7 Duurzaam Werkgeluk Doordenkers

Iedere zondag ontvang je 7 Duurzaam Werkgeluk Doordenkers

Published in: Leadership & Management
7 Duurzaam Werkgeluk Doordenkers

  1. 1. 7 Duurzaam Werkgeluk Doordenkers Uit het Handboek Werkgeluk
  2. 2. “De kern van werkplezier is leuk werk met leuke mensen.” Arie Pieter Veldhoen
  3. 3. “Wie zich richt op louter het oplossen van problemen, vecht eigenlijk met een hand op de rug.” Ad Bergsma, Wilmar Schaufeli, Elco Schaufeli
  4. 4. “Wat mensen gelukkig maakt op het werk, is vaak niet waar organisaties op sturen.” Maartje Wolff en Fennande van der Meulen
  5. 5. “Het aantasten van de autonomie van medewerkers in de voorste linie is de doodsteek voor werkgeluk. Dat wisten we al in 1925. Jaap Peters
  6. 6. “In de employee experience staat de perceptie van de medewerker centraal, niet de intentie van de organisatie.” Heleen Mes en Gea Peper
  7. 7. “Levensgeluk voorspelt werkprestaties beter dan werkgeluk.” Ad Bergsma en Ruut Veenhoven
  8. 8. “Werken is voortdurend schipperen tussen productie leveren en investeren in kennis en vaardigheden om in de toekomst nog beter en meer productie te leveren. Aukje Nauta

