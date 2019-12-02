Successfully reported this slideshow.
How Important Are LinkedIn Endorsements?
If you aren’t familiar with LinkedIn endorsements, they are much more important and different than getting a “like” on Facebook or Twitter. With endorsements, your LinkedIn connections can confirm your skills with just a couple of clicks, rather than writing a detailed review about you. Any LinkedIn profile writing service will tell you not to put too much stock in endorsements when it comes to advancing in your executive career. Still, there are a few things you should know about the importance of LinkedIn endorsements.

  1. 1.  Endorsements from former bosses or colleagues are better than those from family members.  While it may look great to have a ton of endorsements when trying to optimize a LinkedIn profile, a recruiter will see right through them.
  2. 2.  High-ranking people from your company or former workplace are great choices, but an endorsement from the CEO will rank higher.  One tip to help your chances of getting a LinkedIn endorsement from high-ranking people is to endorse them.
  3. 3.  You should focus more on the quality of your LinkedIn endorsements rather than the quantity.  You can easily hide certain endorsements if you don’t think they are credible.
  4. 4.  When a recruiter views your LinkedIn endorsements, they should be able to know exactly who you are and what you have to offer from a professional standpoint.  Your endorsements could display your ability to communicate effectively both in writing and speech, work well with others, your proficiency with technology, and more.
  5. 5.  If you have a lot of random endorsements, it will be tougher for a recruiter to see what type of executive you really are.
  6. 6. PROFESSIONAL RESUME SERVICES HAS A TEAM OF PROFESSIONALS WHO KNOW HOW TO OPTIMIZE A LINKEDIN PROFILE WITH ENDORSEMENTS. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT HOW TO MANAGE YOUR ENDORSEMENTS TO HELP CREATE A STRONGER PROFILE, CONTACT US ANYTIME. EXCLUSIVE-EXECUTIVE-RESUMES.COM

