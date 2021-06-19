Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS ECONOMICAS ADMINISTRACION DE EMPRESAS BENCHMARKING ESTUDIANTE: YethsyE...
30. ACTIVIDADES ECONOMICAS DE LA SOCIEDAD “Todos tenemos que aprender a aprender” Ms. C Ramiro Zapata Barrientos 30.1. Int...
¿Qué ha pasado? Es tentador culpar a los que están arriba. Keynes escribió una vez: "El capitalismoesla asombrosacreenciad...
Los europeossiguenmirandoaEstadosUnidosconunamezclade envidiae inquietud.Admiran el dinamismo,la energía emprendedora y la...
defensores de los intereses del ciudadano. No obstante, eso sería como escayolar heridas abiertas. No se curaría la enferm...
elementoscomopropiedadde losinversores,paraque dispongandeellosasuantojo.Quizásea legal,peroapenasparece justo.Seguramente...
son tan grandesni poderososcomolo son en Estados Unidosy el ReinoUnido,principalmente debidoaque lasempresaseuropeasmantie...
del trabajo innovador. En el creciente mundo de las empresas que gestionan talento, los profesionalesestaráncadavez menosd...
empresa parezca un posible expoliador que debe mantenerse bajo control. Y, dado el retraso legal, las riendas siempre pare...
podemoshacerloconlaayudaylacompañíade otros,muchomejor.Debemosasociarnosauna causa para otorgar un propósito a nuestras vi...
30.4. Referencias 1. https://prezi.com/9ow4c5zxomai/la-actividad-economica-de-la-sociedad/ 2. https://es.slideshare.net/sa...
  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS ECONOMICAS ADMINISTRACION DE EMPRESAS BENCHMARKING ESTUDIANTE: YethsyEsquivel Ayaviri DOCENTE: Mgr. Jose RamiroZapata Barrientos MATERIA: MercadotecniaV GRUPO:01 GESTION: 1/2021 COCHABAMBA – BOLIVIA
  2. 2. 30. ACTIVIDADES ECONOMICAS DE LA SOCIEDAD “Todos tenemos que aprender a aprender” Ms. C Ramiro Zapata Barrientos 30.1. Introducción Las actividades económicas o productivas son procesos que a través del uso de factores de producción crean bienes y servicios para satisfacer las necesidades de los consumidoresen la economía. Estas incluyen actividades comerciales, pues el comercio también agrega valor a la economía,estadefiniciónde lasactividadeseconómicasimplicaque nosolose produce parael consumidorfinal,sinotambiénse crean bienesusadoscomofactores de producciónpor otros sectoreseconómicosque enúltimassonpartede bienesmáscomplejosquetambiénqueremos, por esocasi todaslas laboresrealizadasporpersonassonejemplosde actividadeseconómicas, desde cultivar lechugas o ensamblar un computador hasta investigar una enfermedad o hacer llamadas de ventas. 30.2. Desarrollo No todo el mundo es tan complaciente. Los mercados se basan en normas y leyes, pero esas normas y leyes, a su vez, dependen de la verdad y la confianza. Si ocultamos la verdad o socavamos la confianza, el juego deviene tan inestable que nadie quiere participar en él. Los mercados se vaciarán y los precios de las acciones caerán en picado cuando las personas corrientes vayan encontrando otros lugares donde guardar su dinero; quizá en sus casas o debajo de sus camas. La gran virtud del capitalismo, que proporciona un medio para que los ahorros de una sociedad sean utilizados para la creación de riqueza, sufrirá una gran erosión. Portanto,tendremosquedependercadavezmásdelosgobiernosparagenerarnuestrariqueza, algo que siempre han hecho notoriamente mal. Puede que estos escenarios extremos parecieran ridículos hace unos pocos años, cuando el triunfo del capitalismo de estilo americano parecía evidente, pero nadie debería reírse ahora. Enlosrecientesescándalossehavistoque sehabíasacrificadocondemasiadafacilidadlaverdad en aras de la conveniencia y de la necesidad en opinión de las empresas de garantizar a los mercadosque losbeneficiosseríanlosproyectados.JohnMay,analistade valoresde unservicio de inversiones estadounidense, señalaba que los beneficios proforma declarados por las 100 principalesempresasdel NASDAQenlosprimerosnueve mesesde 2001 inflaronlosbeneficios reales auditados en 100.000 millones de dólares. Al parecer, a menudo las cosas parecían mejores de lo que eran en realidad incluso en las cuentas auditadas. La confianzatambiénesfrágil.Comounapiezade porcelana,cuandose haroto,yanuncavuelve a serla misma.La confianzade laspersonasenlas empresas yen aquéllosque laslideran enla actualidad se está resquebrajando. Para muchos, parece que los directivos ya no dirigen sus empresas buscando el beneficio de los consumidores, ni siquiera el de sus accionistas y profesionales, sino por su ambición personal y las ganancias financieras. Un sondeo de Gallup llevadoacabo a comienzosde 2002 descubrióque el 90% de losnorteamericanoscreíaque no se podía confiarenque laspersonasque dirigíanorganizacionesatendieranlosinteresesde sus empleados y sólo el 18% afirmaba que las empresas cuidaban mucho de sus accionistas. De hecho,el 43% creía que los altosdirectivossólopensabanensí mismos. En el ReinoUnido,de acuerdo con otro sondeo, esta cifra era del 95%.
  3. 3. ¿Qué ha pasado? Es tentador culpar a los que están arriba. Keynes escribió una vez: "El capitalismoesla asombrosacreenciade que los peoreshombresharán laspeorescosas por el mayor bien de todos". Keynes exageraba.Codicia personal, control insuficiente de los asuntos empresariales,insensibilidad o indiferencia ante la opinión pública: se podría acusar a algunos directivosde empresasde todosesoscargos,perosólounospocoshansidoculpablesde fraude o perversidaddeliberados. Lo único que han hecho ha sido jugar de acuerdo con las nuevas normas. La obsesión por el valor de las acciones En la actual versión angloamericana de capitalismode mercado de valores, el criterio de éxito es el valor generadopara losaccionistas,que se expresamediante el preciode lasaccionesde una empresa. Hay muchas maneras de influir en la cotización de las acciones. Incrementar la productividadylarentabilidadalargoplazoes sólouna de ellas.Reduciroposponerlosgastos orientadosal futuroenlugarde al presente aumentarálosbeneficiosde inmediato,aunquelos pongaenpeligroalargoplazo.Compraryvenderempresasesotrade lasestrategiaspreferidas. Es una manera mucho más rápida de impulsar el balance de situación y la cotización de las accionesque dependerdel crecimientoorgánicoy,para losque estánarriba,puede sermucho más interesante. El hechode que,afinde cuentas,lamayoríade lasfusionesyadquisicionesno añada valor no ha disuadido de intentarlo a muchos directivos. Una de las consecuencias de la obsesión por el precio de las acciones es un inevitable acortamiento de los horizontes. Paul Kennedyno está solo cuando afirma que las empresas estánhipotecandosu futuroacambiode unpreciomáselevadode susaccionesenel presente, peroquizáseaoptimista,puestoque percibeel finde laobsesiónporel valorgeneradoparalos accionistas. Las stockoptions,el nuevohijopredilectodelcapitalismode mercadode valores,tambiéndebe cargar con una gran parte de culpa.Mientrasque en1980 sóloel 2% de la remuneraciónde los directivos en Estados Unidosestaba vinculado a opcionessobre acciones,se estima que ahora la proporción es superior al 60%. Los directivos, comprensiblemente, quieren hacer efectivas sus opcionesloantesposible,enlugarde confiar enlas medidasque tomensussucesores. Las opciones sobre acciones han adquirido una nueva popularidad en Europa, a medida que cada vez más empresas salen a bolsa. Sin embargo, para muchos europeos, las muy devaluadas opciones sobre acciones parecen sólo otro medio de permitir que los directivos roben a sus empresas y a sus accionistas. Los europeosenarcanlascejas,avecespor celos,peromása menudopor indignación,ante los niveles de las remuneraciones de los directivos que se encuentran bajo el capitalismo de mercado de valores. Los informes de que los consejeros delegados de Estados Unidos ganan salariosque superanmásde 400 vecesalos de lostrabajadorespeorpagadosparecenmofarse del ideal de Platónde que,en un mundomás pequeñoymás simple,ningunapersonadebería valermás de cuatro vecesloque otra. Algunosse preguntanporqué deberíarecompensarse a losdirectivosde empresamuchomejor que aaquéllosquesirvenalasociedadatravésde todas lasdemásprofesiones.Lasospecha,acertadaoerrónea,de quelaempresasecuidadeellaantes de atender a otros sólo alimenta la desconfianza latente.
  4. 4. Los europeossiguenmirandoaEstadosUnidosconunamezclade envidiae inquietud.Admiran el dinamismo,la energía emprendedora y la insistencia en el derecho de todos a planificar sus propias vidas. Sin embargo, ahora les preocupa, mientras ven cómo sus propios mercados de valores siguen la caída de Wall Street, que los defectos del modelo norteamericano de capitalismo sean contagiosos. La enfermedad norteamericana no es sólo una cuestión de ética personal dudosa o de que algunas empresas tramposas evadan milesde millones. Puede que toda la cultura empresarial del país se haya visto alterada. Se trata de la cultura que arrebató a toda una generación de americanos,unaculturaapoyadaporunadoctrinaque proclamabareyal mercado,quesiempre dio prioridad al accionista y que creía que la empresa era el motor clave del progreso y, por tanto, debía dársele prioridad en las decisiones políticas. Era una cultura estimulante que simplificabalavidaconsudogmade lalíneade resultadosydurantelosañosdeThatcherinfectó el Reino Unido. Si bien es cierto que reanimó el espíritu emprendedor en ese país, también contribuyóal declive delasociedadcivilyalaerosiónde laatenciónprestadayel dineropagado a sectores no empresariales, como sanidad, educación y transportes, una negligencia cuyas consecuencias persiguen al actual gobierno británico. La Europa continental nunca se ha embelesado tanto con el modelo norteamericano. En el capitalismode mercadode valoresno había cabida para muchas de las cosas que los europeos daban por supuestas, comobeneficiossocialesparalosciudadanos(atenciónsanitariagratuita y educación de calidad para todos),vivienda para los desfavorecidos y garantía de una calidad de vida razonable para la tercera edad, los enfermos o los desempleados. Sin embargo, las acusacionesque llegabandesde el otroladodel Atlánticode faltade dinamismoenEuropa,de economías escleróticas hundidas bajo el peso de las normativas y de una gestión deslustrada comenzaron a hacer mella y el estilo americano de hacer negocios empezóa cuajar incluso en el continente. Ahora, tras una serie de ejemplos europeos de fraudes en la cúpula y de un par de caídas de empresasmuyconocidasdebidoapolíticasde adquisicióndemasiadoambiciosas, en el continente muchosse preguntansi no se han dejadollevardemasiadoporel capitalismo del mercado de valores. Volviendolavistaatrás, ahora podemosverque enlosprósperosañosnoventaEstadosUnidos a menudocreabavalordonde nolohabía,inflandolosvaloresde capitalizaciónde lasempresas en64 vecessusganancias,omás.Y estoestálejosde serel únicoproblemadelpaís. El gradode endeudamiento de los consumidores estadounidenses puede muy bien ser insostenible, sumado a las deudas que el país ha contraído con extranjeros. Si le añadimos la erosiónde la confianza en los balances de situación y en los consejos de administración de algunas de las mayores organizaciones de Estados Unidos, todo el sistema de canalización de los ahorros de losciudadanoshaciainversionesfructíferasempiezaaparecercuestionable.Éste esel contagio que teme Europa. El fundamentalismo capitalista puede haber perdido su brillo, pero ahora lo más urgente es conservarlaenergíaproducidaporel antiguomodeloy,al mismotiempo,resolversusdefectos. Una normativamejory más estrictasería útil;tambiénunaseparaciónmásclara de auditoría y consultoría.Todoslosinteresadostomaránahoramásseriamenteel gobiernoorganizativo,con responsabilidades más claramente definidas, penalizaciones descritas y nombramiento de
  5. 5. defensores de los intereses del ciudadano. No obstante, eso sería como escayolar heridas abiertas. No se curaría la enfermedad que reside en el núcleo de la cultura empresarial. Nopodemosignorarlapreguntafundamental:¿paraquiény paraqué sirve unaempresa?Enel pasado, la respuesta parecía clara, pero ahora ya no. Las condiciones de las empresas han cambiado. La propiedad ha sido sustituida por la inversión y cada vez más los activos de una empresa se encuentran en sus empleados, no en sus edificios o en su maquinaria. En vista de estatransformación,esnecesarioque nosreplanteemosnuestrossupuestossobre elpropósito de las empresas. Y, mientras lo hacemos, debemos preguntarnos si hay algo que las empresas americanaspuedenaprenderde Europa,del mismomodoque hahabidovaliosasleccionesque las europeas han absorbido del dinamismo de las norteamericanas. Ambas orillas del Atlántico coincidirían en que hay, en primer lugar, una clara e importante necesidad de cumplir las expectativas de los propietarios teóricos de una empresa: los accionistas.Sinembargo,seríamásexactollamar'inversores'alamayoríade ellos,quizáincluso 'jugadores '. No tienen el orgullo o la responsabilidad de la propiedad y, a decir verdad, sólo están ahí por el dinero. No obstante, si la dirección no consigue satisfacer sus esperanzas financieras,el preciode lasaccionesbajará,dejandoala empresaexpuestaadepredadoresno deseados y dificultando aún más la movilización de nuevo capital. Sin embargo, convertir las necesidades de los accionistas en un propósitoes ser culpable de una confusión lógica: tomar una condición necesaria por otra suficiente. Necesitamoscomer para vivir; el alimento es una condiciónnecesariade lavida. Noobstante,si viviéramosprincipalmente paracomer,haciendo de la comida un propósito suficiente o único de la vida, engordaríamos. El propósito de una empresa, en otras palabras, no es obtener un beneficio y punto. Es obtener un beneficiopara que la empresa pueda hacer algo más o algo mejor. Ese 'algo ' se convierte en la verdadera justificación de la empresa. Los propietarios lo saben. Los inversores no deben preocuparse. Para muchos,estosonaráa juegode palabras.Noesasí. Se trata de una cuestiónmoral.Tomar losmediosporel finesmirarhacia unomismo,loque sanAgustínllamaba"unode losmayores pecados".En lomás profundo,lassospechassobre el capitalismotienensuraízen la sensación de que susinstrumentos,lasorganizaciones,soninmoralesporquenotienenotropropósitoque ellasmismas.Adoptareste supuestopodríaserunagran injusticiaparamuchasempresas,pero se han abandonadoa su propiaretórica y a su propia conducta.Resultasaludable preguntarse sobre cualquier organización: "Si no existiera, ¿la inventaríamos?". La respuesta debería ser "Sólo si pudiera hacer algo mejor o más útil que nadie más" y el beneficio sería el mediopara ese fin más amplio. Accionistas y ‘propietarios’ La ideade que aquéllosque suministranel capital sonlospropietarioslegalesde unaempresa, enlugar de sólosusfinanciadores,se remontaalosprimerostiemposde lasempresas,cuando el inversor era verdaderamente el dueño y, por lo general, también el director general. Otro vestigio, también relacionado con ello, de aquellos tiempos es la idea de que una empresa es unapiezade propiedad,sujetaalasleyesde lapropiedad.Estoeraciertohace 200años,cuando se crearon las leyes mercantilesy una empresa consistía en una serie de activos físicos. Ahora que el valorde una empresareside engranmedidaensu propiedadintelectual,ensusmarcas y patentes,yenlascompetenciasylaexperienciade sufuerzalaboral,parece irreal tratarestos
  6. 6. elementoscomopropiedadde losinversores,paraque dispongandeellosasuantojo.Quizásea legal,peroapenasparece justo.Seguramente,losque llevanestapropiedadintelectual dentro de ellos, que aportan su tiempo y su talento en lugar de su dinero, deberían tener algunos derechos, afirman algunos, en el futuro de lo que ellos también creen que es 'su ' empresa. Peor aún. Los empleados de una empresa son tratados, por la ley y la contabilidad, como propiedadde losdueñosyse lesregistracomo costes,no como activos. Comomínimo,estoes humillante. Los costes son factores que hay que minimizar, mientras que los activos son elementos que hay que cuidar y desarrollar. Es necesario invertir el lenguaje y los indicadores de losnegocios. Una buenaempresaesuna comunidadconun propósito,yuna comunidadno es algo que se pueda "poseer". Una comunidad tiene miembros y estos miembros tienen determinadosderechos, como el derecho a votar o expresar sus opiniones sobre cuestiones importantes. Resulta irónico que los países que se enorgullecenmás ostentosamente de sus principios democráticos deriven su riqueza de instituciones que son provocadoramente antidemocráticas,enlasque todoel poderformal estáenmanosde extrañosyel poderinterno está en manos de una dictadura o, en el mejor de los casos, una oligarquía. El derechoempresarialestádesfasado,tantoenEstadosUnidoscomoen el ReinoUnido.Ya no se ajusta a la realidad de las empresas en la economía del conocimiento. Quizá ni siquiera se ajustabaa lasempresasde laeraindustrial.En1944, lordEustace Percydijo:"He aquíel desafío más urgente a la invención política jamás ofrecido a un estadista o un jurista. La asociación humana que produce y distribuye riqueza, la asociación de obreros, directivos, técnicos y consejeros, no es una asociación reconocida por la Ley. La asociación que la Ley reconoce, la asociación de accionistas, acreedoresy consejeros, es incapaz de producir y distribuir, y la Ley no espera de ella que desempeñe estas funciones.Debemos regular la verdadera asociación y retirar esos privilegios sin sentido a la imaginaria". Casi sesenta años más tarde, Arie de Geus afirmabaque las empresasmuerenporque susdirectivosse centranenla actividadeconómica de producirbienesyservicios,yolvidanque laverdaderanaturalezade suorganizacióneslade una comunidad de personas. Al parecer, nada ha cambiado. Sin embargo, los países de la Europa continental han considerado siempre que la organización es una comunidad cuyos miembros tienen derechos legales, incluyendo, por ejemplo en Alemania, el derecho de los empleados a tener la mitad, menos uno, de los asientos en el consejo supervisor, así como numerosas salvaguardas contra despidos improcedentes y toda una serie de beneficios sociales obligatorios. Si bien es cierto que estos derechos limitan la flexibilidadde ladirección,puedenayudaracultivarciertosentidode comunidad,generandola sensación de seguridad que hace posible la innovación y la experimentación, así como la fidelidad y el compromiso que verá una empresa en tiempos difíciles. Se considera a los accionistascomofiduciariosde lariquezaheredadadel pasado.Sudeberconsiste enpreservar y, si esposible,aumentaresariquezade modoque puedatransmitirse ageneracionesfuturas. Un enfoque comoéste esmásfácil paralasempresasdelcontinente.Sussistemasdepropiedad, máscerrados,ysumayordependenciadelosbancosalargoplazolasprotegende depredadores y de presionesparaobtenerbeneficiosacortoplazo.Enlamayoría de loscasos,el capital social de una empresaestáconcentradoenmanosde otrasempresas,bancosoredesfamiliares,ylos accionistasprivadossóloposeenunpequeñoporcentaje.Losfondosde pensiones,además,no
  7. 7. son tan grandesni poderososcomolo son en Estados Unidosy el ReinoUnido,principalmente debidoaque lasempresaseuropeasmantienenlaspensionesbajosupropiocontrol,utilizando losfondoscomo capital de trabajo.Las estructurasde propiedadygobiernodifierende unpaís a otro, peroengeneral puede afirmarse que el cultoalosrecursospropiosnoestanacentuado en la Europa continental. Como consecuencia de ello, las adquisiciones hostiles son difíciles y poco frecuentes, y las empresas pueden prestar mayor atención al largo plazo y a las necesidades de grupos de interés que no sean los accionistas. Diferentes culturas, diferentes modelos Los países están configurados por su historia. Los países anglosajones no podían adoptar ninguno de los modelos europeos aunque quisieran. Ambas culturas, no obstante, deben restaurar la confianza en las posibilidades de creación de riqueza del capitalismo y en sus instrumentos,lasempresas.Enambas culturas debencambiaralgunascosas. Más sinceridady realidad en las declaraciones de resultados ayudaría, para empezar. Sin embargo, ahora que muchosde losactivosde una empresasoninvisiblesy,portanto,no puedenvalorarse,yahora que las redesde alianzas,lasempresasconjuntasylasasociacionesde subcontrataciónsontan complejas, nunca será posible presentar una imagen financiera simple de una gran empresa o encontrar una cifra que lo resuma todo. En Estados Unidos, el nuevo requisito de que los consejeros delegados y los directores financieros atestigüen la verdad de las declaraciones financierasde susempresaspuede concentrarsusmentesmaravillosamente,peronose puede esperar que verifiquen por segunda vez el trabajo de sus contables y auditores. No obstante, si este nuevo requisito impulsa a que la contabilidadsea transparente en toda la línea, puede conseguirse algo positivo. Si una empresa toma seriamente la idea de ella misma comouna comunidadcreadorade riqueza,conmiembrosenlugarde empleados,entoncessólo será sensato que los miembros validen los resultadosde su trabajo antes de presentarlo a los inversores,que podrían,asuvez,tenermayorconfianzaenlaexactituddedichasdeclaraciones. Y si el cultoa las opcionessobre accionesse desvanece conel declive delmercadode valoresy, por el contrario, las empresas deciden recompensar a su personal clave con una participación enlosbeneficios,entoncesseráaúnmásprobable que esosmiembrostenganmayorinterésen la verdad de las cifras. Parece justo que se paguen dividendos a aquéllos que aportan sus competenciasdelmismomodoque alosque hanaportadosudinero.Al finyal cabo,lamayoría de estos últimos no ha pagado a la empresa, sino sólo a los anteriores propietarios de las acciones. Quizá no sea más que una cuestión de tiempo que estos cambios se produzcan. Ya en estos momentos,personascuyosactivospersonalesestánmuyvalorados,comobanqueros,brokers, actores de cine, estrellas del deporte, etc., incluyen la participación en beneficios o una bonificación en las condiciones de su contrato. Otros, como los escritores, obtienentoda su remuneración de una participación en los ingresos. Esta forma de retribución basada en el rendimiento, en la que puede identificarse la aportación de un solo miembro o grupo, parece destinadaa crecer al mismotiempoque el podernegociadordel talentoclave.Nodeberíamos ignorar los ejemplos de organizaciones como equipos deportivos y editoriales, cuyo éxito siempre haestadovinculadoal talentode individuosque,conlosaños o inclusolossiglos,han tenidoque resolvercuál eraelmejormodode compartirtantolosriesgoscomolasrecompensas
  8. 8. del trabajo innovador. En el creciente mundo de las empresas que gestionan talento, los profesionalesestaráncadavez menosdispuestosavenderel fruto de sus activosintelectuales a cambio de un salario anual. Unas pocas pequeñas empresas europeas ya distribuyen una proporción fija de beneficios despuésde impuestosentre sustrabajadores,yestospagosse conviertenenunaexpresiónmuy tangible de los derechos de los miembros. A medida que esta práctica vaya extendiéndose, tendrá sentido comentar estrategias y planes a grandes rasgos con representantes de los miembros, de modo que puedan compartir la responsabilidad sobre sus futuros ingresos. La democracia,más o menos,se habrá deslizadoatravésdel paquete de remuneración,trayendo consigo esperanza, más comprensión, más compromiso y más contribución. Estos cambios en el sistema de remuneración pueden ayudar a resolver el déficit democrático del capitalismo,peronorepararánlaimagende laempresaen lacomunidadgeneral.De hecho, podría considerarse que contribuyen a que el culto al egoísmo se difunda un poco más. Es necesarioque ocurranotrasdoscosaspara curar laactual enfermedaddelcapitalismo.Yvemos signos de que estos cambios ya se están produciendo. La empresa como motor del progreso El antiguo juramento hipocrático que muchos médicos hacen al graduarse incluye el mandato de no causar daños. Los actuales grupos anti-globalización no sólo causan daños, sino que el dañoque hacenes superioral bien.Pararetirarestoscargosypara que lasempresasrecuperen su reputacióncomo amigas,no como enemigas,del progresoentodoel mundo,loslíderesde estas empresas deben efectuar un juramento similar. No causar daños va más allá de cumplir los requisitos legales en cuanto a medio ambiente, condiciones de empleo, relaciones con la comunidad y ética. La ley siempre queda rezagada con respecto a las mejores prácticas. Las empresasdebenasumirel liderazgoencamposcomolasostenibilidadmedioambiental ysocial en lugar de dejarse llevar siempre a posturas defensivas. JohnBrowne,consejerodelegadode BP,estápreparadoparadarparte del apoyonecesario.En la emisiónde unaconferenciaatravésde lacadena de radio BBC en el año 2000, afirmóque la comunidad empresarial no es contraria al desarrollo sostenible, sino que, de hecho, es imprescindible para conseguir la sostenibilidad,ya que sólo las empresas pueden producir las innovaciones tecnológicas y ofrecer los medios para el auténtico avance en ese frente. Y la empresa necesita un planeta sostenible para su propia supervivencia, puesto que pocas empresas son entidades a corto plazo; quieren hacer negocios una y otra vez, a lo largo de décadas. Ahora otros muchos líderes de empresa coinciden con Browne y están empezando a actuar segúnsus palabras.Algunosestáninclusodescubriendoque se puede ganar dinerocon la creación de los productos y los servicios que requiere la sostenibilidad. Lamentablemente, la mayoría de las empresastodavía ve los conceptos como sostenibilidad y responsabilidad social como búsquedas que sólo los ricos pueden permitirse. Para ellos, la actividadde una empresaconsiste enhacernegociosy así deberíaseguirsiendo.Si lasociedad quiere poner más restricciones al modo en el que funciona una empresa, afirman, puede aprobar más leyes y aplicar más normativas. Este enfoque minimalista y legalista hace que la
  9. 9. empresa parezca un posible expoliador que debe mantenerse bajo control. Y, dado el retraso legal, las riendas siempre parecen estar demasiado sueltas. En laeconomíadel conocimiento,lasostenibilidaddebe extenderseal ámbitohumano,además de al ámbito medioambiental. Muchas personas han visto cómo su capacidad de equilibrar el trabajo con el resto de sus vidas se deteriora gradualmente a medida que caen víctimas de la culturade horariosprolongados.A algunoslesinquietaque lavidade undirectivoestéllegando a ser insostenible en términos sociales. Corremos el riesgo de poblar las empresas con el equivalente moderno de los monjes, personas que lo abandonan todo por su vocación. Para sobrevivir,laempresacontemporánea,consu base de activoshumanos,tendráque encontrar mejoresmediosparaprotegeralaspersonasde lasexigenciasde suspuestosde trabajo.Ignorar el medioambientepuedealejaralosclientes,peroignorarlasvidasde laspersonaspuedealejar a los miembros clave de la plantilla. Aquí, de nuevo, ayudaría que las empresas se vieran a sí mismas como comunidades cuyos miembros tienen necesidades individuales, así como competencias y talento individuales. No son recursos humanos anónimos. El ejemplo europeo, con sus vacaciones anuales de cinco a siete semanas, sus bajas por maternidad y paternidad legalmente obligatorias, el uso creciente de períodos sabáticos para losaltos directivosylas semanaslaboralesde menosde 40 horas, ayuda a fomentarla ideade que el trabajo prolongado no es necesariamente un buentrabajo y que la organizaciónsirve a suspropiosinteresescuandoprotegealossuper-entusiastasde ellosmismos.Muchasempresas francesasse sorprendieroncuandosuúltimogobiernolesexigióque restringieranlassemanas laboralesa35 horas comopromedio(exigenciaque hasidorevocadaporel gobiernoactual).El enfoque europeo es una manifestación del concepto de la organización como comunidad. La creciente práctica de personalizar los contratos y los planesde promociónde los trabajadores es otra. Una nueva visión Una mayordemocraciaempresarialyunamejorconductaempresarialharánmuchopormejorar la actual cultura empresarial a los ojos del público; sin embargo, a menos que estos cambios vayanacompañadosde unanuevavisióndel propósitode laempresa,seránconsideradoscomo merospaliativos.Hallegadoel momentode elevarnuestrasmiradasmás alláde lo puramente pragmático. El artículo 14, sección 2, de la Constitución alemana establece que "la propiedad impone deberes.Su uso debería servir también al bienestar público". No hay ninguna cláusula como ésta en la Constituciónde EstadosUnidos,pero esta opiniónresuenaenlasfilosofíasde algunas empresas. Dave Packard dijo una vez: "Creo que muchas personas asumen, equivocadamente,que unaempresaexistesimplementeparaganardinero.Aunqueéstaesuna consecuencia importante de la existencia de una empresa, debemos profundizar más y encontrar los verdaderos motivos de nuestra razón de ser. Cuando lo investigamos, llegamos inevitablemente a la conclusión de que un grupo de personas se reúnen y existen como una instituciónalaquellamamos'empresa'parapoderalcanzaralgocolectivamentequenopodrían lograrporseparado:efectúanunacontribuciónalasociedad;unafrase quesonarámanida,pero que es fundamental". La ética de la contribución siempre ha sido una importante fuerza motivadora. Sobrevivir, incluso prosperar, no es suficiente. Ansiamos dejar una huella en las arenas del tiempo y, si
  10. 10. podemoshacerloconlaayudaylacompañíade otros,muchomejor.Debemosasociarnosauna causa para otorgar un propósito a nuestras vidas. Seguir una causa no tiene que ser una prerrogativade asociacionesbenéficaso del sector no lucrativo;ni una misiónpara mejorarel mundo convierte a una empresa en agente social. Mediante la creación de nuevos productos, la difusión de la tecnología y el aumento de la productividad, la mejora de la calidad y el perfeccionamiento del servicio, la empresa ha sido siempre el agente activodel progreso.Ayudaa que las cosas buenasde la vida seanaccesibles y asequibles para cada vez más personas. Este proceso está impulsado por la competencia y espoleado por la necesidad de ofrecer el rendimientoadecuado a aquéllos que arriesgan su dinero y sus carreras profesionales, pero es, en sí, una causa noble. Deberíamos aprovecharlo más. Deberíamos, como hacen las organizaciones benéficas, medir el éxito en función de los resultados que generamos para otros, además de para nosotros. George W. Merck, el hijo del fundador de la empresa farmacéutica, siempre insistía en que la medicina era para los pacientes, no para los beneficios. En 1987, siguiendo este valor fundamental,sussucesoresdonaronunfármaco llamadoMectizan,que cura la ceguerade río, una afección en numerosos países en vías de desarrollo. Probablemente no se consultó a los accionistas, pero, de haberlo hecho, muchos habrían estado orgullosos de que se les asociara con un gesto como ése. Las empresas no siempre pueden permitirse ser tan generosas con tanta gente, pero hacer el biennonecesariamenteexcluyelaobtenciónde un beneficiorazonable. Porejemplo,se puede ganar dinerosirviendoalospobres,al igualque sirviendoalosricos.ComoC.K.PrahaladyAllen Hammondseñalabanrecientemente,hayunenormemercadoignoradoenlosmilesde millones de pobresdel mundoenvíasde desarrollo.EmpresascomoUnileveryCiticorpestánempezando a adaptar sus tecnologíaspara entrar en este mercado.Ahora,Unileverpuede ofrecerhelados en la India a sólo dos centavos la porción, gracias a que se ha replanteado la tecnología de refrigeración, y Citicorp puede proporcionar servicios financieros a personas, también en la India, que sólo pueden invertir 25 dólares, también tras replantearse la tecnología. En ambos casos, las empresas ganan dinero, pero la fuerza impulsora es la necesidad de atender a consumidores que habían sido ignorados. A menudo el beneficio proviene del progreso. Hay más historiascomo éstasde empresasiluminadas,tantoamericanascomoeuropeas,pero siguensiendounaminoría.Hasta que y a menosque se conviertanenla norma, el capitalismo se seguirá considerando un juego de ricos, que se ocupa principalmente de sí mismo y de sus agentes. El talento de principios elevados puede empezar a fugarse y los clientes desertarán. Peor aún, las presiones democráticas pueden obligar a los gobiernos a encadenar a las organizaciones, limitando su independencia y regulando los más nimios detalles de sus operaciones. Y todos saldremos perdiendo. 30.3. Conclusión Relacionandoloque esta pasandoen el mundo podemosdecirque ya nada volveaa ser como antes,muchas ocupacionesde las personascambiarony seguramente esoiraaumentando,en el momento en el que nos encontramos solo podemos acomodarnos al cambio de la mejor manera e innovar según el mundo vaya cambiando.
  11. 11. 30.4. Referencias 1. https://prezi.com/9ow4c5zxomai/la-actividad-economica-de-la-sociedad/ 2. https://es.slideshare.net/saraescudero/la-actividad-econmica-de-la-sociedad 3. https://www.who.int/occupational_health/regions/en/oehhigiene6-12.pdf?ua=1 4. https://www.actividadeseconomicas.org/2012/05/que-son-las-actividades- economicas.html 5. https://factorhuma.org/es/actualitat/noticias/6433- El%20papel%20de%20la%20empresa%20en%20la%20sociedad%20actual 30.5. Videos https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JPfjsOu4dJE https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oj6lQYDNfMo Con el video pude profundizar sobre las actividades económicas que son aquellos procesos realizados para producir bienes o servicios, mediante factores de producción, que satisfacen las necesidades de la sociedadcon la finalidad de conseguir un beneficio. Las actividades económicas sirven para generar riquezas y contribuyen a la economía de un país. Existen necesidades primarias y secundarias en la sociedad y esta realiza procesos de bienes y servicios para satisfacer esas necesidades.

