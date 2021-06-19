Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS ECONOMICAS ADMINISTRACION DE EMPRESAS BENCHMARKING ESTUDIANTE: YethsyE...
Gestión de atención al cliente Pensamiento 1.- Introducción Se define laatencióno servicioal cliente comoel conjuntode act...
 Un cliente no es una interrupción de nuestro trabajo. Es un objetivo.  Un cliente nos hace un favor cuando llega. No le...
SERVICIO AL CLIENTE La atención al cliente se refiere al trato que le damos al cliente cuando interactuamos con él. El ser...
TENDENCIAS DE MERCADO PARA LOGRAR LA SATISFACCIÓN Y FIDELIDAD DEL CLIENTE Se ha empezadoelnuevosigloconunavisióndiferente ...
6. El mercadeo con el cliente debe hacerse de uno en uno: El eje de la comunicación es el mercadeodirectoenfocadoa cliente...
 Alto costo administrativo, formado por altos pasivos laborales y elevadas inversiones en hardware y software.  Mercado ...
5.- Videos https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E47UfIe8r4o https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=gestión+de+atención+al...
Gestion de atencion al cliente

ESQUIVEL AYAVIRI YETHSY

Gestion de atencion al cliente

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS ECONOMICAS ADMINISTRACION DE EMPRESAS BENCHMARKING ESTUDIANTE: YethsyEsquivel Ayaviri DOCENTE: Mgr. Jose RamiroZapata Barrientos MATERIA: MercadotecniaV GRUPO:01 GESTION: 1/2021 COCHABAMBA – BOLIVIA
  2. 2. Gestión de atención al cliente Pensamiento 1.- Introducción Se define laatencióno servicioal cliente comoel conjuntode actividadesinterrelacionadasque realizaunaorganizaciónpara tenerymantenerunaconexiónconsus clientes. Sinel servicioal cliente, los ingresos de la empresa se verían afectados y los clientes comprarán a los competidores. https://www.google.com/gestión+atención+clienteconsumidordoc Actualmente laclave paraprestar un servicioexcelente al cliente estáenentenderque el éxito noviene dadoporel producto,oal menosnosóloporel producto,sinoporel servicioque dicho productollevaconsigo.De poco,omuypoconosserviráfabricarel mejorhormigóndel mercado si a la hora de la verdadnuestroserviciova a fallar,si no somos capaces de ponerloenla obra enel momentopreciso,lacalidadpasaaunsegundoplano. Porlocual lasempresasquequieren triunfareneste sectorse preocuparántantode lacalidaddel hormigóncomode que el proceso interno que permita el que el producto llegue en el momento justo al sitio exacto esté implantadoyfuncionando.Yque hasta losposiblesfallosesténprevistos,comotambiénestén previstas las soluciones a los mismos. www.juntadeandalucia.es/documentacion/26779.pdf 2.- Desarrollo 1.FUNDAMENTOS DE SERVICIO AL CLIENTE El cliente esel activomásvalioso que poseeunaorganización.Esnecesarioque lasempresaslo traten como tal y estén pendientes de su forma de pensar y de su forma de percibir la organización. Surge entonces la pregunta ¿Quién es el cliente? Y la respuesta a esta pregunta parece comoun destellodeslumbrantede loobvio;peromuchasempresasnose dancuentade lo que son realmente los clientes y de cómo se deben tratar. 1.1. ¿QUIÉN ES ELCLIENTE? Un cliente es quien accede a un producto o servicio por medio de una transacción financiera (dinero) u otro medio de pago. Quien compra es el comprador y quien consume es el consumidor. Normalmente, cliente, comprador y consumidor son la misma persona. Según la American Marketing Asociación (A.M.A.), “el cliente es el comprador potencial o real de los productos o servicios”. SegúnThe Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM, del Reino Unido), “el cliente esunapersonaque adquiere bienesoservicios(nonecesariamenteelconsumidorfinal)” Según el diccionario de Marketing, de Cultura S.A., “cliente es la persona y organización que realiza una compra. Puede estar comprando en su nombre y disfrutar personalmente del bien adquirido o comprar para otro, Un cliente es la persona más importante en cualquier negocio. Un cliente no depende de nosotros. Nosotros dependemos de él.
  3. 3.  Un cliente no es una interrupción de nuestro trabajo. Es un objetivo.  Un cliente nos hace un favor cuando llega. No le estamos haciendo un favor atendiéndolo.  Un cliente es una parte esencial de nuestro negocio; no es ningún extraño.  Un cliente no es sólo dinero en la registradora. Es un ser humano con sentimientos y merece un tratamiento respetuoso.  Un cliente merece la atención más comedida que podamos darle. Es el alma de todo negocio. 1.2. ¿QUÉ ES SERVICIOAL CLIENTE? Es necesariodiferenciarentre el productopor el cual paga el cliente y el servicio que rodea a ese producto. El servicio al cliente es todo esfuerzo encaminadoaatenderal cliente ya resolversus inquietudes,sugerencias,dudaso reclamos.Es decir, el servicio al cliente es todo momento de contacto entre el cliente y la empresa. Una empresase crea para generarrentabilidadala vezque satisface lasnecesidadesyexpectativas de sus clientes, por tanto, debe desempeñarse con equilibrio entre variables: 1.Calidad del producto 2.Calidad del servicio al cliente 3.Costos SERVICIO AL CLIENTE No se debe polarizar en una de estas variables, se trata de encontrar el justo medio entre las tres, de manera que el producto cumpla con las especificaciones y necesidadesdel clientesiendocompetitivofrenteaotrosproductosencalidadyprecio;yque a su vez vaya acompañado de un valor agregado representado en serviciointegral y atención amable, respetuosa, y oportuna. 1.2.1. DIFERENCIA ENTREATENCIÓN ALCLIENTEY SERVICIOALCLIENTEEscomúnencontrarque laspersonas,ypor tantolasempresas,confundan“atenciónal cliente”con“servicioal cliente”. Pecamosencreerque laresponsabilidaddeltemade servicioal clienteesexclusivadel personal que estáen contacto directocon él,es decir,recepcionista,cajeros,vendedoresopersonal de “la mal llamada área de Servicio al Cliente”. ¿Por qué se referencia como “la mal llamada área de servicio al cliente”? porque generalmente esta área está conformada por personal que se limitaa“atenderreclamos”de partede losclientes,peroquetienenpocopoderparasolucionar los problemasque losgeneran.Este sistemase enmarcaen un enfoque reactivoyacotado, en vez de proactivo e integral. Supongamos que un cliente se contacta con una empresa para solicitar un pedido especial. La persona que la atiende lo hace de forma muy gentil, amable y servicial. Atiende todos sus requerimientosyhace unos compromisosde entregaacordescon lo solicitado.El cliente se va feliz,porque fue muybienatendido.Cuandollegalafechade entregadel pedido,este nole es entregado.Se comunicacon laempresay allíle indican que hubounproblemacon su pedidoy no le podrá ser entregado sino hasta dentro de una semana. ¿Estamos frente a una falla de atenciónal cliente ode servicioal cliente?Eneste momentotenemosunproblemade servicio y de nada sirvió haber prestado una excelente atención.
  4. 4. SERVICIO AL CLIENTE La atención al cliente se refiere al trato que le damos al cliente cuando interactuamos con él. El servicio al cliente es la articulación sistemática y armoniosa de los procesos y acciones que buscan lograr la satisfacción del cliente. El servicio es más que amabilidadygentileza,esdisposiciónaservirconefectividad. Si queremoshablardeun"Servicio al cliente de calidad” estos dos conceptos: “atención y servicio”, deben formar una relación indisoluble que losvuelve unosolo.Para brindarexcelente atenciónesnecesarioque,quienes entren en contacto con el cliente, pongan en práctica una serie de habilidades personales basadas en la comunicación, la empatía y el asertividad. Y para complementarlo con un excelente servicio, esindispensable unavisiónsistémicade la organizacióny del serviciocomo tal. Todos los trabajadores de la organización, que de alguna u otra manera participan en la generación de los productosy servicios, debenponer en práctica habilidades técnicas como el conocimientode losproductos,servicios,procesos,programación,trabajoenequipoyentorno de trabajo. LA IMPORTANCIA DEL SERVICIO AL CLIENTE PARA TU EMPRESA El servicio al cliente debe visualizarse como un componente proactivo que busca satisfacer las necesidadesde losusuariosde unproductooservicio determinado,ofreciendounvalormayor. Este consta de hacer sentir al consumidor lo más a gusto posible con el trato que le da la empresa. Para que esto suceda, consideramos diversos factores, entre los que destacan la personalización, amabilidad, rapidez y seguridad; así como el seguimiento y la eficacia. Los especialistasde servicio priorizanlasnecesidadese interesesde cadaconsumidorparaque de ese modo las empresas aseguren a su clientela. Ten en cuenta que:  Gracias a la buena interacción, el cliente regresará para comprarte más que solo una vez. Así podrás obtener más ventas y, por supuesto, el buen posicionamiento del negocio frente a la competencia.  Actualmente,losusuariosdemandanmejorservicioporparte de lasempresas.Poreso, mantener una base de clientes entusiasta es imprescindible para cualquier compañía. En esto consiste la fidelización: lograr que tu marca se vuelva parte de la identidad social del consumidor. Para lograrlo es indispensable contar con el servicio idóneo hacia tus usuarios y seguidores.  Fidelizarresultahasta7vecesmásrentable quebuscarprospectos. Ycuandode adquirir nuevosclientesse trata, 92%de laspersonas consideraque lasrecomendacionessonel tipode publicidadenelque másconfían,asíque unservicioal clienteexcepcional podrá aumentar tu cartera de clientes. En resumen,el servicioal cliente esde vital importanciapara tu compañía, puesde estaforma atraerásmás clientes,consolidarás unabase de seguidoresquete recomiendenypotencientus productos y, por ende, se lograra mayores ingresos. 1 virtualnet.edu.co/virtualnet/archivos/Contenido_Modulo_II_Servicio_al_cliente.pdf
  5. 5. TENDENCIAS DE MERCADO PARA LOGRAR LA SATISFACCIÓN Y FIDELIDAD DEL CLIENTE Se ha empezadoelnuevosigloconunavisióndiferente enla relacióncliente-empresa.El cliente se ha convertidoenel protagonistaalrededordel cual girantodaslas estrategiasde mercadeo. El nuevo paradigma implica:  Cultivar y fomentar una mejor relación con todos los clientes.  Trabajar conjuntamente con los clientes para establecer alianzas y asociaciones.  Convertir al cliente en el eje principal de toda estrategia empresarial.  Adoptar la política de que, para que una empresa pueda ser competitiva y crecer con rentabilidad, debe adaptarse a las necesidades de sus clientes. TENDENCIAS DE MERCADO PARA LOGRAR LA SATISFACCIÓN Y FIDELIDAD DEL CLIENTE Las empresas están desarrollando nuevas estrategias de mercadeo para adaptarse a las verdaderas necesidades del cliente.La relación con el cliente se hace más estrecha cuando se tienen en cuenta los siguientes aspectos: 1. Primero,elcliente:Este eselconceptomássobresalientesobre el cual giralanueva«filosofía» de servicio.Enel siglopasadolo más importante erala marca o el producto,en la actualidadlo más importante es el cliente. 2. Todos loscontactos en la ventason importantes:Se considerantan importantesparacerrar una venta los que ya son clientes como aquellaspersonasque solo se han puesto en contacto con la empresa;esmucho más económicocrear estadísticasque permitanconocerpor qué un posible cliente norealizóunatransaccióncon la empresay volverloavisitarque empezartodo un proceso de contactos con clientes potenciales nuevos. 3. Base de datosde losclientespotencialesylosefectivos:Se necesitatenerconocimientosobre los clientes potenciales y los efectivos para desarrollar productos o servicios enfocados a sus expectativas y necesidades. Para convertirlosdatosenconocimientose empleanbasesde datosque se actualizanenforma permanente. Las últimas tendencias de información y base de datos están apoyadas en plataformas de alta tecnología con políticas CRM. 4. Comunicación permanente: El proceso de comunicación es de doble vía (entre la empresa y el cliente).Además,eseste quiendirige el diálogoydecide cuándoempiezaycuándo acaba la comunicación. 5. Fidelización de clientes: Es mucho mejor y más rentable tener clientesfieles que adquirirlos nuevos.La fidelizaciónde losclientespasaa ser muy importante y determinala posibilidadde expansión y posicionamiento de la empresa.
  6. 6. 6. El mercadeo con el cliente debe hacerse de uno en uno: El eje de la comunicación es el mercadeodirectoenfocadoa clientesindividualesenlugar de apoyarse en medios«masivos». Se pasa a desarrollarcampañasbasadasenperfilesconproductos,ofertasymensajesdirigidos específicamente a ciertos tipos de clientes en vez de emplear publicidad con mensajes no diferenciados. VÍNCULOS CON LOS CLIENTES La estrategiadel mercadeorelacional buscaque losvínculosconlosclientesseancadavezmás estrechosyla informacióntransaccional se registre enformadetallada.Lacreaciónde vínculos del cliente con la empresa puede ser de tres tipos: Vínculos financieros: Basados en ventajaseconómicas, líneas de crédito, líneasde descuentos o premios por volumen. Vínculos sociales: Los vínculos sociales son el resultado de una atención profunda y personalizadaconel cliente,llenade detallesefectivos de reconocimiento honesto y sincero. Vínculosestructurales:Esel vínculomásestrechoenlarelaciónconelclienteygarantizaniveles óptimos de compromiso y lealtad. VENTAJAS DE UNA ATENCIÓN PERSONALIZADA La información que se tiene del cliente genera poder y facilita la inteligencia de los negocios desde la perspectiva de las necesidades. Una atención más personalizada aumenta el potencial de ventas. La nueva estrategia de mercadeo exige la coordinación y el trabajo en equipo. Cuando se conoce al cliente se mejoran las ofertas de productos o servicios y se pueden bajar los costos. Es posible identificar a los clientes que generan más rentabilidad para la empresa. El objetivo más importante es aumentar la base de clientes fijos. 2 https://arandasoft.com/tendencias-de-mercado Desventajas de gestión del cliente  Aumentan las quejas y reclamaciones.  Provoca mayor coste para ofrecer un mejor servicio. -Capacitar a los operados- constantemente a la atención telefónica adecuada. -Mantenimiento y actualización de la computación que se utiliza.
  7. 7.  Alto costo administrativo, formado por altos pasivos laborales y elevadas inversiones en hardware y software.  Mercado exigente en cuanto a servicio al cliente se refiere.  Alta rotación de personal.  Poco sentido de pertenencia al servicio que están blindando los operadores, debido a que no conocen a fondo los procesos que la empresa que contrata el servicio lleva a cabo. 3 http://adminisfinanzas.blogspot.com/p/ventajas-y-desventajas-que-ofrece-una.html 3.- Conclusión Las empresas de hoy requieren poner más énfasis en los servicios del cliente, utilizando las estrategiasy técnicasde marketingparaque cadadía sigacreciendoyaumentandosuscarteras de clientes. Por todo esto es importante escuchar al cliente para poder establecer una mejor estrategia y trabajar sobre los requerimientos o fallas de servicio,toda esta información es proporcionada por el alma de la empresa, los clientes. Muchas empresas en la actualidad carecen del conocimiento o determinación para poseer un Manual de Servicio al Cliente, por lo tanto, desconocen la mayoría de procesos que implica brindar un servicio de calidad. 1 https://elizaldewilmer33.blogspot.com/20/03/conclusiones.html 4.- Referencias https://www.google.com/gestión+atención+clienteconsumidordoc www.juntadeandalucia.es/documentacion/26779.pdf virtualnet.edu.co/virtualnet/archivos/Contenido_Modulo_II_Servicio_al_cliente.pdf http://adminisfinanzas.blogspot.com/p/ventajas-y-desventajas-que-ofrece-una.html https://arandasoft.com/tendencias-de-mercado https://elizaldewilmer33.blogspot.com/20/03/conclusiones.html
  8. 8. 5.- Videos https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E47UfIe8r4o https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=gestión+de+atención+al+cliente

