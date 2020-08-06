6° Edición Boletín Sindical Carmela Jeria - Parte 3

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. AGOSTO 2020 11 zación Internacional del Trabajo, en adelan- te OIT, sobre trabajadoras y trabajadores de casa particular. Este convenio fue ratificado por Chile hace aproximadamente 5 años y, a partir de ello, se desprende la obligación del Estado de adecuar la normativa interna a ese estándar internacional, lo que no ha ocurri- do a la fecha, al igual que con otros conve- nios que se encuentran también ratificados por Chile, como el 98, 87 y 151 de la OIT que también, coincidentemente, se refieren a de- rechos en el ámbito del trabajo. No basta sim- plemente con la ratificación de convenios in- tablece, en su artículo 14 que el Estado “deberá adoptar medidas apropiadas a fin de asegurar que los trabajadores do- mésticos disfruten de condiciones no menos favorables que las condiciones aplicables a los trabajadores en general con respecto a la protección de la segu- ridad social, inclusive en lo relativo a la maternidad”, a su vez el artículo 17 señala que “todo Miembro (Estado) deberá formu- lar y poner en práctica medidas relativas a la inspección del trabajo, la aplicación de las normas y las sanciones”, entre otras normas. Como veremos, en nuesto país no se cum- ple ese estándar mínimo, sino que, muy por el contrario, las recientes leyes dictadas a propósito de la pandemia han aumentado la brecha entre las trabajadoras de casa parti- cular y el resto de los trabajadores, especial- mente en materias de seguridad social. Mucho antes de la declaración del Estado de Catástrofe en nuestro país, las trabajadoras de casa particular, a través de sus organiza- ciones sindicales como SINTRACAP (Sin- dicato de Trabajadoras de Casa Particu- lar) han denunciado la alta presencia de trabajo informal, que representa a casi el 60% de las trabajadoras (Nueva Encues- ta Nacional de Empleo NENE, 2020); la escasa fiscalización por parte de las ins- pecciones del trabajo, ya que la labor se desarrolla al interior de espacios priva- dos, distintos de las empresas; la legis- lación diferenciada respecto de ellas en materia de seguridad social, entre otras, todas las que incluso motivaron un proyecto - ARTÍCULO - ternacionales para satisfacer el estándar allí contenido, si no que, además, los Estados de- ben dictar leyes y mecanismos que aseguren su efectivo cumplimiento. En ese sentido podemos señalar, a modo de ejemplo, que el Convenio 189 de la OIT es- [CONTINÚA] FOTO:RadioUChile
  2. 2. AGOSTO 2020 12 de ley llamado “Cuida a quien te cuida”, que se presentó con el apoyo de algunas diputa- das y que aún se encuentra detenido a la es- pera de su tramitación en el Congreso. Cabe señalar que estas demandas también se han visto reflejadas en el plano interna- cional, a través de recomendaciones que ha recibido nuestro país, como la del Comité para la Eliminación de la Discriminación contra la mujer, que en sus observaciones al 7° informe periódico de Chile, recomendó al Estado velar para que la legislación laboral se aplique al sector, “en particular mediante inspecciones laborales sistemáticas y activi- dades de sensibilización y por que el Convenio 189 se aplique plenamente”. No obstante lo anterior, nuestro país -con las nuevas leyes dictadas a propósito del COVID-19-, lejos de corregir la legislación, aparentemente ha profundizado aún más la brecha entre trabajadoras de casa particular y el resto de los trabajadores, sobretodo en materias de seguridad social, como se ob- serva a propósito de la Ley de Protección al Empleo, Ley Nº 21.227. Específicamente, el texto inicial de la Ley de Protección al Empleo, que fue publicado el 06 de abril de 2020, contemplaba que aquellas trabajadoras de casa particular que se enfrentaran a la suspensión de sus contratos de trabajo obtendrían su remu- neración no con cargo al Fondo de Cesan- tía (pues están excluidas), sino que con car- go a la indemnización a todo evento, que es una institución creada específicamente para estos tipos de contratos, y que se com- pone de una cotización mensual del 4,11 % de sus remuneraciones. Eso significaba que durante el tiempo en que se mantuviere suspendido su contrato de trabajo podrían obtener su remuneración a través de este fondo que manejan las AFP. Lamentablemente la mayoría de ellas, al ser informales, no cuentan con cotizaciones pre- visionales ni mucho menos la cotización del 4,11%, lo que ha hecho que queden en una situación aún peor que el resto de los y las trabajadoras, ya que quedan sin prestaciones de seguridad social aún cuando esa infor- - ARTÍCULO - malidad es imputable al empleador. Esto, ya que de acuerdo con lo contemplado en nues- tro Código del Trabajo es el empleador quien está obligado a la escrituración y al pago de las cotizaciones previsionales. (artículos 146 ter y 58 del Código del Trabajo). Incluso, para aquellos casos en que las tra- bajadoras no tuvieran fondos suficientes en su indemnización a todo evento (el equiva- [CONTINÚA] FOTO:película“LaNana”,2009.
  3. 3. AGOSTO 2020 13 lente al Seguro de Cesantía), no se contem- pló para ellas una figura análoga al Fon- do Solidario de Cesantía, que permite al resto de los trabajadores que no tuvieren fondos suficientes en sus Fondos Indivi- duales de Cesantía, obtener parte de sus remuneraciones con cargo al Estado, es decir, el Estado al no contemplar una for- ma análoga de protección en este caso, realiza una discriminación arbitraria respecto de estas trabajadoras, contravi- niendo abiertamente el Convenio 189 de laOITensuartículo14,antesmencionado. De lo contrario ¿Cómo explicamos que el Es- tado sí subsidie a través de un fondo especial (Fondo Solidario de Cesantía) a quienes se les acaban sus recursos del Seguro de Cesantía pero no a quienes se les acaban sus recursos de las indemnizaciones a todo evento, cuan- do son reconocidos en la propia Ley 21.227 o Ley de Protección al Empleo como institucio- nes análogas que subsidian la remuneración cuando estos trabajadores y trabajadoras se encuentran con sus contratos suspendidos? Lo anterior es particularmente alarmante si consideramos que a junio el mes pasado más del 25% de trabajadoras de casa parti- cular informales han perdido sus empleos y, de acuerdo a las cifras entregadas por Juana Collado (Presidenta SINTRACAP La Sere- na) en la Sesión de la Comisión de Derecho del Trabajo de la Cámara de Diputados del 01 de junio recién pasado, en el mejor de los casos, cuando la trabajadora tiene fondos en su indemnización a todo evento, esos fondos alcanzan un valor aproximado de $100.000 mensuales, lo que a todas luces es insuficien- te y perpetúa el circulo de la pobreza que sa- bemos impacta mayormente a las mujeres. Lo que resulta más llamativo es que estas trabajadoras, a través de sus propias orga- nizaciones sindicales, han hecho insistentes llamados y participado de discusiones par- lamentarias con el objeto de que sean inclui- das en el Seguro de Cesantía, en el Ingreso Familiar de Emergencia y en general, para que se aplique el Convenio 189 en nuestro país. Sin embargo, pareciera ser que aún son invisibles, así como lo es el trabajo no remu- nerado, las labores de cuidado y las labores reproductivas en general. Por ello se hace urgente que se atienda el lla- mado que están realizando, al igual que otros organismos internacionales, para nuestro país adopte las leyes necesarias que den efec- tivo cumplimiento al Convenio 189 de la OIT. Presidentas de SINTRACAP y FESINTRACAP liberadas después de ser detenidas por manifestarse por los derechos de las trabajadoras de casa particular. 1° de mayo 2020. Foto: Sintracap - ARTÍCULO -
  4. 4. AGOSTO 2020 14 Horizontes anticoloniales para el buen vivir de la clase trabajadora ARTÍCULO La realidad que habitamos en los tiempos actuales de la humanidad, se está constru- yendo desde una forma de vida funcional a las necesidades del sistema económico global, con poca capacidad de autonomía para decidir cómo queremos vivir, como si el mercado fuera el Dios que debemos obe- decer. Detrás de ésta funcionalidad se en- cuentran interconectadas distintas dinámi- cas de opresión histórica que favorecen la concentración del poder. Nos referiremos a las que pueden ser más visibles, la dinámi- ca capitalista que opera en el orden econó- mico, la dinámica patriarcal que opera en el orden social y la dinámica colonial que ope- ra en el orden intelectual. Podríamos decir que guardan relación también con la diná- mica extractivista que opera en el orden de la Naturaleza. Estas dinámicas permiten que vivamos en una comunidad política profundamente des- igual, donde el poder está concentrado hege- mónicamenteenunpequeñogrupodeperso- nas que se sirven de éstas redes de opresión. La clase trabajadora se ha puesto en la lu- cha histórica contra el capitalismo dispu- tando el poder político o luchando contra él, con el propósito de que se socialicen los medios de producción y se recupere la li- bertad.Sinembargo,esalibertad,paraque pueda ser realmente autónoma requiere que la lucha se extienda contra otras di- námicas de opresión también, como el patriarcado, y el colonialismo, de mane- ra que la clase trabajadora necesita ser no solo anticapitalista, sino que también antipatriarcal y anticolonial. La lucha an- tipatriarcal será la que busque terminar con [CONTINÚA] FOTO: Twitter. Temuco, 2019
  5. 5. AGOSTO 2020 15 la dominación masculina sobre las mujeres y sobre la vida, que estructura el orden social en favor de los hombres, pero, ¿cuál sería la lucha anticolonial? LA IMPOSICIÓN DE LA NACIONALIDAD Para responder esta pregunta debemos si- tuarnos en el contexto particular de la cla- se trabajadora del pueblo chileno. Entender cómo opera la dinámica colonial implica re- mitirnos a una mirada revisionista del pasa- do, sobre la época en que la élite criolla cons- truye el ideario europeo de Estado Nación, una vez lograda la independencia política del reino de España. La independencia de Chile no es un hito li- bertario que haya puesto fin a la coloniza- ción española, en cuanto se consolidó desde la clase gobernante una relación desigual de poder no solamente con los pueblos ori- ginarios, sino también con el pueblo mesti- zo que habitaba desde Copiapó hasta el río Bío Bío. La oligarquía criolla identificada con los valores eurocéntricos del conquis- tador español, instala un modelo de esta- do francés que desde sus orígenes excluyó de la comunidad política a las mujeres, los pueblos originarios, y los pobres que for- maban el pueblo mestizo de los valles cen- trales. La ciudadanía fue un privilegio de los hombres que tenían patrimonio y que supieran leer y escribir. Por otro lado, la construcción de la identi- dad chilena fue desde los comienzos de la república un esfuerzo de la clase dominan- te para uniformar, bajo el ideal del Estado Nación, al pueblo mestizo y posteriormente a los pueblos originarios despojados de sus territorios, a través de los símbolos patrios, y de la imposición de los valores eurocéntri- cos y católicos, para que sirvieran al ideario político y económico que se quiso implantar. Justamente este pueblo reclutado a las filas de la república chilena fue el que tuvo que pelear guerras fratricidas en favor de los in- tereses de la oligarquía contra el pueblo pe- ruano, boliviano, y mapuche. En este sentido, existiría una visión unifor- me del mundo, implantada por el colonia- lismo europeo en la construcción de nues- tra identidad como pueblo, sostenida hasta el presente, que nos ha limitado en el orden intelectual a una dinámica de opresión co- lonialista sobre nuestras mentes y la mane- ra en que concebimos nuestra identidad y cómo observamos el mundo. LA PLURALIDAD EN NUESTRO TERRITORIO Pareciera que no hemos podido mirar más allá del mundo occidental, siendo que guar- damosenlasprofundidadesdenuestraiden- tidad, como pueblo chileno mestizo, otras visiones plurales del mundo, enraizadas a los saberes y las identidades indígenas del territorio. La lucha anticolonial es aquella que nos permite la liberación, o al menos la sospecha, de los dogmas implantados en nuestra mente por la cultura occiden- tal antropocéntrica, para permitirnos observar otros valores que han inspirado la vida de los pueblos originarios del te- rritorio desde hace miles de años, y que todavía perviven. - ARTÍCULO - [CONTINÚA]

