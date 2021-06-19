Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS ECONOMICAS ADMINISTRACION DE EMPRESAS BENCHMARKING ESTUDIANTE: YethsyE...
Calidad en el servicio Pensamiento 1 Introducción Calidadde Servicio esunconceptoque derivade lapropia definiciónde Calida...
2 Desarrollo El servicio al cliente esimportante porque puede hacer la diferencia en tu negocio. Puede ser la razón por la...
No obstante,la calidad de los servicios es desde el punto de vista del cliente, es graduable. Ejemplo mala, buena, regular...
4 Referencias 1 https://www.aiteco.com/que-es-la-calidad-de-servicio/ 2 https://efiempresa.com/blog/efimpersa-satisfaccion...
Calidad en el servicio

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS ECONOMICAS ADMINISTRACION DE EMPRESAS BENCHMARKING ESTUDIANTE: YethsyEsquivel Ayaviri DOCENTE: Mgr. Jose RamiroZapata Barrientos MATERIA: MercadotecniaV GRUPO:01 GESTION: 1/2021 COCHABAMBA – BOLIVIA
  2. 2. Calidad en el servicio Pensamiento 1 Introducción Calidadde Servicio esunconceptoque derivade lapropia definiciónde Calidad,entendidaesta como satisfacción de las necesidades y expectativas del cliente o, expresado en palabras de J. M. Juran, como aptitud de uso. Antesde abordarladefinicióndelaCalidadde Servicio,espertinente haceralgunasprecisiones. En primer lugar, hay que considerar que los bienes capaces de satisfacer las necesidades del cliente son, de acuerdo con su contenido, de dos clases: tangibles e intangibles. Los bienes tangibles suelen conocerse con el nombre de productos. Tienen una consistencia material. Se trata de objetos físicos cuya utilización por el cliente resuelve una necesidad sentida. Los bienes intangibles se denominan, generalmente, servicios. Su estructura es inmaterial. Se trata de actos que recibe el cliente,atravésde loscualessolucionasusproblemaso carencias. En general, se puede entender por producto tanto un tangible como un intangible. Toda organización o departamento, ya produzca bienes o servicios, acompaña la entrega de unosu otroscon unconjuntode prestacionesaccesoriasagregadasala principal.Lacalidadde servicio supone el ajuste de estas prestaciones accesorias a las necesidades, expectativas y deseos del cliente.1 La gestión de cualquier organización genera un producto al que le es exigida cierta calidad, la cual estádeterminadaporlapercepcióndelcliente (externo)sobreel servicioysobre laatención que se le brinda.Igualmente ocurre conel “cliente interno”,quienal sertratadocon criteriode calidadreflejaráesaimageny así será percibidoporel externo,al recibirel producto.Vistaasí, la satisfacción constituye un indicador clave para evaluar el desempeño global de la organización, ayudando a crear una cultura de mejora continua de la gestión. Lo que se pretende al medirlasatisfaccióndelclienteesvalorar objetivamente lapercepciónde éstos sobre el conjunto de productos y/o servicios, y utilizar posteriormente esta información para mejorarel rendimientoenaquellasáreasque contribuyenmása aumentarla.Losclientes valoran el servicio en su globalidad, incluida la atención que ellos reciben. Uno de los resultados más importantes de prestar servicios de buena calidad es un cliente satisfecho,locual influye ensucomportamientofuturo,convirtiendolafidelidaddel cliente en una meta muyvaliosapara todo programa que quieraimplementarlaempresa.La satisfacción depende nosólode la calidadde los serviciossinotambiénde lasexpectativasdel cliente.que estará satisfecho cuando los servicios cubran sus expectativas.2
  3. 3. 2 Desarrollo El servicio al cliente esimportante porque puede hacer la diferencia en tu negocio. Puede ser la razón por la cual un cliente se incline haciati,ohacia tus competidores.Peroapesarde esta obviedad, no te hará mal echar un vistazo a los datos que muestran por qué debes prestarle atención a esta parte de tu negocio. Diversosestudioshanreveladoalo largo de los añosque más de la mitadde losconsumidores se cambianalacompetenciadebidoaunpobre servicioal cliente.Además,estatendenciaviene acompañada de un sentimiento negativohacia las empresas debido a que los clientes afirman que podríanhaberhechoalgo máspara evitareste cambio.Portanto,a lahora de entablaruna estrategia de atención al cliente es necesario pensarla dos veces para evitar situaciones incómodas entre consumidor y trabajador. Brindarunserviciode calidadesinclusomásimportanteque el precio:losdatosde unaencuesta de satisfacciónal cliente recogidosporForbes,afirmanque el 86% de losclientespagaríanmás dineroportenerun mejorservicioal cliente,yporsentirse másvaloradoscomoconsumidores. La conclusión es entonces que el precio no es el motivo de la pérdida de clientes,sino la mala calidad del servicio. Tomando en consideración los datos, no hay lugar a dudas de que toda compañía debería proveer no sólo servicio al cliente,sino un excelente servicio al cliente.Pero más allá de esto, hayotra razón que apuntaa esforzarnosmásporbrindarunaatenciónal cliente de altacalidad. El motivo emerge de un aspecto práctico que implica que mantener a un cliente existente es más costo- y tiempo-eficienteque tratarde conseguirunonuevo:laprobabilidadde venderlea un cliente yaexistente esdel 60-70%,mientrasque lade venderle aunsujetonuevovadel 5 al 20%, de acuerdo a diversos estudios de marketing. Por lotanto,deberíamosconsiderarlaadopciónde medidasque,cuandomenos,mantenganel nivel de satisfacción del cliente, si no bien tratar de elevarlo constantemente. Un cliente satisfecho es un cliente fiel, y un cliente fiel se convierte en un vocero de tu marca o negocio, promoviéndolohaciaotrosambientesy,directa o indirectamente, recomendándolo a otros.3 Clasificación de los distintos tipos de servicios entre proveedores y clientes. La prestación de los servicios implica obligatoriamente al menos una de las tres situaciones siguientes: a) Una actividad realizada sobre un producto tangible, suministrado por el cliente o intangible (reparación de frigorífico o contratación de un suministro eléctrico). b) Una actividadrealizadasobreunproductointangiblesuministradoporel cliente(laredacción por parte de un abogado de un contrato de alquiler) c) La entregade unproductointangible ( laentregade informaciónsobre unestudiofinanciero). Problemática en la medición de la calidad de los servicios. La Calidad de servicio al cliente es subjetiva, al estar directamente relacionada con lo que el cliente percibe,esel juicioque el cliente realizasobre la excelenciaosuperioridaddel servicio recibido.
  4. 4. No obstante,la calidad de los servicios es desde el punto de vista del cliente, es graduable. Ejemplo mala, buena, regular, mediocre super calidad El grado de calidadde losserviciosdependeránosolode comolaorganizaciónesté capacitada para conocer y comprenderlasnecesidadesdel cliente,tambiéndependeráde que el esfuerzo que la organización realiza se acompañe de un nivel de eficacia suficiente. La calidadde servicioal cliente depende porparte de la organizaciónde tresfactores:empatía, esfuerzoyeficaciay por parte del cliente dependeráde lasexpectativasentre loque esperaba recibir y los servicios recibidos. Dado que la clave se esconde tras este binomio "calidad-grado de satisfacción", se llegó al consensode obtenerun indicadormedianteel métodoSERVQUAL,conel cual se podráconocer los puntos débiles y fuertes de la organización y así planificar y desarrollar una estrategia que posibilite conseguir la Calidad total de los servicios. La calidad del servicio al cliente no es una calidad de segundo orden. En muchasocasionesenel Sistemade Gestiónde Calidad laCalidadde losServicios se relegaa un segundoplanoyla organizaciónse conformacon un simple cuestionariosinbase científica, y conteniendo una serie de preguntas sobre generalidades, lo cual le impide establecer unas estrategias fundadas en aras a la mejora continua de sus servicios. Muchas organizaciones entienden que cumpliendo las normas ISO tienen asegurada la calidad total de los servicios, no entiende que la medición de estos "productos intangible" es algo complejo, que está por encima de cumplir objetivos,de indicadores y del cumplimiento de los procesos.Noconsideranalosservicioscomounprocesode producciónmásynoconsideranen su justa importancia la calidad total de los servicios que la empresa presta y que los clientes demandan.4 Tipos de servicios En masas: altamente estandarizados, escaso grado de contacto, mayor énfasis en el producto (qué esloque se entrega),valorañadido;se generaenel BackOffice (enel propiocontacto),se basa enpersonal pococalificado,alta división de tareas, así como en inversiones en equipos. Profesionales:únicos,adaptadosal cliente,elevadogradode contacto,se dedicamuchotiempo al proceso, mayor énfasis en el proceso (cómo se realiza), valor añadido: se genera en Front Office (después del proceso), se basa en personal altamente calificado. Tiendas o fábricas de servicios: tienen un nivel de estandarización medio. Talleresde servicios: cuentanconunnivel de estandarizaciónmínimo,altogradode contactoy personalización, se genera valor añadido en el Back Office y en el Front Office se basa en personal calificado e inversión en equipos.5
  5. 5. 4 Referencias 1 https://www.aiteco.com/que-es-la-calidad-de-servicio/ 2 https://efiempresa.com/blog/efimpersa-satisfaccion-del-cliente/ 3https://www.marketingdirecto.com/punto-de-vista/la-columna/la-importancia-de-un- excelente-servicio-al-cliente-y-las-encuestas-de-satisfaccion-juan-manuel-scarilli 4 https://abc-calidad.blogspot.com/2011/05/calidad-de-los-servicios.html 5 https://www.gestiopolis.com/servicio-que-es-caracteristicas-clasificacion-y-tipos/ 5 Videos 1 https://youtu.be/3Kc6eRdy0kY 2 https://youtu.be/fU1n1HcXmj8

