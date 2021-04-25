Successfully reported this slideshow.
Apr. 25, 2021

Teoria de las restricciones produc 2

Teoria de las restriccione

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON ADMINISTRACION DE EMPRESAS Erika Chambi Mita Producción 2 Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos 1/2021 MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR 1 TEORIA DE LAS RESTRICCIONES “Calidad es el gran soporte de la Producción” (Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos) 1. Introducción "El primer paso es reconocer que el sistema fue constituido para un propósito; no creamos nuestras organizaciones sin ninguna finalidad. Así, toda acción tomada por cualquier nivel de la empresa debería ser juzgada por su impacto global sobre el propósito de la organización. Eso implica que, antes de lidiar con los mejoramientos de cualquier parte del sistema, primero necesitamos saber cuál es la meta global del mismo y las medidas que van a permitir que podamos juzgar el impacto de cualquier subsistema y de cualquier acción local sobre esa meta global” .(Goldratt) “El resultado global no es determinado por la optimización local. La Teoría de las Restricciones -TOC. 2 2. Desarrollo La teoría de las restricciones, en inglés Theory of Constraints o simplemente TOC, es una de las filosofías de gestión empresarial con mayor reconocimiento a nivel mundial. Su éxito continúa en auge más de treinta años después y se ha convertido en uno de los paradigmas de gestión de la cadena de suministro más eficaces. Al gestionar una empresa, muchas personas cometen el error de pensar en la organización como un conjunto de partes y no como un todo, donde las acciones de cada departamento repercuten en el desempeño global. Un ejemplo, en una fábrica de zapatillas, sería: el área comercial recibe un pedido de determinadas unidades. Sin embargo, las limitaciones en la gestión de logística no permite a la organización abastecerse de la materia prima necesaria, ralentizando la producción y perjudicando la distribución y posterior comercialización. El desempeño global de la empresa se ve perjudicado por la ineficiente gestión de un departamento. Casos como este son explicados a través de la teoría de las restricciones, conocida también por su acrónimo en inglés: TOC (Theory of Constraints). Formulada por el físico y empresario israelí Eliyahu M. Goldratt, la teoría de las restricciones es una filosofía de gestión que se basa en los métodos de la ciencia para interpretar y optimizar sistemas integrados. Esta teoría postula que en un proceso multitarea, independientemente del ámbito en el que se desarrolle, el ritmo será dictado por el 'engranaje' más lento. Si se toma como referencia el ejemplo anterior, es claro que el ritmo de producción, distribución y comercialización se ve limitado por la velocidad de las tareas de abastecimiento. Este último se convierte en una restricción que perjudica el proceso. Ante estos casos, la teoría de las restricciones sugiere a las empresas dirigir sus esfuerzos en estos puntos críticos para optimizar
  2. 2. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON ADMINISTRACION DE EMPRESAS Erika Chambi Mita Producción 2 Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos 1/2021 MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR 2 el proceso más débil y, como consecuencia, lograr mejoras en la actividad integral de la organización. Cabe señalar que las restricciones pueden originarse a partir de diversos aspectos, sean físicos (capacidad de recursos, provisión de materiales, etc.), de mercado o recursos humanos, entre otros. Según esta teoría, para implementar una solución a gran escala en la organización, se debe identificar primero la restricción (también llamado 'cuello de botella'), decidir cómo explotarla para mejorar la gestión, subordinar todos los elementos restantes (indicadores, departamentos, reglas, etc.) a la decisión tomada en el paso anterior, incrementar la capacidad de la restricción y, finalmente, volver al primer paso para trabajar de forma permanente con cualquier nueva restricción que aparezca. 2.1.¿Qué es la teoría de las restricciones? Theory of Constraints, abreviado TOC, o la teoría de las restricciones en español (también denominada teoría de las limitaciones) es una filosofía de gestión empresarial y de la cadena de suministro planteada por el doctor en física Eliyahu Goldratt y popularizada a partir de su best seller “The Goal” (“La meta” en español) publicado en 1984, que se basa en que un sistema (una planta de producción, una cadena de suministro, una empresa, etc.) está formado por elementos interdependientes y que, al igual que en una cadena, el sistema sólo puede ser tan fuerte como su eslabón más débil, es decir, la restricción o cuello de botella (bottleneck en inglés). Aunque esto pueda parecer evidente, con frecuencia en la práctica se gestionan las diferentes partes del sistema como si fueran mucho más independientes. Pensemos, por ejemplo, en una empresa de cierto tamaño firmemente departamentalizada. Es bastante habitual que los diferentes departamentos (marketing, ventas, producción, atención al cliente, etc.) actúen persiguiendo objetivos locales. Así, cada uno de ellos intentará realizar optimizaciones en su área, esperando que la suma de las diferentes optimizaciones locales sea igual a la optimización global de la empresa. Desafortunadamente, esto no da tan buenos resultados. La empresa ha de verse como un todo y establecer una filosofía de mejora continua en la que, además de optimizar los procesos, se asegure la fluidez, la comunicación y la creación de valor entre ellos. La meta de toda empresa es obtener mayores beneficios en el presente y con sostenibilidad en el futuro. Con frecuencia, vemos cómo en las empresas se emplean recursos en optimizar procesos que no representan los eslabones más débiles, lo que tiene poco impacto en el rendimiento global, es decir, en acercarnos a nuestra meta. TOC se centra en identificar a los eslabones más débiles y que son las verdaderas restricciones, porque mejoras en ellos tendrán un gran impacto global. Por esto, a veces se dice que en la teoría de las limitaciones no sólo se trata de hacer lo que hay que hacer, sino que, incluso más importante, se trata de dejar de hacer lo que no hay que hacer.
  3. 3. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON ADMINISTRACION DE EMPRESAS Erika Chambi Mita Producción 2 Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos 1/2021 MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR 3 Aunque la “Teoría de las restricciones” lleve la palabra “teoría” en su nombre, Eliyahu Goldratt la desarrolló con un enfoque claramente pragmático, adaptando herramientas prácticas de razonamiento lógico habituales en las ciencias duras para su aplicación a ciencias “blandas” como la gestión empresarial, la producción, la gestión de la cadena de suministro, la gestión de proyectos, marketing, etc. 2.2.¿Qué es una restricción? Una restricción es aquello que nos limita en conseguir nuestro objetivo, siendo el objetivo de toda empresa obtener mayores beneficios de forma sostenible. Dicho de otro modo, una restricción o cuello de botella es cualquier recurso cuya capacidad es igual o inferior a la que le demandamos. De igual forma, un recurso que no representa una restricción es cualquier recurso cuya capacidad es mayor que la que le demandamos. Las restricciones pueden ser físicas, que son relativamente fáciles de identificar (por ejemplo, una máquina concreta en una cadena de producción, o la limitación de espacio en un almacén). Pero con más frecuencia las restricciones no son físicas (patrones de comportamiento, suposiciones que se dan por ciertas, falta de información, falta de comunicación fluida entre departamentos, etc.). Este tipo de restricciones son más difíciles de identificar y potencialmente más peligrosas, y es importante no confundir los síntomas que producen con restricciones. Las restricciones pueden ser internas a la empresa: equipamiento en una fábrica, el proceso de preparación de pedidos en un almacén, etc.; o pueden ser externas, por ejemplo, la logística del último kilómetro en una tienda online o la falta de demanda. Todo sistema tiene al menos una restricción. Esto es obvio, porque si no su rendimiento sería infinito. Pero lo que la teoría de las restricciones puso de manifiesto es que en la práctica los sistemas suelen tener sólo una o a lo sumo unas pocas restricciones y no más. Es fundamental considerar la empresa como un todo, comportándose como una cadena de eslabones interdependientes. Al igual que en una cadena, el rendimiento de la empresa estará limitado por el eslabón más débil, que representará la restricción del sistema o cuello de botella. Invertir recursos en optimizar aquello que no es la restricción del sistema no tendrá un impacto sustancial en el rendimiento global, mientras que si centramos nuestros esfuerzos en optimizar el cuello de botella el impacto global será enorme. La teoría de las restricciones es una filosofía de mejora continua, de forma que una vez optimizada la restricción del sistema, ésta podría dejar de ser el eslabón más débil que pasaría a estar en otra parte. Por ejemplo, si en una planta de fabricación la restricción es una maquinaria, tras aplicar TOC para su optimización podría dejar de ser el cuello de botella, que ahora podría pasar a estar en una restricción externa como la falta de demanda. Entonces, los
  4. 4. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON ADMINISTRACION DE EMPRESAS Erika Chambi Mita Producción 2 Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos 1/2021 MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR 4 esfuerzos tendrían que centrarse en incrementar las ventas, aprovechando la mayor capacidad de producción. 2.3.La historia de la teoría de las restricciones Eliyahu Goldratt fue un doctor en física israelí que, tras abandonar el mundo académico, lideró una empresa de desarrollo de software para la optimización de las plantas de producción a finales de los años 70 y principios de los 80. Durante esta etapa, Goldratt se encontraba con frecuencia con que las empresas presentaban limitaciones que impedían sacar el máximo provecho a su software. Estas limitaciones estaban, en la mayoría de los casos, relacionadas con antiguos hábitos de comportamiento, suposiciones que se daban por totalmente ciertas, políticas de empresa desactualizadas, etc. A partir de la experiencia que fue adquiriendo en este tipo de situaciones, escribió su libro “The Goal” (“La meta” en español) que publicaría en 1984 convirtiéndose en un gran éxito. A partir de entonces el doctor Eliyahu Goldratt dio un giro a su carrera profesional, centrándose en la consultoría y la formación, continuando con el desarrollo de la teoría de las restricciones y publicando numerosos libros. Ayudó a algunas de las empresas multinacionales más grandes del mundo a revolucionar su competitividad y, hoy en día, más de treinta años más tarde, sus libros continúan considerándose lecturas esenciales para la gestión empresarial y la gestión de la cadena de suministro. En junio de 2011, Eliyahu Goldratt fallecía a la edad de 64 años, dejando tras de sí un gran legado de conocimiento y habiendo sido proclamado a lo largo de su vida como gurú de la gestión empresarial. En la actualidad, Goldratt Consulting, fundada por Eliyahu, continúa ayudando a implementar la teoría de las restricciones a la que el doctor Goldratt consagró su vida. 2.4.Aplicación de la teoría de las restricciones Tras nuestro recorrido en este artículo a lo largo su historia, en un artículo posterior entraremos en más detalle en los conceptos fundamentales para la aplicación de la teoría de las restricciones en la cadena de suministro. 3. Conclusión La base de la teoría de las restricciones es ver a un sistema como un todo, siendo plenamente conscientes de que una empresa, una planta de producción, un almacén, una cadena de suministro, etc. es en realidad una serie de eslabones fuertemente dependientes entre sí. 4. Referencias 1.-http://www.scielo.org.co/scielo.php?script=sci_arttext&pid=S0123
  5. 5. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON ADMINISTRACION DE EMPRESAS Erika Chambi Mita Producción 2 Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos 1/2021 MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR 5 2.-https://leanmanufacturing10.com/toc 3.-https://www.esan.edu.pe/apuntes-empresariales/2018/07/la-teoria-de-las-restricciones-y- su-aplicacion-en-las-empresas-de-salud/ 4.-http://www.atoxgrupo.com/website/noticias/teoria-de-las-restricciones 5.-https://www.esan.edu.pe/apuntes-empresariales/2015/10/que-teoria-restricciones- toc/#:~:text=Goldratt%2C%20la%20teor%C3%ADa%20de%20las,el%20'engranaje'%20m%C3% A1s%20lento. 5. Videos -https://youtu.be/PZN6Ct5MS4k -https://youtu.be/TwvScBNibnM 6. Anexo
  6. 6. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON ADMINISTRACION DE EMPRESAS Erika Chambi Mita Producción 2 Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos 1/2021 MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR 6 7. Sistema PREZI -https://prezi.com/ff8wxjmrdkkg/la-riqueza-de-las-naciones-adam-smith-_/
  7. 7. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON ADMINISTRACION DE EMPRESAS Erika Chambi Mita Producción 2 Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos 1/2021 MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR 7 -https://prezi.com/zj7vxzfjpvbt/la-riqueza-de-las-naciones/

