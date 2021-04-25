Successfully reported this slideshow.
Apr. 25, 2021

Teoria general de sistemas produc 2

Teoria general de sistemas

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON ADMINISTRACION DE EMPRESAS Erika Chambi Mita Producción 2 Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos 1/2021 MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR 1 TEORIA GENERAL DE SISTEMAS “Calidad es el gran soporte de la Producción” (Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos) 1. Introducción Karl Ludwi von Bertalanffy (Viena, 19 de septiembre de 1901-Búfalo (Nueva York), 12 de junio de 1972) fue un biólogo y filósofo austríaco, reconocido fundamentalmente por su teoría de sistemas Venía de ancestros nobles de Hungría.2 Estudió con tutores personales en su propia casa hasta los 10 años.3 Ingresó en la Universidad de Innsbruck para estudiar historia del arte, filosofía y biología, finalizando su doctorado en 19264 con una tesis doctoral sobre psicofísica y Gustav Fechner 2. Desarrollo La teoría de sistemas o teoría general de sistemas (TGS) es el estudio interdisciplinario de los sistemas en general. Su propósito es estudiar los principios aplicables a los sistemas en cualquier nivel en todos los campos de la investigación.1 Un sistema se define como una entidad con límites y con partes interrelacionadas e interdependientes cuya suma es mayor a la suma de sus partes. El cambio de una parte del sistema afecta a las demás y, con esto, al sistema completo, generando patrones predecibles de comportamiento. El crecimiento positivo y la adaptación de un sistema dependen de cómo de bien se ajuste éste a su entorno. Además, a menudo los sistemas existen para cumplir un propósito común (una función) que también contribuye al mantenimiento del sistema y a evitar sus fallos. El objetivo de la teoría de sistemas es el descubrimiento sistemático de las dinámicas, restricciones y condiciones de un sistema, así como de principios (propósitos, medidas, métodos, herramientas, etc.) que puedan ser discernidos y aplicados a los sistemas en cualquier nivel de anidación y en cualquier campo, con el objetivo de lograr una equifinalidad optimizada. La teoría general de sistemas trata sobre conceptos y principios de amplia aplicación, al contrario de aquellos que se aplican en un dominio particular del conocimiento. Distingue los sistemas dinámicos o activos de los estáticos o pasivos. Los primeros son estructuras o componentes de actividad que interactúan en comportamientos o procesos, mientras que los segundos son estructuras o componentes que están siendo procesados. 2.1.Características Características de la Teoría General de Sistemas las características que los teóricos han atribuido a la teoría general de los sistemas son las siguientes: Interrelación e interdependencia de objetos, atributos, acontecimientos y otros aspectos similares. Toda teoría de los sistemas debe tener en cuenta los elementos del sistema, la
  Insumos y productos. Todos los sistemas dependen de algunos insumos para generar las actividades que finalmente originaran el logro de una meta. Todos los sistemas originan algunos productos que otros sistemas necesitan. Transformación. Todos los sistemas son transformadores de entradas en salidas. Entre las entradas se pueden incluir informaciones, actividades, una fuente de energía, conferencias, lecturas, materias primas, etc. Lo que recibe el sistema es modificado por éste de tal modo que la forma de la salida difiere de la forma de entrada. Entropía. La entropía está relacionada con la tendencia natural de los objetos a caer en un estado de desorden. Todos los sistemas no vivos tienden hacia el desorden; si los deja aislados, perderán con el tiempo todo movimiento y degenerarán, convirtiéndose en una masa inerte. Sistema abierto. Mantiene un intercambio de transacciones con el ambiente y conserva constantemente el mismo estado (autorregulación), a pesar de que la materia y la energía que la integran se renuevan de modo continuo (equilibrio dinámico u homeostasis). Las seis funciones principales son: 1. Ingestión. Búsqueda y recepción de materiales, dinero, máquinas y personas, para mantener su fuente de energía. 2. Procesamiento. Transformación de los materiales o insumos. 3. Reacción ante el ambiente. Adaptación constante para continuar existiendo, los cambios pueden ser en el producto, el proceso o la estructura. 4. Regeneración de las partes. Las partes del sistema pierden su eficiencia, deben ser regeneradas o reubicadas para que sobrevivan en conjunto. 5. Organización. La organización de las cinco funciones descritas anteriormente es una función que requiere un sistema de comunicaciones para el control y la toma de decisiones, tal función corre a cargo de la administración. La organización como sistema abierto. Una empresa es un sistema creado por el hombre, que mantiene una interacción dinámica con su ambiente, influye sobre él y recibe influencias de éste. Se caracteriza por tener un comportamiento probabilística y no determinista de las organizaciones; es decir, el comportamiento humano nunca es totalmente previsible, las personas son complejas, responden a muchas variables que no son totalmente comprensibles. Por ello, la administración
  3. 3. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON ADMINISTRACION DE EMPRESAS Erika Chambi Mita Producción 2 Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos 1/2021 MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR 3 Insumos y productos. Todos los sistemas dependen de algunos insumos para generar las actividades que finalmente originaran el logro de una meta. Todos los sistemas originan algunos productos que otros sistemas necesitan. Transformación. Todos los sistemas son transformadores de entradas en salidas. Entre las entradas se pueden incluir informaciones, actividades, una fuente de energía, conferencias, lecturas, materias primas, etc. Lo que recibe el sistema es modificado por éste de tal modo que la forma de la salida difiere de la forma de entrada. Entropía. La entropía está relacionada con la tendencia natural de los objetos a caer en un estado de desorden. Todos los sistemas no vivos tienden hacia el desorden; si los deja aislados, perderán con el tiempo todo movimiento y degenerarán, convirtiéndose en una masa inerte. Sistema abierto. Mantiene un intercambio de transacciones con el ambiente y conserva constantemente el mismo estado (autorregulación), a pesar de que la materia y la energía que la integran se renuevan de modo continuo (equilibrio dinámico u homeostasis). Las seis funciones principales son: 1. Ingestión. Búsqueda y recepción de materiales, dinero, máquinas y personas, para mantener su fuente de energía. 2. Procesamiento. Transformación de los materiales o insumos. 3. Reacción ante el ambiente. Adaptación constante para continuar existiendo, los cambios pueden ser en el producto, el proceso o la estructura. 4. Regeneración de las partes. Las partes del sistema pierden su eficiencia, deben ser regeneradas o reubicadas para que sobrevivan en conjunto. 5. Organización. La organización de las cinco funciones descritas anteriormente es una función que requiere un sistema de comunicaciones para el control y la toma de decisiones, tal función corre a cargo de la administración. La organización como sistema abierto. Una empresa es un sistema creado por el hombre, que mantiene una interacción dinámica con su ambiente, influye sobre él y recibe influencias de éste. Se caracteriza por tener un comportamiento probabilística y no determinista de las organizaciones; es decir, el comportamiento humano nunca es totalmente previsible, las personas son complejas, responden a muchas variables que no son totalmente comprensibles. Por ello, la administración
  4. 4. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON ADMINISTRACION DE EMPRESAS Erika Chambi Mita Producción 2 Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos 1/2021 MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR 4 no puede esperar que consumidores, proveedores, agencias reguladoras y otros tengan un comportamiento previsible. Las organizaciones como parte de una sociedad mayor, está constituida por partes menores, pues los miembros de una organización son simultáneamente miembros de muchos otros grupos, que compiten entre sí o mantienen una lealtad complementaria. Su posición de poder dentro de las organizaciones depende mucho de sus relaciones con tales grupos. 3. Conclusión La aspiración es identificar los diversos elementos y tendencias identificables y reconocibles de los sistemas, o sea, de cualquier entidad claramente definida, cuyas partes presentan interrelaciones e interdependencias, y cuya suma es mayor que la suma de sus partes. 4. Referencias 1.-https://administracion2.fandom.com/es/wiki/Teor%C3%ADa_de_los_Sistemas 2.-https://sites.google.com/site/empreswaites/teoria-de-sistemas 3.-https://concepto.de/teoria-de-sistemas/ 4.-http://www.scielo.org.co/scielo.php?script=sci_arttext&pid=S0123-5923200000040000 5.-https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Teor%C3%ADa_de_sistemas 5. Videos https://youtu.be/dc21j-qTnoU https://youtu.be/aUAuKvkO3TA
  5. 5. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON ADMINISTRACION DE EMPRESAS Erika Chambi Mita Producción 2 Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos 1/2021 MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR 5 6. Sistema PREZI https://prezi.com/zdxf8uahpm3w/teoria-general-de-sistemas/ https://prezi.com/niropriqhw31/teoria-general-de-sistemas/
  6. 6. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON ADMINISTRACION DE EMPRESAS Erika Chambi Mita Producción 2 Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos 1/2021 MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR 6

×