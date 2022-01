What to Upload to SlideShare

T n-2544887-roald-dahl-themed-year-2-managing-money-incidental-welsh-powerpoint 1. Charlie wants to buy some chocolate to find a golden ticket! Each bar of chocolate costs 20p. How much money does he have? Can he buy a chocolate bar? He has 18p and cannot afford a bar of chocolate. 2. Veruca Salt buys five bars of chocolate. She pays with a £1 coin. How much change does she get? 50p 3. I give 5p for each chocolate bar Charlie eats. Charlie gets 15p. How many chocolate bars has he eaten? 3 4. Augustus spends 50p. He gets 6 chocolate bars. What did he buy? Work it out. Big Chocolate Bar 10p Small Chocolate Bar 5p 4 big chocolate bars and 2 small chocolate bars 5. The Oompa Loompas love cocoa beans! 1 cocoa bean and 1 drum cost 70p. 2 drums cost 40p How much do 3 cocoa beans cost? £1.50 6. Willy Wonka makes a fantastic chocolate milkshake! To make one fantastic chocolate milkshake he needs: One drink costs 25p to make. How much would three drinks cost? What does he need to make two drinks? 1 glass of milk 3 chocolate buttons ½ a chocolate coin 75p 2 glasses of milk, 6 chocolate buttons and 1 chocolate coin

