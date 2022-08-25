Successfully reported this slideshow.
Electricity & Magnetism.pptx

Aug. 25, 2022
0 likes 1 view
Aug. 25, 2022
Science

Electricity and Magnetism

Electricity and Magnetism

Science

Electricity & Magnetism.pptx

  1. 1. UNIT II – FORCE, MOTION AND ENERGY MODULE 1 – ELECTRICITY & MAGNETISM
  2. 2. 1. What is the current when a 5,000 ohm appliance is connected to a 110 volt line?
  3. 3. 2. What current will flow through a coil having a resistance of 6 ohms if the voltage is 48 volts?
  4. 4. 4. A small light bulb is connected to a 6 V battery and draws 2 A of current. What is the net resistance of the bulb?
  5. 5. 5. A motor with an operating resistance of 32 ¾ is connected to a voltage source. The current in the circuit is 1.5 A. What is the voltage of the source?
  6. 6. Problem #1: A frying pan is connected to a 110-volt circuit. If the resistance of the frying pan is 10 ohms, how many amperes does the frying pan draw?
  7. 7. Problem #2: When a current of 3 amperes is run through the coiled heating element of a stove, the resistance of the element is 80 ohms. What is the voltage of the stove?
  8. 8. Problem #3: A lightbulb carries 0.5 A when 4 volts is impressed across it. What is the resistance of the filament in the lightbulb?

