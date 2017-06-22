Canvas by Instructure A1: Analyst Report Erin Howard- ETEC 522
Canvas Instructure: AnEducationVenture Analyst(EVA)Perspective • Some historical and current information on the platform a...
Part 1: BACKGROUND  Facts about Canvas Instructure  Growth  What makes it innovative  Key Features BACKGROUND
What isCanvas? • New(ish) Learning Management System • Currently used by 2000+ schools • Has experienced rapid growth BACK...
FinancialGrowth • Has received over 90M in lifetime funding • Publicly traded on the NYSE • Continued growth and expansion...
Canvas Network • MOOC site • Hosts from Institutions • Produce original content • Access to Instructional designers BACKGR...
What makes Instructure Innovative?  “Up and Coming”  Ease of use  Clean and well-liked UI  Designed to Engage Learners...
Innovative Features BACKGROUND  Outcomes & Learning Mastery Gradebook  Mastery Paths  Speedgrader
Part 2: EVAAnalysis  Comparisons  FinancialGrowth  Opportunities  Limitations EVAANALYSIS
LMS Market Value EVAANALYSIS
Competition EVAANALYSIS
Competitive Edge  Integrations & Edu Apps  Open API  Commercial open source is available  Fresh and modern interface ...
Limitations  Lacks eCommerce  Open source-ish?  Not inexpensive  Porting  Customization challenges  Cloud-hosting on...
Financial  New acquisitions  International growth  Corporate expansion EVAANALYSIS
ResourceValue Why Switch? 1. Lack of mobile features 2. Dated appearance and user experience 3. Difficulty of use 4. Poor ...
Other InstructureVentures
Part 3: Reflection  Is this analysis relevant?  How would this assist me if making my own venture pitch? REFLECTION
What I’ve learned from Canvas  Find what’s broke- and fix it  Fresh and fun- don’t take yourself too seriously  You don...
References • Arc Homepage (2017). Retrieved June 19, 2017, from https://www.arcmedia.com/ • BridgeAbout (2017). Retrieved ...
An analyst report for ETEC522

  • This presentation will give an Educational Venture Analyst’s perspective of Canvas by Instructure.
    The first part will provide background on Canvas as an educational venture.
    part 2 will analyze Canvas from the point of view of an investor and discover what value may be gained in investing in Canvas
    part three will consist of a reflection on the analysis itself and what I can adopt for my own practices in future Education Venture projects.
     

  • Let’s focus on some background information on Canvas and it’s larger parent company Instructure. We will take a look at how Canvas has experienced growth, and what makes it such a fast-growing and innovative company. Lastly, we will take a look at some of the features that Canvas has and how it compares against the competition.
  • Canvas was founded in 2008 by two BYU graduate students, Brian Whitmer and Devlin Daley and was financially funded by Josh Coates, the current CEO
    Canvas launched in 2011, has 900+ employees and is used by more than 2,000 universities, school districts, and institutions around the world
    Canvas, markets themselves as the #1 fastest-growing, industry-pushing learning management system.
  • Instructure has received over 90 M in lifetime funding .It currently trades on the NYSE and its stock price, according to Google finance, has been steadily increasing
    Instructure continues to expand its horizons through other ventures which we will introduce later in this presentation.
  • Canvas nETWORK Hosts open online courses and has partnered with over 180 intuitions in addition to creating its own original content
    Their MISSION is TO PROMOTE OPENNESS AND INNOVATION IN EDUCATION through Massive Open online Courses
  • In researching several comparative reviews, there appear to be some common themes:

    Canvas is definitely an up and comer that has experienced rapid growth. They score well in the ease of use and User experience categories, and they pride themselves on designing to really engage learners.

    When browsing any of the Canvas websites or resources, there is no shortage of fun in their marketing. They use a panda as their mascot and hold conferences with playful themes such as last years’ “Camp Canvas” and this years’ “Mission Instructure 0017”.

    Canvas offers customer support through phone, web chat, and also has an online community for sharing . Its help features are rated comparatively to other LMS’s.
  • Here are a few LMS features that make Canvas stand out:

    Outcomes describe what a learner should be able to do and will measure knowledge and ability and aligns directly with competency based education. When used in conjunction with the Mastery GradeBook – it helps instructors assess for accreditation or standards-based grading.

    MasteryPaths allows course content to automatically be released to a learner based on performance, providing differentiation to students.
    With the Speedgrader app, teachers can annotate homework submissions in a single frame without the need to download, annotate, and then re-upload.
  • We will now dive into an educational venture analysis of Canvas instructure and see how it compares to other products in direct competition. We will analyze their market growth, as well as any opportunities or limitations that a potential investor would be interested in.
  • The LMS Market is huge! Just to clarify, this 1.7 billion represents
    the world value and only takes into account the Learning Management Systems and not MOOCs This figure only includes higher education and NOT k-12 and business markets;
  • Canvas is in direct competition with other LMS’s. The top ones that consistently fall in the top 4 are Blackboard, Moodle, and D2L Brightspace. There are many online comparisons of these 4 products and Canvas stacks up well for being a newer and smaller company.
  • This graphic shows a comparison of growth in the LMS market for Canada and the USA., although it does not have the most clients, Canvas has definitely shown rapid growth.
  • Canvas is currently the fastest growing LMS and is acquiring 25% of migrations. As you can see, Canvas and Blackboard are the leaders in this area.
  • During this past quarter, Canvas has become the #2 LMS in US higher education, overtaking Moodle in terms of both number of institutions and student enrollments.
  • This statistic is from the Spring of 2017 and shows that for this size of school, Canvas is second to BB in terms of numbers with Moodle close behind.
  • Some of the features that could provide Canvas with a competitive edge against the other large LMS companies are the integrations that are available. A library of edu-apps for Canvas exists, and it is also capable of open API .
    Canvas has a commercial open-source version and the user interface is noted to be fresh, clean, intuitive, and modern.
    Canvas is also unique in that it has built a native cloud LMS, hosted by Amazon Web Services

  • Canvas has its limitations.
    One is that it does not have an eCommerce function
    It is open source, but if institution that wants to use all of the features and have support will need to have an institutional licence.
    It is priced comparatively and in a similar way to the competition, but not necessarily less
    Another limitation is porting between systems- the canvas export file is not always compatible
    Canvas has been noted to have limited customization capabilities and is cloud hosted- some users would prefer a local hosting option

  • Looking at Instructure’s first Quarter of 2017 Business Highlights, they continue to expand their customer base and acquire new clientele both in north america and internationally

    Instructures corporate LMS- Bridge has acquired new clientele such as Sony Music Entertainment, and Timex Group.
    For the second quarter ending June 30, 2017, Instructure expects revenue of approximately $37million
  • A recent survey on LMS satisfaction found that almost 50% of respondents are looking to change thier (LMS) because of these 6 things. (read them)

    Canvas appeals to educators because these 6 categories are where it achieves its highest user ratings, often beating out larger competitors.
  • In addition to Canvas, Instructure has two other large ventures that they have recently launched

    Bridge, launched in 2015, is a corporate cloud based LMS. Instructure markets Bridge as a “way to make your workforce smarter and more productive through providing a platform for engaging, streamlined, and effective learning”. Bridge’s features are designed to allow users anywhere, anytime on any device. For employers, Bridge provides data and insights about employee’s learning through analytics. Bridge includes some adaptable pre-made courses and the ability to author their own courses. According to Capterra, it is the current #1 LMS for corporate.

    ARC, also launched in 2015, is a video learning platform from Instructure that turns content into conversation, connection, and collaboration. Their marketing claims that although learning technology is moving rapidly, video has remained in somewhat an archaic state so they would like to make online learning with video smarter, easier, and more interactive.
  • What have I learned from completing this educational venture analysis on Canvas Instructure?

    There is an enormous amount of data to analyze, and also many different ways to interpret this data.

    There is not just one LMS market, but several. Trends evolve quickly and finding the most current data is critical to an analysis that is relevant for investors who want to make educated judgements about the future.
  • When I complete my own venture pitch, there are a few things that I feel I can learn from Canvas as an Educational Venture Analyst
    Find what’s broke- and fix it. What in the market are people looking for? What is taking them away from their current situation and making them want to seek out another venture?
    Choose marketing that is Fresh and fun- don’t take yourself too seriously
    3. You don’t have to be the biggest to corner the market – don’t count out the small guys. Canvas not the largest company but has asserted itself as a force in the LMS market.

    ×