Boca Chamber and Simplitfy - Work From Home Game Plan

Welcome to the Work From Home Game Plan Webinar Presented By:
Work From Home Game Plan •Facts from Working Remotely •The Challenges of COVID-19 •The Basics for the Employer •Best Pract...
The Facts of Working Remotely •52% of the global workforce works from home at least once per week •85% of Millennials pref...
The Challenges of COVID-19 •Last minute CEO, Executive and Managerial Decisions •No proper planning and budget •Remote Emp...
The Basics for the Employer •Implement remote work policies •Have Employees take the equipment with them in case there is ...
Best Practices for Employee •Treat it like another day at the office. Get dressed just like you go to work. •Set a part of...
The Tools needed to Work Remotely •Business Class Email - Calendars •Office 365 •G Suite •Online File Storage, Sharing and...
Threat Landscape Cyberattacks target small businesses Devices are compromised by ransomware every month Small businesses c...
System, noun. A set of things working together as parts of a mechanism or an interconnecting network
Cyber Security Tips •Avoid duplication of data at all costs •Confidential •Integrity •Available •Backups are the most impo...
Cyber Security Tips •Encrypt the devices •Create a secure connection back to office •Scan and secure email •Provide Wirele...
Cyber Security in a Nutshell
Chamber in the Community •Visit the Boca Chamber’s website under Resources for information regarding COVID- 19. https://we...
The APP for the Community •The Boca Chamber app connects you directly to The Chamber world. •Socialize on social media •Re...
Erick Solms CEO of Simplitfy esolms@simplitfy.com 561-425-6101 https://www.linkedin.com/in/esolms http://www.simplitfy.com...
Webinar for the Boca Chamber by Erick Solms from Simplitfy reviewing a game plan on how to work remotely amid the COVID-19 Crisis

  1. 1. Welcome to the Work From Home Game Plan Webinar Presented By:
  2. 2. Work From Home Game Plan •Facts from Working Remotely •The Challenges of COVID-19 •The Basics for the Employer •Best Practices for Employee •Tools needed to Work Remotely •Threat Landscape •Cybersecurity Tips •Questions
  3. 3. The Facts of Working Remotely •52% of the global workforce works from home at least once per week •85% of Millennials prefer to work remotely •24% are willing to work longer hours to accomplish goals •30% accomplish more in less time •4X as many devices per employee •Technology can enable teamwork •People need to connect and communicate across organizations, locations and time zones. •People have different expectations, preferences, skillsets and abilities •Employees are now part of 2X as many teams and spend 50% more time collaborating. •Companies save on rent when having employees work from home.
  4. 4. The Challenges of COVID-19 •Last minute CEO, Executive and Managerial Decisions •No proper planning and budget •Remote Employees is not normal. Example: Children will be home. •Legacy Technology can make things complex •Allowing BYOD into the Corporate Environment •No Time for Training •If Mandatory Quarantine is in place; fixing broken equipment will be an issue. •Cybersecurity
  5. 5. The Basics for the Employer •Implement remote work policies •Have Employees take the equipment with them in case there is an overnight need. •Analyze your IT Infrastructure •Implement Cyber Security tools to protect the data. •Implement a Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity Plan •Protect against data leaks •Understand Overtime Rules •Employee Education is required •Maintain patches on machines and devices
  6. 6. Best Practices for Employee •Treat it like another day at the office. Get dressed just like you go to work. •Set a part of your house as your dedicated work area. Keep in mind you will be doing video. •Pay attention to Ergonomics. •Investing in multiple monitors makes a difference in productivity. •Know how to communicate with each other as you won’t be running into each other in the halls. •Set clear expectations •Resolve issues with a quick call. Promptly return emails, calls and voice mails. •Ask for Feedback •Set boundaries with your family. •Have a “Fun” or “Social” Channel •Make sure your loved ones know they can’t use your work equipment
  7. 7. The Tools needed to Work Remotely •Business Class Email - Calendars •Office 365 •G Suite •Online File Storage, Sharing and Co-Authoring •Chat and Online Meetings – Video Conferencing and Messaging Software •Secure Remote Access – VPN, Remote Access Software •Enterprise Level Antivirus •Phone • Line of Business Applications
  8. 8. Threat Landscape Cyberattacks target small businesses Devices are compromised by ransomware every month Small businesses close their doors after a cyberattack Average cyber attack remediation cost for small businesses 43% 55K 60% $900K
  9. 9. System, noun. A set of things working together as parts of a mechanism or an interconnecting network
  10. 10. Cyber Security Tips •Avoid duplication of data at all costs •Confidential •Integrity •Available •Backups are the most important aspect of protecting •Work with an MSP or a professional that can help you select the right tools and migration. •Take advantage of the emergency offers by companies •Make it easy for users to get started with tools that have self activation portals •Setup MFA when possible •Ensure devices and systems are fully protected
  11. 11. Cyber Security Tips •Encrypt the devices •Create a secure connection back to office •Scan and secure email •Provide Wireless Access Points to protect data •Enable Web Filtering •Enable Cloud Storage •Manage Devices and Peripherals •Control Mobile Devices •Simplify security issue reporting •Beware Shadow IT
  12. 12. Cyber Security in a Nutshell
  13. 13. Chamber in the Community •Visit the Boca Chamber’s website under Resources for information regarding COVID- 19. https://web.bocaratonchamber.com/the_chamber/coronavirus.aspx
  14. 14. The APP for the Community •The Boca Chamber app connects you directly to The Chamber world. •Socialize on social media •Read up on the latest Chamber news •Utilize our directory to make connections. •Resources to enhance your Chamber experience.
  15. 15. Erick Solms CEO of Simplitfy esolms@simplitfy.com 561-425-6101 https://www.linkedin.com/in/esolms http://www.simplitfy.com Contact us for a complimentary assessment. Mention you are a member of the Chamber.

