A reconciliação do casal na lei maria da penha

Lei Maria da penha e a reconciliação

Published in: Law
A reconciliação do casal na lei maria da penha

  1. 1. A reconciliação do casal na Lei Maria da Penha A Lei Maria da Penha (Lei nº 11.340/2006), na plenitude de seus dez anos de vigência, apresenta­se como exemplo típico de uma normatização que vem acompanhando a realidade e as necessidades decorrentes dos crimes praticados no âmbito doméstico. A lei, como qualquer outra, desde o seu nascedouro, apesar da boa vontade do legislador, carrega imperfeições e reclama constantemente o ajuste social conveniente. O que vem sendo feito. 
  2. 2. Inicialmente, talvez por não ter sido bem interpretada, teve seu procedimento confundido com o regramento da Lei nº 9.099/95, que exigia a representação da ofendida para o início da persecução penal. Porém, o Supremo Tribunal Federal espancou tal exigência quando decidiu, por maioria de votos, que a mens legis dispensava a condição de procedibilidade, assegurando a incondicionalidade da ação, por ofertar maior segurança e garantia à mulher agredida, bem como retirou o julgamento dos Juizados Criminais.[1] Tal decisão legitimou a edição da Súmula 542 do Superior Tribunal de Justiça, vazada nos seguintes termos: “A ação penal relativa ao crime de lesão corporal resultante de violência doméstica contra a mulher é pública e incondicionada”. Ainda na mesma linha de evolução jurisprudencial, o mesmo Tribunal vem decidindo, reiteradamente, que não se aplicam os princípios da insignificância e da bagatela imprópria aos crimes e contravenções praticados com violência ou ameaça contra a mulher, no âmbito das relações domésticas. E nem mesmo a reconciliação do casal pode ser interpretada como atipicidade material ou como causa de não aplicação da pena. Mas, é de bom alvitre na análise desta lei, utilizando principalmente a interpretação teleológica, provocar a discussão a respeito de uma situação peculiar e relevante que, talvez, pelo sucesso da empreitada, possa comportar uma decisão mais ajustada à realidade do caso que tramita judicialmente. Fala­se da reconciliação do casal no curso da ação penal. Tratando­se de agressor primário, de bons antecedentes, bem recomendado no meio social, revelando disposição de retomar harmoniosamente a vida conjugal e a convivência com os filhos, a própria Lei Maria da Penha, nos inúmeros meandros que a envolve, oferece condições para avaliar a real intenção e firmeza de propósito do agente.
  3. 3. Além de disponibilizar as medidas protetivas de urgência e outras que se fizerem necessárias, prevê, nos artigos 29 e 30, a criação de uma equipe de atendimento multidisciplinar integrada por profissionais especializados nas áreas psicossocial, jurídica e da saúde, que oferecerão subsídios por escrito ao juiz, órgão do Ministério Público e Defensoria Pública, mediante apresentação de laudos ou verbalmente na audiência em que se discute a causa, voltados para a ofendida, agressor, familiares, com especial atenção às crianças e adolescentes. Pois bem. Poder­se­ia cogitar, como proposta de lege ferenda, ou até mesmo para que os tribunais pratiquem uma interpretação mais extensiva, que a equipe da área da psicologia, com legitimidade para se manifestar a respeito da imposição de medidas protetivas ou outras, entrevistando o agressor, a vítima e até mesmo os filhos, se possível, possa fazer uma avaliação segura a respeito da conveniência do reatamento da convivência do casal. É importante e oportuna tal providência porque, distante da realidade processual, que tem o objetivo de seguir o devido processo legal, irá retratar o reconhecimento do eventual erro por parte do agressor, seu firme propósito no reatamento da relação e a vontade do casal em reconstruir a vida em comum, agora com maturidade para tanto, haja vista que o relacionamento entre as pessoas nem sempre vem lacrado com o selo da certeza da indissolubilidade e da convivência pacífica. Resultando bem sucedida a tentativa, o profissional relatará o atendimento ao juiz que, por sua vez, ouvirá as partes e definirá a situação processual, sem aplicação da pena, ou mesmo a previsão de uma suspensão condicional do processo. Pior seria no caso de uma reconciliação do casal sem a participação judicial e já com a convivência pacificada, proporcionando as melhores condições para os filhos e que seja proferida uma sentença condenatória acarretando consequências imprevisíveis e desagradáveis para a família. Por um lado, sopesando os interesses em litígio, pode­se falar até que foi feita a justiça de acordo com as provas produzidas, satisfazendo o conteúdo penal da pretensão deduzida em juízo, mas, por outro, há de se ponderar que a
  4. 4. injustiça foi maior, pois pode provocar a desagregação de uma família, que é a base da sociedade e merece especial proteção do Estado, de acordo com o preceito constitucional. A justiça tem a obrigação de buscar uma solução que seja a mais adequada para o casal e sua prole e, para tanto, deve conhecer, não só o fato principal da agressão que motivou o processo, mas todas as demais circunstâncias favoráveis posteriores, suficientes para modificar para melhor o relacionamento entre o casal e apagar a nódoa existente. O exagerado apego às normas provoca o indesejável summum jus, summa injuria. Eudes Quintino de Oliveira Júnior, promotor de justiça aposentado, mestre em direito público, pós­doutorado em ciências da saúde, advogado, reitor da Unorp. [1] http://www.stf.jus.br/portal/cms/verNoticiaDetalhe.asp? idConteudo=199853

