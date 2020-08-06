6° Edición Boletín Sindical Carmela Jeria - Parte 1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
QUE LA CRISIS FORTALEZCA LA SOLIDARIDAD ¡LIBERTAD A LOS PRESOS POLÍTICOS MAPUCHE! Carmela Jeria¡POR LA SOLIDARIDAD OBRERA ...
AGOSTO 2020 2 Así como tenemos el anhelo de conquistar espacios de igualdad en distintos niveles para nuestra persona, que...
AGOSTO 2020 3 - EDITORIAL - dimensiones diversas, como por ejemplo, habitacional, de acceso al agua potable, de reproducci...
AGOSTO 2020 4 infancia y adolescencia que sufre pobre- za, en las personas privadas de libertad o en las condiciones de vi...
AGOSTO 2020 5 CONTINGENCIA: AL 25 DE JULIO 1. Proyecto de Ley “Retiro 10% ahorro AFP” La Ley que permite retirar el 10% de...
  1. 1. QUE LA CRISIS FORTALEZCA LA SOLIDARIDAD ¡LIBERTAD A LOS PRESOS POLÍTICOS MAPUCHE! Carmela Jeria¡POR LA SOLIDARIDAD OBRERA ESTUDIANTIL! BOLETÍN SINDICAL ESCUELA SINDICAL DERECHO UCHILE · EDICIÓN: N° 6 · AGOSTO 2020 EDITORIAL MEMORIA CONTINGENCIA ENTRETENCIÓN ARTÍCULO ARTÍCULO La empatía colectiva como frente en la lucha por la dignidad La matanza de la Escuela Santa María de Iquique y los trabajadores migrantes Últimas leyes: Retiro 10% AFP; Crianza Protegida; Reglamento Teletrabajo Concurso microcuentos “Racismo, migración y pueblos indígenas” El caso de las trabajadoras de casa particular en época de pandemia Horizontes anticoloniales para el buen vivir de la clase trabajadora
  2. 2. AGOSTO 2020 2 Así como tenemos el anhelo de conquistar espacios de igualdad en distintos niveles para nuestra persona, que por derecho pro- pio merecemos, ese mismo motivo debe im- pulsarnos a que esa conquista sea transver- sal y solidaria, procurando siempre luchar sentando la empatía, comenzando desde nuestra propia experiencia de exclusión y de castigo social. Para poder desenvolvernos en un ambien- te de respeto y habitar libremente nuestro territorio, para desplegar nuestra esencia humana y cumplir nuestros propósitos de vida digna, tenemos que trabajar para derrocar las jerarquías y opresiones que limitan esa justa ambición, y debemos comenzar por erradicar nuestra propia pretensión diferenciadora, que resulta opresiva y violenta para otros, en el len- guaje y en la opinión. En ocasiones no percibimos las exigencias, las diferencias y los prejuicios que impone- mos sobre las personas. No tomamos con- ciencia de todos nuestros actos que están enmarcados desde una lógica discriminado- ra, de la que formamos parte, fomentándo- la a la vez que sufrimos sus perjuicios. Pero para desestructurar las ignorancias que hu- millan o que limitan, desde nuestra parte, a otras personas, requerimos de humildad y reconocimiento de esa igualdad que tanto demandamos, en esa otredad que merece el mismo respeto. Si bien, en razón de la pandemia, estamos pasando por momentos crueles en que se profundiza la precarización del derecho a la salud (ya sea en cuanto a su acceso, ca- lidad, atención de tratamientos a pacientes críticos, etcétera) y del trabajo (en relación, entre otros, al desempleo, suspensión de contratos y en definitiva, a la desprotección social absoluta), también hay una afectación de derechos humanos generalizada que toca La empatía colectiva como frente en la lucha por la dignidad “Chile me enseñó todas las cosas malas que nunca viví en mi país. Aquí vivo en una pieza encerrado. Chile me enseñó la miseria.” Wilfrid Fidele, viudo de Joane Florvil. [CONTINÚA] EDITORIAL
  3. 3. AGOSTO 2020 3 - EDITORIAL - dimensiones diversas, como por ejemplo, habitacional, de acceso al agua potable, de reproducción y la sexualidad. Este daño, se ha profundizado con el estado de excepción constitucional, algo que va más allá de la crisis sanitaria y económica que atravesa- mos, transgrediendo todo el sistema social. Y así podemos ver como una parte de la po- blación es visiblemente más afectada. Con todo, desde una perspectiva de resis- tencia, podemos pensar que la restricción de la libertad ambulatoria, junto con la crisis económica, al menos ha permitido develar de forma más definitiva la gran desigualdad estructural que funda las instituciones sociales en la actualidad, dejando en claro la necesidad de reivin- dicar los derechos por los cuales hemos de organizarnos colectivamente en este tiempo, por lo que se ha dejado entrever así, que el modelo no resiste más. Por estos días se ha vuelto a hablar de clase y se ha puesto en debate la difícil identifi- cación de una clase media, que está falsa- mente más estable de lo que realmente es. Lo que se ha manifestado en la realidad es que existe es una clase trabajadora despro- tegida que siempre asumirá los costos y los riesgos de las empresas, a la deriva frente a la desigualdad imponente en diferentes as- pectos de sus condiciones de vida, partien- do por sus derechos laborales, siendo el tra- bajo la fuente de sustento de las personas. Cuando vivimos este tipo de desprotec- ción, más aberrante y duradera, podemos reflexionar con una mayor convicción e identificación acerca de las distintas realidades, incluyendo en ese ejercicio a aquellas vidas que están aún más desam- paradas que la nuestra, incluso crimina- lizadas para determinar una falsa ene- mistad y temor. Es entonces que podemos otorgar un espacio más importante en la luchaporlaigualdadapersonasqueviven en circunstancias distintas, incluyendo así a las que necesitan un mayor apoyo y protección para alcanzarla. En esta publi- cación queremos repensar, especialmente, las condiciones de vida de los pueblos origi- narios y de las personas migrantes, sujetos de racismo y discriminación. No por ello olvidamos la discriminación y violencia sistematizada que existe en la [CONTINÚA]
  4. 4. AGOSTO 2020 4 infancia y adolescencia que sufre pobre- za, en las personas privadas de libertad o en las condiciones de vida de las mujeres y disidencias sexuales. Queremos reivindicar todas esas vidas, que se desenvuelven en un ambiente más adverso y que por ello deben realizarunesfuerzoinjustoparasimplemen- te pertenecer a un espacio de manera libre. Creemos firmemente que tenemos mucho por aprender de la inclusión y del respeto. Desde el punto de vista de la educación sin- dical, que comprende nuestra labor, no po- demos dejar de compartir estas reflexiones, buscando movilizarnos junto a trabajadoras y trabajadores por una sociedad más justa en su totalidad, haciéndonos partícipes de las demandas que incluyen a la clase traba- jadora en esa afectación de derechos que es- capan de lo laboral. Es claro que tenemos una oportunidad his- tórica de fundar un nuevo concepto de vida, más participativo y colectivo, más diverso e igualitario, más feliz y significativo, para poder desarrollarnos como personas que no son esclavas de un sistema segregador. La clase trabajadora debe tomar este tiempo para rearmarse y levantar toda su fuerza y, sobre todo, abrazar todos los propósitos de vida, para no ser parte de la injusticia y cri- minalización de los pueblos hermanos, para hacer de la lucha social un movimiento co- munitario y popular que refleje verdadera- mente esa igualdad y dignidad que merece- mos y deseamos. Creemos que la educación y la información son elementos que no pueden verse impedidos de transmitirse de manera libre y colaborati- va, Así, a través de este Boletín queremos manifestar la importancia de la prensa popular como un mecanismo de formación de la clase trabajadora, y por ello participamos conscientemente en su elabora- ción,como un intento colectivo de democratizar información para la reivindicación de la dignidad trabajadora, así como también para ser un apoyo en su formación política y social. Editorial: La Golondrina Diseño gráfico: Francisca Núñez N. (instagram: @fcanuno) Contacto: boletinsindicalcarmelajeria@gmail.com - EDITORIAL - Escuela Sindical Derecho UChile @EscuelaSindicalDerechoUchile www.escuelasindical.cl
  5. 5. AGOSTO 2020 5 CONTINGENCIA: AL 25 DE JULIO 1. Proyecto de Ley “Retiro 10% ahorro AFP” La Ley que permite retirar el 10% de los fondos de pensiones, que se encuentran en manos de las empresas administradoras de fondos de pensiones, fue aprobada el día jueves 23 de julio de 2020 por la mayoría de los parlamentarios de ambas cámaras. SENADOR PARTIDO POLÍTICO CIRCUNSCRIPCIÓN Jacqueline Van Rysselberghe UDI Biobío Costa Ena von Baer UDI Los Ríos Juan Antonio Coloma UDI Maule Luz Ebensperger UDI Tarapacá Víctor Pérez UDI Biobío Cordillera Alejandro García-Huidobro UDI O’Higgins Rodrigo Galilea RN Maule Rafael Prohens RN Atacama José García Ruminot RN Araucanía Andrés Allamand RN Santiago Poniente Felipe Kast Evopoli Araucanía Kenneth Pugh Independiente Valparaíso Carmen Aravena Independiente Araucanía El proyecto de ley fue promulgado y publi- cado, estando actualmente vigente. Los votos en contra de esta iniciativa que contó con amplio respaldo del pueblo, y que defendieron a las AFPs, fueron los siguientes: [CONTINÚA] FOTO:LaNación

