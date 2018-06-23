Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
WWW.ESPURE.IN WWW.ENPURE.IN +91 - 9944116631,9841005335 044 - 22730631 Espure Water Solutions Pvt Ltd Chennai , India - Ku...
About Us  Espure Water Solutions – Ensure the Purity of Water  Is a plant engineering company for industrial water treat...
Projects SEWAGE TREATMENT PLANT EFFLUENT TREATMENT PLANT BIO GAS PLANT REVERSE OSMOSIS PLANT STP OPERATION & MAINTENA...
What we Offer Consultancy Planning Construction Customer Services Operations Management Water Treatment Products
CONTACT US  HEADQUATER  #31,Ground floor,5th street,  Ranga nagar,Chrompet,Chennai, India.  Telephone: +91 - 994411663...
THANK YOU WWW.ESPURE.IN WWW.ENPURE.IN Espure Water Solutions Pvt Ltd Chennai, India - Kuwait
THANK YOU WWW.ESPURE.IN WWW.ENPURE.IN Espure Water Solutions Pvt Ltd Chennai, India - Kuwait
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Water and Waste Water Treatment company in Chennai

10 views

Published on

Water & Waste Water Treatment Company in Chennai
Espure Water Solutions Pvt Ltd , Chrompet, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India

Published in: Environment
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Water and Waste Water Treatment company in Chennai

  1. 1. WWW.ESPURE.IN WWW.ENPURE.IN +91 - 9944116631,9841005335 044 - 22730631 Espure Water Solutions Pvt Ltd Chennai , India - Kuwait Ensure the Purity of water
  2. 2. About Us  Espure Water Solutions – Ensure the Purity of Water  Is a plant engineering company for industrial water treatment, water circulation and wastewater treatment. EWS can provide total water and waste water management.  We are the manufacturer and supplier of water and waste water treatment plant and Bio gas plant, Sewage Treatment Plants, Effluent treatment plants .  We are the team of dynamic , innovative professional engineers.  We are expertise in the use and implementation of specific design of water and wastewater treatment plants optimization in the area of design and Waste Minimization Process for Industries.
  3. 3. Projects SEWAGE TREATMENT PLANT EFFLUENT TREATMENT PLANT BIO GAS PLANT REVERSE OSMOSIS PLANT STP OPERATION & MAINTENANCE ETP OPERATION & MAINTENANCE ORGANIC WASTE CONVERTERS
  4. 4. What we Offer Consultancy Planning Construction Customer Services Operations Management Water Treatment Products
  5. 5. CONTACT US  HEADQUATER  #31,Ground floor,5th street,  Ranga nagar,Chrompet,Chennai, India.  Telephone: +91 - 9944116631,9841005335 044 - 22730631  E-mail: info@espure.in  BRANCH OFFICE  Street 1,Block 1,Abuhalifa,  kuwait.  Telephone: +965 69614645  E-mail: sales_kuwait@espure.in
  6. 6. THANK YOU WWW.ESPURE.IN WWW.ENPURE.IN Espure Water Solutions Pvt Ltd Chennai, India - Kuwait
  7. 7. THANK YOU WWW.ESPURE.IN WWW.ENPURE.IN Espure Water Solutions Pvt Ltd Chennai, India - Kuwait

×