Business
Jun. 19, 2021

Samsung

PRACTICA

Samsung

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON ADMINISTRACION DE EMPRESAS Erika Chambi Mita Producción 2 Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos 1/2021 MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR 1 EMPRESAS EXITOSAS 5 EMPRESA SAMSUNG “Calidad es el gran soporte de la Producción” (Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos) 1. Introducción Complementando ésta definición, los autores señalan además que "un nombre de marca es aquella parte de una marca que es posible expresar de manera oral e incluye letras, palabras y números". (Lamb, Joseph, & Carl, 2002). “En términos de economía, esto nos ha llevado del sistema de producción, basado en la fabricación industrial de productos materiales, al actual sistema de consumo basado en los intangibles y al intercambio simbólico, que ha propiciado el triunfo de las marcas” (Costa, 2007, p. 43). 2. Desarrollo Samsung es un conglomerado de empresas multinacionales con sede en Seúl, Corea del Sur. Se trata del mayor grupo empresarial surcoreano, con numerosas filiales que abarcan negocios como la electrónica de consumo, tecnología, finanzas, aseguradoras, construcción, biotecnología y sector servicios. El grupo fue fundado en 1938 por el empresario Lee Byung-chul como una compañía de importación y exportación de productos, y posteriormente expandiría su negocio a otros sectores. Desde entonces se ha convertido en un referente del modelo económico de grandes conglomerados (chaebol) que impulsó la transformación económica de Corea del Sur.23 A partir de la década de 1990 se produjo su expansión internacional a través de su rama de electrónica, en particular en electrodomésticos, teléfonos móviles y semiconductores. Las empresas más importantes que controla son Samsung Electronics, que en 2009 se convirtió en la mayor empresa mundial de electrónica por ingresos;4 Samsung Heavy Industries, el segundo mayor constructor naval mundial; Samsung C&T, dedicada a la construcción civil; la aseguradora Samsung Life Insurance, y la agencia de publicidad Cheil Worldwide. Samsung ha tenido una gran influencia en el desarrollo económico, político, mediático y cultural de Corea del Sur. Se estima que todas sus empresas afiliadas representan la quinta parte de las exportaciones del país, mientras que su ingreso representa el 17 % del producto interior bruto (PIB) nacional. 2.1. Historia Nacimiento de Samsung.- Los orígenes del actual grupo Samsung se remontan al 1 de marzo de 1938. Ese día el empresario Lee Byung-chul (1910–1987) inauguró en Daegu una compañía de
  2. 2. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON ADMINISTRACION DE EMPRESAS Erika Chambi Mita Producción 2 Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos 1/2021 MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR 2 importación y exportación de productos perecederos a la que llamó Samsung Sanghoe (en coreano, «tres estrellas»).6 Durante el tiempo que Corea estuvo ocupada por Japón, el principal negocio fue la venta de pescado seco y frutas a Manchukuo.7 Al finalizar la Segunda Guerra Mundial, Corea recobró su independencia y Samsung prospera al ampliar su actividad al proceso de alimentos y fabricación de textiles. En 1948, Lee formó una alianza con el empresario Cho Hong-jai para crear la filial Samsung Moolsan (actual Samsung C&T), dedicada al comercio y a la construcción.6 No obstante, la empresa establece su fundación oficial en 1951, cuando la alianza queda rota por desavenencias entre ambas partes;7 mientras Lee asume la marca Samsung, Cho fundaría una década más tarde el grupo Hyosung. Durante la Guerra de Corea, Lee huiría de Seúl para asentarse temporalmente en Busan y abrir allí la refinería de azúcar Cheil Jedang (actual CJ Group). La presencia de las tropas estadounidenses en el sur de la península le permitió reiniciar su actividad comercial. Al acabar el conflicto, se convertiría en uno de los empresarios clave al beneficiarse de numerosos contratos de obra pública durante el gobierno de Syngman Rhee.6910 Tras el ascenso al poder de Park Chung-hee en 1961, Samsung se convierte en uno de los principales conglomerados (chaebol) que sustentarían el sector privado en Corea del Sur.9 Según este plan económico, las empresas debían invertir en negocios estratégicos si querían beneficiarse de ayudas estatales,611 así que comenzaron por diversificarse en aseguradoras (1963) y componentes electrónicos (1969). Consolidación (1969-1993) El SPC-1000 fue el primer ordenador personal de Samsung. Se puso a la venta en 1982 y empleaba casetes para guardar datos. El 1 de noviembre de 1969, Samsung fundó en Suwon la que será su filial más afamada: Samsung Electronics, especializada en tecnología y electrónica. Gracias a un convenio con la nipona NEC Corporation comenzó a producir electrodomésticos y dispositivos audiovisuales, llegando a vender más de 10 millones de televisores a lo largo de la década de 1970.7 A partir de 1974, desarrollaría sus propios semiconductores al absorber Korea Semiconductor, uno de los pioneros en la fabricación de chips electrónicos, y en 1980 incursiona en las telecomunicaciones. Además, en 1974, se establecen dos empresas importantes para el conglomerado: Samsung Heavy Industries, una de las mayores firmas de construcción naval del mundo, y la petroquímica Samsung Petrochemical (actual Hanwha Total).7 El desarrollo de estas actividades consolida a Samsung en el tercer chaebol en volumen de negocio, por detrás de Hyundai y Daewoo. Lee Byung-chul mantuvo el control de Samsung hasta su muerte en 1987, siendo sucedido por su tercer hijo Lee Kun-hee.13 A lo largo de la década de 1990, el conglomerado fue dividido en cuatro grupos independientes para sus herederos: Samsung, Shinsegae (grandes almacenes), CJ Group
  3. 3. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON ADMINISTRACION DE EMPRESAS Erika Chambi Mita Producción 2 Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos 1/2021 MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR 3 (alimentación y entretenimiento) y Hansol (productos químicos).6 De este modo, Samsung se quedó con las divisiones más rentables: electrónica, construcciones y astilleros. Liderazgo en Corea (1993-2000) En 1993, Lee Kun-hee anunció un cambio de estrategia que marcaría el futuro de Samsung. A pesar de que su división de electrónica era una de las más rentables, los consumidores internacionales percibían que los productos coreanos tenían menos calidad que los japoneses.12 Por esta razón, se desarrolló un plan para superar a Sony como el mayor fabricante mundial de electrónica, a través de investigación y desarrollo en nuevas líneas como la telefonía móvil, las memorias DRAM o las pantallas de plasma, en las que llegaría a ser pionero.12 El conglomerado también modernizó su imagen corporativa. El otro pilar de Samsung fue su constructora, que en la década de 1990 asumiría las obras de tres de los rascacielos más importantes de Asia: la Torre 2 de las Torres Petronas en Kuala Lumpur (1993- 1996),15 el Taipei 101 (1999-2004),16 y el Burj Khalifa en Dubái (2004-2010). En comparación a otros conglomerados surcoreanos, Samsung pudo afrontar la crisis financiera asiática de 1997 sin demasiado impacto en sus cuentas. Junto a la división establecida por el fundador, Lee Kun-hee se había deshecho de sus filiales menos rentables años atrás. Por el contrario, sus rivales Hyundai y Daewoo se vieron obligadas a una reestructuración completa por su deuda, lo cual supuso que Samsung se convirtiera en la empresa más grande de Corea del Sur. No obstante, la empresa vio frustrado su intento de incursionar en el sector del automóvil. En 1994 se había anunciado la creación de Samsung Motors, con utilitarios y vehículos comerciales bajo la asistencia de Nissan.19 La venta de los primeros modelos coincidió con el estallido de la crisis asiática, por lo que la filial vendió el 36,8% de sus acciones a Renault en 1999. El acuerdo convirtió a la automotriz francesa en la accionista más importante y se hizo con el 70% de la rama de utilitarios, que pasaría a llamarse Renault Samsung Motors, mientras que los vehículos comerciales dejaron de fabricarse. 2.2.Areas de Negocios Samsung Electrónicos se enfoca en 4 áreas: Medio Digital. Semiconductor, Red de Telecomunicaciones, y aplicaciones de pantallas LCD. El área de negocio sobre Medios digitales cubre dispositivos computacionales tales como Laptops e impresoras láser, pantallas digitales como televisores y monitores de computador, y dispositivos de electrónica de consumo tales como reproductores de DVD, reproductor de MP3 and videocámaras digitales, y aplicaciones hogareñas como refrigeradores, aire acondicionado, purificadores de aire, lavadoras, Horno de Microondas y aspiradoras. 2.3. Productos
  4. 4. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON ADMINISTRACION DE EMPRESAS Erika Chambi Mita Producción 2 Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos 1/2021 MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR 4 Samsung Electronics fabrica productos en varias categorías:  Semiconductores: DRAM,SDRAM,Memoria flash.  Discos Duros  Pantallas Digitales: Pantallas LCD,Pantallas LED,Pantallas de Plasma,Pantallas OLED. 3. Conclusión Samsung se compromete a cumplir con las leyes y las regulaciones locales, así como a aplicar un código de conducta estricto y global para todos los empleados. Cree que la gestión ética no solo es una herramienta para responder a los cambios rápidos en el entorno empresarial a nivel mundial, sino también una forma de generar confianza con sus diversas partes interesadas, lo que incluye clientes, accionistas, empleados, socios comerciales y comunidades locales. Samsung tiene el objetivo de convertirse en una de las empresas más éticas del mundo, por eso continúa capacitando a sus empleados y operando sistemas de monitoreo, mientras pone en práctica una gestión corporativa justa y transparente. 4. Referencias 1. https://samsungplus.com.bo/aplicaciones- servicios?utm_source=&utm_medium=&utm_campaign=Homologacion&utm_term=&ut m_content=&gclid=CjwKCAjwq7aGBhADEiwA6uGZp7ihK0fZy9Kl9SrO77mfjyYyYkstzbrongn 9DjO3H-2YDxyL6JIDSBoCYRUQAvD_BwE 2. https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Samsung 3. https://www.samsung.com/cl/about-us/company-info/ 4. https://www.ecured.cu/Samsung_Electronics 5. https://samsungplus.com.bo/business 5. Videos 1.-https://youtu.be/cDvKNlhnE7w
  5. 5. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON ADMINISTRACION DE EMPRESAS Erika Chambi Mita Producción 2 Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos 1/2021 MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR 5 Samsung Electronics (SEC). Es una empresa multinacional electrónica y de tecnologías de la información con sede en Samsung Town, Seúl, Corea del Sur. Es la principal subsidiaria del Grupo Samsung. Con plantas de ensamble y redes de venta en 65 países, Samsung cuenta con más de 200.000 empleados. https://youtu.be/M45XW1AI5H8 Conoce La Fascinante Historia De Samsung, Empezó Como Negocio De Pescado Y Verduras, El Fundador Se Fue A La Quiebra Siendo Muy Joven.
  6. 6. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON ADMINISTRACION DE EMPRESAS Erika Chambi Mita Producción 2 Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos 1/2021 MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR 6 6. Anexo 7. Sistema prezi 1.-https://prezi.com/nmqvfgf7egz_/empresa-samsung/
  7. 7. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON ADMINISTRACION DE EMPRESAS Erika Chambi Mita Producción 2 Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos 1/2021 MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR 7 2.-https://prezi.com/maphgtmqjilz/samsung/

