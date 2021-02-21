Fundamentos equipo2 investigacion_g1virtual_zitacuaro

Successfully reported this slideshow.
i MAESTRÍA EN PSICOPEDAGOGÍA Y DOCENCIA EN EDUCACIÓN MEDIA SUPERIOR Y SUPERIOR ASIGNATURA: FUNDAMENTOS DE LA EDUCACIÓN MED...
ii ÍNDICE Contenido INTRODUCCIÓN ............................................................................................
iii INTRODUCCIÓN Sociedad y gobierno enfrentamos la necesidad de construir un país más libre, justo y próspero, que forme ...
iv es el que juega el docente, como se dan los procesos de enseñanza aprendizaje, perfil de egreso siendo esta la mayor ex...
v OBJETIVOS El fin, meta o propósitos que se pretenden alcanzar con el siguiente trabajo tanto en lo general como en lo es...
1 FUNDAMENTOS DE LA EDUCACIÓN MEDIA SUPERIOR Y SUPERIOR ANTECEDENTES HISTÓRICOS Para entender el panorama educativo actual...
2 FUNDAMENTOS DE LA EDUCACIÓN MEDIA SUPERIOR Y SUPERIOR Juárez, se promulgó la Ley Orgánica de Instrucción Pública donde s...
3 FUNDAMENTOS DE LA EDUCACIÓN MEDIA SUPERIOR Y SUPERIOR culturales, la edición de libros de texto gratuitos, los desayunos...
4 FUNDAMENTOS DE LA EDUCACIÓN MEDIA SUPERIOR Y SUPERIOR Las propuestas educativas del presidente Díaz Ordaz (1964-1970) fu...
5 FUNDAMENTOS DE LA EDUCACIÓN MEDIA SUPERIOR Y SUPERIOR momento, los gobiernos estatales se hicieron cargo de la dirección...
6 FUNDAMENTOS DE LA EDUCACIÓN MEDIA SUPERIOR Y SUPERIOR nacionales de comprensión lectora y matemática en secundaria, y el...
7 FUNDAMENTOS DE LA EDUCACIÓN MEDIA SUPERIOR Y SUPERIOR En el sexenio de Enrique Peña Nieto (2012-2018) La Reforma Educati...
8 FUNDAMENTOS DE LA EDUCACIÓN MEDIA SUPERIOR Y SUPERIOR PROPÓSITOS DE LA EDUCACIÓN PRIMARIA La educación primaria es oblig...
9 FUNDAMENTOS DE LA EDUCACIÓN MEDIA SUPERIOR Y SUPERIOR La escuela primaria debe asegurar en primer lugar el dominio de la...
10 FUNDAMENTOS DE LA EDUCACIÓN MEDIA SUPERIOR Y SUPERIOR reformulación de contenidos y materiales educativos; y revaloraci...
11 FUNDAMENTOS DE LA EDUCACIÓN MEDIA SUPERIOR Y SUPERIOR C) Restablecer en la primaria el estudio sistemático de la histor...
12 FUNDAMENTOS DE LA EDUCACIÓN MEDIA SUPERIOR Y SUPERIOR en sus seis grados. Estos documentos programáticos que se habían ...
13 FUNDAMENTOS DE LA EDUCACIÓN MEDIA SUPERIOR Y SUPERIOR culminó este último año con el Decreto de Articulación de la Educ...
14 FUNDAMENTOS DE LA EDUCACIÓN MEDIA SUPERIOR Y SUPERIOR organización y de relación en el interior de los espacios educati...
15 FUNDAMENTOS DE LA EDUCACIÓN MEDIA SUPERIOR Y SUPERIOR La Alianza por la Calidad de la Educación, suscrita el 15 de mayo...
16 FUNDAMENTOS DE LA EDUCACIÓN MEDIA SUPERIOR Y SUPERIOR a) Cumplir con equidad y calidad el mandato de una Educación Bási...
17 FUNDAMENTOS DE LA EDUCACIÓN MEDIA SUPERIOR Y SUPERIOR En el Diario Oficial de la Federación el 27 de octubre de 2004, e...
18 FUNDAMENTOS DE LA EDUCACIÓN MEDIA SUPERIOR Y SUPERIOR LA REFORMA EDUCATIVA En diciembre de 2012, las principales fuerza...
19 FUNDAMENTOS DE LA EDUCACIÓN MEDIA SUPERIOR Y SUPERIOR pedagógico, tiene como fin último una educación de calidad con eq...
20 FUNDAMENTOS DE LA EDUCACIÓN MEDIA SUPERIOR Y SUPERIOR Se concibe al docente como un profesional centrado en aprendizaje...
21 FUNDAMENTOS DE LA EDUCACIÓN MEDIA SUPERIOR Y SUPERIOR MODALIDADES DE LA EDUCACIÓN PRIMARIA La educación primaria tiene ...
22 FUNDAMENTOS DE LA EDUCACIÓN MEDIA SUPERIOR Y SUPERIOR ROL DOCENTE Corresponde a los docentes promover aprendizajes, dis...
23 FUNDAMENTOS DE LA EDUCACIÓN MEDIA SUPERIOR Y SUPERIOR integrantes de la escuela, y a definir formas flexibles de interv...
24 FUNDAMENTOS DE LA EDUCACIÓN MEDIA SUPERIOR Y SUPERIOR podrá detectar aspectos que requieren fortalecerse en el aprendiz...
25 FUNDAMENTOS DE LA EDUCACIÓN MEDIA SUPERIOR Y SUPERIOR 1.El encargado del aprendizaje es el estudiante, siendo el profes...
26 FUNDAMENTOS DE LA EDUCACIÓN MEDIA SUPERIOR Y SUPERIOR parte pasiva del proceso de enseñanza - aprendizaje, sino que la ...
27 FUNDAMENTOS DE LA EDUCACIÓN MEDIA SUPERIOR Y SUPERIOR acompañan a lo largo del trayecto educativo y los contextos socia...
28 FUNDAMENTOS DE LA EDUCACIÓN MEDIA SUPERIOR Y SUPERIOR vida y el logro del perfil de egreso, a partir de aprendizajes es...
29 FUNDAMENTOS DE LA EDUCACIÓN MEDIA SUPERIOR Y SUPERIOR EXPLORACIÓN Y COMPRENSIÓN DEL MUNDO NATURAL Y SOCIAL- Reconoce al...
30 FUNDAMENTOS DE LA EDUCACIÓN MEDIA SUPERIOR Y SUPERIOR HABILIDADES DIGITALES- Identifica una variedad de herramientas y ...
31 FUNDAMENTOS DE LA EDUCACIÓN MEDIA SUPERIOR Y SUPERIOR 6. Asume y practica la interculturalidad: diversidad social, étni...
32 FUNDAMENTOS DE LA EDUCACIÓN MEDIA SUPERIOR Y SUPERIOR -Compromiso de actuar -Respeto por la naturaleza -CAPACIDADES -Ap...
33 FUNDAMENTOS DE LA EDUCACIÓN MEDIA SUPERIOR Y SUPERIOR La relevancia de este mecanismo propuesto es que detonara de mane...
34 FUNDAMENTOS DE LA EDUCACIÓN MEDIA SUPERIOR Y SUPERIOR Si bien la evaluación forma parte integral de todo proceso educat...
35 FUNDAMENTOS DE LA EDUCACIÓN MEDIA SUPERIOR Y SUPERIOR español, Matemáticas, Ciencias Naturales y Ciencias Sociales. La ...
36 FUNDAMENTOS DE LA EDUCACIÓN MEDIA SUPERIOR Y SUPERIOR aprovechamiento escolar al final del curso? ¿Existen asociaciones...
37 FUNDAMENTOS DE LA EDUCACIÓN MEDIA SUPERIOR Y SUPERIOR en el nivel estudiado. En años subsecuentes se continuó con este ...
38 FUNDAMENTOS DE LA EDUCACIÓN MEDIA SUPERIOR Y SUPERIOR especialmente cuando se hace de manera sistemática y articulada c...
39 FUNDAMENTOS DE LA EDUCACIÓN MEDIA SUPERIOR Y SUPERIOR Esta información, además, permite focalizar los apoyos y distribu...
40 FUNDAMENTOS DE LA EDUCACIÓN MEDIA SUPERIOR Y SUPERIOR BIBLIOGRAFIA 1.-Aprendizajes clave, para la educación Integral. P...
41 FUNDAMENTOS DE LA EDUCACIÓN MEDIA SUPERIOR Y SUPERIOR 10.-DOF (2001) ACUERDO número 304 por el que se actualiza el dive...
