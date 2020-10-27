Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Erika Villarroel Rocha Mgr. José RamiroZapata Barrientos Materia: Investigaciónde MercadosII Grupo:09 LA PREVISION ´´Nuncame fijoenloque ya se ha hecho,soloenlo que aúnme quedaporhacer´´ MARIE CURIE 1.INTRODUCCION La palabraprevisión,proviene ensu etimologíadel latín“praevisĭonis”,que implicasuponerhechos futuros,enbase a datos conocidososignosque precedenal mismo,loque permite tomarlasmedidas necesariasparaque la personao lasociedadensucaso, se encuentre máspreparadapara afrontarloo disfrutarlo. Cuandose hace una previsiónsobre el clima,atravésdel pronóstico meteorológico,podemostomar la precaución de nosalirsi notenemosurgenciayse anticipaunfrente de tormenta,opodemosguardar el auto si se avecinagranizo. El hombre graciasa suraciocinio,pudoamortiguarlosefectosde ciertosfenómenosocircunstancias naturales,tomandomedidasal respecto,porejemplo,enzonasinundablesconvienetomarlaprevisión de construirsobre alturas. La Historiatambiénnospermite predecirloque puede sucederenel futuroteniendoencuentaloque pasó antes,a fintomarrecaudos(previsiones).Porejemplo,si enanteriores elecciones democráticasha habidofraudes,puede tomarse laprevisiónde ejercermáscontroles. En Derecho,unmodo que tienenlaspersonasde preverel destinode susbienes,eslafacultadde realizarun testamento,ya nivel social,tomandoencuentaciertascontingencias,se hanprevistosus remedios,comolajubilaciónparanodejara losancianossinsustentoluegode unavidade trabajo.En este sentido,existenleyese institutosanivel nacionalylocal pararegularesascontingenciassociales.1 2.DESARROLLO Previsióncomoparte de laplaneación La previsiónimplicaverhaciael futuroy responde alapregunta¿qué puede hacerse?esbase necesaria para la planeaciónyaque fijael objetivoyplantealaselecciónde cursosde acción.El principiode la previsiónse dacuandoun planrevelatal consistenciaque busca reduciral mínimosuserrores.Ellose logracuando se basan enexperienciasyestudiosanteriores. Estudiaremoslosconceptosdel autorAgustínReyesPonce citadosensulibroAdministraciónModerna.
  2. 2. Erika Villarroel Rocha Mgr. José RamiroZapata Barrientos Materia: Investigaciónde MercadosII Grupo:09 Conceptoy propósito de la previsión La palabraprevisiónproviene de prever,loque es“veranticipadamente“otratar de veren forma anticipadaloque va a ocurrir. Entoncesentenderemosporprevisióncomoaquellaetapadel procesoadministrativodondese diagnosticaatravésde datosrelevantesdel pasadoydel futuro,de tal formaque se puedanconstruir contextossociales,políticos,económicos,tecnológicos,etc. El propósitode laprevisiónesque todoadministradorseavisionario,peroalavezprevisor,yaque enla actualidadlaúnicaconstante esel “cambio” y debemosestarpreparadosparaenfrentarlo. La previsiónimplicaveranticipadamente,yresponde alapregunta¿qué puede hacerse? Es base necesariapara laplaneaciónyaque fijaobjetivosyplantealaselecciónde cursosde acción. Los elementosde laprevisiónson:  Objetivos(finesque se persiguen)  Investigación(factores,positivosynegativos,que nosayudanuobstaculizanenlabúsquedade esosobjetivos)  Cursosalternativosde acción,(nospermitanescogeralgunode elloscomobase de nuestros planes) Podemosdefinirlaprevisióncomolaetapade la administraciónenque se determinanlosprincipales cursos de acción que permitenrealizarlosobjetivosorganizacionales. La previsiónadministrativadescansaenunaprobabilidadseria, laque serátantomayor,cuantomás puedaapoyarse enexperienciaspasadas,propiasoajenas,ycuantomás puedanaplicarse adichas experiencias,métodosestadísticosode cálculode probabilidad. En la previsióndel futuro,encontramostressituacionesbásicas:
  3. 3. Erika Villarroel Rocha Mgr. José RamiroZapata Barrientos Materia: Investigaciónde MercadosII Grupo:09  Certeza:Seguridadde que ocurrao no, unacosa  Incertidumbre:Carenciade elementosparapredecircómose presentanlosacontecimientosdel futuro  Probabilidad:Existenciade motivosfundadosparaconcluirque haymayoresposibilidadesde la ocurrenciade algo enun sentidooenotro Principiosorientadoresenla previsión El Principiode laobjetividad,“lasprevisionesdebendescansarenhechosmásbienque enopiniones subjetivas” El principiode lamedición,“lasprediccionesserántantomássegurascuantomás podamosapreciarlas, no sólocualitativamente,sinoenformacuantitativaosusceptiblede medirse”. Retomemoslos3elementosde laprevisiónparaverlosmásdetalladamente: OBJETIVOS Utilizamos losobjetivosparaexpresarloque queremos lograr,sonlosresultadosespecíficosque queremosobtenercomoresultadodel procesoadministrativo.Unobjetivoexpresaunintentoque describe uncambiopropuestoque es medible yobservable.Lafijaciónde losobjetivoslegitimaala organización. En sí, losobjetivos,sonhipótesisque señalanloque queremosalcanzarcomounresultado preconcebidomedianteel desempeñode actividadesyconusode recursos.Comotoda hipótesis científicamentepreconcebida,requiere de elementosnecesariosysuficientesparaalcanzarse. La previsióndebe señalarlosyseguirlosparadisminuirlaincertidumbre,que siempre,aunque en diversosgradosse presentaenlasorganizaciones. Aunque parezcaobvio,lacorrectadefiniciónyladebidajerarquizaciónde losobjetivos,deben precisarse yobservarse yaque a vecesse pierdende vistayse persiguencosas muydistintasalosfines de la organización. Clasificaciónde los objetivos Presentamosalgunasde lasclasificacionesmásusadas: 1. Objetivosindividualesyorganizacionales 2. Objetivosacortoy largo plazo 3. Objetivosgeneralesyparticulares 4. Jerarquíade objetivos Algunasreglasparaelaborarobjetivos:  Los objetivosdebenserformulados comoaccionesterminadas
  4. 4. Erika Villarroel Rocha Mgr. José RamiroZapata Barrientos Materia: Investigaciónde MercadosII Grupo:09  El objetivodebefijarseporescrito  El objetivodebeserperfectamenteconocidoyqueridoportodoslosque hande ayudar a realizarlo  Los objetivosdebenserestables LA INVESTIGACIÓN Es la base de la previsión,tiene comofinalidad,determinarlosmediosmásadecuadosparaalcanzarel objetivofijado. Reglas de la investigación:  Debe tenerse alavistael mayor númerode factorespositivosynegativosque habránde influir enla obtencióndel objetivopropuesto,yparaello,clasificarlosadecuadamente  Debendistinguirse losfactoresmensurablesde losde mera apreciación  Debendistinguirse losfactoresdisponiblesde losque nose hallana nuestroalcance,tratando de determinardónde ycómoencontraraquellosque podemosallegarnos,susfuentes,sucosto de adquisición,etc.  Debenseleccionarse losfactoresestratégicos  Debentratar de fijarse loselementostotalmente imprevisibles,conel finde buscarel modode preveryevitarlosefectosdañososque puedaproducir2 CURSOS ALTERNATIVOS DE ACCIÓN Los cursos alternativosde acciónresuelvenel problemade cómo lograrlamás eficiente adaptación posible de losmediosal fin. Dadoel caráctercontingenciade lasorganizaciones,laprevisióndiseña cursos de acciónpara escoger,cambiar,oalternarsegúnlascircunstancias. Reglas de cursos alternativos de acción:  Debemosesforzarnosporpensarcómopodríamoslograrel mismofinque noshemos propuesto,perocondiversosmedios  Podemos,porel contrario,analizarsi lainvestigaciónde losmediosnonosindicaalguna modificación,precisión,ampliaciónoreducciónenel objetivoinicialmente señalado  Debemosaplicaraquítambiénlareglade no tomar el dilema:“se hace o nose hace”,sino analizarcombinacionesintermedias  El riesgoesperado,comparadoconlosposiblesbeneficios Podemosconcluirentoncesque laprevisiónesel elementode laadministraciónque estudia “qué puede hacerse”;recopilandoyanalizandohechos,factores,situacionesconel finde pronosticar situacionesfuturasparabeneficiode laempresa.
  5. 5. Erika Villarroel Rocha Mgr. José RamiroZapata Barrientos Materia: Investigaciónde MercadosII Grupo:09 3.CONCLUSION El análisisde lainformaciónrelevante del presenteydel pasado,ponderandoprobablesdesarrollos futurosde tal maneraque puedandeterminarse loscursosde acción(planes) que posibilitenala organizaciónparael logrode objetivos"(SisckySverdlik). "Es el elementode laadministraciónenel que conbase enlascondicionesfuturasenque unaempresa habrá de encontrarse,reveladasporunainvestigacióntécnica,se determinanlosprincipalescursosde acción que nospermitiránrealizarlosobjetivosde laempresa"(AgustínReyesPonce). "Es calcularel porveniryprepararlo.Hacer articularlosprogramas de acción"(Henri Fayol). Comopuede inferirse,lapalabraprevisiónproviene de preveropre-ver,loque es"veranticipadamente lascosas" o "tratar de verenforma anticipadaloque va a ocurrir". Entonces,entenderemosporprevisióncomoaquellaetapadel procesoadministrativodondese diagnosticaatravésde datosrelevantesdel pasadoydel presente,de tal formaque se puedanconstruir contextossociales,políticos, económicos,tecnológicos,etc.,enlosque se desenvolverálaempresaenel medianocomoenel largoplazo.3
  6. 6. Erika Villarroel Rocha Mgr. José RamiroZapata Barrientos Materia: Investigaciónde MercadosII Grupo:09 4.REFERENCIAS 1 https://deconceptos.com/general/prevision 2 https://fundamentosdeadmon.wordpress.com/2013/11/07/la-prevision/ 3 https://www.aulafacil.com/cursos/administracion/de-empresas/la-prevision-l19665 5.VIDEOS https://youtu.be/kFJ0VkBKL7s https://youtu.be/9kseW00VsQg

