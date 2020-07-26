Ikhtiyar , qs an najm 39 42

Successfully reported this slideshow.
IKHTIYAR , Q.S. ANNAJM 39-42  ‫ال‬ِ‫إ‬ ِ‫ان‬َ‫س‬ْ‫ن‬‫إل‬ِ‫ل‬ َ‫ْس‬‫ي‬َ‫ل‬ ْ‫ن‬َ‫أ‬ َ‫و‬َََ‫س‬ ‫ا‬ََ  َ‫ر‬ُ‫ي‬ َ‫ف‬ ْ‫و‬َ...
Artinya  dan bahwasanya seorang manusia tiada memperoleh selain apa yang telah diusahakannya  Dan bahwasanya usahanya it...
Kandungan Ayat Q.S. ANNAJM 39-42 1. Manusia hanya memperoleh sesuai usahanya 2. Usaha / ikhtiyarnya dapat dilihatnya kelak...
Makna kata  Manusia ِ‫ان‬َ‫س‬ْ‫ن‬‫إل‬  Usahanya ُِ‫ه‬َ‫ي‬ْ‫ع‬َ‫س‬  Diperlihatkan ‫ى‬َ‫ر‬ُ‫ي‬  Dibalas ُِ‫ه‬‫ا‬َ‫ز‬ْ‫ج‬...
IKhtiyar dan kajiannya

