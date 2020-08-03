Successfully reported this slideshow.
8 ACTIONS TO INCREASE YOUR FOLLOWERS
I WOULD LIKE TO HAVE A LOT OF FOLLOWERS, NOT TO BE FAMOUS, BUT JUST TO KNOW PEOPLE FIND INTERESTING WHAT I SHARE. TODAY,I ...
1. MAKE SURE YOUR COMPANY’S PAGE OR PROFILE IS COMPLETED. 2. OPTIMIZE YOUR PAGE USING SEO TECHNIQUES 3. POST CONTENT REGUL...
5. SHARE VIDEOS AND VISUAL CONTENT 6. ENCOURAGE EXECUTIVES AND PROMINENT LEADERS TO @MENTION YOUR PAGE 7. ENCOURAGE ENGAGE...
8 actions to increase followers

Why do want you want to increase your followers? No matter the reason, I share with you some actions you should do to increase that number

