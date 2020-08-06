Successfully reported this slideshow.
AGOSTO 2020 16 Otros pueblos hermanos como Bolivia, Ecua- dor, México, o Colombia, han avanzado ha- cia una construcción p...
AGOSTO 2020 17 La matanza de la Escuela Santa María de Iquique y los trabajadores migrantes MEMORIA Lo sucedido el 21 de D...
AGOSTO 2020 18 - MEMORIA - advirtiéndoles que el personal del ejército tenía órdenes de reprimir la protesta con la fuerza...
AGOSTO 2020 19 “Racismo, migración y pueblos indígenas” RESULTADOS CONCURSO MICROCUENTOS DERECHO A UN NOMBRE AUTORA: ANDRE...
AGOSTO 2020 20 DE PASO ME QUEDO AUTORA: JAVIERA RODRÍGUEZ ARRISUEÑO Vengo de la tierra y pa’ allá voy. A paso ligero me en...
AGOSTO 2020 21 LA SINRAÍCES AUTORA: ROSARIO SANCHEZ broté en el exilio y a los 7 años me tras- plantaron al país gris de l...
6° Edición Boletín Sindical Carmela Jeria - Parte 4

Dejamos con ustedes la 6° Edición del Boletín Sindical Carmela Jeria, parte 4

6° Edición Boletín Sindical Carmela Jeria - Parte 4

  1. 1. AGOSTO 2020 16 Otros pueblos hermanos como Bolivia, Ecua- dor, México, o Colombia, han avanzado ha- cia una construcción pluralista de la política, inspirada en los principios epistemológicos de los pueblos originarios, como el Buen Vivir, que nos habla de una mirada biocéntrica de la vida, donde la Naturaleza es por sobre to- das las cosas la madre de nuestra existencia, que nos invita a vivir en armonía con todos los seres vivos, en equilibrio ecológico con los ciclos de la tierra, y en el respeto comunitario entre los pueblos y las personas. - ARTÍCULO - La clase trabajadora podría vencer en la lu- cha contra el capital, pero luego, ¿vamos a seguir sosteniendo una relación patriarcal, colonialista y antropocéntrica con la vida? Es posible que el paradigma del pensamien- to occidental sea insuficiente para proteger la Naturaleza y el Buen Vivir de los pueblos, y que debamos escuchar las voces más an- tiguas, pero primero necesitamos callar un poco el murmullo del colonialismo en nues- tras cabezas. C.P.B FOTO: Twitter. Valdivia, 2019
  2. 2. AGOSTO 2020 17 La matanza de la Escuela Santa María de Iquique y los trabajadores migrantes MEMORIA Lo sucedido el 21 de Diciembre del año 1907 es una de los hitos más sangrientos de los que se tiene registro en la historia del movimiento obrero en nuestro país. Ese día, el general del ejército Roberto Silva Renard ordenó reprimir con las armas a los huelguistas que se congregaban en la Escue- la Santa María, ante la negativa de estos de desalojar el establecimiento. La huelga ha- bía comenzado unas semanas antes, cuan- do miles de obreros paralizaron las faenas y comenzaron a desplazarse desde las ofici- nas salitreras hasta la ciudad de Iquique en demanda de mejores condiciones laborales y de vida, ante la precariedad y los abusos. Las peticiones de los trabajadores eran justas: recibir sus salarios en dinero sencillo en vez de fichas, o que en el intertanto, estas fueran cambiadas a la par; pago de jornales en razón de un cambio fijo de 18 peniques; libertad de comercio al interior de las ofici- nas y uso de balanzas en las pulperías, me- didas de seguridad mínimas consistentes en el cierre con rejas de cachuchos y chullado- res; que se pusiera a disposición de los traba- jadores un local gratuito para fundar escue- las, desahucio de 15 días en caso de término del contrato de trabajo y prohibición de des- pido de los obreros involucrados en el movi- miento, entre otras. La huelga se extendió con fuerza, su- mando a diversos gremios quienes adhi- rieron a las demandas de los trabajadores de la pampa, llegando a movilizar a cerca de 23.000 personas. La ciudad de Iquique se paralizó, mientras los obreros con sus fa- milias se congregaban en la Escuela Santa María y la plaza Manuel Montt, sosteniendo banderas de diferentes gremios y naciones, y es que la movilización contó con una alta participación de población migran- te. Gran parte de la fuerza de trabajo en las oficinas salitreras era extranjera, provenien- te principalmente del Perú, Bolivia y Argen- tina. Los cónsules de estos países llegaron a la ciudad para negociar con sus nacionales, prometiéndoles una autorización para eva- cuar el lugar a cambio de deponer la huelga, [CONTINÚA]
  3. 3. AGOSTO 2020 18 - MEMORIA - advirtiéndoles que el personal del ejército tenía órdenes de reprimir la protesta con la fuerza, para lo cual las balas no distinguirían nacionalidades. Sin embargo, los obreros se negaron a abandonar la movilización, op- tando por quedarse con sus compañeros de trabajo en señal de unidad, solidaridad y re- sistencia. Se cuenta que ellos manifestaron: “Con los chilenos vinimos, con los chile- nos morimos”. Ante la convulsión que se vivía en el Norte, el gobierno decretó el Estado de sitio. Pedro Montt, presidente de la República en esa época, alineándose con los intere- ses económicos de los empresarios due- ños de las salitreras, autorizó el uso de la fuerza para “reestablecer el orden” y ase- gurar la cesación inmediata de la huelga. Las cifras otorgadas por las autoridades de la época sitúan las bajas en cerca de 140, mientras que historiadores, en base a lo di- cho por testigos y publicaciones de prensa extranjera, estiman que la matanza cobró la vida de entre 2.200 a 3.600 huelguistas. La reacción de las autoridades fue el encu- brimiento de la masacre, instaurándose una serie de medidas represivas para evitar fu- turas movilizaciones obreras y desarticular la organización de los trabajadores. Siete años después de la tragedia, el día 14 de diciembre de 1914, un obrero de origen español llamado Antonio Ramón Ramón, hace justicia con su propia mano y apuñala en cinco ocasiones al General Silva Renard cuando este caminaba por las calles de Santiago. Su hermano, llamado Manuel Vaca, era una de las víctimas de la masacre de la Escuela Santa María. El ge- neral no murió, pero fue de los únicos res- ponsables de la matanza en recibir alguna clase de castigo, permaneciendo el resto de culpables en la total impunidad. La gran huelga de 1907 puso el problema de la “cuestión social” en la palestra pública, además de evidenciar la necesidad de termi- nar con la precarización laboral de la clase obrera. El movimiento sindical repensó sus estrategias de incidencia política, lo que se materializó en la dictación de una serie de le- yes sociales, entre las que destacan la de des- canso dominical, días feriados, la silla para empleados y obreros del comercio, y salas cunas en establecimientos industriales. La movilización demostró al gobierno la fuerza que pueden tener los trabajadores unidos, y como nuestros derechos se conquistan a tra- vés de organización y lucha. Fuente: Memoria Chilena y Archivo Nacional.
  4. 4. AGOSTO 2020 19 “Racismo, migración y pueblos indígenas” RESULTADOS CONCURSO MICROCUENTOS DERECHO A UN NOMBRE AUTORA: ANDREA ROA Se imaginan viajar a un país donde miles de chilenos están viajan- do, porque Chile ya no es capaz de alimentar ni de sustentar a su gente, peor de lo que es hoy. Llegan a este nuevo país y después de un tiempo de mucho esfuerzo y miseria encuentran trabajo en una verdulería en un lugar central y bien acomodado de ese país, sus jefes como no conocen nuestro idioma al finalizar la jornada anotan sus nombres como weon 1 y weon 2, dada la difícil situación su corazón reprime la voluntad de querer ser nombrados y sonríen agradecida- mente porque ese día podrán llevar alimentos a su hogar. Está historia ocurrió a principios del 2017, al finalizar mi jornada de trabajo en la verdulería de Manuel Montt y encantarme con la envi- diable amabilidad de mis compañeros de trabajo, que eran todos mi- grantes; me enseñaron la planilla en la que debía anotar los pagos y al preguntar el nombre de los compañeros haitianos nadie los conocía (los demás nombres si se conocían), ni el encargado de local ni mi jefa, llevaban 3 y 6 meses trabajando y nadie conocía sus nombres, me dijeron que anotara masisi 1 y 2. Luego de desatar el nudo en mi garganta fui donde ellos y les pedí que me enseñarán sus nombres y desde ese día me encargue que se les nombrará. PRIMERLUGAR - ENTRETENCIÓN -
  5. 5. AGOSTO 2020 20 DE PASO ME QUEDO AUTORA: JAVIERA RODRÍGUEZ ARRISUEÑO Vengo de la tierra y pa’ allá voy. A paso ligero me encuentro con cerros pomposos mas no veo camino en mi andar, pareciera que las piernas no bastan pa’ mirar desde la cima. No lo necesito, me digo, sólo busco un río pa’ alimentarme, pero deambulando me tropiezo en la sequía. ¿Hace cuánto que el agua no fluye? veo piscinas en las colinas, qué fácil sería que soltaran sus caudales pa’ poder seguir el curso sin se- carnos en el intento. Quise difundir mi idea a los de arriba, y a falta de camino grité fuerte, no me oyeron, grité de nuevo, se hicieron los lesos. Me senté resignada y con la garganta seca, de pronto siento una mano en mi hombro ofreciéndome un poco de agua, me cuenta que somos varios los que estamos en la misma, y que quizás si gritamos juntos se agriete la tierra y corra el agua formando caminos. UN FRÍO ASECHO AUTORA: OLYMPIA MASSON Cuerpos bañados de inocencia, almas perdidas con rabia... todo esto, consecuencia de un contacto con lo desconocido. Kotaix recorría las tierras robadas por los estancieros, éstas estaban impregnadas y teñidas de sangre. Cuidadores de ovejas fingían ser, pero eran asesinos obsesionados por cazar personas de diferente tono de piel, vestidas con pieles de animal y cuerpos pintados de color blan- co, rojo y negro. Asechadas las almas no se iban a marchar en vano, Kotaix sabía que arrebatadas del mundo físico, perseguirían a las fa- milias de los estancieros, causándoles dolor y sufrimiento, sin dejarlas descansar en paz por toda la eternidad. SEGUNDOLUGARTERCERLUGAR - ENTRETENCIÓN - RESULTADOS CONCURSO MICROCUENTOS “Racismo, migración y pueblos indígenas” Ilustración: @axel_husar
  6. 6. AGOSTO 2020 21 LA SINRAÍCES AUTORA: ROSARIO SANCHEZ broté en el exilio y a los 7 años me tras- plantaron al país gris de la horrible dicta- dura, donde nadie hablaba como yo. perdí el acento y la cultura y para que no me molestasen aprendí rápido a decir po SOY EL ÚLTIMO QUE QUEDA Y… AUTOR@: M. Ya vienen. Se acercan cada vez más. Puedo sentir cada vez más próximo el ruido de los cascos de los caballos y el tintinear de sus pesados trajes metálicos. Sé que mori- ré aquí. Tal vez veré de nuevo las caras de mi familia, la Machi y el valiente Cacique si es que puedo llegar a Ngill Chenmaiwe. Lo dudo. Cierro los ojos un momento y re- cuerdo a mi madre tocando el kultrun en la última ceremonia, cuando los abro en- treveo un destello metálico en el follaje. Mi tiempo en el Nag Mapu se habrá acabado, pero no moriré sin luchar. MENCIONES HONROSAS - ENTRETENCIÓN - RESULTADOS CONCURSO MICROCUENTOS “Racismo, migración y pueblos indígenas”

