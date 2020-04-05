Successfully reported this slideshow.
Year 2 dsa c++ exercises on user defined functions

C++

Engineering
Year 2 dsa c++ exercises on user defined functions

  1. 1. RWANDA CODING ACADEMY Module: Data Structures and algorithms with C++ Exercises Using C++ solve the following using your own functions. 1. ​ Write a C++ program that will display the calculator menu. The program will prompt the user to choose the operation choice (from 1 to 5). Each choice represents a function which returns the respective operation. Then it asks the user to input two integer values for the calculation. See the sample below. MENU 1. Add 2. Subtract 3. Multiply 4. Divide 5. Modulus Enter your choice: 1 Enter your two numbers: 12 15 Result: 27 Continue? y The program also asks the user to decide whether he/she wants to continue the operation. If he/she input ‘y’, the program will prompt the user to choose the operation again. Otherwise, the program will terminate. 2. Write a program in C++ with a function(void) to print the sum of two numbers. Example of the output :The sum of 29 and 30 is : 59
  2. 2. RWANDA CODING ACADEMY 3. ​Write a program in C++ with a function to add two numbers accepted through the keyboard. 4. Write a program in C++ with a function(void) to swap two numbers. Example of output Input 1st number : 25 Input 2nd number : 39 After swapping the 1st number is : 39 After swapping the 2nd number is : 25 5. Write a program with a function that return the volume of the sphere. 6. ​Write a program in C++ with two functions to calculate the Area and Perimeter of a Rectangle. You should get the width and length from the user through the keyboard. 7. Using a function write a program in C++ to convert temperature in Celsius to Fahrenheit. Hints How to convert Celsius temperatures to Fahrenheit Multiply the Celsius temperature by 9/5. Add 32​o​ to adjust for the offset in the Fahrenheit scale. 8. ​Write a program to compute quotient and remainder of two numbers accepted from keyboard. 9. Write a program in C++ to check whether a number is positive, negative or zero. 10. Write a C++ program to display the current date and time 11. Write a program in C++ which accepts the user's first and last name and print them in reverse order with a space between them. Sample output
  3. 3. RWANDA CODING ACADEMY Input First Name: Mugisha Input Last Name: Sam Name in reverse is: Sam Mugisha 12. Write a program which accepts the radius of a circle from the user and compute the area and circumference. 13. Write a program to compute the volume of the cube on user input. 14. Write a program to read three integeres and to print them in ascending order 15. A program is required that checks strings to see if they are palindromes. A palindrome string that reads the same, backwards, or forwards. For example, I was able no on elba saw I

