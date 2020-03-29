Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Mecanismos y garantías para la protección de los derechos constitucionales ERIN MARÍN TORIJANO
Acción de tutela  Es un mecanismo que tiene por objeto la protección de los derechos constitucionales fundamentales, aún ...
Acción popular  Son el mecanismo de protección de los derechos e intereses colectivos y difusos (los relacionados con amb...
Acción de grupo  Se encuentra desarrollada por la ley 472 de 1998 en el artículo 3°, y la principal característica de est...
Acción de cumplimiento  Es un recurso contemplado en la Constitución Política de Colombia a través del cual los ciudadano...
Acción contencioso administrativa  Mecanismo mediante el cual una persona puede reclamar ante un juez especial (Justicia ...
¿Por qué son importantes los mecanismos y garantías para la protección de los derechos constitucionales? Debe recordarse q...
Mecanismos y garantías para la protección de los derechos constitucionales
Mecanismos y garantías para la protección de los derechos constitucionales
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Mecanismos y garantías para la protección de los derechos constitucionales

74 views

Published on

Mecanismos y garantías para la protección de los derechos constitucionales

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Mecanismos y garantías para la protección de los derechos constitucionales

  1. 1. Mecanismos y garantías para la protección de los derechos constitucionales ERIN MARÍN TORIJANO
  2. 2. Acción de tutela  Es un mecanismo que tiene por objeto la protección de los derechos constitucionales fundamentales, aún aquellos que no se encuentren consagrados en la constitución, cuando estos resulten vulnerados o amenazados por la acción o la omisión de cualquier autoridad pública. El fallo que se produce de esta acción es de inmediato cumplimiento. Se encuentra consagrada en el Art. 86 CN y ha sido reglamentada por los decretos 2591 de 1991, 306 de 1992 y 1382 de 2000.
  3. 3. Acción popular  Son el mecanismo de protección de los derechos e intereses colectivos y difusos (los relacionados con ambiente sano, moralidad administrativa, espacio público, patrimonio cultural, seguridad y salubridad públicas, servicios públicos, consumidores y usuarios, libre competencia económica, etc.).  Están previstas en el primer inciso del artículo 88 de la Constitución Política de 1991
  4. 4. Acción de grupo  Se encuentra desarrollada por la ley 472 de 1998 en el artículo 3°, y la principal característica de esta acción es que debe ser presentada por una pluralidad o conjunto de personas a las cuales se les haya causado un daño, es decir, que los perjuicios causados a cada uno de los integrantes del grupo debieron ser generados por las mismas causas.
  5. 5. Acción de cumplimiento  Es un recurso contemplado en la Constitución Política de Colombia a través del cual los ciudadanos pueden exigir el cumplimiento de una ley o de un acto administrativo.  Este mecanismo es similar a la tutela, sin embargo la diferencia radica en que la acción de cumplimiento se utiliza para hacer efectivas las leyes y la tutela para proteger los derechos fundamentales de una persona.
  6. 6. Acción contencioso administrativa  Mecanismo mediante el cual una persona puede reclamar ante un juez especial (Justicia Contencioso Administrativa) por un acto o circunstancia que nace de las Entidades públicas o privadas que cumplen funciones administrativas.
  7. 7. ¿Por qué son importantes los mecanismos y garantías para la protección de los derechos constitucionales? Debe recordarse que en toda sociedad, todas las personas, siempre interrelacionadas entre sí, generalmente están en dos tipos de situaciones. Jurídicas: situaciones jurídicas de poder o situaciones jurídicas de deber. En unos casos, las personas pueden y tienen derecho a hacer, a gozar, a disfrutar o a disponer de determinados bienes (situaciones de poder); pero en otros casos, las mismas personas están obligadas a respetar, a abstenerse, a prestar o dar determinados bienes (situaciones de deber). Por tanto, al hallarse vulnerada una persona en alguno de estos puntos que contemplen su integridad en cualquier aspecto, debe tener un recurso que lo proteja y le permita en caso de ser necesario, hacer valer sus derechos ante los entes judiciales.

×