 1.8000 millones de euros), especialmente por la crisis del coronavirus. Sandra Ortega
  8. 8. La hijamayor de AmancioOrtega, fundadorde Inditex,se encuentraentre las 30 mujeresmás ricas del mundo. Concretamente se sitúa en el puesto número 29; y en el 293 si se tiene en cuenta también a los hombres en la lista de los más poderosos. Sandra Ortega, la menos mediáticade sushermanos,cuentacon una fortuna de más de 5.400 millonesde euros.Conla llegadade laCovid-19aEspaña,Ortegahaproporcionadomascarillasybatascontralapandemia a título personal a través de la Fundación Paideia Galiza que creó y presidió su madre, Rosalía de Mera, y ahora dirige ella.Tiene 52años y es madre de tres hijos.LlevaenA Coruña unavida sencilladedicadaala presidenciade lafundaciónque creósumadre porque cuandosus padres se separaron ella apostó por seguir al lado de ella. Siete años después de haberla perdido continúa fielmente la obra iniciada por su progenitora. 1.3.Conclusión hay más gente hoy alcanzado la independencia financiera mucho más rápido que en cualquier otro momentode lahistoriayque tú puedesserunode ellos.Actualmentehaycercade cuatro millonesde millonarios,lamayoría de ellosconstruyeronsuspropiasfortunas,son millonarios de primera generación. En algún lugar, de algún modo, alguien se está convirtiendo en millonario por sus propios méritos a una tasa de uno cada 4 minutos y medio,los 365 días del año. Y por cada persona que se convierte en millonaria,hay muchas, muchas más que logran riquezaporcientosde milesde dólaresatravésde diferentesestrategiasde creaciónde riqueza. Al establecer la acumulación financiera y la independencia financiera como un objetivo, y haciendo un plan para ello, por un lado siendo mejor en lo que haces cada día y por otro lado ahorrando más y más dinero cuando más ganas, tú te convertirás en una persona financieramente independiente o un millonario por mérito propio en los años por venir. 1.4.Referencias 1. https://www.infobae.com/america/mundo/2019/02/01/la-lista-de-los-diez- multimillonarios-mas-ricos-del-mundo/ 2. https://forbes.es/listas/65224/lista-forbes-2020-de-los-mas-ricos-del-mundo/ 3. https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anexo:Milmillonarios_seg%C3%BAn_Forbes 4. https://elpais.com/gente/2020-04-14/las-diez-mujeres-mas-ricas-del-mundo-y-sandra- ortega.html 5. https://www.forbesargentina.com/rankings/quienes-son-cuanto-tienen-10-mujeres- mas-ricas-mundo-n2026 1.5.Videos https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xrwLuLA_lnw Puedo resaltar del video que las personas millonarias consiguieron su fortuna porque tienen tus objetivos muy claros en lo que quieren hacer y a donde quieren llegar.
  9. 9. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E3ogr8QPBN4 El ampliarnuestros conocimientosjuntoauna visión clara te llevaal éxitoentuspropósitostenemos que saber usar las estrategias que existen, debemos aprovechar lo que el mundo nos ofrece.

