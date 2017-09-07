Act 1 modelo educativo de la univim

MODELO EDUCATIVO DE LA UNIVIM TUTORA: MTRA. TANIA ELENA SOSA ROCHA PRESENTA: C.P. ERIKA OFELIA LÓPEZ GUERRERO GRUPO 2 Agos...
Sobre la Universidad Virtual La Universidad Virtual del Estado de Michoacán (en adelante UNIVIM) es un organismo público d...
Sobre la Universidad Virtual Las experiencias en esta modalidad de estudio son crecientes, prácticamente en todo el mundo,...
Modelo Educativo
Modelo Pedagógico Todo sistema de enseñanza virtual requiere de un modelo pedagógico que señale la ruta a seguir, las teor...
Dimensiones • Formar profesionistas competentes y capacitados para dar solución a los problemas que enfrenta la sociedad a...
Componentes Plataforma tecnológica Diseño Instruccional Diseño Comunicacional
Aprendizaje que recibe el alumno El saber El saber hacer El saber convivir El saber ser
Bibliografía Decreto de Creación de la Universidad Virtual del Estado de Michoacán. (17 de enero de 2011). Recuperado el 0...
