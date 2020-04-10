Ulceras por presion

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Ulceras Por Presión
La ulcera por presión es la lesión de origen isquémico localizada en la piel y tejidos subyacentes, con perdida de sustanc...
3 FACTORES Fitzpatrick, T., & Wolff, K. (2010). Dermatología en medicina general Tomo 2 (7th ed., pp. 878-886). Buenos Ai...
PRESIÓN •Actúa perpendicular a la piel como consecuencia de la gravedad •Superior a 32 mmHg •Tiempo + Presión Fitzpatrick,...
Fricción •Fuerza tangencial que actúa paralelamente a la piel, produciendo roces •Por movimientos o arrastres Fitzpatrick,...
6 Fuerza Externa De Pinzamiento Vascular O Cizallamiento • Combina efectos de fricción y presión • Deslizamiento de superf...
FISIOPATOLOGÍA MUERTE CELULAR Y DEL TEJIDO EDEMA EXTRAVASACIÓN DEL FLUIDO AL ESPACIO EXTRA VASCULAR AUMENTO DE LA PERMEABI...
CLASIFICACIÓN Se realiza en función a los tejidos dañados: GRADO /ESTADIO/CATEGORIA ▪ Agency for Healthcare Research and Q...
GRADO I Afectación solo de la epidermis ▪ ERITEMA NO BLANQUEABLE ▪ Aparece eritema cutáneo (piel rosada/enrojecida). ▪ Ede...
Fitzpatrick, T., & Wolff, K. (2010). Dermatología en medicina general Tomo 2 (7th ed., pp. 878-886). Buenos Aires: Médic...
GRADO II Afectación de la epidermis y dermis superficial  ULCERA DE ESPESOR PARCIAL  Se presenta clínicamente como abras...
Fitzpatrick, T., & Wolff, K. (2010). Dermatología en medicina general Tomo 2 (7th ed., pp. 878-886). Buenos Aires: Médic...
 PERDIDA TOTAL DEL GROSOR DE LA PIEL  Perdida completa del tejido  Posible grasa subcutánea visible y esfacelos  Escar...
Fitzpatrick, T., & Wolff, K. (2010). Dermatología en medicina general Tomo 2 (7th ed., pp. 878-886). Buenos Aires: Médic...
▪ PERDIDA TOTAL DEL ESPESOR DE LA PIEL ▪ Presenta esfacelos o escara ▪ Incluye cavitaciones o tunelaciones ▪ Necrosis del ...
Fitzpatrick, T., & Wolff, K. (2010). Dermatología en medicina general Tomo 2 (7th ed., pp. 878-886). Buenos Aires: Médic...
No Clasificable Existe una perdida total del tejido necrótico presente en la base de la ulcera que no se permite valorar l...
Sospecha de Lesión Profunda Lesiones con perdida de coloración de la piel o lesiones marmóreas, azuladas o grises en la pi...
FACTORES DESENCADENANTES FISIOPATOLÓGICOS DERIVADOS DEL TRATAMIENTO SITUACIONALES DESAROLLO ENTORNO • Lesiones cutáneas • ...
LOCALIZACIÓN Con Redondo, J., & Martínez Cuervo, F. (2009). Prevalencia de úlceras por presión en una zona básica de salud...
VALORACIÓN INICIAL 1.- Valorar la presencia de factores de riesgo: ▪ Inmovilidad ▪ incontinencia ▪ presión, ▪ nutrición ▪ ...
ESCALA DE BRADEN 22 1) A todo enfermo con alteración de la actividad/movilidad se le aplicará la Escala de Braden para val...
ESCALA DE BRADEN - BERGSTROM  Cuestionario que consta de 6 ítems.  Cada ítem se puntúa de 1(menos deseable) a 4 (más des...
DEPARTAMENTO DE SALUD DE LA MARINA BAIXA.(2007) Grupo Nacional para el Estudio y Asesoramiento en Úlceras por Presión y He...
DEPARTAMENTO DE SALUD DE LA MARINA BAIXA.(2007) Grupo Nacional para el Estudio y Asesoramiento en Úlceras por Presión y He...
OBJETIVOS DE TRATAMIENTO DE UPP 26 Los objetivos de las UPP crónicas (no responden a tratamientos), su manejo es con fines...
ACTUACIONES DE ENFERMERÍA: a) Actuaciones para disminuir la presión. i. Instaurar medidas, ayudas mecánicas o personales p...
Superficies Especiales para el Manejo de la Presión (SEMP) Las SEMP son aquellas superficies sobre las que descansan los p...
CUIDADO DE LA ÚLCERA Para realizar la cura de una U.P.P. hay que seguir unas pautas básicas: - Elegir la posición más adec...
APÓSITOS 30 Un apósito esta compuesto por una membrana polimérica que favorece la reducción del dolor, evita las infeccion...
Autolítico Se produce por la conjunción de tres factores, la hidratación del lecho de la úlcera, la fibrinólisis y la acci...
Limpieza Para limpiar la lesión se utiliza suero salino fisiológico y se usa la mínima fuerza mecánica para la limpieza de...
33
34
35
CUIDADOS GENERALES: 1. Lavado de la piel con agua templada y jabón neutro o poco irritativo, secado exhaustivo sin fricció...
TRATAMIENTO DE FISIOTERAPIA -FOMENTAR MAYOR NIVEL DE MOVILIDAD: 1. Proporcionar dispositivos como trapecio, barandilla en ...
Colocar almohadas: • Debajo de la cabeza. • Debajo de la cintura. • Debajo de los muslos. • Debajo de las piernas. • Apoya...
Decúbito lateral: (si la situación del paciente lo permite) 39 Colocar almohadas: • En la espalda para evitar el desplazam...
Decúbito prono Colocar almohadas: • Debajo de la cabeza. • Debajo de los muslos. • Debajo del abdomen. • Debajo de las pie...
SEDESTACIÓN: 41 Colocar almohadas: • En regiones cervical, lumbar y bajo las piernas para evitar la fricción por desplazam...
ULTRASONIDO 42 La aplicación del tratamiento debe iniciar de la siguiente manera: Tomar los signos vitales al paciente par...
43 EFECTOS DE ULTRASONIDO EN UPP
44 • Pulsátil con un ciclo de trabajo del 20% • Intensidad de 1 W/Cm2 • Frecuencia de 3MHz • Durante 5 a 10 minutos , 3 ve...
45 Mancilla-Solorza, E., Bascuñán-Retamal, S., Bravo-Garrido, B., & Ibarra-Ábalos, N. (2012). Efectos del ultrasonido tera...
46 Mancilla-Solorza, E., Bascuñán-Retamal, S., Bravo-Garrido, B., & Ibarra-Ábalos, N. (2012). Efectos del ultrasonido tera...
47 Mancilla-Solorza, E., Bascuñán-Retamal, S., Bravo-Garrido, B., & Ibarra-Ábalos, N. (2012). Efectos del ultrasonido tera...
48
49
LASER Consideraciones especiales en el uso del láser ▪ Paciente y profesionales deben cubrirse los ojos con gafas especial...
LASER 51 APLICACIÓN DE LASER INFRARROJO AUMENTO DE MITOSIS CELULAR NEO FORMACIÓN DE VASOS ESTIMULANDO LOS YA EXISTENTES MA...
52 • Laser infrarrojo de emisión continua de 12 J • Aplicación de días alternos de 2-3 sesiones Diez AlcortaE, Ibarra Diez...
Láser infrarrojo de baja intensidad, con una longitud de onda de 795 nm, 5 veces por semana, con una dosis de 25 julios/cm...
ELECTROTERAPIA 54 Paola Andrea Quiroga-Santamaría¹ • Claribeth Guarín-Corredor ¹ • Milton Forero-López² Propuesta de un pr...
COMPLICACIONES Fitzpatrick, T., & Wolff, K. (2010). Dermatología en medicina general Tomo 2 (7th ed., pp. 878-886). Bueno...
COMO EVITARSE? ? ? Las úlceras por presión son evitables en la mayoría de los casos. Es posible conseguir que no aparezcan...
BIBLIOGRAFIA Fitzpatrick, T., & Wolff, K. (2010). Dermatología en medicina general Tomo 2 (7th ed., pp. 878-886). Buenos ...
ACTIVIDAD 58
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Ulceras por presion

51 views

Published on

UPP

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Ulceras por presion

  1. 1. Ulceras Por Presión
  2. 2. La ulcera por presión es la lesión de origen isquémico localizada en la piel y tejidos subyacentes, con perdida de sustancia cutánea y producida por una presión prolongada o fricción entre dos planos duros Martínez López, J. (2008). Prevención y tratamiento de úlceras y escaras (pp. 21-93). Málaga: Vértice.
  3. 3. 3 FACTORES Fitzpatrick, T., & Wolff, K. (2010). Dermatología en medicina general Tomo 2 (7th ed., pp. 878-886). Buenos Aires: Médica Panamericana
  4. 4. PRESIÓN •Actúa perpendicular a la piel como consecuencia de la gravedad •Superior a 32 mmHg •Tiempo + Presión Fitzpatrick, T., & Wolff, K. (2010). Dermatología en medicina general Tomo 2 (7th ed., pp. 878-886). Buenos Aires: Médica Panamericana Martínez López, J. (2008). Prevención y tratamiento de úlceras y escaras (pp. 21-93). Málaga: Vértice.
  5. 5. Fricción •Fuerza tangencial que actúa paralelamente a la piel, produciendo roces •Por movimientos o arrastres Fitzpatrick, T., & Wolff, K. (2010). Dermatología en medicina general Tomo 2 (7th ed., pp. 878-886). Buenos Aires: Médica Panamericana Martínez López, J. (2008). Prevención y tratamiento de úlceras y escaras (pp. 21-93). Málaga: Vértice.
  6. 6. 6 Fuerza Externa De Pinzamiento Vascular O Cizallamiento • Combina efectos de fricción y presión • Deslizamiento de superficies adyacentes • Genera la presión necesaria para disminuir el aporte sanguíneo al musculo es menor produciéndose una isquemia Fitzpatrick, T., & Wolff, K. (2010). Dermatología en medicina general Tomo 2 (7th ed., pp. 878-886). Buenos Aires: Médica Panamericana Martínez López, J. (2008). Prevención y tratamiento de úlceras y escaras (pp. 21-93). Málaga: Vértice.
  7. 7. FISIOPATOLOGÍA MUERTE CELULAR Y DEL TEJIDO EDEMA EXTRAVASACIÓN DEL FLUIDO AL ESPACIO EXTRA VASCULAR AUMENTO DE LA PERMEABILIDAD CAPILAR ISQUEMIA POR TROMBOSIS CAPILAR Y OCLUSIÓN DE LOS VASOS LINFÁTICOS DISMINUCIÓN DEL FLUJO CAPILAR PRESIÓN ELEVADA SOSTENIDA Fitzpatrick, T., & Wolff, K. (2010). Dermatología en medicina general Tomo 2 (7th ed., pp. 878-886). Buenos Aires: Médica Panamericana
  8. 8. CLASIFICACIÓN Se realiza en función a los tejidos dañados: GRADO /ESTADIO/CATEGORIA ▪ Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality ▪ NPUAP/EPUAP ESTADIO II Perdida ParcialESTADIO I Eritema ESTADIO III Perdida Total ESTADIO IV Necrosis
  9. 9. GRADO I Afectación solo de la epidermis ▪ ERITEMA NO BLANQUEABLE ▪ Aparece eritema cutáneo (piel rosada/enrojecida). ▪ Edema, induración o dureza. ▪ No cede al desaparecer la presión 30 seg siguientes a aliviar a esta. ▪ Área dolorosa, firme, suave, mas caliente/ fría en comparación con el tejido adyacente. Martínez López, J. (2008). Prevención y tratamiento de úlceras y escaras (pp. 21-93). Málaga: Vértice. Yepes, D., Molina, F., León, W., & Pérez, E. (2009). Incidencia y factores de riesgo en relación con las úlceras por presión en enfermos críticos. Medicina Intensiva, 33(6), 276-281. doi: 10.1016/s0210-5691(09)72195-3
  10. 10. Fitzpatrick, T., & Wolff, K. (2010). Dermatología en medicina general Tomo 2 (7th ed., pp. 878-886). Buenos Aires: Médica Panamericana
  11. 11. GRADO II Afectación de la epidermis y dermis superficial  ULCERA DE ESPESOR PARCIAL  Se presenta clínicamente como abrasión (herida rojo-rosada, sin esfacelos ni hematomas)  Disminución de tejido  Vesícula o flictena intacta llena de suero o rota  No describe laceraciones  Asociada a incontinencia, maceración o excoriación Martínez López, J. (2008). Prevención y tratamiento de úlceras y escaras (pp. 21-93). Málaga: Vértice. Yepes, D., Molina, F., León, W., & Pérez, E. (2009). Incidencia y factores de riesgo en relación con las úlceras por presión en enfermos críticos. Medicina Intensiva, 33(6), 276-281. doi: 10.1016/s0210-5691(09)72195-3
  12. 12. Fitzpatrick, T., & Wolff, K. (2010). Dermatología en medicina general Tomo 2 (7th ed., pp. 878-886). Buenos Aires: Médica Panamericana
  13. 13.  PERDIDA TOTAL DEL GROSOR DE LA PIEL  Perdida completa del tejido  Posible grasa subcutánea visible y esfacelos  Escaras  Necrosis y/o exudación  Necrosis del tejido subcutáneo GRADO III Afectación Del Tejido Celular Subcutáneo Martínez López, J. (2008). Prevención y tratamiento de úlceras y escaras (pp. 21-93). Málaga: Vértice. Yepes, D., Molina, F., León, W., & Pérez, E. (2009). Incidencia y factores de riesgo en relación con las úlceras por presión en enfermos críticos. Medicina Intensiva, 33(6), 276-281. doi: 10.1016/s0210-5691(09)72195-3
  14. 14. Fitzpatrick, T., & Wolff, K. (2010). Dermatología en medicina general Tomo 2 (7th ed., pp. 878-886). Buenos Aires: Médica Panamericana
  15. 15. ▪ PERDIDA TOTAL DEL ESPESOR DE LA PIEL ▪ Presenta esfacelos o escara ▪ Incluye cavitaciones o tunelaciones ▪ Necrosis del tejido subcutáneo ▪ Necrosis muscular ▪ Necrosis ósea ▪ Exudado ▪ Riesgo de osteomielitis o osteítis GRADO IV Tejido con hueso expuesto, tendón o musculo visible Martínez López, J. (2008). Prevención y tratamiento de úlceras y escaras (pp. 21-93). Málaga: Vértice. Yepes, D., Molina, F., León, W., & Pérez, E. (2009). Incidencia y factores de riesgo en relación con las úlceras por presión en enfermos críticos. Medicina Intensiva, 33(6), 276-281. doi: 10.1016/s0210-5691(09)72195-3
  16. 16. Fitzpatrick, T., & Wolff, K. (2010). Dermatología en medicina general Tomo 2 (7th ed., pp. 878-886). Buenos Aires: Médica Panamericana
  17. 17. No Clasificable Existe una perdida total del tejido necrótico presente en la base de la ulcera que no se permite valorar la profundidad de la misma. La base puede estar cubierta por escara o placa de color amarillenta, verdosa, gris o café. La lesión puede categorizarse una vez que se haya retirado el tejido necrótico Martínez López, J. (2008). Prevención y tratamiento de úlceras y escaras (pp. 21-93). Málaga: Vértice. Yepes, D., Molina, F., León, W., & Pérez, E. (2009). Incidencia y factores de riesgo en relación con las úlceras por presión en enfermos críticos. Medicina Intensiva, 33(6), 276-281. doi: 10.1016/s0210-5691(09)72195-3
  18. 18. Sospecha de Lesión Profunda Lesiones con perdida de coloración de la piel o lesiones marmóreas, azuladas o grises en la piel integra, pueden presentarse como una flictena hemorrágica derivada de la presión o del cizallamiento. Martínez López, J. (2008). Prevención y tratamiento de úlceras y escaras (pp. 21-93). Málaga: Vértice. Yepes, D., Molina, F., León, W., & Pérez, E. (2009). Incidencia y factores de riesgo en relación con las úlceras por presión en enfermos críticos. Medicina Intensiva, 33(6), 276-281. doi: 10.1016/s0210-5691(09)72195-3
  19. 19. FACTORES DESENCADENANTES FISIOPATOLÓGICOS DERIVADOS DEL TRATAMIENTO SITUACIONALES DESAROLLO ENTORNO • Lesiones cutáneas • Trastorno en el transporte de oxigeno • Deficiencias nutricionales • Trastornos inmunológicos • Alteración de nivel de conciencia • Deficiencias motoras • Alteraciones de la eliminación urinaria/fecal • Inmovilidad impuesta • Tratamientos o fármacos con acción inmunosupresora • Sondajes • Inmovilidad • Prendas de vestir de materiales no adecuados • Factores que están relacionados con el proceso de maduración de las personas • Falta de educación sanitaria por parte del paciente • Falta de unificación de criterios por parte del personal sanitario Martínez López, J. (2008). Prevención y tratamiento de úlceras y escaras (pp. 21-93). Málaga: Vértice.
  20. 20. LOCALIZACIÓN Con Redondo, J., & Martínez Cuervo, F. (2009). Prevalencia de úlceras por presión en una zona básica de salud. Gerokomos, 20(2). doi: 10.4321/s1134-928x2009000200007
  21. 21. VALORACIÓN INICIAL 1.- Valorar la presencia de factores de riesgo: ▪ Inmovilidad ▪ incontinencia ▪ presión, ▪ nutrición ▪ edad avanzada ▪ patologías graves ▪ Tóxicos ▪ tratamientos farmacológicos. 21 2.-Revalorar las U.P.P. al menos semanalmente 3.-Identificar las complicaciones potenciales 4.-Valorar el entorno de cuidado Martínez López, J. (2008). Prevención y tratamiento de úlceras y escaras (pp. 21-93). Málaga: Vértice.
  22. 22. ESCALA DE BRADEN 22 1) A todo enfermo con alteración de la actividad/movilidad se le aplicará la Escala de Braden para valorar el riesgo de desarrollar UPP 2) Según la puntuación obtenida se llevarán a cabo el plan de cuidados recomendado DEPARTAMENTO DE SALUD DE LA MARINA BAIXA.(2007) Grupo Nacional para el Estudio y Asesoramiento en Úlceras por Presión y Heridas Crónicas
  23. 23. ESCALA DE BRADEN - BERGSTROM  Cuestionario que consta de 6 ítems.  Cada ítem se puntúa de 1(menos deseable) a 4 (más deseable), excepto el ítem “Fricción y deslizamiento” que puntúa de 1 a 3.  El rango de puntuación oscila entre 6 y 23.  Una puntuación de 14 o inferior indica un mayor riesgo de úlceras por presión. 23 DEPARTAMENTO DE SALUD DE LA MARINA BAIXA.(2007) Grupo Nacional para el Estudio y Asesoramiento en Úlceras por Presión y Heridas Crónicas
  24. 24. DEPARTAMENTO DE SALUD DE LA MARINA BAIXA.(2007) Grupo Nacional para el Estudio y Asesoramiento en Úlceras por Presión y Heridas Crónicas
  25. 25. DEPARTAMENTO DE SALUD DE LA MARINA BAIXA.(2007) Grupo Nacional para el Estudio y Asesoramiento en Úlceras por Presión y Heridas Crónicas
  26. 26. OBJETIVOS DE TRATAMIENTO DE UPP 26 Los objetivos de las UPP crónicas (no responden a tratamientos), su manejo es con fines paliativos, pues la meta es manejar síntomas, y para ello es útil la siguiente mnemotecnia S-P-EC-I-A-L S = estabilizar la herida. P = prevenir nuevas lesiones. E = eliminar olores. C = controlar el dolor. I = profilaxis para evitar infecciones. A = apósito absorbente para heridas crónicas. L = disminuir los cambios de apósitos El objetivo principal en el tratamiento de una UPP es buscar su curación o cierre en el menor tiempo posible. Lo primero que se debe alcanzar es un tejido limpio de granulación. Para lograrlo se recomienda seguir los siguientes pasos • Establecer medidas de prevención para evitar aparición de nuevas UPP. • Desbridamiento del tejido desvitalizado y, de ser necesario, un desbridamiento amplio bajo una intervención quirúrgica. • Manejo de la infección en los casos en que sea necesario. • Controlar el dolor, las secreciones y los olores
  27. 27. ACTUACIONES DE ENFERMERÍA: a) Actuaciones para disminuir la presión. i. Instaurar medidas, ayudas mecánicas o personales para disminuir la presión: colchón de presión alternante, almohadillado especial de la cama, protecciones de codos, talones, etc. ii. Realizar cambios posturales frecuentes. Si es posible enseñar al paciente y/o cuidador los modos de cambiar la posición en la cama. Aprovechar los cambios posturales, en pacientes con problemas de incontinencia, para invitarle a miccionar o defecar. iii. Valorar los puntos de presión en cada cambio postural. En pieles oscuras los eritemas se pueden presentar en tonos rojos, azules o morados, por tanto la valoración también podremos realizarla por palpación del calor corporal presente en la zona. b) Higiene y cuidados de la piel. 27 TRATAMIENTO DE LA ULCERA
  28. 28. Superficies Especiales para el Manejo de la Presión (SEMP) Las SEMP son aquellas superficies sobre las que descansan los pacientes, en decúbito o sedestación, que reducen o alivian la presión. Las SEMP se clasifican: 1. Por tipo de dispositivo en: colchonetas o sobrecolchón, colchones, cojines y camas especiales. 2. Por su sistema de funcionamiento: estáticas y dinámicas.
  29. 29. CUIDADO DE LA ÚLCERA Para realizar la cura de una U.P.P. hay que seguir unas pautas básicas: - Elegir la posición más adecuada para el paciente. - Realizar la cura en condiciones de asepsia. - Retirar el apósito (si lo tuviera) mediante una técnica no agresiva. - Valorar la piel perilesional y proteger si procede. - Utilización de cremas protectoras como vaselina, óxido de zinc, etc. y de ácidos grasos hiperoxigenados. - Valorar la lesión y elegir el tratamiento adecuado. El cuidado local de la úlcera en estadio I, se basa en: alivio de la presión, AGHO (Mepentol®, Corpitol®) y un apósito hidrocoloide extrafino. En úlceras en estadios II, III y IV el plan se basa en: Desbridamiento, limpieza, abordaje de la infección y elección de un apósito que facilite un ambiente cálido y húmedo.
  30. 30. APÓSITOS 30 Un apósito esta compuesto por una membrana polimérica que favorece la reducción del dolor, evita las infecciones y regula la humedad de la herida. Estos apósitos para tratar escaras contienen elementos que atraen y concentran sustancias cicatrizantes del cuerpo en el lecho de la herida, lo que favorece una cicatrización rápida y facilita la eliminación del tejido muerto al suavizar la unión entre los restos y el tejido sano. El apósito absorbe el tejido necrótico licuado (tejido muerto que impide la curación de la herida) lo que evita tener que limpiarla durante los cambios de apósitos. Así, a la reducción del dolor propia del apósito (que ayuda a inhibir la acción de ciertas fibras nerviosas que recogen la sensación dolorosa de los tejidos dañados) se suma el ahorro de dolor que supone evitar la fase de limpieza
  31. 31. Autolítico Se produce por la conjunción de tres factores, la hidratación del lecho de la úlcera, la fibrinólisis y la acción de las enzimas endógenas sobre los tejidos desvitalizados. Es la forma de desbridamiento menos traumática, no requiere de habilidades clínicas especiales y es bien aceptada por los pacientes, si bien es más lenta. Todos los apósitos capaces de producir condiciones de cura húmeda y los hidrogeles en estructura amorfa producen desbridamiento autolítico. Mecánico Son técnicas no selectivas y traumáticas en creciente desuso, al existir alternativas menos molestas y con menor riesgo. Se realiza la abrasión mecánica mediante rozamiento, la irrigación a presión de la herida o la utilización de apósitos humedecidos que al secarse a las 4-6 horas se adhieren al tejido necrótico, pero también al tejido sano, que se arranca con la retirada del apósito.
  32. 32. Limpieza Para limpiar la lesión se utiliza suero salino fisiológico y se usa la mínima fuerza mecánica para la limpieza de la úlcera y su secado posterior. No debe limpiarse la herida con antisépticos locales como povidona yodada, clorhexidina, agua oxigenada, ácido acético o solución de hipoclorito, porque todos son productos químicos citotóxicos y su uso continuado puede provocar problemas sistémicos por su absorción en el organismo. Quirúrgico. Es la forma más rápida de eliminar áreas adheridas a planos profundos. Es un procedimiento cruento que requiere conocimientos clínicos, destreza, técnicas y material estéril. Debe realizarse por planos y en diferentes sesiones, comenzando por el área central y liberando el tejido desvitalizado. Como la técnica es dolorosa se aconseja aplicar un antiálgico tópico, como gel de lidocaína al 2%. La hemorragia es una de las complicaciones más frecuentes. Se controla con apósitos hemostáticos y, en caso de necesidad, con la sutura del vaso sangrante.
  33. 33. 33
  34. 34. 34
  35. 35. 35
  36. 36. CUIDADOS GENERALES: 1. Lavado de la piel con agua templada y jabón neutro o poco irritativo, secado exhaustivo sin fricción. 2. Aplicar ácidos grasos hiperoxigenados (AGHO) en zonas de riesgo, con masaje ligero y de forma circular. No dar masaje en zonas de prominencias óseas previamente enrojecidas 3. Aplicar crema hidratante en pieles secas. Evitar utilizar alcoholes 4. Mantener la ropa que está en contacto con la piel limpia y sin arrugas (cama, sillón). CUIDADO DE LA PIEL CON PACIENTES INCONTINENTES: 1. Proteger la piel, en la medida de lo posibe, del contacto con heces y orina ya que aumentan considerablemente el riesgo de aparición de UPP. 2. Después de cada episodio de incontinencia limpiar bien la piel, según procedimiento de cuidados generales de la piel. 3. Cambio frecuente de pañal, vigilar e invitar a miccionar o defecar, en cada cambio postural y cada vez que sea preciso, mínimo una vez por turno. 4. Limpieza exhaustiva de genitales. 5. Aplicar ácidos grasos hiperoxigenados (AGHO) en pliegues enrojecidos y en dermatitis del pañal manteniendo la compresa de gasa entre los pliegues.
  37. 37. TRATAMIENTO DE FISIOTERAPIA -FOMENTAR MAYOR NIVEL DE MOVILIDAD: 1. Proporcionar dispositivos como trapecio, barandilla en el lateral de la cama, andador, muleta, etc. 2. Levantar de la cama para deambular o levantar al sillón al menos dos veces al día (si la situación del paciente lo permite). -FOMENTAR LA MOVILIZACIÓN EN PACIENTES ENCAMADOS: 1. Cambios posturales según plan de cuidados 2. Realizar movilizaciones pasivas. 3. Colocar al paciente en un ángulo no superior a 30º y el mínimo tiempo posible 4. Mantener al paciente en posición funcional: cuerpo alineado y extremidades apoyadas para prevenir deformidades. 5. Ejercicios de fortalecimiento muscular y mejora de capacidad funcional.
  38. 38. Colocar almohadas: • Debajo de la cabeza. • Debajo de la cintura. • Debajo de los muslos. • Debajo de las piernas. • Apoyando la planta del pie. Precaución: Deben quedar libres de presión: talones, glúteos, zona sacro-coccígea, escápulas y codos. • Las piernas deben quedar ligeramente separadas. • Los pies y las manos deben conservar su posición funcional. • Evitar rotación del trocánter. 38 Decúbito supino:
  39. 39. Decúbito lateral: (si la situación del paciente lo permite) 39 Colocar almohadas: • En la espalda para evitar el desplazamiento del cuerpo. • Entre las rodillas para evitar la fricción. • Bajo el brazo contrario al de la posición, manteniendo éste en ángulo recto. Precauciones: ·· La espalda quedará apoyada en la almohada formando un ángulo de 30-45º. ·· Las piernas quedarán en ligera flexión. ·· Pies y manos en posición funcional. ·· No sobrepasar los 30º de inclinación y evitar apoyar todo el peso en los trocánteres
  40. 40. Decúbito prono Colocar almohadas: • Debajo de la cabeza. • Debajo de los muslos. • Debajo del abdomen. • Debajo de las piernas. • Debajo de los brazos (opcional). Precauciones: ·· Deben de quedar libres de presión: cresta iliaca, rodillas y primer dedo pies. ·· El tórax debe de quedar libre para respirar con comodidad. ·· Esta postura está contraindicada en pacientes con lesiones torácicas, cardiacas y con respiración asistida.
  41. 41. SEDESTACIÓN: 41 Colocar almohadas: • En regiones cervical, lumbar y bajo las piernas para evitar la fricción por desplazamiento. Precauciones: ·· Sillón adecuado, un poco reclinado. ·· Mantener los pies en ángulo recto evitando el pie equino.
  42. 42. ULTRASONIDO 42 La aplicación del tratamiento debe iniciar de la siguiente manera: Tomar los signos vitales al paciente para descartar que tenga la presión arterial eleva. Tomar la temperatura corporal para tener la certeza de que no presenta ningún cuadro infeccioso y así poder aplicar la terapia sin ninguna contraindicación. Pasar al paciente al área de terapia física, se buscara una posición adecuada para poder atenderlo dependiendo donde presente la lesión. Antes de la aplicación del ultrasonido se limpiara el cabezal con gel antibacterial para evitar que el paciente contraiga alguna infección.
  43. 43. 43 EFECTOS DE ULTRASONIDO EN UPP
  44. 44. 44 • Pulsátil con un ciclo de trabajo del 20% • Intensidad de 1 W/Cm2 • Frecuencia de 3MHz • Durante 5 a 10 minutos , 3 veces por semana. • Es muy importante aplicar al paciente gel conductor • En el contorno de la herida cuidando que este no entre en la úlcera. • El paciente no debe sentir ninguna molestia como ardor o calor excesivo • Al término de la aplicación se deberá retirar el gel de manera cuidadosa para evitar que este contamine la úlcera. • El terapeuta debe llevar un registro de los avances del paciente, el tratamiento termina cuando el tejido está rehabilitado Micro masaje celular Remodelación de fibras de colágeno
  45. 45. 45 Mancilla-Solorza, E., Bascuñán-Retamal, S., Bravo-Garrido, B., & Ibarra-Ábalos, N. (2012). Efectos del ultrasonido terapéutico en el tratamiento de las úlceras por presión en adultos mayores con dependencia severa. Rehabilitación, 46(2), 103-111. doi: 10.1016/j.rh.2012.02.002
  46. 46. 46 Mancilla-Solorza, E., Bascuñán-Retamal, S., Bravo-Garrido, B., & Ibarra-Ábalos, N. (2012). Efectos del ultrasonido terapéutico en el tratamiento de las úlceras por presión en adultos mayores con dependencia severa. Rehabilitación, 46(2), 103-111. doi: 10.1016/j.rh.2012.02.002
  47. 47. 47 Mancilla-Solorza, E., Bascuñán-Retamal, S., Bravo-Garrido, B., & Ibarra-Ábalos, N. (2012). Efectos del ultrasonido terapéutico en el tratamiento de las úlceras por presión en adultos mayores con dependencia severa. Rehabilitación, 46(2), 103-111. doi: 10.1016/j.rh.2012.02.002
  48. 48. 48
  49. 49. 49
  50. 50. LASER Consideraciones especiales en el uso del láser ▪ Paciente y profesionales deben cubrirse los ojos con gafas especiales para evitar quemaduras. ▪ No debe aplicarse en embarazadas ni en pacientes con cáncer. ▪ En colecciones infecciosas o en heridas infectadas tampoco debe aplicarse si el proceso se manifiesta como florido, pero en procesos larvados frecuentemente los tejidos reciben el empuje necesario para la reactivación del sistema defensivo 50 Diez AlcortaE, Ibarra DiezN. El láser como coadyuvante en el tratamiento de las úlceras. Rev. enferm. vasc.
  51. 51. LASER 51 APLICACIÓN DE LASER INFRARROJO AUMENTO DE MITOSIS CELULAR NEO FORMACIÓN DE VASOS ESTIMULANDO LOS YA EXISTENTES MAYOR ACTIVIDAD SELECTIVA DE FIBROBLASTOS EN LA SÍNTESIS DE COLÁGENO AUMENTO DE LA SÍNTESIS PROTEICA Diez AlcortaE, Ibarra DiezN. El láser como coadyuvante en el tratamiento de las úlceras. Rev. enferm. vasc.
  52. 52. 52 • Laser infrarrojo de emisión continua de 12 J • Aplicación de días alternos de 2-3 sesiones Diez AlcortaE, Ibarra DiezN. El láser como coadyuvante en el tratamiento de las úlceras. Rev. enferm. vasc.
  53. 53. Láser infrarrojo de baja intensidad, con una longitud de onda de 795 nm, 5 veces por semana, con una dosis de 25 julios/cm2 de herida (con un láser de cañón se delimitó la zona que iba a recibir el tratamiento, que fue aplicado en forma de barrido de manera que cada centímetro cuadrado de herida recibiese la misma cantidad de energía) 53 Diez AlcortaE, Ibarra DiezN. El láser como coadyuvante en el tratamiento de las úlceras. Rev. enferm. vasc.
  54. 54. ELECTROTERAPIA 54 Paola Andrea Quiroga-Santamaría¹ • Claribeth Guarín-Corredor ¹ • Milton Forero-López² Propuesta de un protocolo de electro-estimulación para el tratamiento de úlceras por presión grado II y III Rev. Fac. Med. 2013 Vol. 61 No. 4: 431-440 http://www.scielo.org.co/pdf/rfmun/v61n4/v61n4a13.pdf
  55. 55. COMPLICACIONES Fitzpatrick, T., & Wolff, K. (2010). Dermatología en medicina general Tomo 2 (7th ed., pp. 878-886). Buenos Aires: Médica Panamericana • Infecciones Locales • Bacteriemia • Osteomielitis • Trayectos Fistulosos • Cáncer • Facitis Necrosante • Mionecrosis • Alteraciones Metabólicas *Hiper/Hipocalcemia *Anemia • Complicaciones Post Quirúrgicas *Hematoma *Seroma *Absceso • Amiloidosis • Muerte
  56. 56. COMO EVITARSE? ? ? Las úlceras por presión son evitables en la mayoría de los casos. Es posible conseguir que no aparezcan: ▪ 1. Cuidando la piel cada día: Hay que revisarla, limpiarla e hidratarla. ▪ 2. Controlando la incontinencia: Es necesario aplicar productos para controlar la humedad y usar ropa de tejidos naturales. ▪ 3. Aportando nutrientes y líquidos: Debe ofrecerse al paciente una dieta equilibrada y muchos líquidos. ▪ 4. Disminuyendo la presión: Hay que estimular la actividad, hacer cambios de postura y usar colchones y cojines especiales y sistemas de protección local. 56
  57. 57. BIBLIOGRAFIA Fitzpatrick, T., & Wolff, K. (2010). Dermatología en medicina general Tomo 2 (7th ed., pp. 878-886). Buenos Aires: Médica Panamericana. Martínez López, J. (2008). Prevención y tratamiento de úlceras y escaras (pp. 21-93). Málaga: Vértice. DEPARTAMENTO DE SALUD DE LA MARINA BAIXA.(2007) Grupo Nacional para el Estudio y Asesoramiento en Úlceras por Presión y Heridas Crónicas Yepes, D., Molina, F., León, W., & Pérez, E. (2009). Incidencia y factores de riesgo en relación con las úlceras por presión en enfermos críticos. Medicina Intensiva, 33(6), 276-281. doi: 10.1016/s0210-5691(09)72195-3 Con Redondo, J., & Martínez Cuervo, F. (2009). Prevalencia de úlceras por presión en una zona básica de salud. Gerokomos, 20(2). doi: 10.4321/s1134-928x2009000200007 Govern de les illes balears. Subdirección Asistencial de Enfermería. Servicio de Salud de las Illes Balears. (2007). Úlceras por presión. Información para el paciente y para el cuidador. Mancilla-Solorza, E., Bascuñán-Retamal, S., Bravo-Garrido, B., & Ibarra-Ábalos, N. (2012). Efectos del ultrasonido terapéutico en el tratamiento de las úlceras por presión en adultos mayores con dependencia severa. Rehabilitación, 46(2), 103-111. doi: 10.1016/j.rh.2012.02.002
  58. 58. ACTIVIDAD 58

×