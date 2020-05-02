Parasitos intestinales pediatricos

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Parasitos Intestinales en Pediatria LOPEZ BARRAGAN ERIKA
Protozoos • Giardiasis • Amebiasis • Criptospori diasis
Giardiasis Es la parasitaria más común en el mundo, sobre todo en climas templados, especialmente en niños de guarderías y...
Giardia intestinalis / lamblia / duodenalis protozoo flagelado perteneciente al orden Diplomonadida.
Trofozoito (activa) Criptas glandulares Yeyuno proximal Submucosa del duodeno Quiste Intestino delgado Heces Coledoco y Ve...
Epidemiologia • El huésped natural el hombre, y en ocasiones en ratas • Frecuente en niños de 6 y 10 años de edad
Transmisión Puede adquirirse directamente por contagio oral fecal, o bien, indirectamente a través del agua y, más raramen...
Para asegurar la infección se requiere tan sólo la ingestión de 100 quistes, aunque según estudios realizados en voluntari...
• El periodo prepotente es de 9 dias, el de incubación de 12 a 19 dias y el de infección dura semanas o incluso meses AGUD...
• D o l o r a b d o m i n a l epigastrico punzante o tipo colico posprandial inmediatoDiarrea Heces estratorreicas Nauseas...
Diagnostico • Estudio coproparasitologico seriado • Sondeo duodenal / aspirado duodenal con biopsia • Estudio inmunológ...
TRATAMIENTO El tratamiento se realiza en pacientes con o sin síntomas, debido a la mala absorción generada por los trofozo...
NEXT
Amibiasis Es una infección humana que afecta sobretodo al intestino grueso QUISTE TROFOZOITOS Transmisión Invasora La infe...
Amebosis / Amibiasis / Entamoebosis “ENTAMOEBA HISTOLYTICA”
Epidemiologia • Poco frecuente : EDAD PEDIATRICA 5 A 10 años
Ciclo Biologico Ingesta de alimentos contaminados Materia fecal / quistes inmaduros Los quistes atraviesan el estomago Des...
Parasitos Agente causal Mec.Trans mision Cuadro Clinico Tx Amibiasis “Quistes” Entamoeba histolytica Fecal-Oral Colitis ul...
Clinica AMEBIASIS ASINTOMATICA: representa el 90% AMEBIASIS INTESTINAL INVASORA AGUDA AMEBIASIS INTESTINAL INVASORA CRONIC...
Diagnostico • AMEBIASIS INTESTINAL: Examen coproparasitoscopico. Estudio directo en fresco heces liquidas visualización de...
Tratamiento
Marco Antonio Becerril. Parasitologia Medica 4 edición Pag33
NEXT
Criptosporidiasis La criptosporidiosis es una infección intestinal en humanos. Esta infección se presenta en todo el mundo...
Cryptosporidium Son coccidios protozoarios con distribución universal que pueden producir infección en animales y humanos.
Epidemiologia Niños menores de 5 años
Las dos especies que infectan comúnmente al ser humano son C. hominis y C. parvum.
Mecanismos patogénicos • Se requiere de 100 130 orquestes. • El periodo de incubación es de 14 días • Intestino delgado ...
Alimentos y aguas contaminados (piscinas comunitarias, parques acuáticos, aguas de lagos y pantanos…) o por vía fecal-oral...
Manifestaciones Clínicas Diarrea liquida sin sange Dolor abdominal Nauseas y vomito Mialgias Artralgias Cefalea Perdida de...
Diagnostico • Coproparasitoscopia • ELISA
Tratamiento Marco Antonio Becerril. Parasitologia Medica 4 edición
NEMATEMILTOS Los Nematodos,  Nematoda, son un filo de animales conocidos popularmente como gusanos redondos por la forma d...
Oxirius Enterobius vermicularis 8-13cm 2-5cm
Ciclo biologico • Ano-mano-boca • Huevo-larva-adulto • 10hrs • Tubo digestivo - Estomago - duodeno - Ciego - Ano
Cuadro Clinico Dolor abdominal En fosa iliaca derecha Prurito anal insominio, Irritabilidad Disminución del apetito Foco i...
Diagnostico
Tratamiento Marco Antonio Becerril. Parasitologia Medica 4 edición Pag257
NEXT
Ascaris • Es una geohelmintiosis, que requiere tierra • Nematodo de distribución cosmopolita
15 a 45cm 15 a 30cm “ Ascaris lumbricoides ”
Características generales • Huevo - 4fases larvarias - Adulto • Sistema urinarios, Nervioso, Digestivo y Reproductor
Ciclo Biologico • Intestino delgado • Copulacion en la luz intestinal • Huevos caen a la luz intestinal y son arrojados ...
• Los Huevos pasan por el estomago, jugo gastrico • Las enzimas no lo afectan • Duodeno ( ya es larva ) • Pentracion d...
Diagnostico • Expulsion inmediata • Coproparasitoscopico • Biometria hematica • Rayos x
Cuadro clinico Equimosis (sitios de implantación) Desarrollo de abscesos Irritación en la mucosa intestinal Sx. Diarreico ...
Tratamiento Marco Antonio Becerril. Parasitologia Medica 4 edición Pag242
Teniasis y Cisticercosis
• Teniasis : Infección intestinal provocada por la Taenia en la fase de cisticerco ( Solium y Saginata) • El ser humano s...
Teniasis Forma Infestante: Tej muscular 4-10mts Intestino delgado 50k y 100huevos
T.Solium es mas grave
Manifestaciones clinicas • En gran porcentaje asintomatica Eliminación de Proglotides Sensación de hambre Dolor por irrita...
Diagnostico • Detección de huevos o proglotides en heces fecales
Cisticercosis • Infección por la tenia en la fase larvaria • Una vez en el interior pueden desarrollarse cisticercos en d...
Cuadro Clinico Diarrea ocasional Anorexia Perdida de peso Hambre
Diagnostico • Proglotides móviles • Huvecillos • Materia fecal
Tratamiento Marco Antonio Becerril. Parasitologia Medica 4 edición Pag184
Parasitos intestinales pediatricos
Parasitos intestinales pediatricos
Parasitos intestinales pediatricos
Parasitos intestinales pediatricos
Parasitos intestinales pediatricos
Parasitos intestinales pediatricos
Parasitos intestinales pediatricos
Parasitos intestinales pediatricos
Parasitos intestinales pediatricos
Parasitos intestinales pediatricos
Parasitos intestinales pediatricos
Parasitos intestinales pediatricos
Parasitos intestinales pediatricos
Parasitos intestinales pediatricos
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Parasitos intestinales pediatricos

23 views

Published on

Parasitos intestinales pediatricos, los mas comunes en pediatria.
Tocando solo la parte gastrointestinal

Published in: Science
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Parasitos intestinales pediatricos

  1. 1. Parasitos Intestinales en Pediatria LOPEZ BARRAGAN ERIKA
  2. 2. Protozoos • Giardiasis • Amebiasis • Criptospori diasis
  3. 3. Giardiasis Es la parasitaria más común en el mundo, sobre todo en climas templados, especialmente en niños de guarderías y orfanatos, alcanzando 2 y los 6 años de edad. Quiste Trofozoito (activa) Manifestaciones Clinicas Transmision
  4. 4. Giardia intestinalis / lamblia / duodenalis protozoo flagelado perteneciente al orden Diplomonadida.
  5. 5. Trofozoito (activa) Criptas glandulares Yeyuno proximal Submucosa del duodeno Quiste Intestino delgado Heces Coledoco y Vesicula Biliar
  6. 6. Epidemiologia • El huésped natural el hombre, y en ocasiones en ratas • Frecuente en niños de 6 y 10 años de edad
  7. 7. Transmisión Puede adquirirse directamente por contagio oral fecal, o bien, indirectamente a través del agua y, más raramente, de los alimentos. Por otro lado, si tenemos en cuenta que esta parasitosis puede afectar a algunos animales domésticos, como el perro y el gato.
  8. 8. Para asegurar la infección se requiere tan sólo la ingestión de 100 quistes, aunque según estudios realizados en voluntarios, la infección puede establecerse ingiriendo únicamente 10 quistes
  9. 9. • El periodo prepotente es de 9 dias, el de incubación de 12 a 19 dias y el de infección dura semanas o incluso meses AGUDA (1a2semanas9 CRONICA (varios meses) Diarrea explosiva, acuosa y maloliente Diarreas intermitentes Fiebre moderada Periodos de estreñimiento, distensión abdominal Nauseas, Anorexia Perdida de peso Escalofríos Anorexia y Flatulencia
  10. 10. • D o l o r a b d o m i n a l epigastrico punzante o tipo colico posprandial inmediatoDiarrea Heces estratorreicas Nauseas Meteorismo Hiporexia Manifestaciones Clinicas
  11. 11. Diagnostico • Estudio coproparasitologico seriado • Sondeo duodenal / aspirado duodenal con biopsia • Estudio inmunológico / ELISA ( antigeno GSA-65 ) • Estudio molecular / DNA en materia fecal por PCR
  12. 12. TRATAMIENTO El tratamiento se realiza en pacientes con o sin síntomas, debido a la mala absorción generada por los trofozoitos en amos casos. Marco Antonio Becerril. Parasitologia Medica 4 edición Pag70
  13. 13. NEXT
  14. 14. Amibiasis Es una infección humana que afecta sobretodo al intestino grueso QUISTE TROFOZOITOS Transmisión Invasora La infección se produce al ingerir quistes 1quiste = 8 trofozoitos
  15. 15. Amebosis / Amibiasis / Entamoebosis “ENTAMOEBA HISTOLYTICA”
  16. 16. Epidemiologia • Poco frecuente : EDAD PEDIATRICA 5 A 10 años
  17. 17. Ciclo Biologico Ingesta de alimentos contaminados Materia fecal / quistes inmaduros Los quistes atraviesan el estomago Desenquistamiento Virulencia Fecal-Oral
  18. 18. Parasitos Agente causal Mec.Trans mision Cuadro Clinico Tx Amibiasis “Quistes” Entamoeba histolytica Fecal-Oral Colitis ulceratica Disenteria amibiana Amebomas “ulceras de botou de camisa Metronidazol Amebas comensales Entamoeba coli Indomoeba butscli Endolimax nana Fecal-Oral Dolor abdominal Hiporexia Diarrea acuosa Palidez -Prurito Iodoquinol Amebas de vida libre Giardia lamblia G.intestinalis G.duodenalis Fecal-Oral Zoonotica Esteatorrea, Dolor abdominal, Dolor post-Prandial. Meteorismo Timidazol Nimorazol Metronidazol
  19. 19. Clinica AMEBIASIS ASINTOMATICA: representa el 90% AMEBIASIS INTESTINAL INVASORA AGUDA AMEBIASIS INTESTINAL INVASORA CRONICA O COLITIS AMEBIANA DISENTERICA COLITIS AMBEIANA NO DISENTERICA Tenesmo Dolor abdominal tipo colico Tenesmo leve Formación de amebomas Estreñimiento intercalado Obstrucción intestinal Sensación de plenitud posprandial Nauses, meteorismo y borborignos
  20. 20. Diagnostico • AMEBIASIS INTESTINAL: Examen coproparasitoscopico. Estudio directo en fresco heces liquidas visualización de quistes • AMEBIASIS EXTRAINTESTINAL: Prueba inmunologicas.ELISA.
  21. 21. Tratamiento
  22. 22. Marco Antonio Becerril. Parasitologia Medica 4 edición Pag33
  23. 23. NEXT
  24. 24. Criptosporidiasis La criptosporidiosis es una infección intestinal en humanos. Esta infección se presenta en todo el mundo, pero los más susceptibles son quienes tienen un sistema inmune débil, La enfermedad se transmite a través de agua o alimentos contaminados con heces. HUVECILLOS “OOQUISTES”
  25. 25. Cryptosporidium Son coccidios protozoarios con distribución universal que pueden producir infección en animales y humanos.
  26. 26. Epidemiologia Niños menores de 5 años
  27. 27. Las dos especies que infectan comúnmente al ser humano son C. hominis y C. parvum.
  28. 28. Mecanismos patogénicos • Se requiere de 100 130 orquestes. • El periodo de incubación es de 14 días • Intestino delgado • Atrofian las velocidades intestinales, desencadenando atrofia en las velocidades de Lieberküm, liberando citocinas e interleucinas que alteran la absorción de agua y sodio potenciando la secreción de agua y cloro. Originando diarrea acuosa secretora
  29. 29. Alimentos y aguas contaminados (piscinas comunitarias, parques acuáticos, aguas de lagos y pantanos…) o por vía fecal-oral (frecuente en guarderías).
  30. 30. Manifestaciones Clínicas Diarrea liquida sin sange Dolor abdominal Nauseas y vomito Mialgias Artralgias Cefalea Perdida de peso Los síntomas generalmente comienzan de dos a diez días después
  31. 31. Diagnostico • Coproparasitoscopia • ELISA
  32. 32. Tratamiento Marco Antonio Becerril. Parasitologia Medica 4 edición
  33. 33. NEMATEMILTOS Los Nematodos,  Nematoda, son un filo de animales conocidos popularmente como gusanos redondos por la forma de su cuerpo.
  34. 34. Oxirius Enterobius vermicularis 8-13cm 2-5cm
  35. 35. Ciclo biologico • Ano-mano-boca • Huevo-larva-adulto • 10hrs • Tubo digestivo - Estomago - duodeno - Ciego - Ano
  36. 36. Cuadro Clinico Dolor abdominal En fosa iliaca derecha Prurito anal insominio, Irritabilidad Disminución del apetito Foco inflamatorio con filtrado Celular sin eosinofilos como respuesta De la infección Apendicitis Aguda
  37. 37. Diagnostico
  38. 38. Tratamiento Marco Antonio Becerril. Parasitologia Medica 4 edición Pag257
  39. 39. NEXT
  40. 40. Ascaris • Es una geohelmintiosis, que requiere tierra • Nematodo de distribución cosmopolita
  41. 41. 15 a 45cm 15 a 30cm “ Ascaris lumbricoides ”
  42. 42. Características generales • Huevo - 4fases larvarias - Adulto • Sistema urinarios, Nervioso, Digestivo y Reproductor
  43. 43. Ciclo Biologico • Intestino delgado • Copulacion en la luz intestinal • Huevos caen a la luz intestinal y son arrojados al exterior junto con materia fecal
  44. 44. • Los Huevos pasan por el estomago, jugo gastrico • Las enzimas no lo afectan • Duodeno ( ya es larva ) • Pentracion de la pared intestinal • Vasos mesenterios • Migracion ( bronquios, bronquiolos, traquea, faringe, esofago, boca )
  45. 45. Diagnostico • Expulsion inmediata • Coproparasitoscopico • Biometria hematica • Rayos x
  46. 46. Cuadro clinico Equimosis (sitios de implantación) Desarrollo de abscesos Irritación en la mucosa intestinal Sx. Diarreico Anorexia Palidez Perdida de peso Los gusanos consumen lo que el paciente ingiere
  47. 47. Tratamiento Marco Antonio Becerril. Parasitologia Medica 4 edición Pag242
  48. 48. Teniasis y Cisticercosis
  49. 49. • Teniasis : Infección intestinal provocada por la Taenia en la fase de cisticerco ( Solium y Saginata) • El ser humano se infecta con T.Saginata cuando consume carne de vacuno cruda o poco cocinada y con T.Solium cuando come carne de cerdo cruda o poco cocinada
  50. 50. Teniasis Forma Infestante: Tej muscular 4-10mts Intestino delgado 50k y 100huevos
  51. 51. T.Solium es mas grave
  52. 52. Manifestaciones clinicas • En gran porcentaje asintomatica Eliminación de Proglotides Sensación de hambre Dolor por irritación Anemia
  53. 53. Diagnostico • Detección de huevos o proglotides en heces fecales
  54. 54. Cisticercosis • Infección por la tenia en la fase larvaria • Una vez en el interior pueden desarrollarse cisticercos en diversos tejidos. (musculos, ten. Subcutáneos, ojos y cerebro)
  55. 55. Cuadro Clinico Diarrea ocasional Anorexia Perdida de peso Hambre
  56. 56. Diagnostico • Proglotides móviles • Huvecillos • Materia fecal
  57. 57. Tratamiento Marco Antonio Becerril. Parasitologia Medica 4 edición Pag184

×