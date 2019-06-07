Successfully reported this slideshow.
República Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para la educación U.E.N. “Luis Eduardo Egui Arocha” Iconos...
Índice Índice……………………..... 2 pág. Reflexión y Editorial……….. 3 pág. Matemática……………….… 4-13 pág. Física……………………….. 14-...
Editorial Mi equipo y mi persona experimentamos una serie de emociones al investigar, analizar, comprender y crear lo que ...
Nacimiento 1 de julio de 1646 Leipzig, fue un filósofo, matemático, lógico, teólogo, jurista, bibliotecario y político ale...
 Nacimiento 23 de junio de 1912 Maida Vale, Reino Unido de Gran Bretaña e Irlanda Fallecimiento 7 de junio de 1954 (41 añ...
Nacimiento c. 569 a. C. Samos, Antigua Grecia Fallecimiento c. 475 a. C. (94 años) Metaponto fue un filósofo y matemático ...
10 pág. Nació alrededor de 325 AC Fallecimiento alrededor de 265 AC en Alejandría, Egipto. Posiblemente, Euclides estudió ...
Carl Friedrich Gauss Nacimiento 30 de abril 1777 Brunswick, Sacro Imperio Romano Germánico, Fallecimiento 23 de febrero 18...
(Nueva York, 1905 - San Marino, 1991) Físico estadounidense. Hijo de un matrimonio de emigrantes suecos, estudió en el Ins...
Nació en la ciudad de Pisa Italia, el 15 de febrero de 1564. Físico y astrónomo, destacado representante del pensamiento c...
(Nelson, Nueva Zelanda, 1871-Londres, 1937) Físico y químico británico. Tras licenciarse, en 1893, en Christchurch (Nueva ...
Nació el 17 de enero de 1706 en Boston. Su teoría sobre la electricidad se basaba en la noción newtoniana de la repulsión ...
22 pág. 23 pág. Nació el 13 de junio de 1831, Edimburgo. Inicio sus estudios universitarios a la edad de 13 años. Con 15 r...
Homo Erectus Lugar, fecha de descubrimiento y época de vida. Homo erectus propia de China. Su nombre alude a que sus resto...
26 pág. 27 pág. Largo de las extremidades Amplio desarrollo corporal, sus extremidades eran similares a un ser humano. Hab...
Fabricación de utensilios, armas o atuendos Tajadores, rascadores, cuchillos, martillos, yunques y algunas puntas. También...
Artículo de opinión Este domingo cierra a las 8:00pm el primer Festival Gastronómico de Los Salías en el Complejo Recreati...
  1. 1. República Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para la educación U.E.N. “Luis Eduardo Egui Arocha” Iconos San Antonio de los Altos, 7 de Junio del 2019 Y Leyendas
  2. 2. Índice Índice……………………..... 2 pág. Reflexión y Editorial……….. 3 pág. Matemática……………….… 4-13 pág. Física……………………….. 14-23 pág. Biología…………………….. 24-29 pág. Artículo de Opinión……….... 30 pág.
  3. 3. Editorial Mi equipo y mi persona experimentamos una serie de emociones al investigar, analizar, comprender y crear lo que se esta por ver; nos gusto conocer sobre las vidas de personas celebres, ejemplos a seguir catalogadas como leyendas y con un ingenio extraordinario que han hecho un cambio inmenso a la sociedad y nos han ayudado a avanzar en las últimas décadas con sus creaciones y aportes a la sociedad. Autores: María Ríos Paula Nieto Génesis Socas Miguel Noguera Docentes: María José Carlos Ortega Franklin Cartaya Reflexión La Revista Iconos y leyendas es una publicación multidisciplinaria, que enriquece al lector con conocimientos y estallidos de creatividad. Esta revista trae como tema principal hechos resaltantes como la creación de la maquina de Turing, campo magnético rotativo, investigación de la nanotecnología, iluminación inalámbrica , la ley de la Palanca , e incluye la explicación de la evolución del ser humano. ¿Alguna vez te has preguntado realmente de dónde venimos? ¿cómo evolucionamos? ¿Qué personas superdotadas imaginaron todo lo que se ve y vive actualmente? En esta revista explicaremos acontecimientos imposibles de creer, si utilizas el conocimiento para el bien serás capaz de hacer cosas increíbles. 3 pág. Primera Edición
  4. 4. Nacimiento 1 de julio de 1646 Leipzig, fue un filósofo, matemático, lógico, teólogo, jurista, bibliotecario y político alemán. Fue uno de los grandes pensadores de los siglos xvii y xviii, y se le reconoce como el «último genio universal», esto es, la última persona que pudo formarse suficientemente en todos los campos del conocimiento; después ya solo hubo especialistas. Realizó profundas e importantes contribuciones en las áreas de metafísica, epistemología, lógica, filosofía de la religión, así como en la matemática, física, geología, jurisprudencia e historia. Incluso Denis Diderot, el filósofo deísta francés del siglo xviii, cuyas opiniones no podrían estar en mayor oposición a las de Leibniz, no podía evitar sentirse sobrecogido ante sus logros, y escribió en la Lo que ha elaborado sobre el mundo, sobre Dios, la naturaleza y el alma es de la más sublime elocuencia. Si sus ideas hubiesen sido expresadas con el olfato de Platón, el filósofo de Leipzig no cedería en nada al filósofo de Atenas» Logros Cálculo Fueron varios los aportes de Leibniz en matemáticas; el más conocido y polémico es el cálculo infinitesimal. El cálculo infinitesimal o simplemente cálculo, es una parte de la matemática moderna que estudia los limites, derivadas, integrales y series infinitas. Nacimiento. 1170 o c. 1175 Pisa, República de Pisa Fallecimiento 1240, c. 1250 o 1250 Pisa, República de Pisa fue un matemático italiano. Difundió en Europala utilidad práctica del sistema de numeración indo-arábigo frente a la numeración romana, y fue el primer europeo en describir la sucesión numérica que lleva su nombre. Aportes y obras Todo el material aprendido sería finalmente sistematizado por Fibonacci y materializado en la obra Liber Abaci o Libro del ábaco en el año 1202. El aporte del Liber Abaci resultó fundamental como modelo de texto universitario y también para la elaboración de manuales de aritmética destinados a los comerciantes. Entre tantísimos conceptos, el Liber Abaci, se ocupa del cálculo digital, de las tablas de suma y de multiplicación, de las fracciones, de la peculiar logística egipcia, fórmulas de las ecuaciones de segundo grado, entre otras cuestiones. La relevancia que ostento el iber Abaci hizo que todas las miradas se dirigiesen a su autor y entre ellas estuvo también la del emperador Federico II, quien hasta lo invitó a participar de su corte. Wilhelm Leibniz Leonardo Pisano 4 pág. 5 pág.
  5. 5.  Nacimiento 23 de junio de 1912 Maida Vale, Reino Unido de Gran Bretaña e Irlanda Fallecimiento 7 de junio de 1954 (41 años) Wilmslow, Reino Unido Matemático británico.  Estudió en la Universidad estadounidense de Princeton  En 1937 publicó un célebre artículo en el que definió una máquina calculadora de capacidad infinita (máquina de Turing) que operaba basándose en una serie de instrucciones lógicas, sentando así las bases del concepto moderno de algoritmo.  Turing describió en términos matemáticos precisos cómo un sistema automático con reglas extremadamente simples podía efectuar toda clase de operaciones matemáticas expresadas en un lenguaje formal determinado.  La Segunda Guerra Mundial ofreció un insospechado marco de aplicación práctica de sus teorías, al surgir la necesidad de descifrar los mensajes codificados que la Marina alemana empleaba para enviar instrucciones a los submarinos que hostigaban los convoyes de ayuda material enviados desde Estados Unidos.  Alan Turing realizó contribuciones a otras ramas de la matemática aplicada, como la aplicación de métodos analíticos y mecánicos al problema biológico de la morfogénesis. Logros Formalizó los conceptos de algoritmo y computación con su máquina de Turing. Nacimiento 31 de marzo de 1596 La Haye en Touraine, Francia Fallecimiento 11 de febrero de 1650 Estocolmo, Suecia fue un filósofo, matemático y físico francés, considerado como el padre de la geometría analítica y de la filosofía moderna. Logros Se recuerda sobre todo a este francés extraordinario por su invención de la Geometría Analítica. Pero su logro más notable fue la reducción de la Naturaleza a leyes matemáticas. "Consideraría que no sé nada de Física si tan sólo fuese capaz de expresar cómo deben ser las cosas, pero fuese incapaz de demostrar que no pueden ser de otra manera. No obstante, habiendo logrado reducir la Física a las Matemáticas, la demostración es entonces posible, y pienso que puedo realizarla con el reducido alcance de mi conocimiento." René Descartes Con estas palabras, René Descartes expresa el pensamiento que lo situaría entre los principales artífices de la revolución científica del siglo XVII. A las "formas" y las "cualidades" de la Física Aristotélica, que habían resultado ser un callejón sin salida, contraponía la "idea clara y fundamental" de que el mundo físico no es más que un puro mecanismo Alan Turing René Descartes 6 pág. 7 pág.
  6. 6. Nacimiento c. 569 a. C. Samos, Antigua Grecia Fallecimiento c. 475 a. C. (94 años) Metaponto fue un filósofo y matemático griego considerado el primer matemático puro. Contribuyó de manera significativa en el avance de la matemática helénica, la geometría, la aritmética, derivadas particularmente de las relaciones numéricas, y aplicadas por ejemplo a la teoría de pesos y medidas, a la teoría de la música o a la astronomía. Respecto a la música, sus conceptos de I, IV y V, fueron los pilares fundamentales en la armonización griega, y son los utilizados hoy en día. Aportes Es el fundador de la Escuela pitagórica, una sociedad que, si bien era de naturaleza predominantemente religiosa, se interesaba también en medicina, cosmología, filosofía, ética y política, entre otras disciplinas. El pitagorismo formuló principios que influyeron tanto en Platón como en Aristóteles y, de manera más general, en el posterior desarrollo de la matemática y en la filosofía racional en Occidente. Nacimiento: 4 de enero de 1643 Localidad de Woolsthorpe, condado de Lincolnshire, Ing Fallecimiento: 31 de marzo de 1727, Kensington, Londres, Reino Unido Muchas de las teorías científicas que por estos días disfrutamos y que de alguna manera también fueron el puntapié para el desarrollo fenomenal que ha logrado la ciencia tienen un denominador en común: Isaac Newton. Este físico, inventor y matemático inglés ampliamente célebre y reconocido entre los siglos XVII y XVIII fue clave en el desarrollo venidero de la mecánica y la física, gracias a su proposición de la ley de gravedad y que popularizaría en una de sus obras más destacadas, Principia, aunque también han sido muy celebrados sus trabajos de investigación acerca de la naturaleza de la luz y su desarrollo del cálculo matemático. Logros: La obra Principios matemáticos de la filosofía natural recoge cuatro leyes fundamentales producto de sus estudios, observaciones y prácticas. La primera conocida como ley de inercia sostiene que todo cuerpo permanecerá en reposo o en movimiento rectilíneo uniforme si es que ninguna fuerza actúa sobre él. Pitágoras de Samos Isaac Newton 8 pág. 9 pág.
  7. 7. 10 pág. Nació alrededor de 325 AC Fallecimiento alrededor de 265 AC en Alejandría, Egipto. Posiblemente, Euclides estudió en la Academia de Platón aprendiendo las bases de sus conocimientos. El aporte más reconocido de Euclides ha sido su trabajo titulado Los elementos, recogió una parte importante de los desarrollos matemáticos y geométricos que se habían realizado en su época. El teorema de Euclides demuestra las propiedades de un triángulo rectángulo al trazar una línea que lo divide en dos nuevos triángulos rectángulos que son semejantes entre sí y, a su vez, son semejantes al triangulo original; entonces, existe una relación de proporcionalidad. Geometría Euclidiana Es difícil dar una definición exacta de lo que es geometría Euclidiana. Nacimiento 17 de septiembre de 1826 Breselenz, Reino de Hannover(hoy en día Alemania) Fallecimiento 20 de julio de 1866 Selasca, Reino de Italia fue un matemático alemán que realizó contribuciones muy importantes al análisis y la geometría diferencial, algunas de las cuales allanaron el camino para el desarrollo más avanzado de la relatividad general. Logros: la teoría general de funciones de variable compleja, En ella, inventó el instrumento de la superficie de Riemann. Realizado para acceder a su cargo de Profesor auxiliar y en el cual analizó las condiciones de Dirichlet para el problema de representación de funciones en serie de Fourier. Con este trabajo, definió el concepto de integral de Riemann y creó una nueva rama de las matemáticas: La teoría de funciones de una variable real. Transcripción de una clase magistral impartida por Riemann a petición de Gauss la cual versa sobre los fundamentos de la geometría. Bernhard Riermanm La unificación de todas las geometrías se conoce hoy en día como geometría de Riemann y es básica para la formulación de la teoría de la relatividad de Einstein. El más célebre trabajo idea Remann. 11 pág.
  8. 8. Carl Friedrich Gauss Nacimiento 30 de abril 1777 Brunswick, Sacro Imperio Romano Germánico, Fallecimiento 23 de febrero 1855 Gotinga, Reino de Hanóver matemático, astrónomo, geobotánico y físico alemán que contribuyó significativamente en muchos campos, incluida la teoría de números, el análisis matemático, la geometría diferencial, la estadística, el álgebra, la geodesia, el magnetismo y la óptica. En 1796 demostró que se puede dibujar un polígono regular de 17 lados con regla y compás. Fue el primero en probar rigurosamente el teorema fundamental del álgebra(disertación para su tesis doctoral en 1799), aunque una prueba casi completa de dicho teorema fue hecha por Jean Le Rond d'Alembert anteriormente. En 1801 publicó el libro Disquisitiones arithmeticae, con seis secciones dedicadas a la teoría de números, dándole a esta rama de las matemáticas una estructura sistematizada. Aportes La representación gráfica de los números complejos El teorema fundamental del álgebra El álgebra de las congruencias La ley de reciprocidad y la frecuencia de los números primos Los polígonos regulares constructibles la ley de mínimos cuadrados Funciones elípticas Discusiones generales acerca de superficies curvas Nacimiento 11 de abril de 1953(66 años) Cambridge, Reino Unido Se formó en las universidades de Oxford y Cambridge. Se desempeña como profesor en la Universidad de Princeton. Ha sido distinguido en su patria con la Excelentísima Orden del Imperio Británico. Es miembro de la Real Sociedad de Londres para el Avance de la Ciencia Natural. Y ha recibido una gran cantidad de premios como consecuencia de sus aportes, entre ellos el premio Fermat, el Premio Wolf, el Premio Abel, entre otros. actualmente reside entre su país y los Estados Unidos. es un matemático británico. Alcanzó fama mundial en 1993 por exponer la demostración del último teorema de Fermat, que aunque resultó fallida en primera instancia, fue exitosamente corregida por el propio Wiles en 1995. Ahora bien, luego que su demostración fuese sometida a la evaluación de un grupo de matemáticos se encontró un error, y entonces, Wiles, tuvo que volver a recluirse para encontrar la solución, y finalmente lo consiguió dos años después, en 1995, logrando ponerle punto final a la conjetura de Fermat. Carl Friedrich Andrew wiles 12 pág. 13 pág.
  9. 9. (Nueva York, 1905 - San Marino, 1991) Físico estadounidense. Hijo de un matrimonio de emigrantes suecos, estudió en el Instituto Californiano de Tecnología, donde permaneció el resto de su vida profesional. Analizando fotografías de los rastros de rayos cósmicos en la cámara de ionización, descubrió en 1932 una partícula a la que llamó positrón, con la misma carga positiva que un protón y la misma masa que un electrón. Su existencia había sido predicha unos años antes por Paul M. Dirac. En 1938 descubrió otra importante partícula elemental relacionada con los rayos cósmicos, el mesón (llamado ahora mesón ý), previsto ya por Hideki Yukawaen 1935. En 1950 aportó pruebas de la existencia de partículas V cargadas y neutras. Por su descubrimiento del positrón se le otorgó el Premio Nobel de Física en 1936, compartido con Victor Franz Hess. (Niels Henrick David Bohr; Copenhague, 1885 - 1962) Físico danés. Considerado como una de las figuras más deslumbrantes de la Física contemporánea y, por sus aportaciones teóricas y sus trabajos prácticos, como uno de los padres de la bomba atómica, fue galardonado en 1922 con el Premio Nobel de Física, "por su investigación acerca de la estructura de los átomos y la radiación que emana de ellos". Cursó estudios superiores de Física en la Universidad de Copenhague, donde obtuvo el grado de doctor en 1911. Tras haberse revelado como una firme promesa en el campo de la Física Nuclear, pasó a Inglaterra para ampliar sus conocimientos en el prestigioso Cavendish Laboratory de la Universidad de Cambridge, bajo la tutela de sir Joseph John Thomson (1856-1940), químico británico distinguido con el Premio Nobel en 1906 por sus estudios acerca del paso de la electricidad a través del interior de los gases, que le habían permitido descubrir la partícula bautizada luego por Stoney (1826-1911) como electrón. David Anderson Niels Bohr Primer positrón identificado 14 pág. 15 pág.
  10. 10. Nació en la ciudad de Pisa Italia, el 15 de febrero de 1564. Físico y astrónomo, destacado representante del pensamiento científico renacentista. Fue notorio su descontento por la corriente de pensamiento aristotélica. La mente inquieta e ingeniosa de Galileo lo llevó a descubrir en su etapa estudiantil, la Ley que rige el movimiento del péndulo, pero a pesar de tan grande logro y por inconvenientes con algunos de sus profesores no tuvo más opción que retirarse de la universidad sin haber obtenido su título. Empieza a dar clases en la Universidad de Pisa y en la Universidad de Padua, es durante este tiempo donde se acrecienta aún más su interés por la astronomía. La bomba de agua y las leyes de los movimientos de los cuerpos, son inventos que pudo desarrollar; sobre todo en el área de la física. La invención del telescopio en Holanda, en 1609; fue un detonante sin lugar a dudas para Galileo. Intentó una y otra vez, hasta que poco a poco los descubrimientos que pudo realizar alterarían drásticamente la compresión astronómica de aquellos tiempos. Nicola Tesla, fue un ingeniero Croata nacido en Smija, en el Imperio Austriaco en julio de 1856 y falleció 7 de enero de 1943 Estados Unidos. Galileo GalileiNikola Tesla Fue un ingeniero Croata nacido en Smija, en el Imperio Austriaco en julio de 1856. Inventor en el campo del electromagnetismo. En la Universidad de Graz hizo estudios específicos sobre corriente eléctrica alterna. París en 1882, comienza a trabajar en la Continental Edison Company, como ingeniero, en el diseño de equipos eléctricos, ese año, inventó el motor de inducción, que es un motor eléctrico de corriente alterna. En 1884 llega a Estados Unidos para trabajar con el propio Thomas Edison quien lo contrató para trabajar en el Edison Machine Works. Rediseñó los generadores de corriente continua de la empresa Edison. Los inventos más destacados de Nikola: la bobina Tesla, la iluminación inalámbrica, el generador oscilador a vapor, Campo magnético rotativo , motor de corriente alterna ,entre otros. Compás Geométrico 16 pág. 17 pág.
  11. 11. (Nelson, Nueva Zelanda, 1871-Londres, 1937) Físico y químico británico. Tras licenciarse, en 1893, en Christchurch (Nueva Zelanda). En 1898 fue nombrado catedrático de la Universidad McGill de Montreal, en Canadá. Por sus trabajos en el campo de la física atómica, Ernest Rutherford está considerado como uno de los padres de esta disciplina. Investigó también sobre la detección de las radiaciones electromagnéticas y sobre la ionización del aire producida por los rayos X. Estudió las emisiones radioactivas descubiertas por H. Becquerel, y logró clasificarlas en rayos alfa, beta y gamma. En 1902, en colaboración con F. Soddy, Rutherford formuló la teoría sobre la radioactividad natural asociada a las transformaciones espontáneas de los elementos. En 1911, describió un nuevo modelo atómico (modelo atómico de Rutherford). (Oxford, Reino Unido, 1942- Cambridge, Reino Unido 2018) Físico teórico británico. Estudió matemáticas y física en el University College de Oxford, donde se licenció en 1962. Su interés científico se centró en el campo de la relatividad general, en particular en la física de los agujeros negros. En 1971 sugirió la formación, a continuación del big-bang, de numerosos objetos, denominados «mini agujeros negros», que contendrían alrededor de mil millones de toneladas métricas de masa, pero ocuparían solo el espacio de un protón, circunstancia que originaría enormes campos gravitatorios, regidos por las leyes de la relatividad . En 1974 propuso, de acuerdo con las predicciones de la física cuántica, que los agujeros negros emiten partículas subatómicas hasta agotar su energía, para finalmente estallar. Ese mismo año fue elegido miembro de la Royal Society; tres años más tarde fue nombrado profesor de física gravitacional en Cambridge, donde dos años más tarde obtuvo la cátedra Lucasiana de matemáticas, la misma que ocupó Isaac Newton. Ernest Rutherford Stephen Hawking Radiación de fondo de microondas 18 pág. 19 pág.
  12. 12. Nació el 17 de enero de 1706 en Boston. Su teoría sobre la electricidad se basaba en la noción newtoniana de la repulsión mutua de las partículas que el científico inglés había expuesto en su Óptica. Inventó el pararrayos y presentó la llamada teoría del fluido único para explicar los dos tipos de electricidad, positiva y negativa. Cuando regresó a Filadelfia el 5 de mayo de 1775 las batallas de Lexington y Concord habían desencadenado la contienda. Benjamín Franklin fue elegido miembro del segundo Congreso Continental, prestando servicios en diez de sus comités. En 1775 viajó a Canadá para conseguir su apoyo y cooperación en la guerra en favor de las colonias. A su regreso fue uno de los cinco miembros del comité designado para redactar la Declaración de Independencia. En septiembre del mismo año fue elegido como delegado para conseguir la ayuda económica de Francia. Superando la virulenta oposición del ministro de Finanzas francés Jacques Necker logró obtener sustanciosas concesiones y préstamos de Luis XVI. Nació en el año el 287 a. C. en Siracusa (actual Sicilia, Italia; por aquel entonces parte de la Magna Grecia). Hijo de un astrónomo, Fidias, Arquímedes seguramente adquirió su interés científico desde una temprana edad. Entre los principales hallazgos de su prolífico legado destacan: El descubrimiento del ahora denominado «principio de Arquímedes». Definir la ley de la Palanca (de ahí su famoso «dadme un punto de apoyo y moveré el mundo»). Ser el precursor del cálculo integral y diferencial con el uso de infinitesimales (18 siglos antes de Newton y Leibniz). Realizar una aproximación realmente precisa del número pi a través de métodos geométricos (π ≈ 0,1408-0,1428). Calcular el área bajo el arco de una parábola a través del uso de infinitesimales. Demostrar que el volumen de una esfera es dos tercios el volumen del cilindro que la circunscribe. Inventar el tornillo de Arquímedes. Diseñar armas y métodos de defensa militares innovadores como el rayo de calor, con el que supuestamente prendía fuego a los barcos enemigos a través de un juego de espejos cóncavos. Benjamín Franklin Arquímedes Tornillo de Arquímedes 20 pág. 21 pág.
  13. 13. 22 pág. 23 pág. Nació el 13 de junio de 1831, Edimburgo. Inicio sus estudios universitarios a la edad de 13 años. Con 15 redactó un importante trabajo de mecánica. A los 25 fue nombrado catedrático en Aberdeen, después en Londres y, en 1871 de un instituto especialmente construido para él en Cambridge. Fue el profesor más destacado de física experimental en Cambridge. Maxwell amplió la investigación de Michael Faraday sobre los campos electromagnéticos, demostrando la relación matemática entre los campos eléctricos y magnéticos. También mostró que la luz está compuesta de ondas electromagnéticas. Es el creador de la moderna electrodinámica y el fundador de la teoría cinética de los gases. Descubrió las ecuaciones que llevan su nombre (ecuaciones de Maxwell), y que se definen como las relaciones fundamentales entre las perturbaciones eléctricas y magnéticas, que simultáneamente permiten describir la propagación de las ondas electromagnéticas que, de acuerdo con su teoría, tienen el mismo carácter que las ondas luminosas. Nació el 11 de mayo de 1918 en Nueva York. Cursó estudios en el Instituto de Tecnología de Massachusetts y en la Universidad de Princeton. En 1942 trabajó en las primeras etapas del proyecto Manhattan, el programa de la bomba atómica de Estados Unidos. Prosiguió desarrollando este trabajo durante la II Guerra Mundial en el laboratorio científico de Los Álamos en Nuevo México. Entre 1945 y 1950 trabajó como profesor de física en la Universidad de Cornell. En 1950 enseñó en el Instituto de Tecnología de California. En 1965 le otorgaron el Premio Nobel de Física, que compartió con otros dos físicos, el estadounidense Julian S. Schwinger y el japonés Shin'ichiro Tomonaga. Fue nominado por su investigación de la transformación de un fotón en un electrón y en un positrón, y el descubrimiento de un método para medir los cambios producidos en la carga y en la masa. Desempeñó un papel relevante en la comisión presidencial que investigó la explosión de la lanzadera espacial Challenger en 1986. James Maxwell Richard Feynman
  14. 14. Homo Erectus Lugar, fecha de descubrimiento y época de vida. Homo erectus propia de China. Su nombre alude a que sus restos fósiles se descubrieron al suroeste de Pekín, en una cueva de la localidad de Zhoukoudian. Los restos fueron encontrados entre 1921 y 1937. Estatura Se representaba como un hombre pequeño, calculándose una media para las individuas femeninas medían 1,67 metros y los masculinos medían 1,80 metros. Locomoción Hace aproximadamente 2 millones de años se registra en África Homo ergaster, que se propagó hacia Asia y Europa. Debido a la gran diversidad regional a los especímenes hallados en Asia se los llamó Homo erectus. Ambos tenían mayor tamaño que las especies precedentes pero su aspecto era algo más grácil. Su locomoción era bípeda Características de la mandíbula Tenían una mandíbula fuerte y sin mentón, con dientes pequeños. Uso de las manos y los pies  Uso de las manos: era perfectamente capaz de agarrar fuertemente objetos con sus manos y de utilizar herramientas de piedra.  Uso de los pies: Hace 1,5 millones de años había al menos un homínido que caminaba como nosotros. Y ese homínido era el Homo erectus, una especie que perdió gradualmente la capacidad de trepar a los árboles, pero en cambio aprendió a recorrer largas distancias caminando y puede que también corriendo. 24 pág. 25 pág.
  15. 15. 26 pág. 27 pág. Largo de las extremidades Amplio desarrollo corporal, sus extremidades eran similares a un ser humano. Habla o comunicación El lenguaje pudo surgir de la articulación de las cuerdas vocales de una manera u otra a raíz del modo de gesticulación facial, es decir, cuando gesticulaban de una forma u otra, y emitían sonido, se relacionaba que cada sonido significaba aquello que gesticulaban. Supervivencia La creación de mejores herramientas aumentaba la eficacia de las labores de recolección, caza y construcción de los asentamientos, potenciando las posibilidades de supervivencia. Convivencia La organización social del Homo erectus estaba basada en pequeños grupos. No podían ser demasiado numerosos, ya que los recursos que tenían eran limitados. Normalmente, el número de componentes no pasaba de 30 personas, procurando que todas las necesidades básicas estuvieran cubiertas. Funerales Cuando se produjera el fallecimiento de algún miembro del grupo en una de las cuevas de la sierra de Atapuerca o en sus cercanías, los humanos lo llevarían hasta ese rincón oculto que era la Sima para depositarlo. Esto podría considerarse una tradición que un grupo humano mantendría seguramente durante varias generaciones.
  16. 16. Fabricación de utensilios, armas o atuendos Tajadores, rascadores, cuchillos, martillos, yunques y algunas puntas. También instrumentos de huesos de ciervo, gamo y búfalo, como cavadores, cuencas, cuchillos y puntas. Elaboración de petroglifos Adquieren el sentido de la armonía y de la estética al ser capaces de fabricar las magníficas bifaces, caracterizadas por una gran simetría bilateral. Tamaño del cerebro La especie Homo habilis llegó a tener entre un 50 y un 60 por ciento más de volumen cerebral, con un cuerpo que apenas había crecido con respecto al de sus ancestros del género Australopithecus. En las especies Homo ergaster y Homo erectus el volumen del cerebro llegó a duplicarse. Alimentación Una especie omnívora que, para conseguir la carne, solía aprovechar los restos de animales muertos. Además, recolectaba vegetales y gramíneas, procurándose una alimentación lo más completa posible. 28 pág. 29 pág.
  17. 17. Artículo de opinión Este domingo cierra a las 8:00pm el primer Festival Gastronómico de Los Salías en el Complejo Recreativo Cultural y Deportivo, donde desde el pasado viernes una veintena de Food Truck convirtió a San Antonio de los Altos en el epicentro de la gastronomía alto mirandina. El evento, organizado por Vladimir López en alianza con la Alcaldía del Municipio Los Salías, convocó a cientos de miles de personas procedentes no sólo de los Altos Mirandinos, sino de la ciudad de Caracas. «Fue todo un éxito, logramos el objetivo de ofrecer a la familia sanantoñera un espacio de esparcimiento en medio de tanto problema», reseñó López. Bandas de música, espectáculos patrocinados por los Food Truck, así como la más variada carta de comidas pudieron disfrutar el asistente, «comida mexicana, italiana, árabe, así como hamburguesas, choripanes, cerdo, y una gran cantidad de postres como helados, wafles, cocadas, tortas y tragos ofrecieron los participantes» Las entrevistas realizadas tuvieron un alto porcentaje de opiniones positivas respecto a este evento, presentado también en el día de las madres. Una distracción para niños, adolescentes, adultos y abuelitos entre tanto caos, lleno de diversas actividades de entretenimiento, diversidad gastronómica, música y hermosos puestos de comida agradables para la retina. Este tipo de actividades logran un fuerte impacto a nivel social ya que nos conectan con gente que han contribuido a cambios positivos y sostenibles en beneficio de la sociedad. 30 pág.

