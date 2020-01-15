Don't miss the thrilling finale to the Hello Neighbor prequel trilogy, based on the hit video game from tinyBuild!Nicky Roth should be happy--he's finally proven that his best friend, Aaron, and Aaron's younger sister, Mya, are missing. Better yet, the police are actually doing something: they've plastered the town with missing posters, and have organized weekend search parties for the kids. But Nicky can't seem to pry his eyes from the house across the street, especially after he sees a frantic SOS coming from Aaron's room in the Peterson house. After what happened in the winter, and the warnings they got from their parents, Nicky's friends insist they can't help him investigate his neighbor anymore. If Nicky wants to find out what's going on in the Peterson house, he's going to have to do it alone.Don't miss the electrifying conclusion to the Hello Neighbor official prequel trilogy, which includes two-color illustrations throughout to help readers unwind the mystery at the heart of

