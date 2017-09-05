Ing. Ernesto Soto Roca, Msc, CSM www.esotoroca.jimdo.com esotoroca@hotmail.com @esotoroca
Expectativas Agenda y …. Cartografía mental Recursos-Equipo Aprendamos de los mejores Diseño
1 mil millones de teléfonos inteligentes, hoy 82% de la población en línea del mundo usa las redes sociales 50% de los cli...
Exploración visual. Como se realiza la :
Patrón F Estudio de eyetracking Fuente: (Torochi, 2016) 7 2 6 8 1 3 5 4
Tipografía Importancia de la
Arial Tahoma Verdana Sans Serif En pantalla utilizar las sans serif. Serif son mejores para la lectura en papel
Tipografía http://www.fontsquirrel.com http://www.1001fonts.com http://www.dafont.com/es/ Ejemplo con tipo “Daniel” Ejempl...
Diseño limpio El cerebro solo es capas de evaluar un máximo de 4 elementos.
Fondosytextos
Gamadecoloreseimágenes Imágenes, sin un objetivo visual. http://www.mariaclaudiacortes.com/colores/Colors.html Combinando ...
Usuarios no leen el párrafo completo. En una investigación inicial
Economíadetexto
Los mapas mentales son ideales para representar ideas
Aprendiendo de los mejores http://www.ted.com/
1. Healthcare Napkins All por Dan Roa https://www.slideshare.net/slideshow/embed_code/1867808# 2. Sheltering Wings por Sar...
Muerte por Power Point http://muerteporpowerpoint.com/
Retrospectiva TipografíasDiseño Trabajo Colaborativo Aprendiendo
Trabajo colaborativo Cartografía Mental Sitio web Herramientas en la nube
Gracias Ing. Ernesto Soto Roca, Msc, CSM esotoroca@hotmail.com @esotoroca Calidad Herramientas Métodos Marco de trabajo ww...
Presentaciones efectivas en la nube
    • Presentaciones efectivas en la nube

    1. 1. Ing. Ernesto Soto Roca, Msc, CSM www.esotoroca.jimdo.com esotoroca@hotmail.com @esotoroca
    2. 2. Expectativas Agenda y …. Cartografía mental Recursos-Equipo Aprendamos de los mejores Diseño
    3. 3. 1 mil millones de teléfonos inteligentes, hoy 82% de la población en línea del mundo usa las redes sociales 50% de los clientes empresariales están “en camino” hacia o en la nube Estado del arte
    4. 4. Exploración visual. Como se realiza la :
    5. 5. Patrón F Estudio de eyetracking Fuente: (Torochi, 2016) 7 2 6 8 1 3 5 4
    6. 6. Tipografía Importancia de la
    7. 7. Arial Tahoma Verdana Sans Serif En pantalla utilizar las sans serif. Serif son mejores para la lectura en papel
    8. 8. Tipografía http://www.fontsquirrel.com http://www.1001fonts.com http://www.dafont.com/es/ Ejemplo con tipo “Daniel” Ejemplo con tipo “Comic Sans” Ejemplo con tipo “Chunk Five”
    9. 9. Diseño limpio El cerebro solo es capas de evaluar un máximo de 4 elementos.
    10. 10. Fondosytextos
    11. 11. Gamadecoloreseimágenes Imágenes, sin un objetivo visual. http://www.mariaclaudiacortes.com/colores/Colors.html Combinando colores
    12. 12. Usuarios no leen el párrafo completo. En una investigación inicial
    13. 13. Economíadetexto
    14. 14. Los mapas mentales son ideales para representar ideas
    15. 15. Aprendiendo de los mejores http://www.ted.com/
    16. 16. 1. Healthcare Napkins All por Dan Roa https://www.slideshare.net/slideshow/embed_code/1867808# 2. Sheltering Wings por Sarah Cullem https://www.slideshare.net/slideshow/embed_code/1902230# https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JGRPYbyrQnY Aprendiendo de los mejores Ejemplo:.
    17. 17. Muerte por Power Point http://muerteporpowerpoint.com/
    18. 18. Retrospectiva TipografíasDiseño Trabajo Colaborativo Aprendiendo
    19. 19. Trabajo colaborativo Cartografía Mental Sitio web Herramientas en la nube
    20. 20. Gracias Ing. Ernesto Soto Roca, Msc, CSM esotoroca@hotmail.com @esotoroca Calidad Herramientas Métodos Marco de trabajo www.esotoroca.jimdo.com “Ingeniería, una actividad intensamente humana”

