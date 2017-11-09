INSTITUTO DE DIFUSION TECNICA N.1 SUBSECRETARIA DE EDUCACION MEDIA Y SUPERIOR BACHILLERATO TECNOLOGICO EN INFORMATICA SUBM...
LIMPIEZA DE MOUSE
HERRAMIENTAS • Desarmadores • Hisopos • Paño
Pasos 1. Desconectar el mouse de la computadora 2. Con el desarmador quitar los tornillos del mouse para poder destaparlo ...
3. abrir el mouse y checar como están colocadas todas sus piezas para que al volver a armarlo no se nos complique. 4. Limp...
5. Ya que estén limpias todas las piezas Armar el mouse, colocando correctamente todas sus piezas 6. Colocar los tornillos...
7. Listo
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Limpieza de mouse

12 views

Published on

Mantenimiento preventivo del mouse

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
12
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Limpieza de mouse

  1. 1. INSTITUTO DE DIFUSION TECNICA N.1 SUBSECRETARIA DE EDUCACION MEDIA Y SUPERIOR BACHILLERATO TECNOLOGICO EN INFORMATICA SUBMODULO II: APLICAR MANTENIMIENTO PREVENTIVO Y CORRECTIVO AL EQUIPO DE COMPUTO INTEGRANTES:YADIRA ESMERALDA GARCIA FALCONI NATALIA PALMA AVALOS
  2. 2. LIMPIEZA DE MOUSE
  3. 3. HERRAMIENTAS • Desarmadores • Hisopos • Paño
  4. 4. Pasos 1. Desconectar el mouse de la computadora 2. Con el desarmador quitar los tornillos del mouse para poder destaparlo 3. Verificar que debajo de las gomitas no Haya mas tornillos
  5. 5. 3. abrir el mouse y checar como están colocadas todas sus piezas para que al volver a armarlo no se nos complique. 4. Limpiar la placa del mouse con un hisopo 5. Limpiar la carcasa del mouse
  6. 6. 5. Ya que estén limpias todas las piezas Armar el mouse, colocando correctamente todas sus piezas 6. Colocar los tornillos correctamente
  7. 7. 7. Listo

×