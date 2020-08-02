Successfully reported this slideshow.
USO DE LAS TIC EN LA VIDA COTIDIANA HAYDE ESMERALDA GONZÁLEZ BALLESTEROS M1-REC 290620-00
INTRODUCCIÓN: COMO SOLUCIONAN LAS TIC DE MANERA GENERAL • Son par esta época un apoyo importante para la realización en di...
CONTENIDO 1TICS EN MI COMUNIDAD • Como se usan. • Soy del estado de México municipio Ecatepec aquí en mi comunidad las han...
QUE PROBLEMAS RESUELVE • En el hogar nos permite tener comunicación con familiares amigos, en la educación da mucha ayuda ...
LAS TICS EN EL HOGAR Las tics son apoyos o ayudas en diferentes ámbitos como mensajería, por ejemplo, entablar comunicació...
• Como se usan atreves del celular por medio de los chats y redes sociales en una computadora para buscar información en t...
LAS TIC EN LA EDUCACIÓN Son apoyo en las clase por medio de búsqueda de información y trabajos para realizar por medio de ...
LAS TIC EN EL TRABAJO Se utilizan con las computadoras y tabletas para el manejo mas optimo de inventarios, nominas y tras...
10 80 10 60 10 30 60 20 20 COMPUTADORA CELULAR TABLET Uso de las Tics En el hogar En la educación En el trabajo
CONTENIDO 2 • Las tics de mi compañero
COMO USA LAS TICS MI COMPAÑERO • Educación, mi compañera Jessica es de tecama y me comenta que en su comunidad las utiliza...
CONCLUSIÓN las tic en estos tiempos son tan importantes en diferentes ámbitos pero si creo que son de suma importancia en ...
VENTAJAS Y DESVENTAJAS DE LAS TICS
CITAS • https://www.anahuac.mx/generacion-anahuac/la-influencia-de-la-tecnologia-en- nuestra-vida-cotidiana • http://www.r...
las tic en mi comunidad esmeralda gonzalez
las tic en mi comunidad esmeralda gonzalez

hayde esmeralda gonzalez ballesteros

las tic en mi comunidad esmeralda gonzalez

  1. 1. USO DE LAS TIC EN LA VIDA COTIDIANA HAYDE ESMERALDA GONZÁLEZ BALLESTEROS M1-REC 290620-00
  2. 2. INTRODUCCIÓN: COMO SOLUCIONAN LAS TIC DE MANERA GENERAL • Son par esta época un apoyo importante para la realización en diversas áreas en educación, salud, hogar diferentes labores. Nos permite para muchos estudiar y seguir preparándonos día a día. En el hogar nos permite acércanos con familiares y conocer personas de otros lugares con mensajes o video llamadas, son de gran importancia en nuestras labores del día ya que nos acercan a mas recursos .
  3. 3. CONTENIDO 1TICS EN MI COMUNIDAD • Como se usan. • Soy del estado de México municipio Ecatepec aquí en mi comunidad las han usado en grupos de la colonia para seguridad, vender algún producto, tener información de los acontecimientos recientes.
  4. 4. QUE PROBLEMAS RESUELVE • En el hogar nos permite tener comunicación con familiares amigos, en la educación da mucha ayuda ya que nos permite retomar nuestras clases y buscar la información, en lo laboral nos ayuda reduciendo tiempo en pagos y depósitos
  5. 5. LAS TICS EN EL HOGAR Las tics son apoyos o ayudas en diferentes ámbitos como mensajería, por ejemplo, entablar comunicación con familiares lejanos; también para una mejor administración económica y mantenernos informados con respecto a la salud.
  6. 6. • Como se usan atreves del celular por medio de los chats y redes sociales en una computadora para buscar información en televisión con acceso a internet
  7. 7. LAS TIC EN LA EDUCACIÓN Son apoyo en las clase por medio de búsqueda de información y trabajos para realizar por medio de celulares y computadoras para facilitar la entrega de ellos. Ya que por medio de los dispositivos ya contamos con clases y videos en línea
  8. 8. LAS TIC EN EL TRABAJO Se utilizan con las computadoras y tabletas para el manejo mas optimo de inventarios, nominas y traspasos en pagos de material o mercancía.
  9. 9. 10 80 10 60 10 30 60 20 20 COMPUTADORA CELULAR TABLET Uso de las Tics En el hogar En la educación En el trabajo
  10. 10. CONTENIDO 2 • Las tics de mi compañero
  11. 11. COMO USA LAS TICS MI COMPAÑERO • Educación, mi compañera Jessica es de tecama y me comenta que en su comunidad las utilizan en seguridad conectadas a una base en la policía, también me comenta que ella las ocupa en transacciones bancarias y compras en línea, ya que en educación y salud creo que también tenemos los mismos puntos de vista.
  12. 12. CONCLUSIÓN las tic en estos tiempos son tan importantes en diferentes ámbitos pero si creo que son de suma importancia en la educación y en la salud ya que todos los recursos son de suma importancia en la sociedad y es tan accesible ahora
  13. 13. VENTAJAS Y DESVENTAJAS DE LAS TICS
  14. 14. CITAS • https://www.anahuac.mx/generacion-anahuac/la-influencia-de-la-tecnologia-en- nuestra-vida-cotidiana • http://www.revista.unam.mx/vol.14/num2/edit/ • http://metodologiaclasedigital.blogspot.com/p/contenidos.html

