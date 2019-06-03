Successfully reported this slideshow.
Esme

  1. 1. MANTENIMIENTO DEL MOUSE
  2. 2. 1.-Primero tenemos que quitar el tornillo para poderlo destapar, pero hay que checar que no haya un tornillo oculto. 2.-Lo destapamos con una credencial o unos desarmadores planos checamos como est� la placa del mouse.
  3. 3. 3.-Para limpiar la circuito del mouse le ponemos un poco de alcohol Hiso prop�lico y restregamos con el cepillo, hasta que quede limpio. 4.-Limpiamos la carcasa del teclado con un poco de espuma para quitarle el polvo. 5.-Limpiamos todas las carcasas del mouse para que no quede con polvo. 6.-Igual limpiamos el conector del mouse para qu� cuando lo conectemos no haiga ninguna falla.
  4. 4. 7.-Ya por ultimo lo checamos que sirva para ver que hicimos un buen trabajo.

