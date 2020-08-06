Successfully reported this slideshow.
TIPO DE CONTROLES En la siguiente investigaci�n de la materia Desarrollo de aplicaciones con Software Propietario mostramo...
} La ventana se abre finalmente llamando al Show m�todo; el resultado se muestra en la ilustraci�n siguiente. 2- Ejemplo d...
CONTROLES DE DISE�O Los controles de dise�o se utilizan para administrar el tama�o, las dimensiones, la posici�n y la disp...
<Grid Background="LightCyan"/> </UserControl> CONTROLES DE PRESENTACION DE DATOS Los controles de presentaci�n de datos co...
myRectangleGeometry.Rect = LayoutInformation.GetLayoutSlot(txt1) Dim myGeometryDrawing As New GeometryDrawing Dim myPath A...
<Window x:Class="WpfTutorialSamples.Basic_controls.TextBoxSample" xmlns="http://schemas.microsoft.com/winfx/2006/xaml/pres...
<ComboBoxItem IsSelected="True">ComboBox Item #2</ComboBoxItem> <ComboBoxItem>ComboBox Item #3</ComboBoxItem> </ComboBox> ...
CONTROLES DE ACCION Los comandos permiten definir acciones en un �nico sitio, para posteriormente referirse a ellas desde ...
<MenuItemHeader="_Tools"> <MenuItemHeader="_Manage users"> <MenuItem.Icon> <Image Source="/WpfTutorialSamples;component/Im...
  1. 1. TIPO DE CONTROLES En la siguiente investigaci�n de la materia Desarrollo de aplicaciones con Software Propietario mostramos seis tipos de controles que se utilizan en las aplicaciones WPF (Windows Presentation Foundation), adem�s dos ejemplos de cada control. CONTROLES DE VENTANA Cuando se crea una aplicaci�nenWPF, el primerelementoes con la clase Window.Esta sirve como ra�z de la ventana y provee algunos elementos est�ndar comoun borde, una barra de t�tulos, y los botones de control de ventana. Una ventana de WPF es una combinaci�n de un archivo XAML (.xaml), donde el elemento <Window> es la ra�z, y este contiene un archivo CodeBehind(.cs).Si est�sutilizandoVisual Studio(Express) ycreasuna nueva aplicaci�nWPF, el IDE generar� una ventana por defecto que se ver� de la siguiente forma: EJEMPLOS 1- En este ejemplo, Markup And Code Behind Window se crea una instancia del al iniciarse la aplicaci�n, que se produce cuando Startup se genera el evento. usingSystem.Windows; namespace SDKSample { publicpartial classApp: Application { voidapp_Startup(objectsender,StartupEventArgse) { //Create a window MarkupAndCodeBehindWindow window =new MarkupAndCodeBehindWindow(); //Opena window window.Show(); } }
  2. 2. } La ventana se abre finalmente llamando al Show m�todo; el resultado se muestra en la ilustraci�n siguiente. 2- Ejemplo donde usames, el Men� WPF viene con un control preciso para crear men�s llamado Men�. Agregar items es muy simple - simplemente agregas los elementos del MenuItem a �l, y cada MenuItem puede tener una gama de Sub- Items, permiti�ndo crear men�s jer�rquicos comolos de muchas aplicaciones de Windows.: <Window x:Class="WpfTutorialSamples.Common_interface_controls.MenuSample" xmlns="http://schemas.microsoft.com/winfx/2006/xaml/presentation" xmlns:x="http://schemas.microsoft.com/winfx/2006/xaml" Title="MenuSample" Height="200" Width="200"> <DockPanel> <Menu DockPanel.Dock="Top"> <MenuItem Header="_File"> <MenuItem Header="_New" /> <MenuItem Header="_Open" /> <MenuItem Header="_Save" /> <Separator /> <MenuItem Header="_Exit" /> </MenuItem> </Menu> <TextBox AcceptsReturn="True" /> </DockPanel> </Window>
  3. 3. CONTROLES DE DISE�O Los controles de dise�o se utilizan para administrar el tama�o, las dimensiones, la posici�n y la disposici�n de los elementos secundarios. Permite al control de WPF participar en el dise�o del formulario y recibir mensajes de teclado y de mouse. EJEMPLOS 1- La siguiente definici�n de UserControl1 se muestra razonablemente en tiempo de dise�o pero se muestra como un tama�o fijo en tiempo de ejecuci�n: <UserControl x:Class="ExampleApplication3.UserControl1" xmlns="http://schemas.Microsoft.com/winfx/2006/xaml/presentation" xmlns:x="http://schemas.Microsoft.com/winfx/2006/xaml" Height="300" Width="300"> <Grid Background="LightCyan" /> </UserControl> 2- La siguiente definici�n de UserControl1se muestra como un punto en tiempo de dise�o pero se expande para llenar el padre Window en tiempo de ejecuci�n: <UserControl x:Class="ExampleApplication3.UserControl1" xmlns="http://schemas.Microsoft.com/winfx/2006/xaml/presentation" xmlns:x="http://schemas.Microsoft.com/winfx/2006/xaml">
  4. 4. <Grid Background="LightCyan"/> </UserControl> CONTROLES DE PRESENTACION DE DATOS Los controles de presentaci�n de datos comprenden c�moy cu�ndo ocurren los c�lculos de dise�o es esencial para crear interfaces de usuario en WPF EJEMPLOS 1. El siguiente ejemplo muestra un dise�o simple <Grid Name="myGrid" Background="LightSteelBlue" Height="150"> <Grid.ColumnDefinitions> <ColumnDefinition Width="250"/> </Grid.ColumnDefinitions> <Grid.RowDefinitions> <RowDefinition /> <RowDefinition /> <RowDefinition /> </Grid.RowDefinitions> <TextBlock Name="txt1" Margin="5" FontSize="16" FontFamily="Verdana" Grid.Column="0" Grid.Row="0">Hello World!</TextBlock> <Button Click="getLayoutSlot1" Width="125" Height="25" Grid.Column="0" Grid.Row="1">Show Bounding Box</Button> <TextBlock Name="txt2" Grid.Column="1" Grid.Row="2"/> </Grid> 2. La ranura de dise�o de TextBlock se traduce en una ruta mediante el m�todo GetLayoutSlot . Esta t�cnica puede ser �til para mostrar el cuadro delimitador de un elemento. Private Sub getLayoutSlot1(ByVal sender As Object, ByVal e As RoutedEventArgs) Dim myRectangleGeometry As New RectangleGeometry
  5. 5. myRectangleGeometry.Rect = LayoutInformation.GetLayoutSlot(txt1) Dim myGeometryDrawing As New GeometryDrawing Dim myPath As New Path myPath.Data = myRectangleGeometry myPath.Stroke = Brushes.LightGoldenrodYellow myPath.StrokeThickness = 5 Grid.SetColumn(myPath, 0) Grid.SetRow(myPath, 0) myGrid.Children.Add(myPath) txt2.Text = "LayoutSlot is equal to " + LayoutInformation.GetLayoutSlot(txt1).ToString() End Sub CONTROLES DE EDICION DE TEXTO El control TextBox es el control m�s b�sico para introducir texto en WPF, permitiendo al usuario final escribirtextoplanoenuna sola l�nea para un formularioocomom�ltiplesl�neas como en un editor de texto. EJEMPLOS 1. En este ejemplo el control TextBox es algo tan usado que de hecho no se tiene que usar propiedades en �l para tener un campo de texto funcional. <Window x:Class="WpfTutorialSamples.Basic_controls.TextBoxSample" xmlns="http://schemas.microsoft.com/winfx/2006/xaml/presentation" xmlns:x="http://schemas.microsoft.com/winfx/2006/xaml" Title="TextBoxSample" Height="80" Width="250"> <StackPanel Margin="10"> <TextBox /> </StackPanel> </Window> 2. Ejemplo dos, corregir errores ortogr�ficos: Funciona igual a Microsoft Word, donde los errores ortogr�ficos son subrayados y puede hacer clic derecho para alternativas sugeridas
  6. 6. <Window x:Class="WpfTutorialSamples.Basic_controls.TextBoxSample" xmlns="http://schemas.microsoft.com/winfx/2006/xaml/presentation" xmlns:x="http://schemas.microsoft.com/winfx/2006/xaml" Title="TextBoxSample" Height="160" Width="280"> <Grid Margin="10"> <TextBox AcceptsReturn="True" TextWrapping="Wrap" SpellCheck.IsEnabled="True" Language="en-US" /> </Grid> </Window> CONTROLES DE SELECCION Los controles de selecci�n se utilizan para permitir que un usuario seleccione una o m�s opciones. El control ComboBoxes parecido al control ListBox en muchos sentidos, pero usa mucho menos espacio, ya que la lista de �tems se encuentra oculta cuando no se necesita. El control ComboBox es usado en muchos lugares dentro de Windows, pero para asegurarnos que todos saben c�mo luce y c�mo opera. EJEMPLOS 1. En ejemploquesemuestra a continuaci�nse encuentra activadoel control al haberle hecho clic, lo que ocasiona que despliegue la lista de �tems. Como se puede ver en el c�digo, el ComboBox, en su forma simple es muy f�cil de usar. <Window x:Class="WpfTutorialSamples.ComboBox_control.ComboBoxSample" xmlns="http://schemas.microsoft.com/winfx/2006/xaml/presentation" xmlns:x="http://schemas.microsoft.com/winfx/2006/xaml" Title="ComboBoxSample" Height="150" Width="200"> <StackPanel Margin="10"> <ComboBox> <ComboBoxItem>ComboBox Item #1</ComboBoxItem>
  7. 7. <ComboBoxItem IsSelected="True">ComboBox Item #2</ComboBoxItem> <ComboBoxItem>ComboBox Item #3</ComboBoxItem> </ComboBox> </StackPanel> </Window> 2. En el siguiente ejemplo se obtiene la lista de todos los colores utilizando un enfoque basado en Reflection con la clase Colors. Se asigna la lista a la propiedad ItemsSource del ComboBox, el cual entonces representa cada color utilizando la plantilla que he definido en la porci�n XAML. using System; using System.Collections.Generic; using System.Windows; using System.Windows.Media; namespace WpfTutorialSamples.ComboBox_control { public partial class ComboBoxDataBindingSample : Window { public ComboBoxDataBindingSample() { InitializeComponent(); cmbColors.ItemsSource = typeof(Colors).GetProperties(); } } }
  8. 8. CONTROLES DE ACCION Los comandos permiten definir acciones en un �nico sitio, para posteriormente referirse a ellas desde cualquier control de la interfazde usuario (elementos de un men�, botones, etc). Tambi�n es posible asociar atajos de teclado a los comandos, siendo �ste m�todo la forma ideal de ofrecer atajos de teclado en las aplicaciones. EJEMPLOS 1. En este ejemplo el uso la propiedad de Encabezado para definir la etiqueta del elemento, y se nota el guion bajo antes de cada primer letra de cada etiqueta. Le dice a WPF que use ese car�cter como la tecla de acelerador, lo que significa que el usuario puede presionar la tecla ALT seguido de un car�cter dado, para activar el elemento del Men�. Esto funciona desde el Item de Nivel superior, hasta lo m�s bajo dela jerarqu�a,se podr� presionarAlt,yluego F y luego N, para activarel item Nuevo. <Windowx:Class="WpfTutorialSamples.Common_interface_controls.MenuIconCheckableSample" xmlns="http://schemas.microsoft.com/winfx/2006/xaml/presentation" xmlns:x="http://schemas.microsoft.com/winfx/2006/xaml" Title="MenuIconCheckableSample"Height="150"Width="300"> <DockPanel> <MenuDockPanel.Dock="Top"> <MenuItemHeader="_File"> <MenuItemHeader="_Exit"/> </MenuItem>
  9. 9. <MenuItemHeader="_Tools"> <MenuItemHeader="_Manage users"> <MenuItem.Icon> <Image Source="/WpfTutorialSamples;component/Images/user.png"/> </MenuItem.Icon> </MenuItem> <MenuItemHeader="_Show groups"IsCheckable="True"IsChecked="True"/> </MenuItem> </Menu> <TextBox AcceptsReturn="True"/> </DockPanel> </Window> 2. Para el manejo de click. Cuando el usuario hace clic en un elemento de men�, generalmente querr� que pase algo. La forma m�s f�cil es simplemente agregar un controlador de evento click al MenuItem, Como esto: <MenuItem Header="_New" Click="mnuNew_Click" /> private void mnuNew_Click(object sender, RoutedEventArgs e) { MessageBox.Show("New"); }

