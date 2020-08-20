Modul Limit Fungsi Aljabar SMK XII

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Modul Matematika Kelas XII - SMK Ahmad Yani Probolinggo 0 MODUL Kelas XII Ganjil LIMIT FUNGSI ALJABAR Disusun oleh: Tim Gu...
Modul Matematika Kelas XII - SMK Ahmad Yani Probolinggo 1 A. Kompetensi Dasar 1. KD pada KI pengetahuan 3.30 Menentukan ni...
Modul Matematika Kelas XII - SMK Ahmad Yani Probolinggo 2 C. Tujuan Pembelajaran Tujuan Pembelajaran pada KI Pengetahuan 3...
Modul Matematika Kelas XII - SMK Ahmad Yani Probolinggo 3 A. LIMIT FUNGSI ALJABAR 1. Pengertian Limit Fungsi Secara Intuit...
Modul Matematika Kelas XII - SMK Ahmad Yani Probolinggo 4 Penyelesaian : Nilai limit dari fungsi f(x) = x2 – 8 dapat kita ...
Modul Matematika Kelas XII - SMK Ahmad Yani Probolinggo 5 c. CARA : MERASIONALKAN PENYEBUT Cara yang ke-tiga ini digunakan...
Modul Matematika Kelas XII - SMK Ahmad Yani Probolinggo 6 =     34231 1 lim 1    xxx x x = 3423 1 lim 1  ...
Modul Matematika Kelas XII - SMK Ahmad Yani Probolinggo 7 = x x x 1 2 1 4 lim ~    = ~ 1 2 ~ 1 4   = 02 04   = 2 4 ...
Modul Matematika Kelas XII - SMK Ahmad Yani Probolinggo 8 b. CARA: MENGALIKAN DENGAN FAKTOR LAWAN Cara ini digunakan untuk...
Modul Matematika Kelas XII - SMK Ahmad Yani Probolinggo 9 B. TEOREMA LIMIT / SIFAT-SIFAT LIMIT Teorema limit yang akan dis...
Modul Matematika Kelas XII - SMK Ahmad Yani Probolinggo 10 b) x x x 2 9 lim 2 3   = x x x x 2lim 9lim 3 2 3    (teore...
Modul Matematika Kelas XII - SMK Ahmad Yani Probolinggo 11 SELAMAT BELAJAR !!! 2. 1 tan lim 0   x x x 3. 1 tan lim 0  ...
Modul Matematika Kelas XII - SMK Ahmad Yani Probolinggo 12 A. MATERI & CONTOH SOAL LIMIT 1. MATERI : LIMIT FUNGSI aljabar ...
Modul Matematika Kelas XII - SMK Ahmad Yani Probolinggo 13 c. .... 2424 lim 0    x xx x A. -1 D. 2 B. 0 E. 4 C. 1 )24...
Modul Matematika Kelas XII - SMK Ahmad Yani Probolinggo 14 6. CONTOH SOAL SOAL JAWABAN a. .... 2sin.4 8tan lim 2 0   ...
Modul Matematika Kelas XII - SMK Ahmad Yani Probolinggo 15 SELAMAT BELAJAR !!! TUGAS PERTEMUAN 3 1. Tentukan nilai dari .....
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Modul Limit Fungsi Aljabar SMK XII

12 views

Published on

Modul atau bahan ajar Limit Fungsi Aljabar ini digunakan untuk jenjang SMK kelas XII

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Modul Limit Fungsi Aljabar SMK XII

  1. 1. Modul Matematika Kelas XII - SMK Ahmad Yani Probolinggo 0 MODUL Kelas XII Ganjil LIMIT FUNGSI ALJABAR Disusun oleh: Tim Guru Matematika SMK Ahmad Yani
  2. 2. Modul Matematika Kelas XII - SMK Ahmad Yani Probolinggo 1 A. Kompetensi Dasar 1. KD pada KI pengetahuan 3.30 Menentukan nilai limit fungsi aljabar 2. KD pada KI keterampilan 4.30. Menyelesaikan permasalahan yang berkaitan dengan limit fungsi aljabar B. Indikator Pencapaian Kompetensi Indikator KD pada KI pengetahuan 3. 30.1 Menentukan definisi limit secara intuitif. 3. 30.2 Menentukan sifat-sifat limit fungsi aljabar. 3. 30.3 Menentukan nilai limit fungsi aljabar jika variabelnya mendekati nilai tertentu dengan subtitusi. 3. 30.4 Menentukan nilai limit fungsi aljabar jika variabelnya mendekati nilai tertentu dengan faktorisasi. 3. 30.5 Menentukan nilai limit suatu fungsi aljabar jika variabelnya mendekati nilai tertentu dengan merasionalkan bentuk akar. 3. 30.6 Menentukan nilai limit fungsi aljabar jika variabelnya mendekati tak hingga. Indikator KD pada KI keterampilan. 4. 30.1 Menyelesaikan permasalahan limit dengan pendekatan kanan dan kiri. 4. 30.2 Menyelesaikan permasalahan limit dengan menggunakan sifat-sifatnya. 4. 30.3 Menyelesaikan permasalahan limit fungsi aljabar jika variabelnya mendekati nilai tertentu dengan subtitusi. 4. 30.4 Menyelesaikan permasalahan limit fungsi aljabar jika variabelnya mendekati nilai tertentu dengan faktorisasi. 4. 30.5 Menyelesaikan permasalahan limit suatu fungsi aljabar jika variabelnya mendekati nilai tertentu dengan merasionalkan bentuk akar. 4. 30.6 Menyelesaikan permasalahan limit fungsi aljabar jika variabelnya mendekati tak hingga.
  3. 3. Modul Matematika Kelas XII - SMK Ahmad Yani Probolinggo 2 C. Tujuan Pembelajaran Tujuan Pembelajaran pada KI Pengetahuan 3. 30.1.1 Melalui diskusi, peserta didik dapat menentukan definisi limit secara intuitif dengan benar. 3. 30.2.1 Melalui diskusi, peserta didik dapat menentukan sifat-sifat limit fungsi aljabar dengan benar. 3. 30.3.1 Melalui diskusi, peserta didik dapat menentukan nilai limit jika variabelnya mendekati nilai tertentu dengan subtitusi minimal dua fungsi aljabar. 3. 30.4.1 Melalui diskusi, peserta didik dapat menentukan nilai limit jika variabelnya mendekati nilai tertentu dengan faktorisasi minimal dua fungsi aljabar. 3. 30.5.1 Melalui diskusi, peserta didik dapat menentukan nilai limit jika variabelnya mendekati nilai tertentu dengan merasionalkan bentuk akar minimal dua fungsi aljabar. 3. 30.6.1 Melalui diskusi, peserta didik dapat menenentukan nilai limit fungsi aljabar jika variabelnya mendekati tak hingga dengan benar. Tujuan Pembelajaran pada KI Pengetahuan Keterampilan 4. 30.1.1 Diberikan permasalahan tentang limit, peserta didik dapat menyelesaikan permasalahan tersebut menggunakan pendekatan kanan dan kiri dengan benar. 4. 30.2.1 Diberikan permasalahan tentang limit, peserta didik dapat menyelesaikan permasalahan tersebut menggunakan sifat-sifat limit dengan benar. 4. 30.3.1 Diberikan permasalahan tentang limit fungsi aljabar yang variabelnya mendekati nilai tertentu, peserta didik dapat menyelesaikan permasalahan tersebut menggunakan substitusi dengan benar. 4. 30.4.1 Diberikan permasalahan tentang limit fungsi aljabar yang variabelnya mendekati nilai tertentu, peserta didik dapat menyelesaikan permasalahan tersebut menggunakan faktorisasi dengan benar. 4. 30.5.1 Diberikan permasalahan tentang limit yang variabelnya mendekati nilai tertentu, peserta didik dapat menyelesaikan permasalahan tersebut dengan merasionalkan bentuk akar minimal dua fungsi aljabar. 4. 30.6.1 Diberikan permasalahan tentang limit fungsi aljabar yang variabelnya mendekati nilai tak hingga, peserta didik dapat menyelesaikan permasalahan tersebut dengan benar.
  4. 4. Modul Matematika Kelas XII - SMK Ahmad Yani Probolinggo 3 A. LIMIT FUNGSI ALJABAR 1. Pengertian Limit Fungsi Secara Intuitif Limit dapat digunakan untuk menjelaskan pengaruh variabel fungsi yang bergerak mendekati suatu titik terhadap fungsi tersebut. Untuk dapat memahami pengertian limit secara intuitif, perhatikanlah contoh berikut: Fungsi f di definisikan sebagai f (x) = 2 22   x xx Jika variabel x diganti dengan 2, maka f(x) = 0 0 (tidak dapat ditemukan) Untuk itu perhatikanlah tabel berikut : x 0 1,1 1,5 1,9 1,999 2.000 2,001 2,01 2,5 2,7 f(x) 1 2,1 2,5 2,9 2,999 ??? 3,001 3,01 3,5 3,7 Dari uraian tersebut dapat disimpulkan bahwa f (x) = 2 22   x xx : mendekati 3. jika x mendekati 2, baik didekati dari sebelah kiri (disebut limit kiri) maupun di dekati dari sebelah kanan (disebut limit kanan). Dapat ditulis : 3 2 2 lim 2 2     x xx x Jadi, definisi limit yaitu: Limit 𝑓(𝑥) mendekati 𝑐 sama dengan 𝐿, ditulis lim 𝑥→𝑐 𝑓 𝑥 = 𝐿 Jika untuk setiap 𝑥 yang mendekati 𝑐, maka 𝑓 𝑥 mendekati 𝐿. 2. Menentukan Limit Fungsi Aljabar Bila Variabelnya Mendekati Nilai Tertentu Menentukan limit dengan cara diatas tidaklah efisien. Untuk mengatasinya, kita dapat menentukan nilai limit suatu fungsi dengan beberapa cara, yaitu: a. CARA : SUBTITUSI Perhatikanlah contoh berikut! Contoh: Tentukan nilai  8lim 2 3   x x !
  5. 5. Modul Matematika Kelas XII - SMK Ahmad Yani Probolinggo 4 Penyelesaian : Nilai limit dari fungsi f(x) = x2 – 8 dapat kita ketahui secara langsung, yaitu dengan cara mensubtitusikan x =3 ke f(x)  8lim 2 3   x x 89832  1 Artinya bilamana x dekat 3 maka x2 – 8 dekat pada 32 – 8 =9 – 8 = 1 Dengan ketentuan sebagai berikut: a) Jika f (a) = c, maka axf ax   )(lim b) Jika f (a) = 0 c , maka ~)(lim   xf ax c) Jika f (a) = c 0 , maka 0)(lim   xf ax b. CARA : PEMFAKTORAN (Cara Cepat: Menurunkan ada di hal 12) Cara ini digunakan ketika fungsi-fungsi tersebut bisa difaktorkan sehingga tidak menghasilkan nilai tak terdefinisi. Perhatikanlah contoh berikut! Contoh: Tentukan nilai 3 9 lim 2 3    x x x ! Jika x = 3 kita subtitusikan maka f (3) = 0 0 33 932    . Kita telah mengetahui bahwa semua bilangan yang dibagi dengan 0 tidak terdefinisi. Ini berarti untuk menentukan nilai 3 9 lim 2 3    x x x , kita harus mencari fungsi yang baru sehingga tidak terjadi pembagian dengan nol. Untuk menentukan fungsi yang baru itu, kita tinggal menfaktorkan fungsi f (x) sehingga menjadi:       .3 3 33    x x xx 1 3 3         x x Jadi, 3 9 lim 2 3    x x x =     3 33 lim 3    x xx x =  3lim 3   x x = 3 + 3 = 6
  6. 6. Modul Matematika Kelas XII - SMK Ahmad Yani Probolinggo 5 c. CARA : MERASIONALKAN PENYEBUT Cara yang ke-tiga ini digunakan apanila penyebutnya berbentuk akar yang perlu dirasionalkan, sehingga tidak terjadi pembagian angka 0 dengan 0. Perhatikanlah contoh berikut! Contoh: Tentukan nilai 2 23 lim 2 2    x xx x ! Penyelesaian: 2 23 lim 2 2    x xx x = 2 23 lim 2 2    x xx x 2 2 .   x x =     2 2 2 2 223 lim    x xxx x =      2 221 lim 2    x xxx x =   21lim 2   xx x =   22.12  = 1 . 0 = 0 d. CARA : MERASIONALKAN PEMBILANG Perhatikanlah contoh berikut! Contoh: Tentukan nilai 1 3423 lim 1    x xx x ! Penyelesaian: 1 3423 lim 1    x xx x = 1 3423 lim 1    x xx x . 3423 3423   xx xx =       34231 3423 lim 22 1    xxx xx x =   34231 1 lim 1    xxx x x
  7. 7. Modul Matematika Kelas XII - SMK Ahmad Yani Probolinggo 6 =     34231 1 lim 1    xxx x x = 3423 1 lim 1    xxx = 31.421.3 1   = 11 1   = 11 1   = 2 1  3. Menentukan Limit Fungsi Aljabar Bila Variabelnya MENDEKATI TAK BERHINGGA (Cara Cepat : lihat pangkat tertinggi adadi hal 13) Bentuk limit fungsi aljabar yang variabelnya mendekati tak berhingga,diantaranya: )( )( lim ~ xg xf x dan  )()(lim ~ xgxf x   Untuk menentukan nilai limit dari bentuk-bentuk tersebut, dapat dilakukan cara- cara sebagai berikut: a. CARA : MEMBAGI DENGAN PANGKAT TERTINGGI Cara ini digunakan untuk mencari nilai )( )( lim ~ xg xf x . Caranya dengan membagi f(x) dan g(x) dengan pangkat yang tertinggi dari n yang terdapat pada f(x ) atau g (x). Contoh: Tentukan nilai limit dari: a. 12 14 lim ~    x x x b. xx x x    2~ 14 lim Penyelesaian: a. untuk menentukan nilai dari 12 14 lim ~    x x x perhatikan pangkat tertinggi dari x pada f (x ) = 4x – 1 dan g(x) = 2x + 1. ternyata pangkat tertinggi dari x adalah satu. 12 14 lim ~    x x x = xx x xx x x 12 14 lim ~   
  8. 8. Modul Matematika Kelas XII - SMK Ahmad Yani Probolinggo 7 = x x x 1 2 1 4 lim ~    = ~ 1 2 ~ 1 4   = 02 04   = 2 4 = 2 b. Perhatikan fungsi h (x) = 2 14 2   x x ! Fungsi tersebut memiliki x dengan pangkat tertinggi 2, yaitu x2 yang terdapat pada x2 – 2. jadi, untuk menentukan nilai xx x x    2~ 14 lim maka fungsi 4x + 1 dan x2 – 2 harus dibagi dengan x2 . xx x x    2~ 14 lim = 22 2 22 ~ 2 14 lim xx x xx x x    = 2 2 ~ 2 1 14 lim x xx x    = 2 2 (~) 2 1 (~) 1 ~ 4   = 01 00   = 1 0 = 0
  9. 9. Modul Matematika Kelas XII - SMK Ahmad Yani Probolinggo 8 b. CARA: MENGALIKAN DENGAN FAKTOR LAWAN Cara ini digunakan untuk menyelesaikan  )()(lim ~ xgxf x   . Jika kita dimitai menyelesaikan  )()(lim ~ xgxf x   maka kita harus mengalikan [f (x) + g (x)] dengan (x)]g(x)[f (x)]g(x)[f   sehingga bentuknya menjadi:  )()(lim ~ xgxf x   . (x)]g(x)[f (x)]g(x)[f   =   (x)g(x)f (x)][g(x)][f lim 22 ~   x ataupun sebaliknya. Contoh: Tentukan nilai dari xxxx x   22 ~ 2lim Penyelesaian: xxxx x   22 ~ 2lim = xxxx x   22 ~ 2lim . xxxx xxxx   22 22 2 2 =     xxxx xx x    22 22 ~ 2 12 lim = xxxx x x  22~ 2 3 lim = 22 2 22 2~ 2 3 lim x x x x x x x x x x x   = 0101 3  = 2 3
  10. 10. Modul Matematika Kelas XII - SMK Ahmad Yani Probolinggo 9 B. TEOREMA LIMIT / SIFAT-SIFAT LIMIT Teorema limit yang akan disajikan berikut ini yang sangat berguna dalam menangani hampir semua masalah limit. Misalkan n bilangan bulat positif, k sebuah konstanta dan f, g adalah fungsi-fungsi yang mempunyai limit di a maka: 1. kk ax   lim 2. ax ax   lim 3. k ax lim f (x) = k ax lim f (x) 4. ax lim [f (x) ± g (x)] = ax lim f (x) ± ax lim g (x) 5. ax lim [f (x) . g (x)] = ax lim f (x) . ax lim g (x) 6. )(lim )(lim )( )( lim xg xf xg xf ax ax ax     , dengan ax lim g(x) ≠ 0 7. ax lim [f (x) ]n = [ ax lim f (x)]n 8. n ax n ax xfxf )(lim)(lim   dimana ax lim f (x)  0 untuk n bilangan genap ax lim f (x) ≤ 0 untuk n bilangan ganjil Contoh: Carilah a.  xx x   2 4 3lim ! b. x x x 2 9 lim 2 3   Penyelesaian: a)  xx x   2 4 3lim = xx xx 4 2 4 lim3lim   (teorema 4) = 3 xx xx 4 2 4 limlim   (teorema 3) = 3   xx xx 4 2 4 limlim   (teorema 7) = 3. (4)2 – 4 (teorema 2) = 3. 16 – 4 = 44
  11. 11. Modul Matematika Kelas XII - SMK Ahmad Yani Probolinggo 10 b) x x x 2 9 lim 2 3   = x x x x 2lim 9lim 3 2 3    (teorema 6) = x x x x 3 2 3 lim2 )9(lim    (teorema 8 dan 3) = x x x xx 3 3 2 3 lim2 9limlim    (teorema 4) = x x x xx 3 3 2 3 lim2 9lim)lim(    (teorema 7) = 3.2 932  (teorema 1 dan 2) = 6 18 = 2 6 3 = 2 2 1 C. LIMIT FUNGSI TRIGONOMETRI Rumus limit fungsi trigonometri: a. Limit fungsi sinus 1. 1 sin lim 0   x x x 2. 1 sin lim 0   x x x 3. 1 sin lim 0   ax ax x → b a bx ax x   sin lim 0 4. 1 sin lim 0   ax ax x → b a bx ax x   sin lim 0 b. Limit fungsi tangens 1. 1 tan lim 0   x x x
  12. 12. Modul Matematika Kelas XII - SMK Ahmad Yani Probolinggo 11 SELAMAT BELAJAR !!! 2. 1 tan lim 0   x x x 3. 1 tan lim 0   ax ax x → b a bx ax x   tan lim 0 4. 1 tan lim 0   ax ax x → b a bx ax x   tan lim 0 Contoh: Hitunglah nilai limit fungsi-fungsi trigonometri berikut! a. x x x 2 3sin lim 0 b. x x x 2sin 5sin lim 0 Penyelesaian: a. x x x 2 3sin lim 0 = x x x x x 2 3 . 3 3sin lim 0 = x x x x xx 2 3 lim. 3 3sin lim 00  = 1 . 2 3 = 2 3 b. x x x 2sin 5sin lim 0 = x x x x x x x 2 5 . 2sin 2 . 5 5sin lim 0 = x x x x x x xxx 2 5 lim. 2sin 2 lim. 5 5sin lim 000  = 1. 1 . 2 5 = 2 5
  13. 13. Modul Matematika Kelas XII - SMK Ahmad Yani Probolinggo 12 A. MATERI & CONTOH SOAL LIMIT 1. MATERI : LIMIT FUNGSI aljabar 𝑥  𝑎  Substitusikan dulu nilai 𝑥 ke fungsi. Jika hasilnya tidak 0 0 , proses berhenti, SELESAI.  Jika hasilnya 0 0 dan fungsi tidak berbentuk akar, lanjutkan dengan pemfaktoran atau menurunkan fungsi pada pembilang dan penyebut, lalu substitusikan kembali nilai 𝑥 .  Jika hasilnya 0 0 dan fungsi berbentuk akar, lanjutkan dengan mengalikan sekawan atau menurunkan fungsi pada pembilang dan penyebut, lalu substitusikan kembali nilai 𝑥 . 2. CONTOH SOAL SOAL JAWABAN a. .... 9 15112x lim 2 2 3          x x x A. -1 B. 0 C. 1 D. 2 E. 3 93 153.112.3 9 15112 lim 2 2 2 2 3            x xx x 0 18 0 99 153381     b. .... 1092 253x lim 2 2 2          xx x x A. -4 D. -7 B. -5 E. -8 C. -6 102.92.2 22.53.2 1092 253 lim 2 2 2 2 2            xx xx x 0 0 10188 21021     hasilnya 0 0 dan fungsi tidak berbentuk akar, maka:          1092 253x lim 2 2 2 xx x x 94 56 094 056       x x x x 98 512 92.4 52.6       7 1 7    Cara menurunkan fungsi aljabar: 1 .. nn xanadalahxadariTurunan aadalahxadariTurunan . 0adalahadariTurunan contoh 𝑓(𝑥) Turunannya adalah 4 0 -1 0 4𝑥 4 −𝑥 1 4𝑥3 3.4𝑥3−1 = 12𝑥2 𝑥6 6𝑥6−1 = 6𝑥 5
  14. 14. Modul Matematika Kelas XII - SMK Ahmad Yani Probolinggo 13 c. .... 2424 lim 0    x xx x A. -1 D. 2 B. 0 E. 4 C. 1 )2424( )24()24( lim 2424 24242424 lim 2424 lim 0 0 0 xxx xx xx xx x xx x xx x x x             44 4 )2424( 4 lim )2424( 4 lim 0 0            xx xxx x x x 1 4 4    3. MATERI :LIMIT FUNGSI ALJABAR 𝑥 ∞  Cara cepat : LIHAT PANGKAT TERTINGGI VARIABEL x (syarat : fungsi berbentuk operasi penjumlahan/pengurangan) 1) Jika pangkat tertinggi berada di atas maka hasilnya adalah 2) Jika pangkat tertinggi berada di bawah maka hasilnya adalah 3) Jika pangkat tertinggi atas dan bawah sama, maka hasilnya adalah koefisien pangkat tertinggi atas koefisien pangkat tertinggi bawah 4. CONTOH SOAL SOAL JAWABAN a. .... 2 2x-3 lim 42 32          xx x x A. 0 B. 1 C. 2 D. 3 E. 4 Pangkat tertinggi ada di bawah,maka 0 2 2x-3 lim 42 32          xx x x b. Nilai dari .... 25 372 2 3 lim     xx xx x A. 5 3 C. 2 3 E . 5 7 B. 0 D.  Pangkat tertinggi ada di atas,maka     xx xx x 25 372 2 3 lim 5. MATERI :LIMIT FUNGSI TRIGONOMETRI 𝑥 0  Jika fungsi trigonometrinya adalah 𝑠𝑖𝑛 dan 𝑡𝑎𝑛, lakukan cara cepat : Ubah menjadi fungsi perkalian bukan pangkat, lalu buang fungsi trigonometrinya, kemudian sederhanakan.
  15. 15. Modul Matematika Kelas XII - SMK Ahmad Yani Probolinggo 14 6. CONTOH SOAL SOAL JAWABAN a. .... 2sin.4 8tan lim 2 0        xx x x A. 0 B. 2 C. 4 D. 6 E. 8                xx xx xx x x x 2sin.4 8tan.8tan lim 2sin.4 8tan lim 0 2 0 x x x x 2sin 8tan . 4 8tan  8 4.2 2 8 . 4 8    x x x x B. LATIHAN SOAL TUGAS PERTEMUAN 1 1. Jelaskan definisi limit fungsi aljabar! 2. Sebutkan 3 saja sifat-sifat limit fungsi aljabar! 3. .... 5 1032 0 lim     x xx x A. -2 C. 0 E . 2 B. 5 7  D. 5 7 4. Nilai dari .... 32 32 2 5 lim     xx x x A. 10 1 C. 6 1 E . 4 1 B. 9 1 D. 5 1 TUGAS PERTEMUAN 2 1. = .... A. 2 C. 4 E. 8 B. 3 D. 6 2. Nilai dari A. -2 C. 0 E. B. -1 D. 1 3. Nilai dari .... 103 232 lim 2 2 2     xx xx x A. 7 3 C. 7 6 E . 9 7 B. 7 5 D. 9 5 4. Nilai dari .... 9 15112 2 2 3 lim     x xx x A. 0 C . 3 1 E . 6 11 B. 6 1 D . 6 5 2 124 lim 2 2    x xx x .... 33 693 2 1- lim     x xx x 
  16. 16. Modul Matematika Kelas XII - SMK Ahmad Yani Probolinggo 15 SELAMAT BELAJAR !!! TUGAS PERTEMUAN 3 1. Tentukan nilai dari .... 2 5959 lim 0    x xx x A. C. E. B. D. 2. Nilai dari .... 7 7 lim 2     x x x A. 2 7 C. 4 7 E. 9 7 B. 3 7 D. 5 7 TUGAS PERTEMUAN 4 1. .... 65 343 3 2 lim     xx xx x A.  D. 0 B. 3 E. 6 3  C. 2 2. Nilai dari .... 25 372 2 3 lim     xx xx x A. 5 3 C. 2 3 E . 5 7 B. 0 D .  3. .... 65 343 3 2 lim     xx xx x A.  D. 0 B. 3 E. 6 3  C. 2 4. Nilai .... 174 )12( 2 2 lim     xx x x A. 2 1 C. 2 3 E . 2 5 B. 1 D. 2 TUGAS PERTEMUAN 5 1. Nilai dari adalah .... A. C. E. B. D. 2. Nilai .... tan.4 3sin. 2 2 0 lim   xx xx x A. 3 1 C. 3 2 E . 5 4 B. 4 3 D. 4 2 4 3 5 6 2 7 6 5 3 4 x x x 5sin 3tan2 lim 0 4 3 5 6 2 7 6 5 3 4

×