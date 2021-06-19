Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS ECONOMICAS ADMINISTRACION DE EMPRESAS BENCHMARKING ESTUDIANTE: YethsyE...
Empresa de servicios Pensamiento 1 Introducción Se denominan empresas de servicios a aquellas que tienen por función brind...
requierende maquinariatal comolosteléfonoscelulares,lastorresde trasmisión,satélitespara la distribución de la señal, pers...
políticascomercialesque buscangarantizar y protegerel bienestardel consumidorfinal,entre estos modelos empresariales tenem...
pueden comenzar rápidamente,ya que (en su mayoría) involucran el tiempoy habilidades del propietario y personas en plantil...
2 https://youtu.be/RoUJuaIhs4o Gestión empresarial o estrategia Pensamiento 1 introduccion La estrategia empresarial es la...
Adaptacióna loscambios del entorno:existen factoresexternosala organización,losmismos que puedenestarsujetosa cambios que ...
Comunicación Relacionate cordialmente con los empleados para crear un buen clima de trabajo Control Revisar que se estén c...
Nosólode iniciativasindividualesviveel hombre.Este añose reforzarálaideade queparatener una empresa fuerte hace falta tene...
Cada vez son las empresas que apuestan por dar formación continua a sus empleados. Una tendenciaque se vaa consolidaren201...
Fábricas del siglo XXI Los robots ya no están sólo en las películas. Las plantas de fabricación y distribución debenir cad...
2 https://youtu.be/DhkvZ5FqrtY
Empresa de servicios

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS ECONOMICAS ADMINISTRACION DE EMPRESAS BENCHMARKING ESTUDIANTE: YethsyEsquivel Ayaviri DOCENTE: Mgr. Jose RamiroZapata Barrientos MATERIA: MercadotecniaV GRUPO:01 GESTION: 1/2021 COCHABAMBA – BOLIVIA
  2. 2. Empresa de servicios Pensamiento 1 Introducción Se denominan empresas de servicios a aquellas que tienen por función brindar una actividad que las personas necesitan para la satisfacción de sus necesidades (de recreación, de capacitación, de medicina, de asesoramiento, de construcción, de turismo, de televisión por cable, de organización de una fiesta, de luz, gas etcétera) a cambio de un precio. Pueden ser públicas o privadas. Estas empresas, organizaciones con fines de lucro, advierten las necesidades y recursos del grupode personasaque estarándestinadas,atravésde unestudiode mercado,ybuscanhacer algo que les solucione la carencia. Por ejemplo, instalar un colegio privado, en un lugar donde existen buenas escuelas públicas gratuitas y la población tiene un poder adquisitivo bajo, no sería una buena decisión. En cambio, ofrecer servicios de limpieza o de seguridad en una zona donde existen muchos edificios suntuosos,puede ser una buena idea, si se averigua que no cuentan con ellos. Las empresasde serviciosintegranloque se denominasectorterciariode laseconomías,yesel que más ha crecido en los países desarrollados, donde la mayoría de la población se dedica a ello.1 Como su nombre bienloindica,lasempresasde serviciossonaquellasactividadeseconómicas organizadas para la prestación y venta de un servicio; de acuerdo a la clasificación de las actividades económicas establecida por la economía clásica, las empresas de servicios conforman el sector terciario de la economía. Las empresas de las que hablamos, se denominan de servicios porque tienen por principal función el ofrecimiento de una actividad en pro de la satisfacción de las necesidades de un público a cambio de una contraprestación; las empresas de servicios ofrecen un servicio intangible y pueden ser públicas o privadas. Cuandose dice que elservicioprestadoporlasempresasde serviciosesintangible,nose excluye la posibilidadde que para la prestaciónde dichoserviciose requierande bienestangiblesyde personal humano para ejecutarlo, si no que el producto entregado es intangible; tal es el caso de las empresasde telefoníacelularque para garantizarla correcta prestaciónde sus servicios
  3. 3. requierende maquinariatal comolosteléfonoscelulares,lastorresde trasmisión,satélitespara la distribución de la señal, personal de atenciónal cliente,etc.. pero que el producto final que venden es la posibilidad de comunicarse con otras personas que se encuentran a diferentes distancias, en este caso pues, la posibilidad de hablar con otra persona es un producto que no podemos tocar, o ver; no es un bien tangible; en pocas palabras las empresas de servicios se comprometen con el cliente en “hacer” algo, no en “dar” algo.2 2 Desarrollo Las empresas de servicios tienen características únicas que las define y diferencia entre sí. En cualquier caso, existen cuatro atributos clave de este tipo de negocios. Son los siguientes: 1. Intangibles. A diferencia de los productos, la mayoría de los servicios no se pueden experimentarni consumirhastaque se realizael contratoyestopuedesuponerunretoparalos negocios de este tipo, ya que los clientes pueden sentir que deben tomar una decisión de compra sin la información adecuada. 2. Inseparables. Los productos pueden producirse por partes e incluso en diferentes localizaciones, sin embargo, los servicios son únicos porque generalmente se brindan y se consumen al mismo tiempo en la misma ubicación. 3. Efímeros. Los servicios, a menudo son perecederos, lo que significa que la capacidad no utilizadanose puede almacenarpara su uso o venta enel futuro.Por ejemplo,unrestaurante podríaestarllenounanocheymediovacíoel siguiente.Si elrestaurante funcionaconunmodelo de personal inflexible, los gastos serán, a pesar de todo, los mismos en ambos casos. 4. Variables. Los productos manufacturados tienden a basarse en procesos automatizados y procedimientos de garantía de calidad que resultan en un producto consistente.Sin embargo, la calidad de un servicio puede variar según muchos factores, incluido quién lo proporciona, dónde se proporciona,cuándose proporcionaycómo se proporciona.Cuantomásdependaun negocio de los seres humanos para proporcionar servicios, más susceptible será a la variabilidad.3 Clasificación de empresas de servicios Como mencionamos anteriormente una empresa de servicio busca satisfacer las necesidades sobre algún sector económico, a través de un estudio de mercado. Por lo que no existe un modelo empresarial establecido y que deba ser específico, mas todas se deben regir por las
  4. 4. políticascomercialesque buscangarantizar y protegerel bienestardel consumidorfinal,entre estos modelos empresariales tenemos. Empresas con actividades uniformes Las empresas con actividades uniformes son aquellas que prestan servicios habituales y continuos en sectores específicos. Este tipo de empresassuelencaracterizarse porbrindarunservicioexclusivoasusclientesyen muchos casossuelenexistirconveniosque reducensignificativamentelosgastosempresariales. Empresas de servicios con actividades puntuales Las empresas de servicios con actividades puntuales existen para aquellos clientes que requieren servicios ocasionales, es decir para realizar una labor especifica. Una agencia de festejos es un ejemplo ideal de este tipo de empresas, aunque siempre se recurra a estos servicios por su calidad, no son de uso cotidiano. Este tipo de empresas se caracterizas por vender u ofrecer productos tangibles, así como tambiénel mantenimientode estosproductos.Entre estetipode empresaspodemosnombrar: Un servicio de restaurante que vende comida y ofrece un servicio de atención al cliente. Un distribuidor de equipos de cómputo, vende el producto y ofrece su mantenimiento. Un servicio de hospedaje, alquila un bien para la comodidad y descanso de sus clientes. Una empresa de publicidad, realiza pancartas, folletos, etc. También puede ocuparse de la instalación y distribución de los mismo. Ahora bien, algo en común que tienen todas las empresas de servicios es el ofrecimiento de servicios especializados, por lo que sin duda alguna debe contar con personal calificado para desempeñar dicha función, garantizando así la calidad del mismo. Asímismo,esrecomendableque cuandounaempresacombinadavende unproducto,seanellos mismoslosque ofrezcanbienseael suministro,lainstalación,mantenimientooreparacióndel producto dependiendo el caso.4 Qué puede ofrecer una empresa de servicios Desde una perspectiva empresarial, una empresa de servicios es un tipo de negocio cuyo lanzamientosuele costarmuchomenosque otros, por ejemplo,que lasempresasde comercio electrónico. Con poco o ningún inventario del que preocuparse, las empresas de servicios
  5. 5. pueden comenzar rápidamente,ya que (en su mayoría) involucran el tiempoy habilidades del propietario y personas en plantilla. En otras palabras,es el responsable de cada empresade serviciosquiendecide cuántotiempo y energía desea invertir en el negocio. Según Bizfluent, las principales empresasde serviciosen los últimosmeses tienenque ver con la educación en línea, el cuidado de niños, asesoramiento de autoayuda, reparación de automóviles y equipos informáticos, cuidado de mascotas, instalación de paneles solares, así como redes sociales y consultoría tecnológica. Realmente nohaylímite para loque se puede ofrecer,peroconviene asegurarsede que loque se estáofreciendoseaalgoporloque lagenterealmentequierapagar.Merece lapenatomarse el tiemponecesarioparainvestigarlaideaempresarial afondoyasí asegurarse de que haya un mercado para ella. Una vezque se tome la decisiónhayque averiguarqué hacer para que la empresade servicios sea única. Siempre es buna idea echar un vistazo a los competidores y encontrar formas de diferenciar la oferta de alguna manera. Es importante destacar 5 4 Referencias 1 https://deconceptos.com/ciencias-sociales/empresa-de-servicio 2 https://deconceptos.com/ciencias-sociales/empresa-de-servicio 3 https://retos-directivos.eae.es/empresas-de-servicios-tipos-y-caracteristicas/ 4https://www.webyempresas.com/empresa-de-servicios-que-son-tipos- clasificacion-y-caracteristicas/ 5 https://retos-directivos.eae.es/empresas-de-servicios-tipos-y-caracteristicas/ 5 Videos 1 https://youtu.be/Hz1wmUU3zGI
  6. 6. 2 https://youtu.be/RoUJuaIhs4o Gestión empresarial o estrategia Pensamiento 1 introduccion La estrategia empresarial es la manera en que una organización define cómo creará valor. Se trata del qué hacer y cómohacerlo.Define losobjetivosde laempresaylasaccionesy recursos a emplear para cumplir con dichos objetivos. Una buena estrategia empresarial debe considerar dos aspectos claves e imprescindibles: Comunicación interna: la estrategia debe ser comunicada de la manera más clara a todas las instanciasde la organización,llegandoatodoslosinvolucradosenlosdiversosprocesosque se han de desarrollar.
  7. 7. Adaptacióna loscambios del entorno:existen factoresexternosala organización,losmismos que puedenestarsujetosa cambios que afectanel desarrollode laempresa.En consecuencia, la estrategiadebe contarcon planesde contingenciaparaafrontar dichoscambiosdel entorno y para adaptarse a nuevas situaciones. La estrategia planteada puede ser la mejor apuesta de la dirección de la empresa, pero nada garantiza plenamente su éxito, ya que las organizaciones y su entorno están en continuo movimiento. Esto no significa que no se deba trazar una estrategia a largo plazo. Sí hay que hacerlo,peronoquedarse enmirarel horizonte.Se debeavanzarpisandotierrayviendoloque acontece en el entorno más cercano. Esto nos lleva a la importancia de diseñar una estrategia empresarial en el corto plazo. Así se podránincorporar loscambiosque seannecesariosparaque laestabilidadde laempresanose vea afectada.1 El éxito y la excelencia de una organización es dependiente de la habilidad de sus líderespara organizar,controlary dirigira laspersonasa sucargo, de maneraque se cumplanunasmetas u objetivos previamente establecidos. Y es a este concepto al que denominamos Gestión empresarial. Por tanto, la Gestión Empresarial precisa de una correcta toma de decisiones, lo cual hace necesariauna serie de medidasy estrategiascuyafinalidadesla de mejorar la productividady competitividad de la empresa.2 2 Desarrollo Los puntos básicos de la gestión empresarial En esta infografía te resumimos la información que debes manejar: Planificación Ten claro el qué hacer, cómo efectuarlo y dónde hacerlo. No dejes al azar ninguna tarea de trabajo. Organización Agrupatodoslosrecursosde la empresayaprovéchalosde lamejormaneraposible paralograr una forma de trabajo eficiente
  8. 8. Comunicación Relacionate cordialmente con los empleados para crear un buen clima de trabajo Control Revisar que se estén cumpliendo los objetivos marcados enlas estrategias y vigilar el comportamiento de los trabajadores.3 Importancia de la gestión empresarial La gestión empresarialesunadisciplinamuyamplia,alacual se le vieneprestandocadavezmás atenciónenlacontemporaneidad.Estose debe ala creciente demandadel mundoempresarial de profesionales capaces de (re)pensar el mundo empresarial de acuerdo a las necesidades cambiantes de la época, lo cual exige experiencia o, en su defecto, formación académica. Así, a medida que el mundo empresarial exige más y mejores profesionales para dirigirlo y garantizar su supervivencia, la gestión empresarial es una disciplina fundamental a la hora de actualizar o poner al día los procesos productivos.4 Analizamos las 10 técnicas de gestiónempresarial clave en 2018. Apúntalas para asegurarte el éxito. Crear una experiencia de trabajo para el empleado En la gestión de personal impera un principio básico: si un empleado se siente parte de la empresa su productividad y compromiso aumentarán. En un mercado tan dinámico como el actual donde hayimperala movilidadlaboral conseguirque losempleadosse sientanparte del proyecto no es fácil. Por ello actualmente el concepto ha evolucionado hasta el employee experience, es decir, la experienciade sentirse empleado.El nuevocursotraeráiniciativasparaincrementarel contrato social de losempleadosquerelacioneunaexperienciaplacenteraconel horariolaboral.De este modo esimprescindible que individualmente el empleadose sientailusionadoconel proyecto global de la empresayvinculadoatodas las áreas.Esto va enlínea con una gestiónabiertaque sepa canalizar el capital humano hacia un modelo transversal de liderazgo. Crear comunidad
  9. 9. Nosólode iniciativasindividualesviveel hombre.Este añose reforzarálaideade queparatener una empresa fuerte hace falta tener una empresa fuerte, hace falta tener un grupo unido. Además de que la dirección trabaje individualmente con los empleados es necesario crear comunidad para que se sientan parte de algo importante. Parallevarestoacabohaydistintasiniciativascomodesarrollarcampañasde marketinginternas en colaboraciónconel equipode RecursosHumanosque hagan la experienciade trabajaralgo dignode admirar, ademásasí se retiene el talento.Crearpuestosde embajadoresde empresa esunabuenaideaparaexteriorizarycompartirconotrasorganizacioneslascampañasinternas. Porúltimo,esaltamentepositivoorganizarmomentosde esparcimientoconlosempleadospara crear lazos fuera de la oficina. Estas acciones pueden ser desde cuestiones complejas como juegos de rol y equipo, hasta un after work informal. Sí a trabajar en la oficina En losúltimosañosel conceptode trabajo encasa se ha expandidomucho,esunaexperiencia positivaparael trabajadorporque le pemitiráunamayorconciliaciónfamiliar.Peronose puede olvidar que el único modo de que una plantilla funcione es que esté unida, de modo que el trabajo en casa debe ser un recurso para momentos concretos, no una regla general. Es necesario potenciar el trabajo en grupo, la comunicación directa de los empleados y tener espacios de discusión en la oficina que dinamicen la producción. Comunicación constante Uno de losgrandesretosde estenuevocursoserálograrlacomunicaciónconstanteyverdadera con todoslos empleadosde laempresa.Ladigitalizaciónylosnuevoscanalesde comunicación invitan a huir de evaluacionesanuales de desempeño y optar por un feedback constante. Esto es más fácil de realizar si en lugar de por objetivos anuales en la empresa se trabaja por proyectos -que ademásfavoreceneltrabajoengrupo-,yaque permitiránunacomunicaciónmás constante. En este sentidoesmuy interesante plantearse teneruncanal de comunicaciónlaboral através de algunas de las aplicaciones móviles del mercado como Snack o HipChat, de este modo los empleadosnose perderánenunavorágine decorreoselectrónicosypodránteneruncanal más fluido. Además, la mayoría de estas apps permiten crear varios sentidos de comunicación y grupos que se pueden usar temáticamente. Formación, formación, formación
  10. 10. Cada vez son las empresas que apuestan por dar formación continua a sus empleados. Una tendenciaque se vaa consolidaren2018 ya que permitennosóloque laempresase consolide, sino también que siga creciendo. Día a día surgen nuevos proyectos que requieren de especialistas en todas las áreas, si nos adelantamos al mercado conseguiremos ser más competitivos y crear una estructura sostenida de costes en esta materia ya que podremos planificarnos con antelación. Trabajar en la nube Actualmente entodoslossectoresde lasempresasse trabajaconal menosdosdispositivos -un móvil y un ordenador- porelloes imprescindible crearun sistemaque permitatrabajaron line y desde cualquier aparato. Hay cantidad de gestores de almacenamiento en línea, pero es necesariousarunoque ademáspermitacrear documentosenlapropianube y abrircanalesde comunicación simultáneos. Este tipo de iniciativas no sólo consolidarán los grupos de trabajo, sino que abaratará costes tantode material de oficinacomode producciónylograremosunaproducciónmáscolaborativa y rápida. Aplicar el Big Data Hoy porhoy esimprescindible queaprendamosagestionarnuestrosdatosysacarlesprovecho. En 2018 vamosa asistirala consagraciónde estavertiente empresarialyaque cadavezmás las empresas van a requerir de especialistas en este campo que sean capaces de hacer una estrategia constructiva sobre el manejo de datos a gran escala. Además, para el ámbitode los recursoshumanos tambiénseráfundamental parapoderminimizarel trabajoadministrativoy centrarnos en la creación de grupos humanos dinámicos que puedan abrirse a nuevos retos. Tener líderes tecnológicos La transformacióndigital debellegaratodaslascapas de laempresa.El hechotecnológicoen sí mismono implicaningúncambio,sinoque se debe inculcaruna mentalidadinnovadoraenlos líderes de nuestra empresa. Para ello es necesario que adopten los nuevos recursos que se pongana su disposiciónenel díaa día, pero tambiénque esténabiertosal cambioconstante y sean capaces de ver modelos de negocio transversales. En este sentido,esfundamental queunlídertecnológicoesté al díade lasnovedadesdelsector y tenga una presencia alta en redes sociales, así se creará una imagen de marca dinámica y la empresa podrá adelantarse a las necesidades de los clientes.
  11. 11. Fábricas del siglo XXI Los robots ya no están sólo en las películas. Las plantas de fabricación y distribución debenir cada vezmás hacia una robotizaciónmayorque permitaun mantenimientomássencilloyque aumente la calidad del resultado final. Además, con este tipo de soluciones disminuyen los riesgos laborales, ya que los trabajos de mayor riesgo los asumen las máquinas. Tener un buen calendario editorial En una empresa la planificación lo es todo, sólo teniendo una buena organización a todos los niveleslograremosmaximizarlosrecursosy aumentarla rentabilidaddel trabajo.Enel ámbito de la comunicaciónesaúnmásimportante yaque sólocon unabuenaestrategiade contenidos logremosunposicionamientowebyuna buenadifusiónde marca a través de redessociales.A partir de una estrategia sólida crea un calendario editorial que se ajuste a tus necesidades y recursos.5 3 Conclusiones Es importante que las personas comprendan de que se trata la estrategia y el rol que juegan. También hay que tener claridad encuanto cuál de los tipos de estrategias empresariales se va implementar. De ahí, depende la naturaleza de las tareas, las variables que intervienen para determinar si un resultado es exitoso. .4 Referencias 1 https://www.esan.edu.pe/apuntes-empresariales/2017/07/que-es-la-estrategia-empresarial- y-como-ella-se-relaciona-con-el-bsc/ 2https://www.isotools.org/2018/05/09/la-gestion-empresarial-como-clave-del- exito/ 3 https://www.apd.es/las-tecnicas-gestion-empresarial-seran-tendencia-2018/ 4 https://www.cursosfemxa.es/blog/4-puntos-basicos-gestion-empresarial 5 https://concepto.de/gestion-empresarial/ 5 Videos 1 https://youtu.be/xtc6cqg49EA
  12. 12. 2 https://youtu.be/DhkvZ5FqrtY

