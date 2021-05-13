Successfully reported this slideshow.
Health & Medicine
63 views
May. 13, 2021

Recomendaciones para toma de controles de crecimiento y desarrollo

Se brindan las recomendaciones que se deben tener en cuenta para llevar a los niños a la toma de controles de crecimiento y desarrollo de la IPS Galénica de Duitama-Boyacá

Recomendaciones para toma de controles de crecimiento y desarrollo

  1. 1. RECOMENDACIONES GENERALES PARA CONTROL DE CRECIMIENTO Y DESARROLLO PRIMERA INFANCIA
  2. 2. SABES! ‘‘Cuidar un recién nacido es el trabajo más importante de la vida’’
  3. 3. REQUISITOS A TENER EN CUENTA Datos del cotizante nombre 1 -Cédula -Dirección, -Teléfono 2 Anexo de registro civil de nacimiento à Copia de cedula del cotizante. 3
  4. 4. PARA RESPETAR EL TIEMPO DE UN BEBÉ, ES PRECISO ESTAR MUY ATENTO A SUS SEÑALES. ÉL IRÁ INDICANDO EL CAMINO DE CADA UNA DE LAS METAS. Y SI NO SABES VERLO TÚ, DÉJATE ACONSEJAR POR EL PEDIATRAS.
  5. 5. SOLICITUD DE CITAS PARA INICIOS DE CONTROL PARA RECIÉN NACIDO SOLICITUD DE CITAS PARA INICIOS DE CONTROL PARA RECIEN NACIDO - Asignación de controlrecien nacido ¨ Segundo control con Pediatría. ¨ Solicita tu primer control con Crecimiento y desarrollo con reporte de tsh neonatal, carné de vacunas .
  6. 6. CONTROLES PERIODICOS El primer control solicitarlo con médico general, con intervalos cada dos meses en adelante con enfermería. Número de consultas al año 6 De 0 meses hasta el 1 año solicitar control cada 2 meses. 1 2 3 4 2 a 3 años cada 4 meses tres consultas al año 5 y 6 años Control con médico general una vez al año 5 7 en adelante cada 6 meses con médico y enfermería hasta los 11 años
  7. 7. LA IMPORTACIA DE LOS CONTROLES DE CRECIMIENTO Y DESARROLLO · Se dan pautas para la salud buco-dental · Se controla el cumplimiento del esquema de vacunas. Se indica la alimentación complementaria en el momento oportuno
  8. 8. CONTACTANO S! Teléfono: 7603152 WhatsApp: 3203455331 Correo electrónico: reciennacidos@ gmail.com.co
  9. 9. 'Los niños tienen que jugar más con herramientas y juegos, dibujar y construir; tienen que sentir más emociones y no tantas preocupaciones por problemas de su tiempo' (William
  10. 10. GRACIAS POR SU ATENCIÓN

