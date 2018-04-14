Portafolio de clase historia de costa rica dos

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
UNIVERSIDAD AMERICANA UAM. CARRERA: BACHILLERATO EN ÉNFASIS EN LOS ESTUDIOS SOCIALES. PROFESORA: BEATRIZ ARAYA. CURSO: HIS...
INTRODUCCIÓN. Este curso tiene como objetivo, enseñar a los estudiantes, todo lo relacionado con la carrera de los estudio...
PRESENTACIÓN DEL CURSO: clase #1- fecha: 13 de enero 2018. Tema abordado: -La profesora presenta una reflexión. -Hace la p...
CLASE # 2 - FECHA: 20 DE ENERO DEL 2018. Tema abordado: -La profesora empieza la clase con una reflexión , la reflexión tr...
DE CAMINO A LA UNIVERSIDAD, SÚPER MOTIVADA EN EL SEGUNDO SÁBADO, A HISTORIA DE COSTA RICA II. CLASE # 2 – FECHA: 20 DE ENE...
CLASE # 3 – FECHA: 27 DE ENERO DEL 2018. Tema abordado: -La profesora presenta los temas Formación del estado y configurac...
CLASE: # 3 - 27 DE ENERO 2018.
CLASE # 4 - FECHA: 3 DE FEBRERO DEL 2018. -Tema abordado: -La profesora empieza la clase hablando del derecho al voto, hac...
CLASE # 4 -3 DE FEBRERO DEL 2018.
CLASE # 5 - 10 DE FEBRERO DEL 2018. -Tema abordado: -La profesora trata un tema el antes y despúes del café. -Las estructu...
CLASE # 5 – FECHA: 10 DE FEBRERO DEL 2018.
CLASE # 6 - 17 DE FEBRERO DEL 2018. Tema abordado: -campaña nacional. -La profesora nos preparo con todo el material para ...
CLASE # 6 – FECHA: 17 DE FEBRERO DEL 2018.
2018. CLASE # 7 – FECHA: 24 DE FEBRERO DEL Tema abordado: -La profesora aplica el primer examen . -Revisa la línea del tie...
CLASE: # 7- FECHA: 24 DE FEBRERO DEL 2018.
CLASE # 8 - FECHA: 3 DE MARZO DEL 2018. -Tema abordado: -La profesora empezó hablando de una gran reflexión sobre el bully...
CLASE: # 8 – 3 DE MARZO DEL 2018.
CLASE: # 9 – FECHA: 10 DE MARZO DEL 2018. -Tema abordado: -La profesora aborda el tema de los exámenes, resaltando lo nega...
CLASE: # 9 – FECHA : 10 DE MARZO DEL 2018.
CLASE: # 10 – FECHA : 17 DE MARZO DEL 2018. Tema abordado: -corrientes y opciones políticas e ideológicas. -Éste día expus...
CLASE: # 10 – FECHA: 17 DE MARZO DEL 2018.
CLASE: # 11 - FECHA: 24 DE MARZO DEL 2018. -Tema abordado: -La profe inicia con una bella mañana con un detalle, el cual e...
CLASE: # 11 – FECHA: 24 DE MARZO DEL 2018.
CLASE: # 12 – FECHA: 31 DE MARZO DEL 2018. Tema abordado: -Políticas económicas sociales y culturales hasta 1914. -En este...
CLASE: # 12 – FECHA: 31 DE MARZO DEL 2018.
CONCLUSIÓN GENERAL. -He llegado a la conclusión del trabajo, muy interesante en descubrir tan maravillosa labor, que la pr...
REFLEXIÓN CRÍTICA SOBRE EL CURSO. -Me siento muy feliz hablar de este curso, porque te hace expresar lo mas bello que en e...
BIBLIOGRAFÍA.
Portafolio de clase historia de costa rica dos
Portafolio de clase historia de costa rica dos
Portafolio de clase historia de costa rica dos
Portafolio de clase historia de costa rica dos
Portafolio de clase historia de costa rica dos
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Portafolio de clase historia de costa rica dos

8 views

Published on

Portafolio de clase historia de costa rica

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Portafolio de clase historia de costa rica dos

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD AMERICANA UAM. CARRERA: BACHILLERATO EN ÉNFASIS EN LOS ESTUDIOS SOCIALES. PROFESORA: BEATRIZ ARAYA. CURSO: HISTORIA DE COSTA RICA II. TEMA: PORTAFOLIO DIGITAL. ESTUDIANTE. ERICKA BARQUERO PICADO. FECHA: 7 DE ABRIL DEL 2018.
  2. 2. INTRODUCCIÓN. Este curso tiene como objetivo, enseñar a los estudiantes, todo lo relacionado con la carrera de los estudios sociales, ya que como futuros docentes esta es la clave fundamental, conocer los objetivos generales de este curso para la enseñanza a futuro para nuestros alumnos, al igual que este trabajo del portafolio, nos hace recopilar cada tema visto en clase, ser personas con disciplina para nuestro futuro ya que nos hace representar cada clases, fecha día asistido a la universidad, he aquí como podemos ver, aprender lo que con tanto empeño y objetivo nos propusimos en el curso que concluye con gran excito.
  3. 3. PRESENTACIÓN DEL CURSO: clase #1- fecha: 13 de enero 2018. Tema abordado: -La profesora presenta una reflexión. -Hace la presentación. -Lectura del sílabo académico. -Profesora: aquí en la primera semana no asistí por complicaciones en la salud, ya que seme había reventado un oído, estaba pasando un fuerte resfriado, en esa semana me sacaron una muela estaba muy indispuesta yo en la plataforma te había explicado mi caso. Evidencia integradora: -Aprendizaje significativo: el orden en que evaluó la profesora, para como futura docente llevar un orden como ella. -Habilidades o destrezas desarrolladas: orden para una mejor clase a futuro porque la profesora siempre me enseño orden. -Reflexión de la clase: Aunque no estuve en la primera clase, observe que la profesora llevo una reflexión es muy importante, porque instruye al futuro docente a que lleve reflexiones a sus estudiantes. Lecturas abordadas: presentación del silabo.
  4. 4. CLASE # 2 - FECHA: 20 DE ENERO DEL 2018. Tema abordado: -La profesora empieza la clase con una reflexión , la reflexión trata de la sal. -La profesora pide que Serremos los ojos por un momento, para descubrir que ruidos se captaban a nuestro alrededor. -La profesora presenta el primer tema ha tratar: La independencia de Costa Rica. -Luego hizo una dinámica con los estudiantes que debatiremos liberales con conservadores. -Evidencia integradora: -Aprendizaje significativo: la profesora nos ayuda hacer personas reflexivas con una bella motivación en las mañanas, nos ayuda ha tener mas confianza con nosotros mismos, porque nos ayuda a romper mucho el miedo la timidez. -Habilidades desarrolladas: mas confianza en mi para expresarme, desarrolle mas conocimiento sobre el tema abordado, compartir ,mas en clase . -Reflexión de la clase: la profesora nos enseña hacer mas humanos, ha respetarnos en todo sentido ser personas Razonables, justas me ayuda a subir cada escalón con el conocimiento abarcado. -Lecturas abordadas en clase: la independencia de Costa Rica. -El debate de liberales y conservadores en Centro américa. -Común, la construcción de una república de ciudadanos.
  5. 5. DE CAMINO A LA UNIVERSIDAD, SÚPER MOTIVADA EN EL SEGUNDO SÁBADO, A HISTORIA DE COSTA RICA II. CLASE # 2 – FECHA: 20 DE ENERO.
  6. 6. CLASE # 3 – FECHA: 27 DE ENERO DEL 2018. Tema abordado: -La profesora presenta los temas Formación del estado y configuración de la identidad nacional. -Federación centroamericana. 1821-1850 centralización y localismo, de la federación a la república. -Tribunal supremo de elecciones, presidentes de Costa Rica. -Evidencia integradora: -Aprendizaje significativo: con estos temas abarcados el día sábado que la profesora presento, las fechas fueron muy representativas por la cual aprendí muchas de ellas , conocí mas a fondo el significado de localismo . -Habilidades desarrolladas: conocí como ordenar las fechas con el tiempo ,a identificar cada periodo , comprender mas como estaba organizada la federación, me ubique mas en el tiempo. -Reflexión de la clase: me inspira cada clase que la profesora explicaba porque, te hace sentir tan seguro de si mismo, de ese orden con que llevas las cosas que si preparas todo con tiempo tendrás clases muy amenas con los jóvenes. Lecturas abordadas: Arias, R. (2007).historia de Costa Rica . Tribunal supremo de elecciones, presidentes de Costa Rica 1821. Díaz, D. construcción de un estado moderno , política e identidad nacional en… pag67-70..recuperado https://books.google.co.cr/books?
  7. 7. CLASE: # 3 - 27 DE ENERO 2018.
  8. 8. CLASE # 4 - FECHA: 3 DE FEBRERO DEL 2018. -Tema abordado: -La profesora empieza la clase hablando del derecho al voto, hace un dato llamativo en estos votos del 3 de febrero del 2018, que muchos están votando por el partido mas en el país tal como liberación y la unidad social cristiana. -1821- 1850 centralización y localismo, de la federación a la república. -Evidencia integradora: -Aprendizaje significativo: la exposición de los compañeros sobre los símbolos patrios, tener siempre esta identidad que nos marca como costarricenses. -Habilidades o destrezas desarrolladas: conocimiento mas allá, con respecto a varias banderas, la identificación de como Recordar con mucho cariño lo que los antepasado s nos dejaron. conformo cada bandera escudo. -Reflexión de la clase: compartir siempre con los demás respetando también su opinión, valorar cada trabajo que se realiza ya que se hace con mucha dedicación para cada estudiante. -Lecturas abordadas: 1821-1850, centralización y localismo de la federación a la república. Gutiérrez, C. (2009) La historiografía contemporánea sobre la independencia en Centroamérica, recuperado de: https:// nuevomundo.revues.org/54642
  9. 9. CLASE # 4 -3 DE FEBRERO DEL 2018.
  10. 10. CLASE # 5 - 10 DE FEBRERO DEL 2018. -Tema abordado: -La profesora trata un tema el antes y despúes del café. -Las estructuras económicas y sociales de la primera mitad del siglo XIX. -Evidencia integrada: -Aprendizaje significativo: temas de mucha importancia , para el examen como era las fechas en que se dio la historia del café palabras con definiciones desconocidas de gran importancia así como conocer el origen del café las mas importantes actividades antes del café. -Habilidades o destrezas desarrolladas: conocer mas afondo todo lo relacionado con el tema del café que me ayuda mucho en la hora de estudiar lo comprendí mejor porque la profesora lo explico con detalles. -Reflexión de la clases: la profesora siempre llevaba una sonrisa una palabra hermosa la cual aprendí como expresar ante los compañeros, una actitud hermosa que tome todas las mañanas un curso de mucha enseñanza, la actitud que hay que tener siempre para dar clases es empezar con una bella reflexión , una sonrisa. -Lecturas abordadas: Las estructuras económicas y sociales de la mitad del siglo XIX. -Arias, R. (2007) . Historia de Costa Rica. https://www.ina.ac.cr/biblioteca_central/bib_HISTORIADECOSTARICA.pdf P
  11. 11. CLASE # 5 – FECHA: 10 DE FEBRERO DEL 2018.
  12. 12. CLASE # 6 - 17 DE FEBRERO DEL 2018. Tema abordado: -campaña nacional. -La profesora nos preparo con todo el material para el examen, para efectos del examen mando que llevarámos los jefes de estado, con tres aportes y su periodo de gobierno, impresos. -Las diferentes guerras, las etapas de las misma,. -La batallas de Rivas, o sardinal, la batalla de santa rosa. -evidencia integrada: -Aprendizaje significativo: toda la clases fue muy amena de todo un poco aprendí, el llevar la línea del tiempo fue un excito porque es un instrumento que te ayuda aun mas recuperar la memoria te hace estudiar mas en fisíco las fechas y periodos de gobierno. -Habilidades o destrezas desarrollas: con la línea del tiempo compare con mis compañeros fecha y periodos, tomando datos y confianza que lo estudiado vale la pena, esta destreza que la profesora me enseño será aplicada para mis alumnos así aprenderán mas para los exámenes. -Reflexión de la clases: muy inspiradora la forma que la profesora motiva mucho, el ser compañeros ayuda mucho también el tener una linda palabra de apoyo para con ellos, enseñar acompartir a trabajar en equipo nos ayudo mucho en nuestro curso. -Lecturas abordadas: campaña nacional. Arias, R.(2007) . Historia de Costa Rica, recuperado , https://www.ina.ac.cr/biblioteca/ Murillo, Nicolás. Los héroes de la campaña nacional. Calvo, J. (984) la campaña nacional contra los filibusteros en 1856-1857. breve reseña histórica.
  13. 13. CLASE # 6 – FECHA: 17 DE FEBRERO DEL 2018.
  14. 14. 2018. CLASE # 7 – FECHA: 24 DE FEBRERO DEL Tema abordado: -La profesora aplica el primer examen . -Revisa la línea del tiempo impresa que tenia que llevar. -Evidencia integradora: -Aprendizaje significativo: la línea del tiempo un excito que me ayudo mucho, a manejar mas fechas y periodos, a definir una batalla de otra así cada etapa, las características del café, los diferentes jefes de estado. -Habilidad o destrezas desarrolladas : analizar, tener mas confianza al aprender para aplicarlo en todo momento, un escalón aun mas arriba que llegue, porque sigo el curo gracias ha Dios, la gran docente que tiene este curso para conocer cada vez mas. -Reflexión del la clase : que vale la lucha que cada sábado voy, que madrugar y estar en una aula de la universidad es una gran bendición que muchos no pueden tener, que valorar cada momento de aprendizaje te acerca mas al conocimiento. -Lecturas abordadas: Le Franc Ureña, Roberto. La Ma Boletín http://www.museocostarica.go -Quesada Camacho, Juan Rafael http://sinabi.gocr/biblioteca%20 -Molina Jiménez, Iván y Díaz Arias, la campaña nacional http://sinabi.gocr/ -Hacer la línea del tiempo . -Causas consecuencias de la batalla santa rosa., acta de independencia, fases de la campaña. -desarrollo del cultivo del café.
  15. 15. CLASE: # 7- FECHA: 24 DE FEBRERO DEL 2018.
  16. 16. CLASE # 8 - FECHA: 3 DE MARZO DEL 2018. -Tema abordado: -La profesora empezó hablando de una gran reflexión sobre el bullying que sufrió el estudiante el Liceo de Costa Rica. El cual murió por que se tiro al tren. Ella hace un llamado a que seamos conscientes desde el hogar que inculquemos el respeto por los demás para que no se permita ese inrespeto con tanta violencia que aqueja a nuestros niños. -Las implicaciones del café. -Evidencia integradora: -Aprendizaje significativo: actuar como docente ante cualquier situación de bullying , ante los niños, no permitir ante nada estas acreciones, poner mano dura en el aula . -Habilidades o destrezas desarrolladas: ser mas consciente, enseñar con amor, respeto tolerancia. -Reflexión de la clase: la profesora nos hace ser mas críticos ante las situaciones que se presentan desde el ámbito político hasta lo humano. -Lectura abordadas: consolidación de la industria del café. -exposición de lo mas relevante la investigación del grupo 1. Tomado de : Hernández …
  17. 17. CLASE: # 8 – 3 DE MARZO DEL 2018.
  18. 18. CLASE: # 9 – FECHA: 10 DE MARZO DEL 2018. -Tema abordado: -La profesora aborda el tema de los exámenes, resaltando lo negativo y lo positivo, que en lo negativo no dominamos fechas, las cuales como futuros docentes debemos dominarlas en lo positivo, que somos objetivos, que la mayaría es critico, que salimos bastante bien en los exámenes. -otro tema que abarca fue las que pensábamos de las caminatas que hicieron las personas al pintar las paredes en forma de protesta de laguna situación que no les parece. -Ese día la profesora nos plantea que no expongamos la conclusión del portafolio digital, que nos vestiremos de algún Ex presidente de estado que abarque des de 1821 a 1914. -Se procede a la exposición la educación de la mujer entre el año 1821 a 1914. -tema: consolidación de la industria y comercio cafetalero. -Evidencia integradora: -Aprendizaje significativo: ser personas del cambio, ser mas objetivos, exponer con mas confianza, conocí mas de la materia para seguir con las demás evaluaciones del curso. -Habilidades o destrezas desarrolladas: exponer sin papeles, hablar como la futura docente que seré gracias a la profesora que nos ayuda ha tener mas confianza en nosotros que lograremos formarnos como tales. -Reflexión de la clase: la profesora me enseño ha tener mas confianza, ha estudiar con el objetivo correcto, ha trabajar en equipo, ha no estar diciendo quien hace mas quien hace menos . -Lecturas abordadas: consolidación de la industria y el comercio cafetalero . A rias, R.(2007).HISTORIADECOSTARICA. Rodríguez, A. Costa Rica, Historia de crisis con aroma y sabor a café.
  19. 19. CLASE: # 9 – FECHA : 10 DE MARZO DEL 2018.
  20. 20. CLASE: # 10 – FECHA : 17 DE MARZO DEL 2018. Tema abordado: -corrientes y opciones políticas e ideológicas. -Éste día expusimos mis compañero s y yo sobre las transformaciones culturales de Costa Rica a partir de la llegada del café . -evidencia integradora: -Aprendizaje significativo: orgullosa de exponer sin papel , pude hablar fluido con el conocimiento estudiado, aplicado en la clase, la profesora me enseño mas allá de lo que imagine, a prendí ha tener mas confianza en mi, en creer mas en mi que yo puedo llegar hasta donde yo me lo proponga. -Habilidades o destrezas desarrolladas: la habilidad de hablar fluido. Con confianza en mi, el trabajar en equipo con diferentes formas de trabajo, desarrolle mucho la comunicación. -Reflexión de la clase: la inspiración, la motivación, el compañerismo, que la profesora siempre me inspiro a que uno puede dar siempre mas y no ser mediocre. -Lecturas abordadas: corrientes y opciones políticas e ideológicas. -Fraude electoral y cultura popular en Costa Rica.(1902-1948) Iván Molina. -política, elecciones y democracia en Costa Rica (1889-1914) Iván Molina.
  21. 21. CLASE: # 10 – FECHA: 17 DE MARZO DEL 2018.
  22. 22. CLASE: # 11 - FECHA: 24 DE MARZO DEL 2018. -Tema abordado: -La profe inicia con una bella mañana con un detalle, el cual es una mensaje con un chocolate, gesto maravilloso Dios la bendiga mucho, mi mensaje decía, “un niño, un maestro, un libro y un lápiz pueden cambiar el mundo” La educación es la única solución . Malala Yousetzai. -tema: estado liberal. -La profesora presenta la clase magistral. -Luego se procede a la exposición : reformas liberales, el matrimonio y divorcio en Costa Rica. -evidencia introductora: -Aprendizaje significativo: un escalón que dios me deja subir mas, conocer aún mas de las leyes, tener un detalle para con mis alumnos para motivarlos algo que aprendí en la lección de la profesora, que una pequeña reflexión puede cambiar el día de alguien. -Habilidades o destrezas desarrolladas: La habilidad de hacer reflexiones, detalles, de compartir mas con lo s Compañeros diferentes temas, actividades, así como ir superándome mas en las diferentes exposiciones. -Reflexión de la clase : me inspiro ha seguir adelante porque pude dar mas de lo que yo pensé, me motivo al máximo exponer confiada en mi, la profesora me deja de enseñanza hacer critica, humana, responsable. -Lecturas abordadas: el estado liberal. -Educación y sociedad en Costa Rica: de 11821 al presente. -(una historia no autorizada) M.sc . Iván Molina Jiménez.
  23. 23. CLASE: # 11 – FECHA: 24 DE MARZO DEL 2018.
  24. 24. CLASE: # 12 – FECHA: 31 DE MARZO DEL 2018. Tema abordado: -Políticas económicas sociales y culturales hasta 1914. -En este día se entregaba el informe de visitas a sitios históricos. - Se procede a salir de semana santa. -Evidencia integradora: -Aprendizaje significativo: Bueno no es el tema en sí, pero con respecto a las visitas históricas fue un paseo hermoso a los diferentes lugares que hacen que este país se aun mas bello, aprendí hacer mas tica, ha darle mas valor a los sitos que hoy en día hacen historia ha Costa Rica. Fue una semana muy bella porque se vive la semana de la reflexión Fue una bella semana. -Habilidades o destrezas desarrolladas: descubrí sitios que no conocía, fechas importantes donde se construyo muchas de ellas, descubrí la importancia de pasar fotos por correo para montar mi propio trabajo, la habilidad de compartir mas con mis compañeros, no tener tanta vergüenza en salir compartí mucho con mi gran amigo Jean Carlo Parizzi en las visitas históricas. -Reflexión de la clase: mucha ayuda de mis grandes compañeros, que siempre dios pone personas maravillosas en la vida, valorar cada una de ellas, mi profesora de este curso una gran persona, motivadora, humana, amigable tolerante. -Lecturas abordadas: políticas económicas sociales y culturales hasta 1914. -Arias, R.(2007). Historia de Costa Rica.
  25. 25. CLASE: # 12 – FECHA: 31 DE MARZO DEL 2018.
  26. 26. CONCLUSIÓN GENERAL. -He llegado a la conclusión del trabajo, muy interesante en descubrir tan maravillosa labor, que la profesora me asigno , con ello pude aprender mas de lo que yo no sabia, el visitar estos lugares históricos, analizar cada tema abordado, recopilar cada semana de clase en la Universidad me hace ser mas responsable, con un fin para que siempre tengamos presente esto a futuro, este trabajo me enseña valorar cada instante que estudio, que saco mi Tiempo, que se refleja en cada clase . -Con este trabajo me enseña como futura docente a dominar temas, diferentes procesos de trabajos, de evaluación, con un propósito a futuro, lo importante que es saber, descubrir mas allá que ser estudiante, al hacer este trabajo me siento súper motivada, porque abarcas tantos temas , bellos llenos de aprendizaje, me fascina leer, saber lo importante lo que nuestros ante pasados dieron por este hermoso país, aprender esas fechas tan importantes, los logros que cada presidente hizo, como se inicia las primeras plantaciones de café en nuestro país. -Hay trabajos que hacemos, algunos, nos dejan enseñanzas, otros nos dejan experiencias, algunos malos ratos, otros recuerdos, pero este trabajo en general abarca mas de lo que antes mencione, solo aprendizaje cosas maravillosas llenas de positivismo, alegría, vivencias hermosas con mis grandes compañeros, que son un gran equipo, desde mi primer cuatrimestre los tengo de compañeros, es un orgullo trabajar con ellos, ojala los pidiera tener siempre de compañeros , son inspiración , motivación, ayuda, amistad compañerismo, solidaridad, este trabajo abarco el objetivo deseado .
  27. 27. REFLEXIÓN CRÍTICA SOBRE EL CURSO. -Me siento muy feliz hablar de este curso, porque te hace expresar lo mas bello que en el encierra, fue un curso durillo porque hubieron cosas que no había experimentado en otros cursos , pero sin duda fue el mejor porque me enseño, la confianza en mi que puedo exponer sin papeles, que puedo dar mas de mi, el compañerismo que la profesora nos enseño a cada estudiante, que debemos ser justos, que nadie pone mas que nadie, que si se trabajo en grupo no divulgar quien puso mas o menos, ni ridiculizar al compañero en la clase. -Este curso me enseño mas de lo que yo pensé, fue una maravillosa experiencia, esas hermosas clases donde la profesora siempre recalco las fechas hermosas de cada evento en nuestro país, nuestros presidentes, cada logro de ellos, los bellos detalles que ella tuvo con nosotros como reflexiones, con mensajitos, un chocolate, son gestos que te motivan como alumno, que demuestran lo que la profesora ama su vocación que inspira que como futuros docentes, otra enseñanza hermosa fue el hacernos docentes críticos, analíticos de diferentes temas abordados, que como futuros docentes debemos tener en cuenta para orientar a nuestros alumnos y hacerlos críticos de los temas que acontescán, la dinámica que la profesora tiene para los temas, la actividad que si se llega a desarrollar sobre vestirnos de presidentes seria una experiencia única, nuca la olvidare, este curso solo positivismo me dejo, ojala seguir con tus otros cursos profesora, porque me motivaste ha seguir, hacer una estudiante disciplinada, ha creer en mi, ha luchar por los sueños, por recalcarnos las cosas malas, para ser mejores, por orientarme, fue maravilloso, estricto, un poco durillo, pero sin duda excelente curso, agradecida con dios por que pone maravillas en mi estudio, en mi vida, feliz me despido de este maravilloso curso que me enseño mucho, para mi vida, mi futuro.
  28. 28. BIBLIOGRAFÍA.

×