Jun. 19, 2021

Toyota

PRACTICA

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON ADMINISTRACION DE EMPRESAS Erika Chambi Mita Producción 2 Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos 1/2021 MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR 1 EMPRESAS EXITOSAS 4 EMPRESA TOYOTA “Calidad es el gran soporte de la Producción” (Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos) 1. Introducción “Nosotros damos un gran valor a la implementación inmediata y a pasar a la acción. Hay muchas cosas que no entendemos y, por consiguiente, nos preguntamos ¿por qué simplemente no avanzamos y pasamos a la acción y probamos a hacer algo?” (Fujio Cho, 2002) “Toda persona debe emprender algún gran proyecto como mínimo una vez en su vida. He dedicado gran parte de mi vida en inventar nuevas formas de telares. Ahora es tu turno. Tú: debes esforzarte en concretar algo que pueda beneficiar a la sociedad” (Reingold, 1999) 2. Desarrollo Toyota Motor Corporation (en japonés: トヨタ自動車株式会社, Toyota Kaisha?)3 más conocida como Toyota, es una compañía japonesa de fabricación de automóviles. Fundada en 1933 por Kiichiro Toyoda, su sede central se encuentra en Toyota (Aichi) y Bunkyō (Tokio) aunque, por su carácter multinacional, cuenta con fábricas y sedes en varios países. En 2019, Toyota fue el segundo mayor fabricante mundial de automóviles (por producción), por detrás del Grupo Volkswagen.5 y tuvo ventas mundiales de 10,74 millones de vehículos.1 Además, según el ranking elaborado por Interbrand, Toyota fue la quinta marca más valiosa del mundo en 2016,6 siendo considerada en 2017 como la marca de vehículos más valiosa con un valor de marca de US$28 700 millones.7 En el mismo sentido, el Informe Global sobre la Automoción 2018 realizado por la consultora KPMG afirmó que el grupo Toyota fue la marca de automoción mejor posicionada para un futuro inmediato a cinco años por delante de BMW y Tesla. La empresa tiene un marcado carácter de innovación en el sector automotor:9 comercializó el primer sistema de aparcamiento automático,10 la primera caja de cambios automática de 8 y 10 velocidades,11 el sistema de guía de tráfico en tiempo real con reasignación de ruta dinámica o el control de climatización de cuatro zonas con tecnología de infrarrojos.12 Es especialmente notoria por ser pionera en la producción y comercialización masiva de automóviles basados en la tecnología de combustible híbrida como el modelo Prius o la división de automóviles de lujo Lexus.1314 Pero también apuesta por vehículos propulsados con pila de combustible, como el Toyota Mirai15 o el autobús Toyota Sora, que no generan emisiones de CO2 al emplear el hidrógeno como combustible. Toyota cotiza públicamente en la Bolsa de Tokio bajo el número 7203 (primera sección) y en el NYSE: TM. Su gama de productos y servicios incluye la fabricación, comercialización y
  2. 2. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON ADMINISTRACION DE EMPRESAS Erika Chambi Mita Producción 2 Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos 1/2021 MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR 2 mantenimiento de automóviles, camiones, autobuses y robots. También proporciona servicios financieros, a través de su subsidiaria Toyota Financial Services, y participa en otras líneas de negocio. Fabrica vehículos bajo las marcas Toyota y Lexus, posee el 100% de las acciones de Daihatsu,17 grandes inversiones en Hino18 y ha aumentado su participación al 20% de Fuji Heavy Industries que fabrica vehículos marca Subaru, también posee el 5% de participación accionaria en Mazda y un 5% de participación accionaria en Suzuki a partir del año 2018 y 2019 específicamente y cierra su participación accionaria con un 5% de Yamaha, el segundo fabricante de motocicletas más grande del mundo.19 Toyota tiene una amplia cuota de mercado en los Estados Unidos, Europa y África y es el líder del mercado en Australia. También tiene cuotas de mercado significativas en varios países del Sureste Asiático. 2.1. Historia Toyota Motor Corporation fue fundada el 23 de septiembre de 1933 cuando Toyoda Automatic Loom creó una nueva división dedicada a la producción de automóviles bajo la dirección del hijo del fundador, Kiichiro Toyoda. Poco después, la división produjo su primer motor tipo A en 1934, que fue usado en el primer modelo A1 en mayo de 1935 y el camión G1 en agosto de 1935. La producción del modelo AA comenzó en 1936. Aunque el grupo Toyota es más conocido hoy en día por sus automóviles, aún está presente en los negocios textiles y siguen fabricando telares automáticos y máquinas de coser eléctricas que están disponibles mundialmente. Toyota Motor Co. fue establecida como una empresa independiente en 1937. Aunque el apellido de la familia fundadora es Toyoda, el nombre de la empresa se cambió para simplificar la pronunciación. La producción de automóviles comerciales comenzó en 1947 con el modelo SA. En 1950 una empresa de ventas separada, Toyota Motor Sales Co. fue creada (duró hasta julio de 1982). En mayo de 1953, 5 Land Cruiser fueron exportados a El Salvador, convirtiéndose en los primeros Toyota en arribar al continente americano. En abril de 1956 la cadena comerciante Toyopet fue establecida. Toyota comenzó a expandirse en los años 1960 con una nueva instalación de investigación y desarrollo, en Tailandia una división fue establecida, el modelo diezmillonésimo fue producido, un Premio Deming y asociaciones con Hino Motors y Daihatsu fueron también establecidas. Al final de la década, Toyota había establecido una presencia mundial, ya que la empresa había exportado su millonésima unidad. En 1982, Toyota Motor Company y Toyota Motor Sales se fusionaron en una empresa, la Toyota Motor Corporation. Dos años después, Toyota se unió a NUMMI, la New United Motor Manufacturing, Inc. Toyota entonces comenzó a establecer nuevas marcas a finales de los años 1980, con el lanzamiento de su marca de lujo Lexus en 1989.
  3. 3. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON ADMINISTRACION DE EMPRESAS Erika Chambi Mita Producción 2 Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos 1/2021 MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR 3 Con una importante presencia en Europa, debido al éxito de Toyota Team Europe, la corporación decidió crear TMME, Toyota Motor Europe Marketing & Engineering, para ayudar a vender vehículos en el continente. Dos años después, Toyota creó una base en el Reino Unido, TMUK, ya que los automóviles de la empresa se habían convertido en muy populares entre los conductores británicos. También se crearon bases en Indiana, Virginia y Tianjin. En 1999, la empresa decidió cotizar en la Bolsa de Nueva York y Londres. En 2002, Toyota consiguió entrar en un equipo de Fórmula 1 y establecer joint ventures con las empresas automovilísticas francesas Citroën y Peugeot, esto se estableció un año después de que Toyota comenzó a producir automóviles en Francia. Según el Fortune Global 500 de 2008, Toyota es la quinta empresa más grande del mundo. En el Forbes Global 2000 de 2006 es la duodécima empresa más grande del mundo. Ha estado consistentemente ganando cuota de mercado en los Estados Unidos, mientras encogían las ventas de Ford y General Motors en los Estados Unidos. En marzo de 2009, Toyota recortó su producción en más de 50%, para reducir sus inventarios y enfrentar la caída de las ventas. 2.2. ¿Cómo se creo el logo? Muchas personas se preguntan el significado del logo de Toyota, la verdad es que en 1936 se organizó un concurso público para diseñar el logo de la marca, y tener algo oficial con lo que puedan promocionar los carros. Más de 27,000 personas se sumaron al concurso con sus propuestas para ser parte de la imagen de Toyota. Este logo está formado por tres óvalos, dos centrales y perpendiculares representan la relación de confianza mutua entre el propietario del carro y la marca, a forma de un eslabón de cadena. Los tres se combinan para simbolizar la letra “T” de Toyota. El logo de la marca solo ha tenido variaciones respecto a color, pero desde la letra hasta los óvalos han permanecido iguales en forma, desde 1936. 2.3. Toyota Motor Corporation La empresa Toyota Motor Corporation sabe tanto de telares como de lo último en automoción y entiende la importancia de los avances tecnológicos. Para Sakichi Toyoda, un avezado inventor japonés nacido en 1867, habría sido imposible predecir cómo sus primeras invenciones de tecnología de telares resultarían claves para la mayor empresa automovilística del Japón Sin embargo, no cabe duda de que la propiedad intelectual (PI) y la innovación son los verdaderos cimientos sobre los que se ha fundado Toyota Motor Corporation.
  4. 4. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON ADMINISTRACION DE EMPRESAS Erika Chambi Mita Producción 2 Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos 1/2021 MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR 4 3. Conclusión La Aunque el apellido de la familia fundadora es Toyota se decidió modificar el nombre de la empresa a Toyota ya que su pronunciación es más sencilla y su escritura simboliza un comienzo feliz: Toyota en Japón está considerado más afortunado que Toyota ya que se considera al ocho como un número de la suerte y ocho es el número de trazos necesarios para escribir Toyota en Katakana.25 En chino la empresa y sus vehículos se siguen refiriendo por los caracteres equivalentes. 4. Referencias 1. https://www.wipo.int/ipadvantage/es/details.jsp?id=11427 2. https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Toyota 3. https://www.toyota.com.gt/blog-para-comprar-carro-en-guatemala/conoce-la-increible- historia-de-toyota-como-empezo-todo 4. https://www.motor.es/toyota/historia 5. https://www.motor16.com/marcas/toyota/ 5. Videos 1.-https://youtu.be/89CSmpGWakg Entusiasta, hace tiempo quería hacer lectura de este libro. Ahora que lo terminé, vengo a contarte por qué es un libro que deberías leer: La obra de Jeffrey K. Liker en el post de hoy.
  5. 5. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON ADMINISTRACION DE EMPRESAS Erika Chambi Mita Producción 2 Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos 1/2021 MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR 5 2.-https://youtu.be/ig8OugXj3bU En este video te enseño los inicios de Toyota ¿Cómo Toyota llegó a ser tan exitosa? ¿Cómo se fundó? 6. Sistema prezi https://prezi.com/z-wrv3wct_oa/toyota/?fallback=1
  6. 6. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON ADMINISTRACION DE EMPRESAS Erika Chambi Mita Producción 2 Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos 1/2021 MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR 6 https://prezi.com/ro7v082ijaef/toyota/?fallback=1

