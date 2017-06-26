LEADERSHIP TRANSFORMATIF ET COMITE D’APPRENTISSAGE HUM 5122 Professeur: Saturnin Ndandala
Objectif du cours L’objectif de ce cours consiste à s’inspirer de quelques théories d’apprentissage social et de motivatio...
Perspectives Théoriques Socio-constructivisme Communautés de Pratique La théorie des Attentes Théorie d’Apprentissage ...
Socio-constructivisme  Denise et Mugny (Prolongement des travaux de Vygotsky)  Les échanges verbaux inter-individuels so...
Communautés de Pratique  Une perspective d’apprentissage social développée par Etienne Wenger (éducateur suisse)  L’appr...
Principes des communautés de pratique Engagement mutuel 1 Environnement favorisant les échanges ou feed-backs 2 Valorisati...
Théorie des Attentes  Une théorie de la force de la motivation développée par Victor Vroom (gestion, canado-américain). ...
Principes de la théorie des attentes Valence (facteur de motivation, importance) 1 Instrumentalité (environnement encourag...
Apprentissage Transformateur  Jack Mezirow (sociologue américain). Réflexivité et créativité.  La mise en sens des expér...
Principes de la théorie d’apprentissage transformateur Instrument 1 Communicatif 2 Emancipateur 3
Modèle opératoire pour un leadership transformatif Elaborer une vision du groupe • Informer les participants des bénéfices...
Favoriserl’espritdecréativitéchezles participants La mise en confiance en soi L’autonomie dans la prise des décisions Guid...
    ×