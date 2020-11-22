Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
UNA REVISIÓN HISTÓRICA DEL TÉRMINO MODALIDAD FILOSOFÍA (LÓGICA CLÁSICA) LINGÜÍSTICA A) LOS LÓGICOS : EL MUNDOANGLOSAJÓN B)...
FILOSOFÍA (LÓGICA CLÁSICA) • LOS FILÓSOFOS LÓGICOS ELABORARON ESTE CONCEPTOANTES QUE LOS LINGÜISTAS • ARISTÓTELES DISTINGU...
ARISTÓTELES ESTABLECIÓCUATRO MODALIDADES POSIBILIDAD 2) IMPOSIBILIDAD 3) CONTINGENCIA 4) NECESIDAD TODA PREMISA PLANTEA BI...
•PARA LOS LÓGICOS LAS MODALIDADES FUNDAMENTALES SON LAS QUE CONCIERNEN A LAVERDAD DEL CONTENIDO DE LAS PROPOSICIONESY LO N...
•EL DICTUM ( LO DICHO) CORRESPONDE AL CONTENIDO PROPOSICIONAL. •EL MODUS: LA DETERMINACIÓN QUE AFECTA A LA CÓPULA MODIFICÁ...
MODALIDAD EN LA LINGÜÍSTICA•EN EL MUNDO ANGLOSAJÓN: A PARTIR DE LATEORÍA DE LAVERDAD SE ANALIZAN LAS ORACIONES DESDE EL PU...
LOS LINGÜISTAS POSTSAUSSUREANOS GALICHET :LA MODALIDAD EXPRESA LA ACTITUD DEL SUJETO HABLANTE CON RESPECTO A LA REALIZACIÓ...
•BALLY MENCIONATRES ACTITUDES DEL SUJETO HABLANTE: •POTENCIALES ( INTELECTUALES) SÉ QUE HOY ES EL EXAMEN ES POSIBLE QUE HO...
•AFECTIVAS ( EVALUATIVAS) •ME ALEGRO DE QUE PEDRO APRUEBE O HAYA APROBADO. •VOLITIVAS (VOLUNTAD DEL SUJETO) •QUIERO QUE PE...
MODALIDAD EXPLÍCITA/ IMPLÍCITA SEGÚN BALLY, LA DISTINCIÓN SEMÁNTICA QUE PUEDE EFECTUASE EN TODO EL ENUNCIADO ENTRE MODUSY ...
•MODALIZACIÓN DEVERBOS MODALIZANTES O SOBRE MODALIZACIÓN •PIENSO PODER MARCHAR MAÑANA
MODALIDAD IMPLÍCITA •LA MODALIDAD ESTÁ INCORPORADA AL DICTUM. EL MODUS NO ESTÁ SEPARADO DEL DICTUM SINO IMPLICADO EN ÉL. •...
•GRACIAS
La modalidad
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

La modalidad

14 views

Published on

Modalidades del discurso

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

La modalidad

  1. 1. UNA REVISIÓN HISTÓRICA DEL TÉRMINO MODALIDAD FILOSOFÍA (LÓGICA CLÁSICA) LINGÜÍSTICA A) LOS LÓGICOS : EL MUNDOANGLOSAJÓN B) LOS POSTSAUSSUREANOS
  2. 2. FILOSOFÍA (LÓGICA CLÁSICA) • LOS FILÓSOFOS LÓGICOS ELABORARON ESTE CONCEPTOANTES QUE LOS LINGÜISTAS • ARISTÓTELES DISTINGUE ENTRE PROPOSICIONES INESSE Y LAS PROPOSICIONES MODALES. • LAS PRIMERAS HACEN REFERENCIASAL ATIBUTO DEL SUJETOY LA SEGUNDA EN LA MANERA QUETIENE LUGAR LA UNIÓN DEL SUJETOY PREDICADO. • EJEMPLO : SÓCRATES ES UN HOMBRE INTELIGENTE. • ES POSIBLEQUE SÓCRATES SEA UN HOMBRE INTELIGENTE.
  3. 3. ARISTÓTELES ESTABLECIÓCUATRO MODALIDADES POSIBILIDAD 2) IMPOSIBILIDAD 3) CONTINGENCIA 4) NECESIDAD TODA PREMISA PLANTEA BIEN SEA UNAATRIBUCIÓN PURA, BIEN UNA ATRIBUCIÓN NECESARIA, BIEN UNAATRIBUCIÓNCONTINGENTE. MODALIDAD DE DICTO “ CUANDO UNA PROPOSICIÓN ( UNIVERSALO PARTICULAR) ES AFECTADA POR LA MODALIDAD NECESARIOY POSIBLE” MODALIDAD DE RE “ CUANDO UNA PROPOSICIÓN (UNIVERSALO PARTICULAR) ENUNCIA UNAATRIBUCIÓNYA SEA NECESARIA O POSIBLE.
  4. 4. •PARA LOS LÓGICOS LAS MODALIDADES FUNDAMENTALES SON LAS QUE CONCIERNEN A LAVERDAD DEL CONTENIDO DE LAS PROPOSICIONESY LO NECESARIOY POSIBLE PUEDEN AFECTAR A UNA PROPOSICIÓN EN EL REGISTRO DE LAVERDAD. •LOS ESCOLÁSTICOS, EN LA EDAD MEDIA, DISTINGUIERON DOS COMPONENTES ENTODO PREPOSICIÓN: • EL MODUSY EL DICTUM
  5. 5. •EL DICTUM ( LO DICHO) CORRESPONDE AL CONTENIDO PROPOSICIONAL. •EL MODUS: LA DETERMINACIÓN QUE AFECTA A LA CÓPULA MODIFICÁNDOLA CON RESPECTO A LAVERDAD O FALSEDAD. •EL MODUS O MODALIDAD LLEGARÁ A SER LA ACTITUDTOMADA POR EL SUJETO HABLANTE RESPECTO DEL CONTENIDO DE LO QUE DICE O DICTUM.
  6. 6. MODALIDAD EN LA LINGÜÍSTICA•EN EL MUNDO ANGLOSAJÓN: A PARTIR DE LATEORÍA DE LAVERDAD SE ANALIZAN LAS ORACIONES DESDE EL PUNTO DEVISTA DE LA PROPOSICIÓN SUBYACENTE QUE EXPRESAN, CONTRASTÁNDOLAS CON EL MUNDO REAL , CON OBJETO DE COMPROBAR SU ADECUACIÓN A LAVERDAD. •LA LÓGICA PROPOSICIONAL •LOS MUNDOS POSIBLES •LAS LÓGICAS MODALES CUANTIFICACIONALES •CREO QUE PEDROVENDRÁ MAÑANA. ES POSIBLE QUE PEDROYA HAYA LLEGADO. QUIZÁS PEDRO LLEGUE MAÑANA.
  7. 7. LOS LINGÜISTAS POSTSAUSSUREANOS GALICHET :LA MODALIDAD EXPRESA LA ACTITUD DEL SUJETO HABLANTE CON RESPECTO A LA REALIZACIÓN . BONNARD:TODA FRASE ES PRONUNCIADA CONVISTA A INFORMAR OA SER INFORMADO, A COMUNICAR UN SENTIMIENTO O UNAVOLUNTAD. EXPRESA LA ACTITUD DEL HABLANTE CON RESPECTO A UNA ACCIÓN EUNCIADA.
  8. 8. •BALLY MENCIONATRES ACTITUDES DEL SUJETO HABLANTE: •POTENCIALES ( INTELECTUALES) SÉ QUE HOY ES EL EXAMEN ES POSIBLE QUE HOY SEA EL EXAMEN
  9. 9. •AFECTIVAS ( EVALUATIVAS) •ME ALEGRO DE QUE PEDRO APRUEBE O HAYA APROBADO. •VOLITIVAS (VOLUNTAD DEL SUJETO) •QUIERO QUE PEDRO APRUEBE
  10. 10. MODALIDAD EXPLÍCITA/ IMPLÍCITA SEGÚN BALLY, LA DISTINCIÓN SEMÁNTICA QUE PUEDE EFECTUASE EN TODO EL ENUNCIADO ENTRE MODUSY DICTUM. ESTABLECE UNA ESTRUCTURA SEMÁNTICA DE LA ORACIÓN SERÁ : MODUS (=SUJETO MODAL +VERBO MODAL) + EL DICTUM CREO QUE PEDRO LLEGARÁ PRONTO PUEDE HABER UNO O DOS ACTANTES PERO UN SUJETO MODAL; QUIERO LLEGAR PRONTO- QUIERO QUE PEDRO LLEGUE PRONTO.
  11. 11. •MODALIZACIÓN DEVERBOS MODALIZANTES O SOBRE MODALIZACIÓN •PIENSO PODER MARCHAR MAÑANA
  12. 12. MODALIDAD IMPLÍCITA •LA MODALIDAD ESTÁ INCORPORADA AL DICTUM. EL MODUS NO ESTÁ SEPARADO DEL DICTUM SINO IMPLICADO EN ÉL. •AUXILIAR DEL MODO: USTED DEBETRABAJAR. •MODO GRAMATICAL: CÁLLESE •PROSODIA: ¡ A CALLAR!
  13. 13. •GRACIAS

×