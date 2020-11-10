Successfully reported this slideshow.
Poblacion o universo apaza colque erika

población es un conjunto finito o infinito de personas, animales o cosas que presentan características comunes, sobre los cuales se quiere efectuar un estudio determinado.

Published in: Science
Poblacion o universo apaza colque erika

  1. 1. Materia: I.M.-2 Erika JhanetApazaColque Grupo: 09 Mgr. José RamiroZapata B. “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” POBLACION O UNIVERSO La alegría causa a veces un efecto extraño, oprime al corazón casi tanto comoel dolor. Autor: Alejandro Dumas 1. INTRODUCCION A menudose utilizaparadescribirla poblaciónhumanao el númerototal de personasque viven en un área geográfica de algún país o estado.5 Totalidad de unidades de análisis del conjunto a estudiar”. “Conjuntode individuos,objetos,elementosofenómenosenloscualespuedepresentarse determinada característica susceptible de ser estudiada”3 En general, el universo es la totalidad de elementos o características que conforman el ámbito de un estudio o investigación.6 Desde la estadística: • Poblacióninfinita:no se conoce el tamañoy nose tiene laposibilidadde contaro construir un marco muestral (listado en el que encontramos las unidades elementales que componen la población).3 • PoblaciónFinita:Se conoce el tamaño,a vecessontangrandesque se comportan como infinitas. Existe un marco muestral donde hallar las unidades de análisis (marcos muestrales = listas, mapas, documentos).3 En la investigación: • Poblaciónde estudio- blancoodiana:poblaciónalaque queremosextrapolarlos resultados3 . • Población accesible: conjunto de casos que satisfacen los criterios predeterminados y que al mismo tiempo son accesibles para el investigador.3 • Población elegible: determinada por los criterios de selección.3 Desde el punto de vista del muestreo, la distinción se basa en la importancia relativa que tiene el tamaño de la muestra n con relación al tamaño de población N.4 El tamaño que tiene una población es un factor de suma importancia en el proceso de investigaciónestadísticayennuestrocaso social, y este tamaño viene dadopor el número de elementos que constituyenla población, según el número de elementos la población puede serfinitaoinfinita. Cuandoel númerode elementosque integralapoblaciónesmuy
  2. 2. Materia: I.M.-2 Erika JhanetApazaColque Grupo: 09 Mgr. José RamiroZapata B. “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” grande, se puede considerar a esta como una población infinita, por ejemplo; el conjunto de todos los números positivos.2 En otras palabras, la población se define como la totalidad de los valores posibles (mediciones o conteos) de una característica particular de un grupo especificado de personas, animales o cosas que se desean estudiar en un momento determinado. «Una población es un conjunto de todos los elementos que estamos estudiando, acerca de los cuales intentamos sacar conclusiones».6 2. DESARROLLO 2.1.Aspectos positivos 2.1.1. Características  Se puede clasificarsegúnlacantidadde individuosque laconforman.1  Posee variables estadísticas.1  La característicamedible de lapoblación,comolamediaoladesviación estándar, se conoce como parámetro.5  Los datos de población son un todo y completo.5  Una encuestarealizadaatodaunapoblaciónesmásprecisa,sinmargen de error, excepto la inexactitud humana en las respuestas. Sin embargo, esto no siempre es posible.5  El parámetro de la poblaciónesun elementonuméricoomedible que define el sistema del conjunto.5 2.1.2. Objetivos Analizar los datos recabados referentes a las características comunes que comparten los elementos con diversos propósitos.1 2.1.3. Tipos de población La población se puede clasificar de la siguiente manera según la cantidad de individuos que la conforme: Población finita: es aquella que se puede contar y se pueden estudiar con mayorfacilidadasusintegrantes.Porejemplo,lacantidadde personasinscritas en un gimnasio.1 Población infinita: son inmensas poblaciones donde se hace muy difícil contabilizar a sus integrantes, por lo que suele tomarse en cuenta solo una
  3. 3. Materia: I.M.-2 Erika JhanetApazaColque Grupo: 09 Mgr. José RamiroZapata B. “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” porciónde ellaa la hora de realizarunestudio,seleccionandoasíunamuestra. Por ejemplo, la cantidad de granos de arena en una playa.1 Población real: son grupos de integrantes tangibles. Por ejemplo, la cantidad de animales en un zoológico.1 Poblaciónhipotética:sonpoblacionesposiblesque puedenserestudiadasante una eventualidad. Por ejemplo, la cantidad de nacimientos de bebés prematuros.1 2.1.4. Parámetros Inicialmente las características que quieren ser estudiadas están definidas por los objetivos de la investigación y por una reflexión teórica que ayudan a precisar y definir el fenómeno de interés de estudio. Así, por ejemplo, podríamos tener interés en conocer el comportamiento electoral de una población en las próximas elecciones, o bien saber las características de los potencialesusuariosde unserviciosocial del ayuntamiento,obiendeterminar la audiencia potencial de un canal de televisión.4 Esta informaciónde todalapoblaciónconstituyeunvalorcierto,esel resultado de contabilizarunacaracterística de todosy cada unode los individuosde esta población.4 Sinembargo,noeslomáshabitual disponerde informaciónexhaustivade cada una de lasunidadespoblacionales,al contrario,lainvestigaciónsocial se nutre de estudios y datos que son el resultado de la selección de una parte de la población, una muestra estadística, fundamentalmente por el elevado coste económico, de tiempo y recursos materiales que supone llegar a tener información de cada unidad de la población.4 Los parámetros poblacionales son los valores ciertos que caracterizan a la poblaciónyque se suelenexpresarentérminosde algúncálculoaritméticode una característicao variable que afectaatodalapoblación. Estosparámetroso característicaspoblacionalesse derivande losobjetivosyde laproblemáticade la investigación, y deben ser lo más precisos y centrales posibles para la investigación.Sepuedenconcretarenlanecesidaddeconocerde formaprecisa un parámetroconcreto (porcentaje de intenciónde votoa un partido político) o bien la investigación está interesada en múltiples relaciones entre variables
  4. 4. Materia: I.M.-2 Erika JhanetApazaColque Grupo: 09 Mgr. José RamiroZapata B. “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” enlasque nohayunaúnicacaracterística de interés(estudiode lascondiciones de vida de la población).4 2.1.5. Consideraciones para elegir una población Homogeneidad - que todos los miembros de la población tengan las mismas características según las variables que se vayan a considerar en el estudio o investigación.7 Tiempo - se refiere al período de tiempo donde se ubicaría la población de interés. Determinarsi el estudioesdel momentopresente osi se va a estudiar a una población de cinco años atrás o si se van a entrevistar personas de diferentes generaciones.7 Espacio - se refiere al lugar donde se ubicala poblaciónde interés.Un estudio no puede sermuyabarcador y por falta de tiempoyrecursoshay que limitarlo a un área o comunidad en específico.7 Cantidad - se refiere al tamaño de la población. El tamaño de la población es sumamente importante porque ello determina o afecta al tamaño de la muestra que se vaya a seleccionar, además que la falta de recursos y tiempo también nos limita la extensión de la población que se vaya a investigar.7 2.2.Aplicación Para estudiar cuál es el candidato presidencial por el cual votarán los peruanos en las próximas elecciones, se toma una muestra de 3500 personas de todo el país. La pregunta es la siguiente,¿por quién votará en las próximas elecciones presidenciales? Determine la población, muestra e individuos.6 En este caso, la población sería la población electoral del país, es decir, peruanos con derecho a voto.6 La muestra sería el conjunto de 3500 peruanos que forman parte de la población.6 Un individuo sería cada uno de los peruanos con derecho a voto.6
  5. 5. Materia: I.M.-2 Erika JhanetApazaColque Grupo: 09 Mgr. José RamiroZapata B. “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” 2.3.Usos El tamaño que tiene una poblaciónesun factor de suma importanciaenel procesode investigación estadística y en nuestro caso social, y este tamaño vienen dado por el númerode elementosque constituyenlapoblación,segúnel númerode elementosla población puede ser finita o infinita. Cuando el número de elementos que integra la poblaciónesmuy grande,se puede consideraraesta como una poblacióninfinita,por ejemplo; el conjunto de todos los números positivos.6 3. CONCLUSION En conclusión,el universoola poblaciónpuede estaconformadaspor personas,animales, cosas, nacimientos, laboratorios, etc. Determinar la población se debe escoger de manera cuidadosa viendo la homogeneidad, tiempo,cantidad,espacioya a travésde la población se podrá determinarlamuestra,por eso se debe tener sumo cuidado escoger la población ya que a través de ello se podrá encontrar datos cuantitativos para la investigación. 4. REFERENCIA 1. https://www.diferenciador.com/poblacion-y-muestra/
  6. 6. Materia: I.M.-2 Erika JhanetApazaColque Grupo: 09 Mgr. José RamiroZapata B. “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” 2. https://sites.google.com/site/estadisticadescriptivaenedu/home/unidad-1/poblaci- 1 3. https://med.unne.edu.ar/sitio/multimedia/imagenes/ckfinder/files/files/aps/POBL ACI%C3%93N%20Y%20MUESTRA%20(Lic%20DAngelo).pdf 4. https://ddd.uab.cat/pub/caplli/2017/185163/metinvsoccua_cap2-4a2017.pdf 5. https://www.questionpro.com/blog/es/diferencia-entre-poblacion-y-muestra/ 6. https://www.cgonzalez.cl/conceptos-universo-poblacion-y-muestra/ 7. http://metodologiaeninvestigacion.blogspot.com/2010/07/poblacion-y- muestra.html?m=1 5. VIDEOS 1. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3_tW-Cg4BSY 2. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9JWnypNJQl0

×