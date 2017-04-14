Escape Desk 자유로움을 위한 교육 플랫폼
30대 직장인, 친구들을 만났다.
근무시간 2133 시간 OECD/2015 근속년수 6.2년 소득 만족 / 54.7% 통계청/2015 마크로밀엠브레인
긴 근무시간 직장 불안정 만족도 욕구
Plan with me For Escape Desk
Digital Nomad New Experience Freelancer Other side
커뮤니티 - 관심사 동질감 - 모임 필요 프로그램 신뢰도 - 친구 소개 - 블로그등에 의지 물리적 시간 - 정보 수집 새로운 언어
정보 제공 경험 & 공유 Market (코딩, 글쓰기, 사진 교육 프로그램 & 연관 정보)
정확한 프로그램 정보를 제공합니다 국비 사교육 무료 프로그램 리뷰강화 분석,분류 결재간소화 교육영상 커스텀 인포메이션 제공
경험 & 공유를 사고 파는 시장을 만듭니다. 젖소 기르는 법 / 맛있는 우유 이해 이름 : 김 워낭 경력 : 15년 위치 : 포천 인원 : 5명 기간 : 1박2일 가격 : 3만원
검 색 스케줄 저장 정보 매일링 경험 사고팔기
경 쟁 사 경 쟁 사
2. 이런게 도움이 될까요? 필터된 정보를 한 곳에서 찾을 수 있습니다. 정보를 지속적으로 알려줍니다. 1. 포탈검색이 더 쉽지 않을까요? 대부분 시간이 흐르면 포기합니다. 빠른 정보가 도전을 만들어내며 각자 답을 찾을...
TAM 약 5조 / SAM 40억원 / SOM 1억 / 일자리예산(직업능력개발 훈련 +고용서비스) + 기업재교육시장 +자격증 취득 Total AddressableMarket ServiceAvailableMarket Se...
Escape DeskEntrance Desk 자유학기제 교육직업 바로 알기 디지털 노마드 해외문화 체험 창의력 교육 언어 커뮤니티 공유 시장 제공 오프라인 공간 구성 및 제공 프로그램 컨설팅 맴 버 쉽 Our futur...
호주 1년 반 워킹홀리데이 해외여행 1년 2개월 디지털 노마드 장소 방문 - 치앙마이, 발리, 독일 유럽 남미 중미 프리랜서 40명현지 만남
Escape Desk 자유로움을 위한 교육 플랫폼 Esc.desk@Gmail.com LEE SEULGI
Escapedesk

