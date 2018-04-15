Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
How To Make Your Own Homemade Shampoo
The Ingredients • Coconut Milk • Liquid Castille Soap • Your favorite essential oil • Olive Oil
Making It • Measure ¼ cup of coconut milk and Liquid Castille Soap and add them to a bottle with a cover • Now add at leas...
Things To Know • This shampoo will stay fresh for up to a month if you keep the cap on the bottle. • Make sure to shake we...
Want More Recipes? • If you want to learn more homemade shampoo recipes then I highly recommend you check out “Homemade Sh...
Want More Recipes? • If you want to learn more homemade shampoo recipes then I highly recommend you check out “Homemade Sh...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

How to make your own homemade shampoo

25 views

Published on

Learn how you can make your own homemade shampoo.

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

How to make your own homemade shampoo

  1. 1. How To Make Your Own Homemade Shampoo
  2. 2. The Ingredients • Coconut Milk • Liquid Castille Soap • Your favorite essential oil • Olive Oil
  3. 3. Making It • Measure ¼ cup of coconut milk and Liquid Castille Soap and add them to a bottle with a cover • Now add at least 10 drops of your choice of essential oil. • Then add 1 tablespoon of olive oil. • Then put cover on bottle and shack well.
  4. 4. Things To Know • This shampoo will stay fresh for up to a month if you keep the cap on the bottle. • Make sure to shake well every time you use this shampoo.
  5. 5. Want More Recipes? • If you want to learn more homemade shampoo recipes then I highly recommend you check out “Homemade Shampoo” by Erik Smith. • You can get it by CLICKING HEREYou can get it by CLICKING HERE
  6. 6. Want More Recipes? • If you want to learn more homemade shampoo recipes then I highly recommend you check out “Homemade Shampoo” by Erik Smith. • You can get it by CLICKING HEREYou can get it by CLICKING HERE

×