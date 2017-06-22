Why The Escape Room Experience Can Be Addictive FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Why The Escape Room Experience Can Be Addictive | Escapology | Fort Lauderdale, FL

The Escapology experience is definitely a unique and one. It's so exciting that we are sure you are bound to get addicted to it. After all, how could you resist an adventure game experience that takes you back in time and puts you right in the middle of adrenaline-filled action, with you being at the center of it all? It's like being the main character in an action novel or being the starring of your own movie. Below, see why you may want to enjoy the Escapology adventure game over and over.

Why The Escape Room Experience Can Be Addictive | Escapology | Fort Lauderdale, FL

  1. 1. Why The Escape Room Experience Can Be Addictive FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
  2. 2. The Escapology experience is definitely a unique and one. It’s so exciting that we are sure you are bound to get addicted to it. After all, how could you resist an adventure game experience that takes you back in time and puts you right in the middle of adrenaline-filled action, with you being at the center of it all? It’s like being the main character in an action novel or being the starring of your own movie. Below, see why you may want to enjoy the Escapology adventure game over and over.
  3. 3. Different rooms offer different gameplay experiences So you’ve played one room and you feel thrilled at all the action and exhilaration. But that is just one room. At Escapology, we have many different rooms for you to enjoy. And each one is completely different than the next. For example, the ‘Arizona Shootout’ takes you back to the Wild West back in 1881 where you play a marshal battling it out with outlaws. The ‘Budapest Express’ places you in Central Europe in 1931 where you play a witty investigator looking for a murder suspect riding with you on the same train.
  4. 4. Different company changes the dynamics of every room experience And it’s not just the different rooms that give you a different gameplay experience. The company you’re with totally changes the dynamic of the experience. Playing the same room with different people alters the game completely and gives you a totally different experience. This is highly influenced by the characters of your peers and the sharpness of their wits. While playing with one group may mean a busy 60 minutes full of hands-on detective work, playing with another set of peers may mean a goofy, fun time.
  5. 5. Working the clues in each room differently produces different results Even with the same team of friends, working the same room a second time will offer you something completely different. You’re bound to interpret the clues differently and reason in alternative ways. This means that you may manage to solve the puzzles faster this time or fail miserably.
  6. 6. Trying to beat your escape time You could also try to beat your initial experience in any of our room. For example, if you didn’t manage to finish the game on time last time, you could try to give it a second go this time around. Alternatively, if you managed to exit the room in 50 minutes the previous time, this time you could try to do it in less time and create a new record!
  7. 7. Trying to beat your friends’ record escape time The Escapology experience could also be used to compete between two different teams. The two teams could compete to beat each other’s time from the same room consecutively or you could try to beat each other’s time by playing in different rooms at the very same time. The group that emerges from their room first wins! There are lots of ways to interact and have a great time at Escapology. Which one is your favorite?
  Come on over to Escapology for Fort Lauderdale's premium real life escape game experience! To book your experience and for more information about Escapology of Fort Lauderdale, visit our website at https://www.escapology.com/en/fort-lauderdale-fl/

