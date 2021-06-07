Successfully reported this slideshow.
OBJETIVO Conocer los distintos métodos de aprendizaje-enseñanza que están correlacionados con las TICs, así como su total ...
Ambientes mediados por las Tics I N T R O D U C C I Ó N Los ambientes mediados por las TICs suelen ser considerados tradic...
Modelos de aprendizaje E- learning U- learning M- learning Microlear Blended
Conclusión Los ambientes mediados a las TICs son una estrategia que ha sido muy útil en la educación en especial en la edu...
Ambitos de aprendizaje
Education
15 views
Jun. 07, 2021

Ambitos de aprendizaje

Ámbitos de aprendizaje y la tecnología Learning

Ambitos de aprendizaje

  1. 1. OBJETIVO Conocer los distintos métodos de aprendizaje-enseñanza que están correlacionados con las TICs, así como su total función en la educación y el papel que cumple cada participante. Además de definir a cada uno y encontrar entre ellos al más útil y beneficioso para el proceso de enseñanza, ya sea en un ámbito de estudio tradicional o virtual.
  2. 2. Ambientes mediados por las Tics I N T R O D U C C I Ó N Los ambientes mediados por las TICs suelen ser considerados tradicionales, pero el gran auge tecnológico por el que estamos cursando, ha permitido innovar la educación para generar un mejor proceso de enseñanza. La educación en conjunto con las tecnologías multimedia son de gran utilidad en los sistemas de enseñanzas, puesto que se encuentran inmensas en un constante proceso de cambios. Las Tics permiten tanto a docentes como a estudiantes acceder de forma más rápida y efectiva a la información, no solo de manera textual, sino también de manera visual y auditiva, lo que mejora el dinamismo en las clases y hace más eficaz el aprendizaje. Además de que en la actualidad existen diversas formas de aprendizaje, como los Learnings que se han utilizado para ampliar los conocimientos y hacerlo adaptándose al tiempo y espacio que dispone el estudiante.
  3. 3. Modelos de aprendizaje E- learning U- learning M- learning Microlear Blended
  4. 4. Conclusión Los ambientes mediados a las TICs son una estrategia que ha sido muy útil en la educación en especial en la educación virtual o a distancia, puesto que es aquí cuando más se necesita encontrar maneras para mantener la comunicación entre el docente y el alumno. Por ello, el uso de E-learning, M-learning y B-learning, han beneficiado mucho, es especial por su gran uso de material didáctico y otras aplicaciones que mantienen divertidas las clases, además de que gracias a que usa tecnología móvil es muy accesible desde cualquier lugar y a cualquier hora.

