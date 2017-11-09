INSTITUTO DE DIFUSION TECNICA 1 SUBMODULO II: APLICAR MANTENIMIENTO PREVENTIVO Y CORRECTIVO AL EQUIPO DE CÓMPUTO BACHILLER...
Limpieza del teclado

Mantenimiento preventivo al teclado

Published in: Education
Limpieza del teclado

  1. 1. INSTITUTO DE DIFUSION TECNICA 1 SUBMODULO II: APLICAR MANTENIMIENTO PREVENTIVO Y CORRECTIVO AL EQUIPO DE CÓMPUTO BACHILLERATO TECNOLOGICO EN INFORMATICA GRADO: V GRUPO: A INTEGRANTES: YADIRA ESMERALDA GARCIA FALCONI NATALIA PALMA AVALOS TEMA: LIMPIEZA DEL TECLADO
  2. 2. LIMPIEZA DEL TECLADO
  3. 3. HERRAMIENTAS • HISOPOS • DESTORNILLADORES • PAÑO • UN CEPILLO DE DIENTE • CUBRE BOCA • GUANTES • AIRE COMPRIMIDO • UN FRASCO O RECIPIENTE • BROCHA
  4. 4. • Primeramente, limpiamos con una brocha la superficie posterior, superior y el cable del teclado para retirar el polvo. • Después de haber pasado la brocha, con el aire comprimido retiramos los residuos que pudieron haber quedado.
  5. 5. • Retiramos las teclas una por una (Recomendamos tomar una foto al teclado para que cuando lo volvamos armar ubiquemos cada tecla en el lugar correcto) • Al ir quitando las teclas las colocamos en un frasco para que no se nos pierdan • Después volteamos el teclado y retiramos los tornillos para poder abrirlo • Ya abierto el teclado separamos las piezas para poder limpiarlas mejor (Si el teclado es de goma debemos tener cuidado para no perderlas).
  6. 6. • El circuito lo limpiamos con espuma para quitar la suciedad, cuidamos de no mojarlo • Lavamos con agua y jabón la carcasa del teclado cuidadosamente • Despues lavamos las teclas con el cepillo de dientes
  7. 7. • Despues de haber lavado todas las piezas las secamos para poder armarlo • Colocamos el circuito y la placa en su lugar cuidadosamente para que queden bien colocadas. • Colocamos la carcasa para poder cerrar el teclado.
  8. 8. • Con ayuda de la foto que le tomamos al teclado iremos colocando tecla por tecla. • Ya colocadas todas las teclas chequemos que el teclado funcione correctamente

