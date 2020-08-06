Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
AGOSTO 2020 6 La ley permite retirar un 10% de los sal- dos que cada persona tenga en su cuenta de ahorro individual, con ...
AGOSTO 2020 7 Solicitud de retiro y pago Las AFPs deberán habilitar una sección es- pecial en sus páginas web para efectua...
AGOSTO 2020 8 b) Beneficios para trabajador@s que tu- vieren a su cargo niñ@s: Mientras se en- cuentre suspendido el funci...
AGOSTO 2020 9 El reglamento ordena al empleador comuni- car a sus teletrabajadores de manera adecua- da y oportuna las con...
AGOSTO 2020 10 INVISIBILIZACIÓN DE TRABAJO REPRODUCTIVO: El caso de las trabajadoras de casa particular en época de pandem...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

6° Edición Boletín Sindical Carmela Jeria - Parte 2

29 views

Published on

Dejamos con ustedes la 6° edición del Boletín Sindical Carmela Jeria, parte 2

Published in: News & Politics
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

6° Edición Boletín Sindical Carmela Jeria - Parte 2

  1. 1. AGOSTO 2020 6 La ley permite retirar un 10% de los sal- dos que cada persona tenga en su cuenta de ahorro individual, con un monto míni- mo de 35 UF ($1.003.554) y máximo de 150 UF ($4.300.948). Además, en caso que el afiliad@ tenga menos del mínimo podrá retirar el total, así como también si su 10% representa menos del mínimo. En términos concretos, el retiro se efectuaría bajo los siguientes criterios: Monto en cuenta Lo que se puede retirar Ejemplo Menos de 35 UF Total de dinero en cuenta Tiene $900.000, puede retirar ese monto total, es decir, los $900.000. Más de 35 UF. El 10% no alcanza a representar el mínimo Hasta 35 UF Tiene $2.000.000. El 10% de este monto corresponde a $200.000. En este caso puede retirar el mínimo, es decir $1.003.554. Más de 35 UF. El 10% es más que el mínimo pero menos que el máximo Dependerá del monto específico, y podrá retirar el 10%. Tiene $11.000.000. El 10% representa $1.100.000. Podrá retirar $1.100.000. Más de 35 UF. El 10% es más que el máximo Hasta 150 UF Tiene $44.000.000. el 10% representa $4.400.000. Podrá retirar $4.300. 984. Las personas que tienen derecho a retirar el 10% son las siguientes: 1.- La regla general es que todos quienes co- tizan de forma obligatoria o voluntaria y que tengan saldo en su cuenta de capitalización individual. Si se tienen dos cuentas, se debe- rá considerar la suma de ambas. 2.- Podrán retirar los pensionad@s por ren- ta temporal o retiro programado por vejez o invalidez y los beneficiarios de pensión de sobrevivencia bajo modalidad de renta tem- poral o retiro programado. 3.- Solo están excluid@s las personas que tienen rentas vitalicias, ya que en este caso, sus dineros están en una Compañía de Se- guros y no en la cuenta individual. ¿Cómo saber cuánto voy a poder sacar? Las AFPs están obligadas a enviar la infor- mación a sus afiliad@s, en forma preferen- te mediante medios electrónicos, sobre el monto máximo que podrán retirar en cuo- tas y pesos. ¿Plazo para retiro? Todas las personas tendrán un plazo de 365 días desde la publicación de la ley. - CONTINGENCIA - [CONTINÚA]
  2. 2. AGOSTO 2020 7 Solicitud de retiro y pago Las AFPs deberán habilitar una sección es- pecial en sus páginas web para efectuar la solicitud de retiro. Esta deberá tener infor- mación sobre el retiro, lugar donde se pue- den ingresar las solicitudes y consultar en qué AFP se encuentra el afiliad@. Las per- sonas podrán escoger la modalidad de pago, las que son las siguientes: 1.- En cuenta de ahorro voluntario 2.- Depósito en cuenta bancaria 3.- Cuenta de caja de compensación 4.- Solicitud de vale vista nominativo 5.- Afiliados extranjeros podrán solicitar el pago con su NIC Importante indicar que no se podrá pagar en efectivo por parte de las AFPs. Por lo cual se recomienda no acudir a las sucur- sales si no es estrictamente necesario. 2. Ley de Crianza Protegida - CONTINGENCIA - Con fecha 22 de julio de 2020 fue promulgada la ley de crianza protegida, que establece beneficios a los padres o madres que están haciendo uso del permiso postnatal pa- rental o que tengan el cuidado personal de niños o niñas nacidos a contar del año 2013, con motivo de la pandemia del COVID-19. Los beneficios son los siguientes: a) Licencia médica preventiva parental (post natal de emergencia): L@s trabaja- dor@s que se encuentren haciendo uso del postnatal parental y cuya vigencia termi- ne durante el estado de excepción cons- titucional de catástrofe (o su prórroga) tendrán derecho, luego del término del permiso, a una licencia médica preventi- va parental por causa de la enfermedad COVID-19. También podrán hacer uso de este derecho quienes hayan terminado el permiso luego de iniciado el estado de ex- cepción y antes de la entrada en vigencia de la ley. - La licencia tendrá una duración de 30 días, renovable máximo 2 veces, y quien haga uso de ella tendrá derecho a un subsidio cuyo monto diario será el mismo del post natal pa- rental, el cual será de cargo de FONASA o la Institución de Salud Previsional a la que se encuentre afiliad@ el trabajad@r (ISAPRE), beneficio al que también podrán acceder los trabajadores independientes que hubieren hecho uso del post natal parental. - L@s trabajador@s que hagan uso de la li- cencia médica preventiva parental tendrán derecho a una extensión del fuero por el mismo periodo. [CONTINÚA]
  3. 3. AGOSTO 2020 8 b) Beneficios para trabajador@s que tu- vieren a su cargo niñ@s: Mientras se en- cuentre suspendido el funcionamiento de establecimientos educacionales, jardines in- fantiles y salas cuna por declaración de la autoridad competente para el control del CO- VID-19, l@s trabajador@s afiliados al segu- ro de desempleo y que tengan el cuidado personal de uno o más niñ@s nacidos a contar del año 2013 y que no estén dentro del post natal parental tendrán derecho a suspender los efectos del contrato de tra- bajo por motivos de cuidado, siempre que cumplan con los requisitos para acceder al seguro de cesantía según lo establecido en la ley de protección de empleo. Para ello, deberán presentar la solicitud, adjuntando un grupo de antecedentes, a su empleador para que este la remita a la AFC, pudiendo hacerlo directamente si es que el empleador no envía los antecedentes dentro de 2 días. Una vez aceptada, la suspensión durará has- ta la reapertura del respectivo jardín infan- til/sala cuna/establecimiento educacional del menor por acto de autoridad, o el tér- mino de vigencia de la ley, si sucede antes; pudiendo siempre el trabajad@r dejar sin efecto la suspensión en cualquier momen- to, previo aviso al empleador con 5 días de anticipación. Durante la suspensión, el em- pleador estará obligado a pagar las cotizacio- nes previsionales y de seguridad social, y las prestaciones económicas son embargables y retenibles para pensiones alimenticias de- claradas judicialmente. Al igual que en la ley de protección de empleo, los montos de las cuentas individuales y solidarias de cesantía utilizados en razón de esta ley por suspen- sión de empleo, no serán considerados en caso de cesantía posterior. - CONTINGENCIA - 3. Reglamento Ley Teletrabajo A fines del mes de marzo se promulgó la ley Nº21.220, que regula el teletrabajo, vi- gente desde abril. Esta modificación al Có- digo del Trabajo viene a reglar de forma más detallada la situación laboral en la que se encuentran los teletrabajadores y trabajado- res a distancia. Una de las ideas principales de esta nueva regulación es que el teletra- bajador no debe verse afectad@ en sus derechos laborales, tanto los individua- les como los colectivos. En este sentido, el deber de protección del empleador sobre la vida y salud, tanto física como psíquica del operario, permanece sin modificaciones en el contexto de trabajo a distancia y teletra- bajo. El nuevo artículo 152 quáter M del Có- digo del Trabajo prescribe que las condicio- nes específicas de seguridad y salud de los teletrabajadores serán reguladas por un re- glamento dictado por el Ministerio del Tra- bajo, el que fue confeccionado el 23 de abril y publicado en el diario oficial el 03 de julio. [CONTINÚA]
  4. 4. AGOSTO 2020 9 El reglamento ordena al empleador comuni- car a sus teletrabajadores de manera adecua- da y oportuna las condiciones de seguridad y salud que el puesto de trabajo debe cumplir. Para ello, éste debe crear una “matriz de identificación de peligros y evaluación de riesgos”. Esta matriz se conforma a par- tir de encuestas a cargo de la empresa, que los operarios deben completar dentro de 05 a 10 días. Una vez contestadas y remitidas las autoevaluaciones, el empleador dispone de 30 días para la redacción de la matriz. Una vez que está confeccionada, la empresa cuenta con un máximo de 15 días para el desarrollo de un programa de traba- jo que contenga, al menos, las medidas preventivas y correctivas de riesgos a implementar, su plazo de ejecución y las obligaciones del teletrabajador en su cumplimiento. Esta matriz deberá ser re- visada, al menos, anualmente. Cabe destacar que el reglamento incluye como factores de riesgo a considerar en la matriz, además de los ergonómi- cos y ambientales del puesto de traba- jo, los psicosociales que pueden derivar del teletrabajo. El aislamiento, trabajo repetitivo, falta de relaciones interper- sonales adecuadas con otros trabaja- dores, indeterminación de objetivos e incumplimiento de los tiempos de des- conexión, son citados como ejemplos de riesgos a considerar. En cuanto a la implementación de elemen- tos de protección personal (o por su sigla, EPP) el reglamento los considera residuales, sólo si es que ninguna medida preventiva o correctiva dispuesta en la matriz puede eli- minar de manera completa y eficaz un ries- go en el puesto de teletrabajo. Respecto a las capacitaciones a los ope- rarios en teletrabajo, el empleador se encuentra obligado a realizar al menos una cada dos años, que incluya instruc- ción sobre los factores de riesgo en el lugar donde se ejecutan las labores, efectos a la sa- lud producto de la exposición a éstos y las medidas preventivas para su control. Por último, cabe señalar que el reglamento prohíbe al empleador dar instrucciones al teletrabajador de manipular, procesar, al- macenar o ejecutar labores que impliquen la exposición del trabajador, su familia o de terceros a sustancias peligrosas o altamente cancerígenas, tóxicas, explosivas, combusti- bles o que contengan asbesto. - CONTINGENCIA -
  5. 5. AGOSTO 2020 10 INVISIBILIZACIÓN DE TRABAJO REPRODUCTIVO: El caso de las trabajadoras de casa particular en época de pandemia ARTÍCULO Escrito por Carol Ortiz Romo Las labores que realizan las trabajadoras de casa particular se enmarcan en un ámbito muy sensible e históricamente invisibiliza- do, omitido, no contado, que es el trabajo reproductivo, es decir, aquel “complejo de actividades y relaciones gracias a las cuales nuestra vida y nuestra capacidad laboral se reconstruyen a diario“ (Silvia Federici – Revolución en punto cero). A su vez, ese trabajo reproductivo ha sido asig- nado historicamente a las mujeres, en base a lo que se denomina la división sexual del trabajo, perpectiva que explica la asigna- ción de tareas a un determinado sexo, en este caso a las mujeres, que son preferente- mente quienes asumen las labores de cui- dado, las labores domésticas y de crianza, y un sinfín de actividades que sostienen nuestra existencia y que, además, son labo- res infravaloradas socialmente. Ese trabajo reproductivo tiene una doble cara: por una parte es el trabajo que silencio- samente realizan en un gran porcentaje las mujeres en sus hogares, sin contraprestación monetaria ni reconocimiento como trabajo; y, por otra parte, es esa tarea que suplen pre- ferentemente mujeres pobres y también mi- grantes para liberar, a su vez, de esas labores a otras mujeres de mayores ingresos. A este último se le ha asignado un valor de mercado y a quienes lo realizan se les ha denominado trabajadoras de casa particular. En el ámbito jurídico, pese a que este trabajo se encuentra regulado en nuestro país, falta mucho por avanzar en la materia, sobre todo si consideramos el estándar internacional que establece el Convenio 189 de la Organi- [CONTINÚA] FOTO:RadioUChile

×